Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 1: May 23 Premiere, Time And What Is It About?
Beat Shazam is an American musical game show that first aired on Fox on May 25, 2017. The show consists of three teams with two players who compete head-to-head in four different rounds to identify songs, and every right answer garners the team a sum of money.
At the end of these rounds, the highest scorer competes directly against the Shazam app, and they can up their winnings by naming a maximum of six songs before the app can identify them. The team that beats the app to all six songs wins $1,000,000.
Time Of Release Of Season 5 Episode 1
Beat Shazam Episode 1 releases on Monday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET. It will premiere on Fox at this time, and it should be available on fuboTV and Hulu Plus. The show is free to stream on FOX and Tubi.
What Will It Be About?
Beat Shazam will again pit teams of two against each other with limited time to identify some of the biggest hit songs. The trailer showed us contestants dancing on stage with Jamie Foxx, who hosts the show, and we also got to see a dynamic with Corinne Fox, his daughter, who DJs for the show.
The trailer hints that we might see a team walk home rich with the $1 million. We expect this not to happen in every episode, but we sure might see one team walk home with the huge sum.
About The Producers And Release Schedule Over The Years
The show’s executive producer is host Jamie Foxx and Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Lauren Zalanznick, Barry Poznick, and Rich Riley. The second season premiered on May 29, 2018, the third on May 29, 2019, and the fourth season were rescheduled from the latter half of 2020 to June 3, 2021, following a hit due to the COVID pandemic. It’s great to see the show back on track with its original release schedule of sometime in the last weeks of May.
Teams To Take Home The Big Bucks
As of now, there have been three teams to “Beat Shazam” and win the $1 million grand prize. They are Christina Porcelli and Steve Lester (June 22, 2017), Donna Natosi and Ryan Walton (June 26, 2018), and Aaron and Martin Smith (May 20, 2019).
Previous Guest Appearances
We have seen some big names appear as guests in the past years, like Terrance Howards, Odell Beckham Jr., Tony Gonzalez, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, etc. With such high-profile names appearing, we can only assume that we will have some banger appearances for the new season. Guest appearances are a refreshing surprise for both viewers and contestants alike, accelerating the adrenaline of the competition from the pressure of being watched.
Ahead of the release of the episode, Fox hasn’t said much, but rest assured, this season, like any other, should be entertaining for fans, and of course, we might see someone take home the grand prize, which in itself is something exciting to watch out for.
9-1-1 Season 6: When Will It Relase? Is It In 2022 Or 2023?
9-1-1 is a show on Fox created by Brad Flachuk, Tim Minear, and Ryan Murphy. It has received fairly good reviews from viewers and has had its spinoff called 9-1-1: Lone Star. The show follows Los Angeles’ first responders in high-pressure situations. It includes 911 dispatchers, the police, EMTs, firefighters, etc. We’re also treated to the personal life of the group of characters followed in the show.
The show’s fans will be glad to know that Fox has announced a renewal for the 6th season of the show 9-1-1. It was announced alongside the renewal of another show, The Resident. The announcement of the new season came out not long after they announced the 4th season for the spinoff show.
When Will It Release?
With the renewal announcement coming out on the 16th of May, it could be a while before the first episodes hit the spotlight. Some fans speculate a release in September of 2022. Although no official announcement has been made, this speculation might hold based on the release patterns of other Fox shows.
Most of us can’t wait for the new season, and a September release would be a treat. But this is all hoping there are no snags in production. Snags could set us back by a bit but not long, hopefully.
The Cast For The New Season
We would expect to see the same familiar faces for the new season. Peter Krause plays Bobby Nash, Oliver Star as Evan Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Angela Bassett, Gavin McHugh, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman.
Where To Watch
9-1-1 Season 6 will be released every week on Fox. As of now, the other seasons are available to stream on fuboTV and Hulu Plus. It is also available to buy or rent on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Vudu.
Ratings And Is It Worth Watching.
Season 1 saw an average of 3/18-49, while Season 2 and 3 saw 2.4 and 2.3, respectively. The rating dropped slightly to 1.7 in the 4th season, but the fifth season looks promising to bring them back up. The show has received an overall positive response from the audience and is a must-watch if you’re into that genre.
What We Might See
In the final episode of Season 5, we saw the members of 118 respond to emergencies during Christmas time. Eddie had his hands full with Christopher. The speculation for the first episode’s story will see the 118 going to stop a bus programmed to blow up if it goes past the speed of 55mph.
On the other hand, we might see Bobby and Athena have some fun and maybe go on their honeymoon somewhere during the season. Their story has been well set up for the next season. It was also shown as a surprise wedding in the finale episode of the 5th season, and we should get to watch the new married life of our folks.
Is Clark Season 2 Confirmed On Netflix?
The gripping crime thriller on famed Swedish mobster Clark Olofsson, well known for his unnerving connections to the phrase Stockholm Syndrome, seems to have a big hit with viewers. But what is going on with Clark season 2? Continue reading the inquiry!
Netflix offers a fantastic selection of criminal dramas accessible to watch at any time, and they are constantly adding new titles to their existing list that viewers will not like to ignore. Who Killed Sara, Money Heist, and the captivating Swedish drama Clark, featuring Bill Skarsgard, are among these outstanding titles.
The gifted actor has been renowned for his unforgettable performances as Pennywise in the It films. With them the villain Kro in Marvel’s Eternals performs an exceptional job as Olofsson in what BBC entertainment dubbed and is among the greatest programs to view the time it aired. The compelling narrative of Sweden’s greatest renowned mobster has a very public review, contributing to the numerous grounds to watch it out if you haven’t already.
The initial broadcast, which also included the Norrmalmstorg theft, was divided into six segments with runtimes varying from 54 to 69 minutes. Let’s observe what happens with Clark season 2 now that all of the information has been looked at properly.
Is Clark season 2 coming to Netflix?
If one had to predict, it appears like there will be no new Clark season on Netflix.The program came out as a miniseries, which often signifies a one-and-done scenario.
That’s not always the situation, and several programs that were formerly classified as miniseries, such as HBO’s Big Little Lies or TNT’s The Alienist, have received an additional season. But little has indicated that will come to Clark, and for the time being, season 2 is unlikely to be on the streamer’s schedule unless something unexpected happens.
Is Clark cancelled?
Clark is not cancelled. However, the series’ present status can be described as “just end.” There isn’t much additional tale to relate to it. However, for people who are highly fascinated from beginning to end, a further version is improbable.
Clark Season 2 release prediction
It’s no doubt that fans would like to see more chapters of Skarsgard’s portrayal of the legendary corrupt character. However, it is unlikely that it does not arise.
Nevertheless, someone can anticipate when further entries would emerge in the action of blind optimism. It would not be unreasonable to forecast a publication date of around May 2023. But this is mere guesswork for a season nobody is certain about.
If you’re still hoping for Clark season 2, keep showing up here for additional announcements and news as they become available.
What Happened During Season 1?
When the business relaunched in Blankenberge, Belgium in 1984, Clark was ageing rapidly and refused to move down. After being freed from prison, he resumed the drug-carrying operation. Clark appears to be by himself after the season, in 1986. Clark decides to attempt to settle down after his failed relationship with Madou and his unanswered feelings for Maria. On his journey to Brussels, he encountered Marijke on the train. Marijke and Clark enjoyed a crazy evening on the train notwithstanding their misgivings.
Clark’s imprisonment at Kumla Prison for his involvement in the Televerket Gang investigation is the primary tale. He finally got arrested near Oslo on theft charges. Thereafter, he engaged in disaster when his sailboat was hit by a stone through a sea gale. Nonetheless, Clark’s arrest for the second time in Stockholm for drunk driving, had finally put on Interpol’s most-wanted list. He adopted a new personality and travelled to Belgian farmland after being sentenced to prison in 1991.
Mets beat Rockies behind Carlos Carrasco to open DH, get clobbered in nightcap
DENVER — The Mets returned to game action following a snowout to split a doubleheader in the Mile High City.
The Mets beat the Rockies, 5-1, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Coors Field on Saturday behind 5.1 solid innings from Carlos Carrasco and an early outburst from the offense. The Mets matched their season-high three-game winning streak by taking the first game of the twin bill. But they badly lost the nightcap following volatile pitching performances in an 11-3 blowout to Colorado in Game 2.
Carrasco, in his Coors Field debut, lowered his season ERA to 3.50 after his 87-pitch effort that limited the Rockies to one run on seven hits. The veteran right-hander bounced back from his previous outing, when he allowed four earned runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners. Carrasco maneuvered traffic on the basepaths in all but one inning on Saturday, but his ability to limit the damage kept the Mets in the game.
The righty said he felt the effect of the thin air during his outing. Coors Field is famously just about one mile above sea level, which makes the air density significantly less than other major-league stadiums. Carrasco said most of the pitches in his arsenal were impacted by the high-altitude ballpark, so he was relieved when the results were working in his favor.
“It’s completely different and weird,” Carrasco said. “I was out of breath over there. I was taking my time between pitches.”
Mets manager Buck Showalter said he was trying to get Carrasco to slow down his pace in between pitches to help him adjust to the air. The skipper and the rest of the Mets coaching staff warned their players before coming to Denver about the challenges of getting fatigued at Coors Field.
Trevor Williams, pitching on just three days’ rest, coughed up four earned runs in his spot start in Game 2. All four of Williams’ runs allowed came on two-run home runs to C.J. Cron in the first inning and Brian Serven in the second. Rockies catcher Serven crushed dingers off Williams and the next man out of the Mets bullpen in Adonis Medina, who stumbled badly in his fourth relief appearance of the year.
Medina surrendered five earned runs on six hits across just 1.1 innings in a seven-run sixth inning that broke the game open for the Rockies. Chasen Shreve, pitching in relief of Medina, failed to provide much of it. Shreve permitted two more runs on three hits before finally collecting two outs and ending the messy inning.
The Mets offense, after collecting 11 hits in an extra-inning win against the Cardinals on Thursday, picked up where it left off followed by their Friday snowout in Denver. Kickstarted by Starling Marte’s emotional first-inning home run, Mets hitters amassed 13 hits against three Colorado pitchers, including starting pitcher German Marquez, in Game 1 of the doubleheader at the hitter-friendly ballpark. After a long day of baseball, the Mets did not create many offensive opportunities in Game 2.
The Mets (27-15) have played 19 doubleheaders since the start of 2021. No other team has played more than 10 in that span. They have earned at least a split in all 19 of their twin bills over the last two years. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the club’s streak of 19 consecutive doubleheaders without being swept is the longest in Mets history. The Amazin’s currently lead the majors by having played five doubleheaders across just the first quarter of the 2022 season.
