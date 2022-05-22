News
All Heat (injury) eyes now on Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro in East finals vs. Celtics
Relief arrived an hour before Saturday night’s opening tip, when the Miami Heat announced all 15 playoff eligible players would be available, the team’s injury report for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals a clean sheet.
But still, no exhale, because Erik Spoelstra’s team knows better, in what largely stands as a season of attrition.
And there they were again Sunday, dealing with dual concerns.
This time forward Jimmy Butler was forced to sit out the second half of Saturday’s victory that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series, due to recurring knee soreness, with guard Tyler Herro closing that game with an apparent quadriceps issue.
As of midday, Spoelstra, as is his wont, said there was no new update.
“This is not gamesmanship,” he said. “It’s the playoffs. Guys are putting themselves out there.”
With the issues apparent a day earlier.
“He didn’t have his, like, normal explosive burst,” Spoelstra said of Butler, who previously had missed the Heat’s Game 5 clinching victory over the Atlanta Hawks in the first round with the ailment. “He’s been able to manage this. I think the next two days will be really important, obviously.”
By rule, the Heat must issue a formal NBA injury report to be posted at 5:30 p.m. the evening before a game. The teams meet 8:30 p.m. Monday at TD Garden for Game 4.
As for Herro, Spoelstra went into Sunday’s team meeting unsure of the next step.
Herro did not play the final 8:11 Saturday.
“Tyler had to come out just so the trainers could see what it was,” Spoelstra said.
Asked if Herro could have returned, Spoelstra said, “It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tyler, yes. And the trainers didn’t say definitely no.”
The setbacks with Butler and Herro came after point guard Kyle Lowry returned Saturday from a two-week absence with a hamstring strain, and after power forward P.J. Tucker made it back after being hobbled in Thursday night’s Game 2 loss at FTX Arena with knee soreness.
Lowry played 29 minutes Saturday, without apparent limitation.
“Felt good to be back,” he said. “Honestly, I’ve only played four games, before [Saturday], in the playoffs. It’s tough trying to find a rhythm. But just having an opportunity to be out there with my guys is always fun.”
Spoelstra said there are several eyes on Lowry’s minutes.
“I’m definitely talking to trainers on that,” Spoelstra said. “I’m in constant communication with Kyle. The plan was to be a lot more conservative in the first half, to leave us a little bit of leeway going down the stretch, and it turned out that way. There’s not a definitive minutes restriction. We just have to be mindful of it.”
As for himself, good to go, Lowry said.
“I feel fine,” he said. “I’m out here playing. You know, this has been a process for me. It’s been a long journey with this type of injury. My training staff, our training staff, our coaches, our organization, we have been on the same page and communicated with everything, team doctors. That’s the most important thing is that we are all on the same page.
“And going forward we are going to continue to have open dialogue, open communication and just continue to find ways to help me be on the floor.”
Instead, the concern now is with Butler and Herro.
“You know, injuries are a part of the game,” Lowry said. “That’s the part that sucks about the game, the injuries, and you know, this is tough. Jimmy is a warrior. Tyler is a warrior. But we have to continue to stay focused on what we did as a group [Saturday night] and hopefully those guys will be back and ready to go next game.”
As for the Celtics, guard Marcus Smart, who missed the Heat’s Game 1 victory on Tuesday night at FTX Arena, took treatment Sunday for an ankle sprain. Also taking treatment Sunday was Boston center Robert Williams III, due to the knee discomfort that kept him out Saturday night. Forward Jayson Tatum, who briefly left with a stinger Saturday, did not require additional treatment Sunday.
()
Ration Card New Rules: Government has issued a new rule for ration card — Check Here
UP Ration Card New Rules: The UP government has asked the ration card holders to surrender the ration card. The government had earlier fixed the date of surrender of ration card as May 19, which has now been extended till May 24. Along with this, the government has also issued a standard, on the basis of which it can be decided who is eligible and who is ineligible.
Ration Card New Rule: If you are also a ration card holder, then this news is of great use to you. If you too have taken advantage of the ration scheme by going beyond the standard of the government, then now the government can tighten the noose on you. Actually, the government has made a rule to surrender the ration card under certain conditions, showing strictness regarding the ration card. If you violate this then action can be taken against you.
In Uttar Pradesh, preparations have been made to take action against ineligible ration card holders. These cardholders have been asked to surrender the ration card (Ration Card Surrender in UP). The government has also released its eligibility. Under this, the standards for ration card surrender have been set. It is being told that till now 8 lakh ineligible cards have been canceled.
Ration card eligibility rules
- Must be a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
- The head of the family should be a woman.
- The monthly income of the family should be less than Rs 15,000.
- If male is the head, then who is suffering from incurable disease or whose age is more than 60 years and running the family and the family monthly income does not exceed Rs.15,000.
- The age of the female head of the household is more than 18 years
- The family having less than 2 hectares of irrigated land
Surrender the ration card to these people
- Those who have a four wheeler will have to surrender their ration card.
- From car to tractor has been included in the four wheeler vehicle.
- Ration card holders should not have a pucca house built in 100 square meters in rural or urban areas.
- The government employee will have to surrender the card.
- Those coming under the purview of income tax will also have to surrender the card.
- Those having pucca house, AC in homes and generator sets of 5 kW or more capacity will have to submit the card.
- Families who have any business space of 80 square meters are not eligible for the card.
- The card will have to be surrendered if the annual income of the family of the urban area is more than 3 lakhs.
- Those having arms license will have to surrender the ration card.
The post Ration Card New Rules: Government has issued a new rule for ration card — Check Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Business People: Bruce Karstadt to retire at American Swedish Institute
OF NOTE — ORGANIZATIONS
The American Swedish Institute, a Minneapolis-based cultural center and museum, announced that Bruce Karstadt will retire as president and CEO during the first half of 2023. The organization is planning an executive search effort to find his replacement.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Goff Public, a St. Paul-based political public relations and lobbying firm, announced that Elizabeth Emerson has become a principal. Emerson has led government relations and public affairs work at Goff since 2012. … Minneapolis-based independent ad agency Rise and Shine and Partners announced that Matt Burgess has joined its leadership team as partner and chief creative officer.
ARCHITECTURE/ENGINEERING
Westwood Professional Services, a Minnetonka-based civil engineering firm, announced the appointment of 22 new shareholders and 32 new associates.
DEVELOPMENT
Dominium, a Plymouth-based affordable housing owner, developer and manager, announced that it has hired Jen Densmore to serve as its director of talent acquisition. Prior to joining Dominium, Densmore worked for more than 15 years as a talent acquisitions manager at Blattner Co.
EDUCATION
Hamline University, St. Paul, announced that Brent Gustafson has been named vice president for finance and administration. Gustafson has served the last 10 years as chief financial officer of the University of Minnesota’s College of Liberal Arts. He is an 1994 Hamline grad. … The University of St. Thomas announced that it has chosen Laura Dunham as next dean of its Opus College of Business, officially succeeding the retiring Stefanie Lenway on July 1. Dunham has spent the last five years as associate dean of the school’s Opus’ Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. The University of St. Thomas main campus is in St. Paul with its business school in downtown Minneapolis.
FEDERAL RESERVE
The Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis announced the appointment of LuAnne Kinney Pederson as senior vice president and general counsel, effective June 1. Pederson joined the bank as an attorney in 2001 and has served in roles of increasing responsibility in the Legal Division.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Merchants Bank announced that Lisa Lundell has joined the Merchants Bank Advisory Board for Cannon Falls, Hampton and Red Wing. Lundell is a Realtor for REMAX Cannon Realty located in Cannon Falls, Minn., and also serves on the board of directors for the Cannon Falls Chamber of Commerce.
HEALTH CARE
Allina Health, a Twin Cities-based operator of regional hospitals and clinics, announced that Kelly Spratt has moved from being president of Buffalo Hospital and Cambridge Medical Center to become vice president of operations at Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis. He fills the position formerly held by David Joos, who was named the president of Abbott Northwestern. … Hope Dental Clinic, a St. Paul-based nonprofit offering free dental care and oral health education, announced that Jan Hallstrom has been named executive director.
HONORS
Spire Credit Union, Falcon Heights, announced that Matt Meyers, Spire’s PACE lender and senior commercial credit analyst, was named the winner of the Midway Chamber of Commerce “Volunteer of the Year” Award at the organization’s annual gala this year.
LAW
Winthrop & Weinstine, Minneapolis, announced the additions of attorneys Robert (Bob) E. Box as counsel in the real estate finance practice and Jeremy M. Walls as an associate in the general corporate practice.
MANUFACTURING
Uponor North America, an Apple Valley-based maker of PEX piping for residential and industrial construction, announced that Uponor Corp., the Finland-based parent of Uponor North America, has appointed Jennifer Hauschildt to the newly created position of chief human resources officer for the company worldwide, making her the first North America-based member of the Uponor Executive Committee in a non-presidential role.
OPENINGS
Stalk & Spade, a plant-based burger shop started in Wayzata, announced the opening of its first franchised location, at 3925 W. 50th St., Edina, owned by former NHL player David Backes.
TECHNOLOGY
ActiFi, a St. Louis Park-based provider of financial adviser software, announced the appointments of Derek Bruton and John Wernz to its board of directors. Bruton is senior managing director of the Gladstone Group; Wernz is in partnership with Cogo Labs.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Column: A teachable moment — and the true meaning of Jackie Robinson’s legacy to Black baseball players
Jackie Robinson was in headlines this weekend when New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson referred to Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson as “Jackie” during Saturday’s game, igniting a brouhaha between the two teams.
Whether Donaldson was joking around, as he insisted, or used Robinson’s name in a “racist” manner, as Sox manager Tony La Russa claimed, it was certain to be a hot button debate throughout baseball.
No matter where you stand on the issue, there’s no arguing Jackie Robinson’s name remains as relevant in baseball today as he was when he broke the major-league color barrier 75 years ago.
If cooler heads prevail, this could be a teachable moment for Donaldson and anyone else trying to understand why using Robinson’s name was considered “disrespectful” by Anderson and “racist” by La Russa.
Robinson endured slights both public and private throughout his career, as most fans surely know. The mere idea of a Black man entering the majors was such a sensitive topic in the late 1940s that Brooklyn Dodgers executive Branch Rickey had an early meeting with broadcaster Red Barber to give him a heads-up.
Barber, who was born in Mississippi, was as popular a radio broadcaster in New York as Harry Caray later became in Chicago. According to Kostya Kennedy’s book, “True: The Four Seasons of Jackie Robinson,” Barber moved to Florida as a child and witnessed a Black man “tarred and feathered and forced through the streets by the Ku Klux Klan.”
Kennedy wrote Rickey wanted Barber to know of his plan to integrate the Dodgers so Barber could look for another job if the broadcaster felt he couldn’t call a game with white and Black players. After the meeting, Barber went home and told his wife, Lylah, what Rickey had said, then informed her he was going to leave the Dodgers.
Lylah said “let’s have a martini” and think things over for a few days. Kennedy wrote “Barber came to a couple of what he would characterize as ‘self-realizations’ about the randomness of his or any other person’s lineage and place in the world; about the second great commandment, ‘Love thy neighbor,’ and about his role as a reporter.”
Barber decided to stay and report what he saw. During a 1949 broadcast in St. Louis, he informed listeners Robinson and two other Black players were forced to stay in an inferior hotel in town without air conditioning.
“By informing his audience of Brooklyn Dodgers fans of these circumstances, Barber was in a small but direct way influencing how some people thought,” Kennedy wrote. “It was a vivid situation.”
Baseball honors Robinson every April 15 by having all its players, coaches and managers wear his No. 42. But once that annual celebration ends, it seems like Robinson’s legacy is forgotten for the rest of the season and he becomes just another great player from baseball’s past.
It doesn’t have to be that way, and perhaps Donaldson inadvertently helped some remember the true meaning of Robinson’s legacy with his ill-chosen remark during Saturday’s game in the Bronx.
For those looking to understand the importance of Robinson and other contributions of Black players to the game, the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., is updating an old exhibit with the help of Chicago Cubs great Fergie Jenkins.
“Twenty-five years ago when MLB did the 50th anniversary of Jackie breaking the color barrier, we put out our first Black baseball exhibit,” Josh Rawitch, president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, told me Friday during Jenkins’ statue unveiling outside Wrigley Field. “This year we’ve announced we’re going to redo the whole thing. Obviously a lot has changed in 25 years.”
The exhibit at the Hall of Fame museum, previously called “Pride and Passion,” has been renamed “Ideals and Injustices,” a better description of the game’s refusal to integrate until Rickey’s bold move in 1947.
“It’s basically the story of Black baseball from mostly the Negro Leagues and up through Jackie and into the ‘70s,” Rawitch said. “It didn’t really get updated after ‘97, so now we’re going to have a whole new exhibit that will take over a portion of the Hall of Fame.
“We’ll also have a traveling exhibit that will go out to various Black communities and cities throughout the country. It’s a major initiative that we believe will tell the story of 150 years of Black baseball in America.”
Their stories will be told anew — and just in time for the return of Hall of Fame induction ceremonies from pandemic-related limitations in 2020 and ‘21. Negro League greats Bud Fowler and Buck O’Neil — the first Black coach in the majors with the Cubs — will posthumously be inducted on July 24, along with former White Sox star Minnie Miñoso, who began his playing career in the all-Black league. Miñoso was considered “the Latino Jackie Robinson,” as Rawitch reminded me, and also endured bigotry and injustices during his major-league career.
Jenkins, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1991, will serve on the advisory board for the new exhibit.
“We called him and he was excited to help us get the word out and tell the story right,” Rawitch said.
It’s doubtful the Donaldson-Anderson imbroglio will rate a mention in the Hall’s exhibit, and it might be forgotten by the time the next baseball controversy surfaces.
But it serves as a reminder of what the name Jackie Robinson still means to Black players who are following in Robinson’s footsteps and to the rich history of a game he helped change for the better.
()
