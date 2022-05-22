News
Benches clear again between White Sox, Yankees as Josh Donaldson drama continues; Bombers get the win
Josh Donaldson laughed to himself as he walked off the field. The Yankees designated hitter had just slid into second base. He was easily out, colliding just a little with White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson. They walked past each other, Anderson said something and Donaldson turned away, ran off the field and smiled.
Obviously, Donaldson is in the heads of the White Sox. While DJ LeMahieu provided the actual fireworks, his second career grand slam, in the Yankees’ 7-5 win at the Stadium, Donaldson fuels the fire. The Yankees and White Sox benches cleared for the second time in just over a week with Donaldson at the center of it. No punches were thrown, there was a tight scrum of players with some pushing and plenty of jawing back and forth.
It works for the Yankees, who also won the game where Donaldson and Anderson got into an altercation at third base.
The Yankees rebounded after a loss Thursday in Baltimore and a rainout on Friday. They have only lost back-to-back games once this season. They have won five of their last six and 10 of their last 12 games. They maintain the best record in baseball.
LeMahieu hammered his grand slam in the second inning off White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. His last was Aug. 27, 2018 and it came on the day he reached the coveted 10-years of service time. An average player’s career in the big leagues is just over three years. It was LeMahieu’s third home run of the season and gave him 17 RBI on the season. Anthony Rizzo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson each drove in a run.
Nestor Cortes gave up a season-high three runs — the most since he allowed three on Sept. 20, 2021 against the Rangers — on six hits. He gave them all up on Jose Abreu’s three-run shot to left field in the third inning. It was the fourth home run he has allowed this season.
Despite not having his best stuff, Cortes struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
The history between Donaldson and the White Sox goes back to last year and heated up again last week when he tried to tag Anderson on a pick-off at third base and there was a strong collision. Saturday, the two re-engaged the war of words in the third as Donaldson walked off the basepaths at the end of the inning. In the fifth, when Donaldson walked out to the batter’s box, White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal got in Donaldson’s face. Nose-to-nose they jawed as Anderson ran in, the benches cleared, the bullpens ran in. There was plenty of jawing, some pushing, but no punches were thrown. Both benches were warned and the game continued without further incident.
Donaldson drew a leadoff walk in the seventh and when Gleyber Torres grounded to deep short, Anderson fielded it and charged to the bag to get Donaldson out and then make the double play. As he ran off the field, Anderson said something quick and Donaldson laughed.
We Own This City Episode 5: May 23 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
We Own This City is here with its latest episode on HBO. George Pelecanos and David Simon developed it. It is an American crime drama television miniseries based on a nonfiction book of the same title as the series. The book was written by Justin Fenton, a Baltimore Sun reporter.
It includes six episodes directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green. This miniseries debuted on April 25, 2022, on HBO. The show’s executive producers include George Pelecanos, David Simon, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Nina Kostroff Noble, Kary Antholis, and Ed Burns.
Being a genuine series, We Own This City tells the working of crimes, cops, and corruption prevailing at present and not an inch of it has changed compared to the real world. This show also portrays some real incidents that will make you ponder it.
Release Date And Time
Episode 5, or “Part Five”, will be released on May 23, 2022, Monday at 9:00 PM on HBO and HBO Max. It is the second and last part of the series, and the final episode and part six will be aired on May 30, 2022.
Where To Watch
Right now, at the moment, you can watch it on HBO and HBO Max. We don’t have any other services providing this series yet. But soon, it will be airing on different platforms for all people to enjoy.
The Plot
We Own This City mainly focuses on the Baltimore Police Department officers and corruption going around the country. Being a police officer is hard, and abiding by and enforcing the laws are hard. This show depicts the corrupt cops and the difficulties of a policeman in maintaining a poor city.
The show doesn’t highlight things, and everything is shown in a most realistic way for the people to understand. Even though it will be difficult to catch up with the timeline, the good cops are dedicated to their work and indulging more in working for the betterment.
Previously we saw how police officers responded to an uprise, and Jenkins, Suitor, and Hersl worked and did their duty when they had to do it. They even used violence to make the uprising dissipate. In the upcoming episode, Part Five, the Suitor faces distrust from his co-workers and charges against GTTF by Jensen and Sieracki.
The Cast
Jon Bernthal as Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, Jamie Hector as Sean M. Suiter, Josh Charles as Daniel Hersl, Wunmi Mosaku as Nicole Steele, Darrell Britt-Gibson as Jemell Rayam, McKinley Belcher III as Momodu “G Money” Gondo, David Corenswet as David McDougal, Dagmara Domińczyk as Erika Jensen, Rob Brown as Maurice Ward, Larry Mitchell as Scott KilpatrickDon Harvey as Jon Sieracki
Show Rating
Depicting the real happenings of crime, cops, and corruption makes “We Own This City” a genuine series.
The show has got good ratings of 7.6/10 on IMDb and 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.
How Eduardo Escobar and the Mets celebrated his 10 years playing in the major leagues
DENVER — Eduardo Escobar was summoned by teammate Max Scherzer to stand next to him in the Mets clubhouse pregame on Thursday, hours before Pete Alonso walked it off against the Cardinals to complete their 10th series win of the year. While Scherzer and Escobar stood in the center of the clubhouse, the remainder of Mets players sat quietly in chairs at their respective lockers.
Scherzer, reading off a white piece of paper, recited a speech and congratulated Escobar for becoming the 10th Venezuelan player to reach 10 years of service time in Major League Baseball. Overall, Escobar on Friday became the 1,705th player to play 10 years, out of the roughly 20,000 to have played the game at the highest level, meaning only 8.5% of players have eclipsed the decade mark in the big leagues.
“I feel really happy because this is a dream that every player wants to reach,” Escobar said, through interpreter Alan Suriel, on Saturday at Coors Field. “Once you do things the right way and you’re humble and you treat the game right, you’re able to get what you want out of it.”
Escobar, 33, stood off to the side while Scherzer both celebrated and razzed him, mentioning that the infielder has a terrible fear of cats and a man-crush on Brian Dozier. Teammates whooped and hollered for the third baseman’s many major-league achievements, including becoming one of only four hitters in MLB history to record a season with at least 30 homers, 20 doubles and 10 triples during his All-Star year for the Diamondbacks in 2019.
Scherzer presented Escobar with a champagne bottle signed by his teammates, which Escobar lifted in the air and said, in English, a few words of gratitude. Afterwards, Mets players all donned black T-shirts with Escobar’s face etched onto the fabric, with the words “Proud Of You Man” written below his picture, as they traveled to Denver to begin their six-game road trip.
“I was surprised,” Escobar said of his reaction to the clubhouse celebration. “I was proud that they did that for me. It goes to show the quality of the character of the guys that are in this clubhouse. But I was very happy that they did it for me.”
On Friday in Denver, after the Mets’ series opener against the Rockies was postponed due to snow, Escobar once again took the team to his favorite restaurant, Fogo de Chao. Escobar also took the Mets to the Brazilian steakhouse before Opening Day in Washington. The third baseman said he received a video, which made him cry, from the CEO and various presidents of Fogo de Chao congratulating him for 10 years in the majors. Fogo de Chao also donated $10,000 to Escobar’s charity.
Escobar’s family and friends also contributed to a special video to celebrate the occasion. Everyone from his mother, his brothers, his uncles, a Venezuelan singer, school kids from his hometown in La Pica, Venezuela, former teammates and other current players made an appearance in the video to share a few words and honor the third baseman.
But perhaps no one is more proud of Escobar than his mother, who used to hide his baseball equipment when he was younger because she wanted him to study more in school. But Escobar, who grew up in extreme poverty raised by his single mother, promised his mom that he would become a professional baseball player so she wouldn’t have to clean people’s houses and work again in her life.
Growing up, Escobar used to play everything from pitcher, catcher and center field. It wasn’t until a scout from the White Sox told Escobar, when he was 12 or 13 years old, that if he wanted to make it as a pro, he needed to learn how to play shortstop. A handful of years later, as a 17-year-old in 2006 in Caracas, Venezuela, Escobar was signed by the White Sox as a shortstop for $25,000. He used that money to renovate his mother’s house, then he took his friends to the mall and bought them shoes, clothes and whatever else they wanted.
“It was special for me,” Escobar said. “A lot of people didn’t believe me and a lot of friends helped me a lot because I come from a poor family. But at the end of the day, no matter what I’m going through in my life, because I had this dream, the dream was to come play baseball.
“I had good moments in my career, but the most important thing is to come with the same energy every day and respect my team, respect my teammates and do the best in the field. I know I’m not perfect. Sometimes I make mistakes. But it’s human. Nobody is perfect in life. Only one perfect is God. The most important thing is working every day you have the opportunity. It’s why I love this game, it’s why I respect everybody, because it’s what I wanted as a kid.”
In his career, Escobar has 140 home runs, 545 RBI, 224 doubles, 39 triples, 313 walks, 1,029 hits and a 15.2 fWAR. And, as Scherzer jokingly pointed out, Escobar has 21 stolen bases and 15 caught stealing, so the third baseman needs to improve his speed on the basepaths. For the Mets in 2022, Escobar enjoyed an early hot start but has since struggled at the plate. To that, Escobar said he is working hard every day and he trusts that the results — or as he put it, his good moments — will come.
Escobar is keeping the baseball dynasty alive within his family. His son, 16-year-old son Diego Gonzalez, signed as a second baseman with the Diamondbacks in January. For that reason and others, Escobar said he would absolutely love to remain in baseball either as a coach, or perhaps a manager, once he retires as a player. But that moment won’t be anytime soon, as Escobar knows he still has plenty of major-league production left in the tank.
“If I have the opportunity to coach, I will do it,” Escobar said. “I love baseball.”
Dave Hyde: Andrew Brunette helped Florida Panthers to NHL’s best season — but is he fighting for his job these playoffs?
The public hallmark of Andrew Brunette’s coaching style with the Florida Panthers is compass-point directness. He’s always sounds on target. Asked about early problems in the Washington playoff series, he said flatly, “We’re playing nervous.”
Asked how he wanted his team to play trailing early that series, he said, “Hopefully mad.”
“Absolutely,’ he admitted how frustration weighed on his players this Tampa Bay series due to their staggering power-play failure.
“Angry, hungry and not to be denied,” he said Saturday in underlining the mindset for Sunday’s Game 3, a T-shirt-worthy phrase close to Hamilton’s chorus line of, “Young, scrappy and hungry.”
If you, like me, have become a fan of Brunette’s brand of honesty, as well as the pinball Panthers offense in the regular season, it’s time to be just as direct about the possible stakes as they try to climb back into the series Sunday in Tampa.
Brunette is coaching for his job.
There’s no other way to look at how his “interim coach” tag hasn’t been lifted by now. It was Oct. 29 when Joel Quenneville was forced to resign under the gloomiest of situations, the covering up of a sexual-assault scandal a decade earlier in Chicago that took in the Panthers as collateral damage.
That makes Brunette the longest interim coach in the history of sports. Eighty-four games. Nearly seven months. He helped the Panthers to the best record in the regular season and won their first playoff series win in 26 years. Doesn’t that count for something — maybe everything?
That question lands on General Manager Bill Zito’s desk. What’s his bar for this season? What’s he see in his coach behind the scenes? What if, too, the Panthers flame out of this Tampa series after losing the first two games in Sunrise?
The Panthers had an eye-popping regular season in scoring the most NHL goals in more than three decades … and finished off Washington in six games … and are 0 for 25 on power play in the playoffs … and lost on a fundamental defensive boner by McKenzie Weegar’s to cost Thursday’s Game 2 with 3.8 seconds left.
The Panthers spend Saturday mixing up their power play, changing some lines, “just moving things around and seeing if we can find something,’ Brunette said.
That’s part of the alchemy of coaching. But at some point, you don’t fool or out-strategize top teams. You have to outplay them. The Panthers and Lightning have played more than any two teams in hockey over the past two years between the pandemic’s schedule and consecutive post-season series. So there’s not a lot of fooling left.
And yet: As the Panthers’ entertaining style played out this year, there was the nagging question inside the hockey world of how that style fit into the playoffs. Could they win a close and close-to-the-vest affair like Game 2? Were they being prepped properly?
Here’s the other issue to ponder: Barry Trotz, is out there. He’s a Stanley Cup winner known for defensive systems and has the third-most wins in NHL history right behind Quenneville. Maybe half the league’s coaches rolled their eyes when the New York Islanders fired him. That’s because he’ll get to pick his job, the way it appears.
No sport discards coaches like hockey. There were seven interim coaches in the NHL this season. Two of them, Brunette and Edmonton’s Jay Woodcroft, are among the eight teams alive in the playoffs. Has an interim coach ever made the NFL or baseball playoffs – much less gone this deep into them?
There’s an easy solution to this looming question: The Panthers play like they have most of this year, rally against Tampa Bay — and keep going until there’s talk of Brunette being the first interim coach in line for a championship.
That would be the happy ending for everyone. The other ending lands on Zito’s desk — and with an apparent decision to make that he hasn’t yet.
()
