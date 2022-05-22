Finance
Best Self Defense Products For Health Care Workers
Most health care providers begin their careers because they want to make a positive impact on the lives of others. They believe in bringing healing to people. Very few of them are aware of or understand the inherent dangers that come with their jobs. There are situations that are just not covered in the textbooks or classrooms.
The International Association of Healthcare Security and Safety states that approximately two thirds of all hospitals are located in areas that are rated as high crime areas. So even before they step foot into the hospital, they are exposed to a high risk population. Getting to and from their vehicles can be precarious, especially since so many work late into the night.
The very nature of their work means they are around people with higher ratios of alcohol and drug abuse. Assaults, stabbings, and shootings are not uncommon occurrences inside the hospital. Surprisingly, these attacks don’t always come from the patients. Low staffing rations, increased work loads and hours lead to frayed nerves and flaring tempers from co-workers.
The American Nursing Association reports the following statistics:
- The healthcare sector leads all other industries, with 45% of all nonfatal assaults against workers resulting in lost work days in the US.
- From 1993 to 1999 approximately 765,000 assaults occurred against healthcare workers resulting in days away from work
- From 2003 to 2009, 8 registered nurses were FATALLY injured at work
– 4 RNs received gunshot wounds (RNs) leading to their death
– 4 RNs received other fatal injuries
– 8 of 8 RNs were working in private healthcare facilities (not state or local government)
– 8 of 8 RNs were 35-54 years of age
- In 2009 there were 2,050 assaults and violent acts reported by RNs requiring an average of 4 days away from work
- Of the 2,050 NONFATAL assaults and violent acts:
– 1,830 were inflicted with injuries by patients or residents
– 80 were inflicted by visitors or people other than patients
– 520 RNs were hit, kicked, or beaten
– 130 RNs were squeezed, pinched or scratched requiring days away from work
– 30 RNs were bitten
- In 2009, the Emergency Nurses Association reported that more than 50% of emergency center (EC) nurses had experienced violence by patients on the job and 25% of EC nurses had experienced 20 or more violent incidents in the past three years.
While hospitals are putting procedures in place to handle rage and violence with visible security personnel, security cameras and equipment, more needs to be done. Some are offering classes which teach nurses basic self-defense techniques.
There is also an increase in the number of health care workers who carry non lethal self defense weapons. If hospital policy allows, a stun gun is an excellent option to have inside the hospital. They can deter a situation or disable an attacker long enough for the worker to get away or get help. Only the person with whom the stun gun is making contact will be affected, so there is no chance of an innocent bystander getting hurt.
For self defense outside of the hospital building, the new Mace pepper spray gun is an excellent option. It has a pulsating strobe light which can disorient any potential attacker. It also contains seven bursts of maximum strength Mace with a range of 25 feet. The effects of pepper spray can last from 10 to 45 minutes. While it is non lethal, the bad guy may run into the emergency room because it causes your eyes to involuntarily swell shut and leaves you gasping for air.
Find out what your hospital’s policies are. If they allow you to carry self defense weapons then do so. Healthcare workers are in the profession to heal – not to get hurt.
Stay safe!
Don’t Let a Car Accident Wreck Your Life
The days and weeks following a serious car accident can be something of a blur. Between doctor’s visits, insurance adjusters, car body shops and police reports, accident victims often find themselves plunged into a world that they are not used to dealing with. Slowly but surely the paperwork starts to get filed and their desk starts to clear off. They begin trying to deal with their life post accident and discover that, though their car may be fixed and be as good as new, they themselves are not. They are still injured and unable to work, and that’s when they often find that they are not going to be covered for the full extent of their auto accident injury.
An auto accident injury can be a life changing event. Neck and back problems can lead to headaches, blurred vision and pain that prevents you from living your life the way that you had before the accident. In some cases, you may be able to resume working but in some cases, you may not. While your auto insurance will cover the damages to your car, and your medical insurance may cover the medical care that you require, there is no insurance that will cover your loss of wages and pay you for the pain and suffering that you may wind up enduring.
An auto accident injury attorney can advise you on the best way to go about recouping any lost potential wages that stem from the injuries related to your accident. They can help you gather they proper records and put together the right information to enable you to win your suit and get the financial settlement that you deserve and will need to stay financially afloat in the event that you can no longer work. Most attorneys have contingency payment arrangements available, so that you can afford to hire the attorney that you need, at the time that you need them.
Unless you sustain an auto accident injury while on the job, there is no insurance out there that will cover your loss of wages. The only way to go about getting the money you deserve is to hire a good injury attorney. A qualified car accident lawyer will offer a free consultation and have services available on a contingency basis. The right car accident lawyer A can help you determine the best way to get the settlement that you deserve.
Is C Tick the Same As CE?
The technical assessment and justification along with the applicable standards are either equivalent or identical for Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) when it comes to C Tick marking and CE marking. The Australian technical requirements for C Tick are a subset of the CE requirements for EMC, with CE including additional requirements for immunity. Also CE is much more extensive than C Tick as it covers a broad range of product safety with application from toys to watercraft. And although C Tick covers radio transmitters and EMR, in the case of EMC the test reports used for CE may be used for C Tick.
The set of standards mandated by the Australian Communication and Media Authority (ACMA) for EMC include European Standards (these commence with an EN). Some care must be taken to ensure that the EN standard applied is applicable to the product that a supplier is placing on the Australian market and that all applicable clauses of current version of the standard have been applied. Note that “applicable” is the key word as older standards may still be applicable as the changes that led up to the current version of the standard are not relevant to the product being supplied.
Variants and families of products, as well some special cases such a battery operated devices, need technical assessment and justification to show that they are compliant. This can be achieved by an analysis of the “critical components” and the design with the aim of finding the most representative configurations as well as identifying those components that are benign or low risk from and EMC perspective.
Once the technical file is completed all that remains is to fill out the Declaration of Conformity form that is available from the ACMA’s website and place the C Tick mark on the product. To obtain the C Tick just fill out the application on the ACMA’s website and they will register you on their database and issue you with a supplier code number.
Just a reminder that only Australian companies can apply for C Tick and that agency agreements can only be made between Australian companies such as the importer and the Australian agent. An agency agreement between an Australian agent and a non-Australian company is meaningless.
The ACMA will phase out the C Tick mark beginning March 2013 with the Regulatory Compliance Mark (RCM) being the replacement. Their aim, in apart, is to minimize the number of compliance marks required on Australian products. The changes will see the RCM cover telecommunication, radiocommunications, EMC, EMR. Currently the RCM is an alternative to the C Tick and may also be used to show compliance with relevant electrical safety regiemes. Its use for electrical safety will continue.
An In-Depth Look at Smoke on Florida Highways
Smoke that limits visibility on Florida roads is an ongoing and extremely dangerous problem. It causes numerous auto accident injuries, and, in some cases, deaths. This smoke is even more dangerous on high-speed, limited-access highways such as I-10, I-75 and I-95. It is also more dangerous at night and in Florida’s cooler months, when low-lying fog is common.
Multiple Causes
Forest and brush fires are natural occurrences, especially in Florida, a state that has the most lightning strikes. However, fires have other causes that can be avoided.
Sometimes, intentional wrongdoing, arson, causes fires and, sometimes, they are caused by carelessness. Negligence in burning trash and other fire-related activities by campers or homeowners are examples of causes that can easily be avoided. Faulty equipment or carelessness with construction, logging, and railroad equipment can cause these fires, so can traffic accidents themselves.
Prescribed or “controlled” burns relate to the management of Florida’s forests. Recently, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture noted a significant reduction in prescribed burns in 2012 because of drought conditions. The Florida Forest Service devised a plan to address future use of prescribed burns that carefully balances against Florida’s growth and urbanization. It is important that those who use these fires take great care to do it right.
Accountability
For auto accident personal injury victims of crashes caused by smoke that reduces or nearly eliminates visibility, those who suffer personal injury and the families of those who suffer death in such tragic accidents, rules vary based on circumstances and facts. Wanting to determine fault and bring accountability to wrongdoers is normal, so much so that it is enshrined in the Florida Constitution as a basic right: “SECTION 21. Access to courts – the courts shall be open to every person for redress of any injury, and justice shall be administered without sale, denial or delay.”
Actions of Drivers
No matter who, if anyone, is responsible for the smoke on a highway, the actions of the drivers involved in these wrecks will be closely examined. This will bring into play the obligation of vehicle operators, whether passenger vehicles or tractor-trailer rigs, buses or heavy equipment, to drive with reasonable care under the circumstances. It will be examined and complicated by the following questions:
What is the safe thing to do in a cloud of smoke?
Was there a safe way to pull off the highway?
How could the drivers even know where such a safe place was?
Each driver is responsible to drive at a speed appropriate for the conditions, but many drivers may worry about slowing down and being hit from behind by vehicles that do not slow down. Investigators consider all these factors. Unfortunately, in the worst of these accidents, drivers and passengers may have died or been injured too badly to help reconstruct the accident.
Pre-Accident Condition of Drivers
Another factor investigators always look at is the pre-accident condition of each driver. This includes whether any drivers involved were impaired by alcohol or drugs, or distracted by cell phones or other devices.
For professional drivers especially, pre-accident condition examines the operator’s driving history. If the driving record is poor, investigators will then look at whether the trucking company was or should have been aware of that driving record, and whether the company took reasonable precautions to protect the public from poor drivers. Training, supervision and licensing are investigated, in addition to the amount of hours driven by truck drivers and the accuracy of driver logs. Trucking companies and their drivers are governed by strict rules with the intent of safety and saving lives. It is necessary for drivers to be alert and capable of making the right driving decisions when operating such large vehicles to avoid trucking accident injuries.
Responsibility for Smoke on the Highway
Who is responsible for the presence of smoke on a highway? Lightning provides its own answer when it is the initial cause. However, there are times and circumstances when carelessness in working with fire, or failure to take precautions as to when and under what weather and wind conditions to set “controlled” burns, can add up to negligence and bring liability. After all, without the smoke, the accident likely would not have occurred. In a case of a controlled burn alleged to have caused a tractor-trailer to crash into a small car killing people, the appeals court for the North Florida area held the company responsible for the fire that put smoke on the highway at 9:30 at night was held potentially liable for losses even by the truck driver who himself was uninjured but lost his job after the accident. Waters v. ITT-Rayonier, Inc., 493 So.2d 67 (Fla. 1st DCA 1986). Negligence in fire fighting, especially when that work is done by government, raises questions of whether sovereign immunity has been waived by statute and whether there are any exceptions to that waiver that might defeat the ability to assess liability against the government. That issue has been addressed elsewhere. Myers v. McGrady, 628 S.E.2d 761 (N.C. 2006) (multi-vehicle collision at night in smoke and fog on I-95).
Vehicles on a Smoky Highway
Another issue emerges and is addressed in part by a newly released Florida Department of Law Enforcement report. This report analyzes the role of the Florida Highway Patrol in the closing of I-75 due to smoke from a fire on Paynes Prairie near Gainesville, Florida in January 2012 and then reopening I-75 with subsequent major collisions with numerous deaths and injuries. Document-FDLE-I-75-Incident-Review
While much of the investigation is yet to be done, the report points to factual issues that open the question of potential liability by the State of Florida. The State has, by statute, waived its sovereign immunity for liability for its negligence, but that waiver is subject to rules that give leeway to state entities in taking actions in dealing with many issues, including public safety. Questions will arise about whether negligence was involved in the decision to reopen I-75 to traffic the night of this tragic accident. Investigators will also examine whether there were warnings about the potential for smoke resettling on the highway and blinding drivers, and, if so, whether the warnings were adequate, and whether FHP patrol cars could have done more to warn and control the vehicles traveling on the reopened interstate.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Forest Service and the Florida Department of Transportation adopted a uniform set of warning signs to be used for smoke on Florida roads, including signs for use at times of prescribed burns. The State’s waiver of sovereign immunity also contains limitations on the amount that can be recovered for wrongful death and serious injuries, although recoveries exceeding the caps can be made through legislative claims bills. Section 768.28, Florida Statutes.
Conclusion
Smoke on Florida’s highways will continue to be a problem. The first thing we can do is be careful to prevent fires from starting or, if using prescribed or controlled burns for the management of underbrush and forests, taking every reasonable step to protect the public from the danger of smoke on the highways. There is no room for shortcuts; lives are at stake. Proper planning, training and diligence by responsible parties are vital.
