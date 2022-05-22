News
Australia’s next prime minister came from humble beginnings
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is a politician molded by his humble start to life as the only child of a single mother who raised him on a pension in gritty inner-Sydney suburbia.
He is also a hero of multicultural Australia, describing himself as the only candidate with a “non-Anglo Celtic name” to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed.
He has promised to rehabilitate Australia’s international reputation as a climate change laggard with steeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.
His financially precarious upbringing in government-owned housing in suburban Camperdown fundamentally formed the politician who has lead the center-left Australian Labor Party into government for the first time since 2007. He is still widely known by his childhood nickname, Albo.
“It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown can stand before you tonight as Australia’s prime minister,” Albanese said in his election victory speech on Saturday.
“Every parent wants more for the next generation than they had. My mother dreamt of a better life for me. And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars,” he added.
Albanese repeatedly referred during the six-week election campaign to the life lessons he learned from his disadvantaged childhood. Labor’s campaign has focused on policies including financial assistance for first home buyers grappling with soaring real estate prices and sluggish wage growth.
Labor also promised cheaper child care for working parents and better nursing home care for the elderly.
Albanese this week promised to begin rebuilding trust in Australia when he attends a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Albanese said he will be “completely consistent” with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s current administration on Chinese strategic competition in the region.
But he said Australia had been placed in the “naughty corner” in United Nations’ climate change negotiations by refusing to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets at a November conference.
“One of the ways that we increase our standing in the region, and in particular in the Pacific, is by taking climate change seriously,” Albanese told the National Press Club.
Biden’s administration and Australia “will have a strengthened relationship in our common view about climate change and the opportunity that it represents,” Albanese said.
Albanese blamed Morrison for a “whole series of Australia’s international relations being damaged.”
He said Morrison misled the United States that a secret plan to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered with U.S. nuclear technology had the support of Albanese’s Labor Party. In fact, Labor wasn’t told of the plan until the day before it was announced in September.
Albanese also accused Morrison of leaking to the media personal text messages from Emmanuel Macron to discredit the French president’s complaint that Australia had given no warning that a French submarine contract would be canceled.
In November, French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault described the leak a “new low” and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them.
Labor also has described a new security pact been China and the Solomon Islands as Australia’s worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.
Morrison’s government had aimed to reduce Australia’s emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Labor’s goal is 43%.
As a young child, to spare Albanese the scandal of being “illegitimate” in a working-class Roman Catholic family in socially conservative 1960s Australia, he was told that his Italian father, Carlo Albanese, had died in a car accident shortly after marrying his Irish-Australian mother, Maryanne Ellery, in Europe.
His mother, who became an invalid pensioner because of chronic rheumatoid arthritis, told him the truth when he was 14 years old: His father was not dead and his parents had never married.
Carlo Albanese had been a steward on a cruise ship when the couple met in 1962 during the only overseas trip of her life. She returned to Sydney from her seven-month journey through Asia to Britain and continental Europe almost four months pregnant, according to Anthony Albanese’s 2016 biography, “Albanese: Telling it Straight.”
She was living with her parents in their local government-owned house in inner-suburban Camperdown when her only child was born on March 2, 1963.
Out of loyalty to his mother and a fear of hurting her feelings, Albanese waited until after her death in 2002 before searching for his father.
Father and son were happily united in 2009 in the father’s hometown of Barletta in southern Italy. The son was in Italy for business meetings as Australia‘s minister for transport and infrastructure.
Anthony Albanese was a minister throughout Labor’s most recent six years in power and reached his highest office — deputy prime minister — in his government’s final three months, which ended with the 2013 election.
But Albanese’s critics argue that it’s not his humble background but his left-wing politics that make him unsuitable to be prime minister.
The conservative government argued he would be the most left-wing Australian leader in almost 50 years since the crash-or-crash-through reformer Gough Whitlam, a flawed hero of the Labor Party.
In 1975, Whitlam became the only Australian prime minister to be ousted from office by a British monarch’s representative in what is described as a constitutional crisis.
Whitlam had introduced during his brief but tumultuous three years in power free university education, which enabled Albanese to graduate from Sydney University with an economics degree despite his meager financial resources.
Albanese’s supporters say that while he was from Labor’s so-called Socialist Left faction, he was a pragmatist with a proven ability to deal with more conservative elements of the party.
Albanese had undergone what has been described as a makeover in the past year, opting for more fashionable suits and glasses. He has also shed 18 kilograms (40 pounds) in what many assume is an effort to make himself more attractive to voters.
Albanese says he believed he was about to die in a two-car collision in Sydney in January last year and that was the catalyst for his healthier life choices. He had briefly resigned himself to a fate he once believed had been his father’s.
After the accident, Albanese spent a night in a hospital and suffered what he described as external and internal injuries that he has not detailed. The 17-year-old boy behind the wheel of the Range Rover SUV that collided with Albanese’s much smaller Toyota Camry sedan was charged with negligent driving.
Albanese said he was 12 when he became involved in his first political campaign. His fellow public housing tenants successfully defeated a local council proposal to sell their homes — a move that would have increased their rent — in a campaign that involved refusing to pay the council in a so-called rent strike.
The unpaid rent debt was forgiven, which Albanese described as a “lesson for those people who weren’t part of the rent strike: Solidarity works.”
“As I grew up, I understood the impact that government had, can have, on making a difference to people’s lives,” Albanese said. “And in particular, to opportunity.”
Carlos Carrasco rebounds in solid outing against Rockies as Mets win Game 1 of doubleheader
DENVER — The snow out didn’t stop the Mets from continuing their winning ways.
The Mets beat the Rockies, 5-1, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Coors Field on Saturday behind 5.1 solid innings from Carlos Carrasco and an early outburst from the offense. The Mets matched their season-high three-game winning streak by taking the first game of the twin bill.
Carrasco, in his Coors Field debut, lowered his season ERA to 3.50 after his 87-pitch effort that limited the Rockies to one run on seven hits. The veteran right-hander bounced back from his previous outing, when he allowed four earned runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners. Carrasco maneuvered traffic on the basepaths in all but one inning on Saturday, but his ability to limit the damage kept the Mets in the game.
The Mets offense, after collecting 11 hits in an extra-inning win against the Cardinals on Thursday, picked up where it left off followed by their Friday snow out in Denver. Kickstarted by Starling Marte’s emotional first-inning home run, Mets hitters amassed 13 hits against three Colorado pitchers, including starting pitcher German Marquez, in Game 1 of the doubleheader at the hitter-friendly ballpark.
The Mets (27-14) have played 19 doubleheaders since the start of 2021. No other team has played more than 10 in that span. They have earned at least a split in all 19 of their twin bills over the last two years. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the club’s streak of 19 consecutive doubleheaders without being swept is the longest in Mets history. The Amazin’s currently lead the majors by having played five doubleheaders across just the first quarter of the 2022 season.
()
Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor
By SCOTT BAUER
MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party’s official backing.
It marked the first time delegates have not endorsed a candidate for governor. Many activists, and one of Kleefisch’s rivals, had argued for not endorsing anyone, saying it would fracture the party.
The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party, which can then spend as much as it wants on the winner. Now the top candidates will fight it out without any official backing from the party.
Kleefisch got 55%, while “no endorsement” got 43% on the final ballot. The other candidates were all in the single digits.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in a race that’s a top priority for both parties nationally. In addition to Kleefisch, who polls have shown is leading the field, other candidates are construction business co-owner Tim Michels; business consultant and former Marine Kevin Nicholson; and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
After the vote, Kleefisch declared victory, saying she feels “terrific” with getting majority support despite falling short of what was needed for the endorsement.
Kleefisch, the only woman running for governor, served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker between 2011 and 2019.
She described herself at the annual convention outside of Madison as a “tea party mom” and highlighted her victory in a 2011 recall election and her opposition to abortion.
“Now I’m not a biologist.” Kleefisch said. “But I am a woman and I will not let a man like Tony Evers tell me how I’m supposed to feel about Roe. I will win this because I can speak with a mother’s heart.”
She portrayed herself as a fighter, opposed to vaccine mandates, in support of school choice and the only candidate “tested against the liberal mob,” referring to protesters who demonstrated against Walker’s ending of collective bargaining for most public workers.
Michels, the most recent candidate to get in the race, dismissed attacks against him for living out of state part-time for years, calling them “garbage” and “political smear.”
“I am in this to win, but I am not here to tear down this convention or any other candidate for governor,” Michels said. He didn’t directly ask for an endorsement, saying he wanted attendees’ votes in August and November.
Nicholson, a former Marine, advocated for no endorsement, but he kept his name in consideration.
“I want Republicans to win and we can’t do that if our party is fractured,” he said. “An endorsement today does not put us in a position of strength.”
Delegates approved a rule change earlier Saturday that allowed for the “no endorsement” option.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who supports Kleefisch, downplayed the importance of winning the endorsement, likening it to a straw poll and saying it’s just one indicator of a candidate’s strength.
Evers has issued more vetoes than any governor in Wisconsin history in blocking the Republican-controlled Legislature’s agenda. A Republican governor would give the GOP the power to enact any laws it wished.
The Republican Party has endorsed candidates since 2009, including the past three governor’s races. Winning that backing was crucial to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s win in his first race in 2010. Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, focused his speech not on Democrats running against him but instead defending his record and attacking the media.
“I can’t even breathe without them taking my exhalation and distorting and twisting it,” Johnson said of the media. “My race is literally about the truth versus lies and distortion.”
Divisions within the Republican Party have been a distraction; Some Republicans have called for the ouster of Vos for not pursuing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud vigorously enough and refusing to decertify President Joe Biden’s win.
“We have no ability to decertify the election and go back,” Vos said, generating loud boos from many in the crowd. “We need to focus on moving forward.”
All of the GOP gubernatorial candidates have questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win in Wisconsin, even though the outcome has withstood recounts, lawsuits, an audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a review by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
Ramthun, whose campaign for governor is focused on decertifying Biden’s win in 2020, told convention attendees that he would personally perform a “forensic audit” on both the primary and the general election.
“Election integrity is the No. 1 issue in the state,” he said to cheers.
Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the governor’s race primary, but all of the main candidates except for Nicholson have met with him to try and get his blessing.
In addition to the governor’s race, Republicans will be voting on endorsements for statewide races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. The state Democratic Party convention will be June 25 in La Crosse. Democrats do not endorse.
What Is The Order Of Top Gun Movies To Watch? Stream It Or Skip It?
Are you deciding to watch Top Gun Maverick as it is about to release? But don’t know the plot of its predecessor movie or would like to get a recap on the previous one? Let me help with this article as to how you should watch the movies and in what order before going to theatres to watch Maverick.
The Order Of Watching Top Gun
Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Top Gun, released in 1986 with Tom Cruise. Tony Scott directed it associated with Paramount Pictures; therefore, before watching Top Gun: Maverick, it is advisable to watch Top Gun first to have some context on the story.
People who have watched it can take a recap because it will have some references from the previous movie. It might be not very clear if you do not have an idea.
Where To Watch
You can watch Top Gun on Amazon Prime, and the sequel Top Gun: Maverick will be available in your nearest theatres on 27th May 2022 which means you still have time to catch up on the story.
About The Movie
Top Gun is an adventure and action movie which features Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where you get the best elite flying skills to learn. Maverick is also sent to the school; however, he is at odds with other pilots because of his reckless attitude.
Maverick tries to be the best fighter pilot in the school against all the odds and also tries to get the attention of a beautiful flight instructor.
About The Sequel
Top Gun: Maverick, written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a story that Peter Craig and Justin Marks conceived. The movie is based on captain Pete Maverick, who has purposely dodged an advancement in rank as a Test Pilot after 36 years of service as a top Navy aviator. He is in charge of training top gin grads for a special mission.
You can expect a lot of aerial shots and action with beautiful cinematography, which is worth watching on the big screen. Based on the trailer, we can see that there are some amazing close-ups in the cock- pit of Tom, and these shots are going to be even more breathtaking on the big screen with amazing sound.
Based on huge planned premieres and some amazing sound scores, a star-studded cast, and amazing shots, the sequel is already setting high expectations among the fans, but only time can tell how the movie is once released.
Pre-booking of the tickets for the movie has already started, so if you are planning to see the movie, then get your hands on the tickets now before the house gets full. We know you are excited to see Tom Cruise once again, and so are we, so be patient for some days, and till then, watch Top Gun.
The post What Is The Order Of Top Gun Movies To Watch? Stream It Or Skip It? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
