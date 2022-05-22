Blockchain MegaDAO – Building the Right Decentralized Digital Future

- The Verifone terminal allows clients to pick their preferred, advanced payment option.
Lavu and Verifone have announced a new partnership that would allow cryptocurrencies to be accepted at thousands of eateries in more than 65 countries. A new cross-distribution partnership between Lavu, worldwide restaurant software and payments solution provider, and Verifone, a payment solution provider, has been announced, which will benefit both Lavu and Verifone clients.
Rising Crypto Adoption
Customers of Verifone and Lavu will benefit from a single point of sale and payment experience, including cryptocurrency. With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Shiba Inu stablecoins among the options available, both sets of consumers may use crypto wallets and other payment systems like PayPal and Venmo to pay for goods and services.
The Verifone terminal allows clients to pick their preferred, advanced payment option and finish purchasing using their mobile smartphone. Over 65 nations are home to Lavu’s restaurant partners, while 35 million Verifone devices in over 150 countries are well-known to customers. This comes at a time when the ECB president criticized crypto.
In a recent interview, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said that bitcoin is worth “nothing.” It was pointed out that digital currencies are riddled with speculation and danger. Coins like Bitcoin are being used for “reprehensible” money laundering activities, according to Lagarde in. The well-known French banker and politician is pushing for stricter rules when it comes to EU cryptocurrency legislation. Earlier this month, Fabio Panetta, an ECB’s executive board member, stated that a digital euro might be released within four years. He said central banks have to do more to address the rising demand for non-cash payments. Despite the widespread use of crypto, central banks remain skeptical.