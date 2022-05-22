Finance
5 Future Trends for Education
The coming election in 2012 has brought up concerns about our educational system, and how it needs to revolutionized and transformed. The future of education is highly debatable, but five key trends remain. Read on to find out the five future trends for education in the upcoming years.
While many reports and surveys pretty much predict the same thing – the popularity and increasing acceptance of online education, the better employment rate, and the age of technology encouraging more access to education for all, there are some projections that have not been discussed as of late. Looking in depth and analyzing many factors contributing to the development of academic progress, we have aggregated 5 key trends to the future of education.
Year after year, America continues to be “#1” in one sector – higher education. Though the American educational system is lagging behind those of Asia when tests are administered to primary and secondary school students, our Universities prove to be ranked at the top year after year. Higher Educational Universities are able to attract the best, the brightest, the most ambitious students from around the world for this reason – we outshine the global competition when it comes to higher education. The very idea and concept of an “Ivy League” School will continue to be a Staple of American Education, and in the future, will remain a unique sector of the American Educational System.
Secondly, with so many new emerging markets predicted to expand the economic system, more and more programs will be catered to new technology and entrepreneurial, as well as innovative programs. Top Universities and online colleges will have to face incorporating new classes that maximize on today’s current technological advances and issues that present themselves. This new coursework will better prepare students for real – life business operations and make the transition to employment smoother.
The third trend we predict for education is that there will be significantly higher number of graduates in 2012 who will find employment. Apparently the hiring rate is 9.5 percent higher, but in very specific sectors of employment. According to several news sources, the job industries that look the most promising and with high demands are called “STEM” fields, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.
Fourth, new teaching methods are being developed and improved. There has been emerging research on psychology, and how the brain learns and processes information. This new study will provide a framework for developing new ways of classroom interaction, and incorporating things like music and new study processes into the educational system.
Lastly, we all have predicted that education cannot be confined to the walls of a classroom, but rather expand to a digital classroom – even digital university, with access at our very fingertips. New accredited online colleges will open doors to education to many people who were not able to attend years before. With the help of public -private institutions and online prestigious colleges, new technological breakthroughs in education will provide a learning process that is on par and more flexible, affordable with the same reputation as traditional colleges. The future for education is looking grand and limitless.
Teaching With Technology
Teaching with technology helps to expand student learning by assistant instructional objectives. However, it can be thought-provoking to select the best technology tools while not losing sight of the goal for student learning. An expert can find creative and constructive ways to integrate technology into our class.
What do we mean by technology?
The term technology refers to the development of the techniques and tools we use to solve problems or achieve goals. Technology can encompass all kinds of tools from low-tech pencils, paper, a chalkboard to the use of presentation software, or high-tech tablets, online collaboration and conference tools and more. the newest technologies allow us to try things in physical and virtual classrooms that were not possible before.
How can technology help students?
Technology can help a student through the following ways:
1. Online collaboration tools: Technology has helped the students & instructors to share document online, editing of the document in real time and project them on a screen. This gives the students a collaborative platform in which to brainstorm ideas and document their work using text and pictures.
2. Presentation software: This enables the instructor to embed high-resolution photographs, diagrams, videos and sound files to augment the text and verbal lecture content.
3. Tablet: Here, tablets can be linked to computers, projectors, and cloud so that students and instructors can communicate through text, drawings, and diagrams.
4. Course management tools: This allows instructors to organize all the resources students’ needs for the class. the syllabus, assignments, readings, online quizzes.
5. Smartphone: These are a quick and easy way to survey students during class. It is a great instant polling which can quickly access students understanding and help instructors to adjust pace and content
6. Lecture capture tools: The lecture capture tools allow instructors to record lectures directly from their computer without elaborate or additional classroom equipment. The record lectures at their own pace.
Advantages of technology integration in the education sphere?
The teaching strategies based on educational technology can be described as ethical that facilitates the students learning and boost their capacity, productivity, and performance. technology integration inspires positive changes in teaching methods on an international level. The following list of benefit will help in resolving a final conclusion:
1. Technology makes teaching easy: technology has power. It helps in the use of projectors and computer presentations to deliver any type of lesson or instruction and improve the level of comprehension within the class rather than giving theoretical explanations that students cannot understand.
2. It facilitates student progress: technology has made teachers rely on platforms and tools that enable you to keep track of individual achievements.
3. Education technology is good for the environment: if all schools have dedicated to being using digital textbooks, can you imagine the amount of paper and number of trees that will be saved. students can be instructed to take an online test and submit their papers and homework through email. They can be also encouraged to use readers to read through the literature assigned.
4. It has made students enjoy learning: students enjoy learning through their addiction to Facebook, Instagram, dig, and other websites from a very early age. the internet can distract them from the learning process. making learning enjoyable through setting up a private Facebook group for the class and inspire constructive conversations.
5. It makes distance learning more accessible: without the internet, people won’t be able to access any vital information. today distance learning is one of the most trending learning methods. Students can organize their time in a way that works for them and they can easily gain the knowledge they are interested in.
Health Care Finance – Geriatric Care
Geriatric Care
Geriatric care management is such a system that assists elder adults and their relatives to deal with age-related conditions. It is also called Elder Care. There are some other care system options available in the United States for elder people including helping living, nursing home, elder day care, elder societies, and old adult home care. The need of such care has been thrived because in United States 1 out of every 4 families requires this elder care system. As an emergent specialized care group, it consists of psychologists, social workers, female care givers, and human resources personnel. There no requirement of license, but the majority of such type of care keeps licenses certificates in social or nursing work fields and they also obtain graduate degrees in their particular fields. This purpose of this paper is to analyze the various books or articles on the geriatric care. And the sources I’ve used, designed for any person who is concerned with curing patients of this delima and getting its awareness, these resources persists to be the best detailed resources for medical solutions for the demanding geriatric population.
It provides various services for those older people who are living either in their families or spending their life alone. When any problem evolves then this type of care offer an opportunity for providing a large range of services whereas lessening the responsibility of family people both near and far away by calling up medical professional or mature child, frequently. Preliminary evaluations consist of both bodily and mental assessments with the introduction of a care plan recognized to make sure that it leftovers the older person in a harmless and relaxed environment.
Geriatric care’s starting plan may map out the approaches for achieving the public resources, support with social community taxes, guidance services, recommendations and backing with legal matters, housing situation arrangements, responsibility and estate arrangement, crisis intervention, healthcare arrangement and synchronization, management with insurance claims meting out and interacting with family members. By performing as an arbitrator, and care team contestant, it can frequently complete the most complicated matters of all: compelling the older adult to agree to the assistance presence and required in future.
This care system provides the short term objectives plans and also assists in long term planning by charging the fees ranging from $90-140$ per hour. Whereas Medicare does not offer compensation for such facilities, but many long lasting health strategies will. A care plan is sketch out with treatment and care advices and will encompass a kind of adult services during the first conversation. It will sporadically revise and adjust the plan depend on the requirements of the customer from that position by depending on the time period of services. It also offer 24 hour care system to guarantee the patient is given sufficient care and assistance.
Geriatric care system may assists to your investigations for society resources and supervision arrangements if you are living in the families of United States who are sanctified with the. The geriatric care provides solutions for responsibilities of those people who are members of the family living in United States but they are living far from their parents or elder people. Furthermore even now, if you are an old person and you are planning for the future sovereignty then informed the geriatric care system now to initiating the work and planning that must assure your security and ease by living in the best achievable environment.
Factors to Consider When Choosing Basic Homeowner’s Insurance
Your home is one of the most valuable properties that you can have. Your home is where you and your family live, thus representing a safe haven that needs to be protected. This is where a homeowner’s insurance comes in.
A major deciding factor when choosing the basic homeowners insurance is your living situation. There is a condominium owner’s insurance, a mobile or rv home insurance and renters insurance. You can explore for the right and the best insurance policy for your property because there are many insurance companies and organizations that offer basic coverage for all types of properties. They include Geico and USAA among others. These companies provide excellent coverage. It is up to you to find the cheap policies with excellent coverage.
Choosing insurance that allows rebuilding:
The easiest, fastest and most comprehensive way of choosing insurance is by the Internet. There are many online sites that allow you to compare rates and quote in an instant. You may consider a homeowner 3 policy that provides coverage of up to 150 percent of the total value of your property for rebuilding. It is advisable that you review your insurance policy every time you make some improvements on your house. For houses 20 years and older, make sure that the policy will allow you to upgrade its payment to current building codes.
Sometimes called dwelling coverage, this policy protects your house against damage or destruction due to certain perils such as flood, fire and lightning. The cost of rebuilding or repairing of your home is covered by this policy.
Choosing insurance policy that provides property protection:
The protection covers all your belongings inside your house. The deductible and percentage are typically calculated at 50 percent of the value of your home. A standard coverage sets replacement limits for electronics and jewelry from $1,500 to as much as $2,500 for each item. It will be a smart move on your part if you keep a record of all your valuables and store it in a safety deposit box or somewhere outside your house.
Personal liability coverage:
Liability coverage will protect you from lawsuits that may be filed against you due to property damage or unintentional body injury. For example, when someone accidentally slips or falls or gets bitten by a dog on your property, it is your legal responsibility to pay this person. There are many liability issues that, if filed in court, could result with you losing your home. Make sure that you get as many liability coverage as you can because paying for the policy is cheaper compared with the cost of lawsuit.
Coverage for home-based business or work:
If you are working at home or operating a business at home, it is best that you insure your equipment in case of damages. This way you will still have the means to go on with your business or work. Lastly, buy basic homeowners insurance that provides protection against damages caused by flood, earthquake, storm-drain and sewer.
