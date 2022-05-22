Adebayo the aggressor adds needed element to Heat offense against Celtics in East finals

Millions of Americans collectively owe hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans. Repayment is difficult for many. In his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden promised to cancel some federal student loans. Halfway into his term, he has not done so.

The 2022 election looms, Biden’s polled popularity is low and cancelation would be highly popular with his Democratic “base.” There are increasing calls for him to act. Should he act and how?

If you polled economists across the political spectrum, most would say no — that fundamentally, canceling student debt is bad economic policy.

Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, a life-long Republican driven away by Donald Trump, commented on this briefly in a recent New York Times interview. He emphasized that many borrowers with high debt levels also have high earnings. He also noted that an after-the-fact change of rules like this would penalize those who scrimped and saved to pay off their loans.

That is all true, but things are more complicated.

Loan forgiveness advocates point out that Blacks, Hispanics and other minorities bear a disproportionate burden. Many were first-generation college students, many socially-disadvantaged and with poor preparation. Across all races and social classes, many hard-pressed borrowers are people who, for whatever reasons, did not complete their degrees and must pay for higher ed without the earnings benefits of a degree. All of this also is true.

I’d join most other economists in the view that, taken in isolation, blanket forgiveness would represent bad economics on both criteria of fairness and economic efficiency.

However, one should never consider issues like this in total isolation. On the issue of student debt one must reflect on key related questions:

How did we come to this unprecedented situation in which a particular category of debt affects so many to such a degree?

How have overall public policies treated the age cohorts owing this debt, mostly children and grandchildren of baby boomers?

How would the “bailout” of debt cancelation compare in size, fairness and economic efficiency to other bailouts in recent history?

The answer to the first question is that over the past half-century we reduced the state- and federal-government subsidized portion of the cost of post-secondary education. And at the same time we implemented policies that inadvertently motivated higher costs at colleges and universities.

I have a personal memento illustrating the first — my 1971 fee statement from the U. Back from Vietnam in September 1970, I started as a freshman at the University of Minnesota in winter quarter, 1971. My fee statement shows a total of $122 I paid for the tuition for 18 credits of classes, plus health care and other services. That was less than one month of either my G.I. Bill benefits or the Social Security check I got as an unmarried survivor under age 22. I paid for books. The state picked up all the other costs of undergraduate education at state post-secondary institutions.

Back then it was still a three-quarter system. Updating my costs with the rate of consumer inflation, for a full year I was paying $2,606. At that time, Minnesota’s costs were typical for other states.

For people not eligible for my benefits, there were federal grants and loans. Costs were higher at private colleges and so was aid.

Over the next 20 years, things changed. State governments picked up smaller and smaller fractions of undergraduate education at their colleges. Overall operating costs at public and private schools began a seemingly inexorable rise, far outpacing increases in the general price level. Federal grant funding rose slower than tuition. Federal aid shifted primarily to direct or government-guaranteed loans. And the income premium rewarding four-year degrees at first widened, benefitting most baby boomers, but then narrowed in the new millennium, hurting their children and grandchildren.

The upshot is that the baby boomers like me enjoyed a golden age for attending college, more favorable in terms of access and financing than any cohort before or since, and more favorable earnings potential upon graduation. Younger people now are right on when complaining that baby boomers scrambled up myriad government lifelines extended to them — and then pulled up the lines after them, leaving the next generation drowning in debt.

Then consider the many cases in which government action transfers large sums from the Treasury to some group without regard either to fairness or economic efficiency. In the 1930s, when a third of the nation’s households lived on farms, federal farm payments reduced poverty. That had tapered off by the late 1960s, but the programs lived on. Farmers are a small minority of the population and the reduced number who crank out over 80 percent of total farm output are even fewer.

Critics of student debt erasure by presidential fiat correctly call it an end run around the constitutional requirement that no Treasury funds be paid out without both authorization and appropriation bills passed by Congress. But they make this argument selectively.

Consider that Trump was able to pay out some $18 billion to buy off farmers to not protest his trade war with China by using an obscure USDA slush fund that Congress will always top up later when attention is diverted elsewhere.

Consider the ghastly spectacle of the Treasury and Fed contortions to keep large financial institutions from going broke after 2007, all the while ignoring vulture funds, like that of later Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, encouraging ordinary homeowners to spend the equity in their homes, and then foreclosing.

And consider the intergeneration injustices embodied in federal government borrow-and-spend policies since the inauguration of Ronald Reagan in 1981 and accelerated by the George W. Bush tax cuts of 2001 and 2003.

Medicare is yet another feature of a complex of imprudence and injustice. Outlays in 2022 are over $800 billion. The actuarial value of what current beneficiaries have paid in is estimated at less than $300 billion. The rest is being paid, now and in the future, by the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the baby boomers who did not see an increase in FICA rates for Medicare since 1987, while the fraction of U.S. output going for medical care more than doubled to near 20 percent.

The economic inefficiencies and injustices of budget deficits and current funding of Social Security and Medicare need many columns to explore thoroughly. Suffice it to say that baby boomers living in glass mansions should not hurl stones at their offspring.

