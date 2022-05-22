News
Carlos Carrasco rebounds in solid outing against Rockies as Mets win Game 1 of doubleheader
DENVER — The snow out didn’t stop the Mets from continuing their winning ways.
The Mets beat the Rockies, 5-1, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Coors Field on Saturday behind 5.1 solid innings from Carlos Carrasco and an early outburst from the offense. The Mets matched their season-high three-game winning streak by taking the first game of the twin bill.
Carrasco, in his Coors Field debut, lowered his season ERA to 3.50 after his 87-pitch effort that limited the Rockies to one run on seven hits. The veteran right-hander bounced back from his previous outing, when he allowed four earned runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners. Carrasco maneuvered traffic on the basepaths in all but one inning on Saturday, but his ability to limit the damage kept the Mets in the game.
The Mets offense, after collecting 11 hits in an extra-inning win against the Cardinals on Thursday, picked up where it left off followed by their Friday snow out in Denver. Kickstarted by Starling Marte’s emotional first-inning home run, Mets hitters amassed 13 hits against three Colorado pitchers, including starting pitcher German Marquez, in Game 1 of the doubleheader at the hitter-friendly ballpark.
The Mets (27-14) have played 19 doubleheaders since the start of 2021. No other team has played more than 10 in that span. They have earned at least a split in all 19 of their twin bills over the last two years. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the club’s streak of 19 consecutive doubleheaders without being swept is the longest in Mets history. The Amazin’s currently lead the majors by having played five doubleheaders across just the first quarter of the 2022 season.
Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor
By SCOTT BAUER
MIDDLETON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans voted Saturday not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, with former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch falling just short of the 60% needed to get the nod — and cash — that comes with winning the party’s official backing.
It marked the first time delegates have not endorsed a candidate for governor. Many activists, and one of Kleefisch’s rivals, had argued for not endorsing anyone, saying it would fracture the party.
The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party, which can then spend as much as it wants on the winner. Now the top candidates will fight it out without any official backing from the party.
Kleefisch got 55%, while “no endorsement” got 43% on the final ballot. The other candidates were all in the single digits.
The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, in a race that’s a top priority for both parties nationally. In addition to Kleefisch, who polls have shown is leading the field, other candidates are construction business co-owner Tim Michels; business consultant and former Marine Kevin Nicholson; and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun.
After the vote, Kleefisch declared victory, saying she feels “terrific” with getting majority support despite falling short of what was needed for the endorsement.
Kleefisch, the only woman running for governor, served eight years under former Gov. Scott Walker between 2011 and 2019.
She described herself at the annual convention outside of Madison as a “tea party mom” and highlighted her victory in a 2011 recall election and her opposition to abortion.
“Now I’m not a biologist.” Kleefisch said. “But I am a woman and I will not let a man like Tony Evers tell me how I’m supposed to feel about Roe. I will win this because I can speak with a mother’s heart.”
She portrayed herself as a fighter, opposed to vaccine mandates, in support of school choice and the only candidate “tested against the liberal mob,” referring to protesters who demonstrated against Walker’s ending of collective bargaining for most public workers.
Michels, the most recent candidate to get in the race, dismissed attacks against him for living out of state part-time for years, calling them “garbage” and “political smear.”
“I am in this to win, but I am not here to tear down this convention or any other candidate for governor,” Michels said. He didn’t directly ask for an endorsement, saying he wanted attendees’ votes in August and November.
Nicholson, a former Marine, advocated for no endorsement, but he kept his name in consideration.
“I want Republicans to win and we can’t do that if our party is fractured,” he said. “An endorsement today does not put us in a position of strength.”
Delegates approved a rule change earlier Saturday that allowed for the “no endorsement” option.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who supports Kleefisch, downplayed the importance of winning the endorsement, likening it to a straw poll and saying it’s just one indicator of a candidate’s strength.
Evers has issued more vetoes than any governor in Wisconsin history in blocking the Republican-controlled Legislature’s agenda. A Republican governor would give the GOP the power to enact any laws it wished.
The Republican Party has endorsed candidates since 2009, including the past three governor’s races. Winning that backing was crucial to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s win in his first race in 2010. Johnson, who is up for reelection this year, focused his speech not on Democrats running against him but instead defending his record and attacking the media.
“I can’t even breathe without them taking my exhalation and distorting and twisting it,” Johnson said of the media. “My race is literally about the truth versus lies and distortion.”
Divisions within the Republican Party have been a distraction; Some Republicans have called for the ouster of Vos for not pursuing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud vigorously enough and refusing to decertify President Joe Biden’s win.
“We have no ability to decertify the election and go back,” Vos said, generating loud boos from many in the crowd. “We need to focus on moving forward.”
All of the GOP gubernatorial candidates have questioned the legitimacy of Biden’s win in Wisconsin, even though the outcome has withstood recounts, lawsuits, an audit by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and a review by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
Ramthun, whose campaign for governor is focused on decertifying Biden’s win in 2020, told convention attendees that he would personally perform a “forensic audit” on both the primary and the general election.
“Election integrity is the No. 1 issue in the state,” he said to cheers.
Trump hasn’t endorsed anyone in the governor’s race primary, but all of the main candidates except for Nicholson have met with him to try and get his blessing.
In addition to the governor’s race, Republicans will be voting on endorsements for statewide races for lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state and treasurer. The state Democratic Party convention will be June 25 in La Crosse. Democrats do not endorse.
What Is The Order Of Top Gun Movies To Watch? Stream It Or Skip It?
Are you deciding to watch Top Gun Maverick as it is about to release? But don’t know the plot of its predecessor movie or would like to get a recap on the previous one? Let me help with this article as to how you should watch the movies and in what order before going to theatres to watch Maverick.
The Order Of Watching Top Gun
Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to Top Gun, released in 1986 with Tom Cruise. Tony Scott directed it associated with Paramount Pictures; therefore, before watching Top Gun: Maverick, it is advisable to watch Top Gun first to have some context on the story.
People who have watched it can take a recap because it will have some references from the previous movie. It might be not very clear if you do not have an idea.
Where To Watch
You can watch Top Gun on Amazon Prime, and the sequel Top Gun: Maverick will be available in your nearest theatres on 27th May 2022 which means you still have time to catch up on the story.
About The Movie
Top Gun is an adventure and action movie which features Top Gun Naval Fighter Weapons School, where you get the best elite flying skills to learn. Maverick is also sent to the school; however, he is at odds with other pilots because of his reckless attitude.
Maverick tries to be the best fighter pilot in the school against all the odds and also tries to get the attention of a beautiful flight instructor.
About The Sequel
Top Gun: Maverick, written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a story that Peter Craig and Justin Marks conceived. The movie is based on captain Pete Maverick, who has purposely dodged an advancement in rank as a Test Pilot after 36 years of service as a top Navy aviator. He is in charge of training top gin grads for a special mission.
You can expect a lot of aerial shots and action with beautiful cinematography, which is worth watching on the big screen. Based on the trailer, we can see that there are some amazing close-ups in the cock- pit of Tom, and these shots are going to be even more breathtaking on the big screen with amazing sound.
Based on huge planned premieres and some amazing sound scores, a star-studded cast, and amazing shots, the sequel is already setting high expectations among the fans, but only time can tell how the movie is once released.
Pre-booking of the tickets for the movie has already started, so if you are planning to see the movie, then get your hands on the tickets now before the house gets full. We know you are excited to see Tom Cruise once again, and so are we, so be patient for some days, and till then, watch Top Gun.
Ultraman Season 3 On Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Synopsis
Ultraman Season 2 has returned after waiting for three years, but now, Netflix is making up for it with the immediate announcement of Ultraman Season 3. According to the reports, we can expect Ultraman season3 in late 2023.
Had Ultraman been not there, a popular franchise like the Power Rangers may not even exist. However, as good as it feels to hear that the next period of waiting may not be that much, there is also the news that the third season will also be the final season.
What Is Ultraman?
Ultraman is a Netflix animated series based on manga of the same name. The manga was authored by Eiichi Shimizu and illustrated by Tomohiro Shimoguchi. EIJI Tsuburaya created the animated program for Netflix.
Ultraman used to be a “Giant of Light” who defended the world from external threats. When he completed his mission, he left the Earth. Humanity prospered in their newfound peace, but they needed Ultraman again years later. However, things may not be as easy as they sound in the mantle of new.
Ultraman must be taken by a troubled high school student named Shinjiro Hayata, who is the son of Shin Hayata, the man who was once the “Giant of Light”. How will the journey end as Shinjiro struggles in the metallic suit, becoming the next generation Ultraman?
When And Where Will Ultraman Season 3 Will Release?
After the first season was released on 1 April 2019, the second season was finally released on 14 April 2022, after a three-year break. However, the third has been announced to be released in 2023. The third and final season of Ultraman will be released on Netflix.
Who Is The Voice Cast Of Ultraman?
Ultraman has the voice of the Hunger Games star Josh Hutcherson, along with the voices of D. C. Douglas, Tara Sands, Ryohei Kimura, Takuya Eguchi, Megumi Han, Ken Uo, Cristina Valenzuela, Sumire Morohoshi, Shigeru Ushiyama, and others.
What About The Appearance Of The Ultraman Suit?
The first Ultraman suit appeared in the 1960s. Since then, Ultraman has inspired a lot of characters, storylines, and franchises. Ultraman has inspired the creation of the franchises power rangers, VR Troopers, Kamen Rider, etc.
It was reported that the inspiration for the Ant-Man suit in the movie was taken from the suit of Ultraman. Ultraman has laid the foundation for metallic suits literally since time immemorial.
How Do The Fans Feel?
Twitter has the answer to the above question. Some fans are excited to hear the news of the third season; some can’t wait to watch the third season, and some are disappointed that the third season will be the final.
Nonetheless, given the popularity of the manga itself and how the animated series has been an absolute hit, the reaction is mostly positive. The audience eagerly waits for the third and final season to be released in 2023.
