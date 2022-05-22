Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 1: May 23 Premiere, Time And What Is It About?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Beat Shazam is an American musical game show that first aired on Fox on May 25, 2017. The show consists of three teams with two players who compete head-to-head in four different rounds to identify songs, and every right answer garners the team a sum of money.

At the end of these rounds, the highest scorer competes directly against the Shazam app, and they can up their winnings by naming a maximum of six songs before the app can identify them. The team that beats the app to all six songs wins $1,000,000.

Time Of Release Of Season 5 Episode 1

Beat Shazam Episode 1 releases on Monday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET. It will premiere on Fox at this time, and it should be available on fuboTV and Hulu Plus. The show is free to stream on FOX and Tubi.

What Will It Be About?

Beat Shazam will again pit teams of two against each other with limited time to identify some of the biggest hit songs. The trailer showed us contestants dancing on stage with Jamie Foxx, who hosts the show, and we also got to see a dynamic with Corinne Fox, his daughter, who DJs for the show.

The trailer hints that we might see a team walk home rich with the $1 million. We expect this not to happen in every episode, but we sure might see one team walk home with the huge sum.

About The Producers And Release Schedule Over The Years

The show’s executive producer is host Jamie Foxx and Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Lauren Zalanznick, Barry Poznick, and Rich Riley. The second season premiered on May 29, 2018, the third on May 29, 2019, and the fourth season were rescheduled from the latter half of 2020 to June 3, 2021, following a hit due to the COVID pandemic. It’s great to see the show back on track with its original release schedule of sometime in the last weeks of May.

Teams To Take Home The Big Bucks

As of now, there have been three teams to “Beat Shazam” and win the $1 million grand prize. They are Christina Porcelli and Steve Lester (June 22, 2017), Donna Natosi and Ryan Walton (June 26, 2018), and Aaron and Martin Smith (May 20, 2019).

Previous Guest Appearances

We have seen some big names appear as guests in the past years, like Terrance Howards, Odell Beckham Jr., Tony Gonzalez, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, etc. With such high-profile names appearing, we can only assume that we will have some banger appearances for the new season. Guest appearances are a refreshing surprise for both viewers and contestants alike, accelerating the adrenaline of the competition from the pressure of being watched.

Ahead of the release of the episode, Fox hasn’t said much, but rest assured, this season, like any other, should be entertaining for fans, and of course, we might see someone take home the grand prize, which in itself is something exciting to watch out for.

The post Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 1: May 23 Premiere, Time And What Is It About? appeared first on Gizmo Story.