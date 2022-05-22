5 Future Trends for Education

Share Pin 0 Shares

The coming election in 2012 has brought up concerns about our educational system, and how it needs to revolutionized and transformed. The future of education is highly debatable, but five key trends remain. Read on to find out the five future trends for education in the upcoming years.

While many reports and surveys pretty much predict the same thing – the popularity and increasing acceptance of online education, the better employment rate, and the age of technology encouraging more access to education for all, there are some projections that have not been discussed as of late. Looking in depth and analyzing many factors contributing to the development of academic progress, we have aggregated 5 key trends to the future of education.

Year after year, America continues to be “#1” in one sector – higher education. Though the American educational system is lagging behind those of Asia when tests are administered to primary and secondary school students, our Universities prove to be ranked at the top year after year. Higher Educational Universities are able to attract the best, the brightest, the most ambitious students from around the world for this reason – we outshine the global competition when it comes to higher education. The very idea and concept of an “Ivy League” School will continue to be a Staple of American Education, and in the future, will remain a unique sector of the American Educational System.

Secondly, with so many new emerging markets predicted to expand the economic system, more and more programs will be catered to new technology and entrepreneurial, as well as innovative programs. Top Universities and online colleges will have to face incorporating new classes that maximize on today’s current technological advances and issues that present themselves. This new coursework will better prepare students for real – life business operations and make the transition to employment smoother.

The third trend we predict for education is that there will be significantly higher number of graduates in 2012 who will find employment. Apparently the hiring rate is 9.5 percent higher, but in very specific sectors of employment. According to several news sources, the job industries that look the most promising and with high demands are called “STEM” fields, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Fourth, new teaching methods are being developed and improved. There has been emerging research on psychology, and how the brain learns and processes information. This new study will provide a framework for developing new ways of classroom interaction, and incorporating things like music and new study processes into the educational system.

Lastly, we all have predicted that education cannot be confined to the walls of a classroom, but rather expand to a digital classroom – even digital university, with access at our very fingertips. New accredited online colleges will open doors to education to many people who were not able to attend years before. With the help of public -private institutions and online prestigious colleges, new technological breakthroughs in education will provide a learning process that is on par and more flexible, affordable with the same reputation as traditional colleges. The future for education is looking grand and limitless.