Create A Good First Impression For Your Cloud Hosting Lead Generation
It can be really tricky to be cloud hosting providers. Given the level of competition, plus the advertising noise made by others, it can be a dilemma for your business. Still, this is a task that you need to get over with well. You need to create a good first impression with your prospects, since this will determine whether you get new B2B leads or not. This is the challenge of many cloud computing firms, who are all dependent on the success of their marketing campaigns through online means. Yes, it is good to promote your business online, for the sake of better information dissemination. But, sometimes, it can actually backfire on you.
Remember, first impressions last. No matter how well your appointment setting efforts are executed, if you did something really bad in the past to clients or prospects, then you will not get any positive reaction from them at all. Getting their trust back as well as confidence in your business will be much harder than ever. This will take more than negotiation skills from your telemarketing team, if that is the case. To avoid such a headache, it pays for you to actually do your advertising and marketing right the first time. You only have one shot at getting a deal from a business prospect. With competition this intense, you really have to make it count.
Another point to remember is the term privacy. There is no such thing as privacy in today’s online world. Everything you do, say, or post online will be viewed by millions of people. While this is good for marketing, this can have a detrimental effect if the content you shared is of ‘unsavory’ nature. Heard the Paris Brown incident in England? She appears to be a good choice as Youth and Crime Commissioner, but her antics in Twitter got posted in national papers. This ultimately caused her downfall. Now, the police commission is investigating her for potential criminal offenses. It is that bad. And this is precisely the reason why you should be careful. You do not want to call potential sales leads, and they tell you that your cloud hosting services was racist or biased, right? It happened to other firms, and look at the mess they got into.
Basically speaking, you need to do your job right. With the online world very easy to spread information in, and at such speeds, you have to be careful of what you spread online. It is one thing to say what you want to say, but if your statements run counter (indeed cause uproar) to what your business stands for, you are just creating marketing headaches for your business. Take note that people are no longer basing their decisions on what you say alone. They consult other sources, like newspapers, online forums, blogs, online reviewers, and the like. You need to be sure that you create a consistent image for you and your business. This can make all the difference in your lead generation campaign.
Difference Between Java and WordPress
Java and WordPress are very much different, this is an attempt to compare and see where they intersect each other.
Java
Java is an enterprise Language, what it means it is used to build enterprise applications, what do we mean by that?
· A variety of clients can interact with applications like browsers, smart tablets, B2B applications, .NET and other language apps.
· High Security to support the standards.
· Highly Scalable to support the growing traffic.
· Performance – Begin compile time performance is high.
· E.g applications are Gaming, ECommerce websites, Billing, Retail, CRM and tons of others
Java can be used to create blogging CMS like WordPress. There are CMS’s like alfresco, Plone, JRoller whodo to attempt to that, but none has been able so popular as WordPress.
WordPress
Very specialized CMS/blogging engine build on top of PHP.
· It is very easy to learn software, compare it to learning MS Word.
· You don’t need to know PHP/programming to be WordPress website developer.
· It has a themes concept, which allows a developer to configure website pages with easy.
· Supports thousands of plugins, almost easy to find any kind of functionality a website needs.
· Installs on Apache Server with PHP engine.
· Many hosting sites support 1 click install.
· Uses MySQL as the backend engine.
As you see, WordPress and Java cannot be compared as one is a language where another is a software built on PHP language.
Had WordPress been written in Java
As a Java Developer, I do wish WordPress was built on Java, it would have given
1. Java applications a web flair, we would have to see all together new set of applications /widgets/ plugins.
2. Designers would have not been scared of the language at all.
3. Applications could have used the WordPress database, which has a very simple schema.
WordPress And Java Together
Resin Quercus
Resin is a Java Application server, but with a twist, it has a Quercus engine which allow PHP applications to installed as Java applications.
What does this mean, if a WordPress can be installed on Resin will run as a Java application and also take advantage of libraries like Spring, Hibernate,SOA.
Also, will definitely perform way better as it will be compiled only once and not be interpreted with every request like it does now
To have this integration working has its own challenges but good news is there is a way.
Summary
While WordPress has it own niche, creating CMS websites with blog functionality, it is the DeFacto Platform.
But when it comes to creating highly scalable enterprise Applications Java is the DeFacto Platform.
How To Make Money Online With Blogging in 2015
This is a wonderful way to create another income stream and maybe replacing your income in your job.
Using a great platform like WordPress you can literally create anything from a sales page to a fully functioning income generating blog.
How do you earn with a blog?
There are many ways to create an income with a blog and make money online very easily with some powerful techniques that I will share here.
Firstly you will want to share great content otherwise no-one will have a reason to go there. Also you want to have an Opt-in list where you give away a free report or something of that nature. Then you can add banners to create an income stream whereby people click on your banners when they visit your blog. Then you can add affiliate links or links to other products and services that you may offer to entice your viewers to buy more from you.
I am sure that you can see that a blog can be a great way to make money online without much input once it is set up.
You will need to write new blog posts every week maybe 2 or 3 to keep it fresh and exciting. You will also want to maximise your visits by having highly targeted key words in your content so that you blog posts show up in search engines. Then you want to send traffic to your blog either paid or free traffic methods.
Both types of traffic are useful but paid is faster and the other is free so it just depends on what you have more of, TIME OR MONEY?
In simple terms, If no-one finds your blog posts then you have no visitors and no income.
OK lets break it down:
> YOU NEED TARGETED FREE OR PAID TRAFFIC COMING TO YOUR BLOG
> YOU NEED AFFILIATE RELATED BANNERS ON YOUR BLOG
> YOU NEED GREAT CONTENT TO CREATE LOYAL READERS
> YOU NEED AN OPT-IN FORM TO BUILD A LIST TO RE-SELL TO THEM
> YOU NEED AFFILIATE LINKS IN YOUR BLOG POSTS TO SELL STUFF
> YOU NEED BACKLINKS TO YOUR BLOG LIKE FACEBOOK / LINKED IN
> YOU NEED A HOSTING COMPANY TO HOST YOUR BLOG
> YOU NEED TO CHOOSE A NICHE BASED WEB URL WWW.
> YOU NEED IMAGES TO INTEREST READERS WITH KEYWORDS
There are other things that you need to consider but for now these are the main areas that you have to master first of all.
Once you are in your back office of your blog you can play around and get familiar with what needs to be done to maximise the effectiveness of your site.
For example, you will need an S.E.O expert or some S.E.O training to understand how to fully expose your blog to the right people. If you want to know How To Make Money Online the best way then you have to outsource some areas to truly benefit from your blog.
I am not techy at all but managed to create my own blog and website so I am sure that you can do the same. And it is worth it as you can earn anything from a few hundred dollars extra per week to something like 10k per month or even week if your site is highly ranked in the search engines.
If you need more help then take a look at my blog and get some ideas with what we have talked about here.
To your success with How To Make Money Online With Blogging in 2015.
Questions to Ask Your Sitefinity Development Partner Before Finalizing
Choosing a perfect CMS development company for your website isn’t just going with the company that can offer you the cheapest solution for your business. When you think about it, selecting the right Sitefinity CMS partner is actually about entrusting them with your entire business. Studies have revealed that any mistake in selection may result in a huge loss in the long run through missed business opportunities and a loss of both time and money. With increased cloud applications being developed and daily activities and operations becoming more and more automated, it is very important to choose service providers who can offer the best solutions for your business.
Here we have discussed a few important questions that you should ask your Sitefinity service providers:
You must be aware that Sitefinity is a fully featured enterprise CMS that is user friendly and scalable. With the right implementation partner, you can have a high performing and rich website.
In which CMS is your team specialized in?
A CMS platform is ever changing and robust and it takes quite a few projects to master the functionalities. So, before choosing your Sitefinity partner, ask them the platforms they have worked on and if their team focuses on Sitefinity and have expertise in it or not.
How many years of experience do you have?
Any software service provider working on Sitefinity recently, will not be aware of the challenges that they face while developing Sitefinity CMS websites. It is important that the developers have experience with the versions of the CMS and have gained huge experience from performing numerous Sitefinity upgrades.
Do you have any experience in integrating third party tools with Sitefinity?
While planning to develop a website based on Sitefinity, you should consider that your development partner should have knowledge in integrating a wide variety of third party tools and systems like CRM software, product databases, maps, data feeds and more. While the third party tools have some existing connectors for Sitefinity CMS, it is also important that your development partner has the ability to write custom integrations.
Are all your processes compliant with GDPR regulations?
Data security, privacy, accessibility is of crucial importance and so many laws and regulations are introduced to address these concerns. The GDPR is being introduced to safe guard the data protection rights of the customers and it is crucial that your partner has experience in assisting your business with compliance.
What is your QA process?
It is very important that while developing your Sitefinity website, your development partner has an in-house team for a formal quality assurance process. Testing should not be the sole responsibility of the developer. A professional team having experience should continue with the testing part while the development is going on.
How do you plan for a project before the coding starts?
Before developing a project, there are some considerations that are specific to CMS implementation and that should be taken care of even before the development process begins. You should know that your service provider creates a blueprint regarding the project before the coding starts to ensure smooth functioning of the project.
Do you have any file backup and recovery system?
Your Sitefinity development partner should maintain a transparent process so as to instill confidence and manage the code and deployment effectively. Find out if they will offer you file backup and any recovery process while developing the project. They should also have a check list while deploying the codes in order to reduce potential downtime.
Do you support a mobile strategy?
Since more and more people are using their mobiles to download application or purchase products and services without even visiting the site, it is very important that your Sitefinity development partner has the skills to develop mobile optimized websites in a hassle free manner. Whether it is about creating an app from various mobile devices or creating a responsive design, an experience company will do it all for you.
