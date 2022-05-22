News
David Schultz: If you think abortion rights are safe in Minnesota, think again
The leaked draft opinion in the U.S. Supreme Court case of Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization suggests the court will overturn Roe v. Wade and women’s constitutional right to terminate their pregnancies. The leaked opinion declares that it will be up to states and the political process to decide abortion rights.
Some here believe that if Roe is overturned, in Minnesota abortion rights are independently protected by law and thus would remain.
Think again.
What Roe v. Wade said
Roe v Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court opinion declaring that a constitutional right to privacy protects a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy.
In reaching that conclusion, the Court built its decision off of prior decisions regarding privacy rights. Nowhere explicitly in the Constitution can one find a right to privacy. But, in cases such as Griswold v. Connecticut, the Court ruled that such a right is implicit in the Third, Fourth, Fifth, Ninth and Fourteenth Amendments.
The Roe decision expanded the right to privacy to include the right of women to terminate their pregnancies.
Yet that right was not absolute, and it could be regulated or limited. The Court said states could regulate the medical conditions under which abortions are performed in order to protect the health of the mother.
But the Court also rejected limits on abortion to protect the rights of the fetus. It did so because it ruled that an unborn entity was not a person under the Constitution.
Over the years those opposed to abortion have sought various ways to overturn abortion rights. They used protection of maternal health as a justification to limit where and when abortions could be performed. The Supreme Court upheld many of these regulations, but also struck down many.
For abortion rights advocates, they could always count on the U.S. Supreme Court coming to their defense. This was the case even in the 1991 Planned Parenthood v Casey decision, with which the Supreme Court reaffirmed its Roe decision.
What the draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson seems to say
The draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization suggests that a nearly 50-year political effort by those who are opposed to abortion rights has paid off. The draft says Roe will be overturned.
This means it would now be up to the states and the political process to decide what abortion rights, if any, women will have. As currently worded in the draft, it will be up to states and possibly the national government to decide if abortion will be legal, and whether there will be any exceptions in cases of rape, incest, or the health of the mother.
The leaded opinion regarding Dobbs is a complete reversal of Roe. But it is only a draft. It is still possible the Court will not formally overturn Roe. It is possible to leave Roe in place in theory but uphold more limits on abortion.
Minnesota abortion rights and the Gomez case
Were Roe overturned or abortion rights significantly limited, the focus would turn to the states. Some states are prepared to ban abortion. Other states have laws or rules in place to protect abortion rights.
In theory, Minnesota has such protections too. But the legal safeguards for abortion rights in the state are weaker than one might think.
There is no explicit right to abortion found in the Minnesota Constitution. The basis for abortion rights is found in a 1995 Minnesota Supreme Court decision, Women of the State of Minnesota v. Gomez. That case involved a state law that restricted the use of public funds for abortion. But the law allowed public funds to be used for childbirth-related medical services.
In this case the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that providing public funds to pay for maternity costs but not abortions violated the rights of poor women. In reaching that conclusion the Court ruled that a right of privacy did exist implicitly under Article I, Sections 2, 7 and 10 of the Minnesota Constitution. This right to privacy included the right of a woman to choose to have an abortion.
Critical to the Minnesota Supreme Court reaching that decision was that the state attorney general at the time, Skip Humphrey, who was supposed to defend the law, had conceded that such a right exists. Effectively, the government refused to defend its abortion laws. That in part is why the Court ruled the way it did.
Thus, the right to privacy under Minnesota law protects the right of women to terminate pregnancy.
But the state Court never said it was an absolute or unlimited right. The Gomez case was decided by a very liberal Minnesota Supreme Court, which conceded at the time that its ruling was limited.
All of this is important because the right to abortion in Minnesota under Gomez parallels the right to abortion under the U.S. Constitution as established in the Roe case. Both decisions protected abortion rights through rights to privacy created by the courts.
If Roe goes, so goes Gomez?
If the U.S. Supreme Court can overturn Roe, there is no reason to think the Minnesota Supreme Court cannot overturn Gomez.
Consider some possibilities:
Assume a future governor and state Legislature pass a law banning abortion. While at present the Minnesota Supreme Court may look pro-choice, it would not take much time over several elections to replace it with justices who oppose abortion. Several years ago in Iowa, for example, its Supreme Court ruled that its constitution protected the rights of same-sex couples to marry. As a result, those who opposed to the decision successfully replaced several of the justices in elections.
Or think of a future Minnesota attorney general unwilling to defend abortion rights. This could change the outcome of a case, as it may well have in the Gomez case back in 1995. Or consider a possible future state constitutional amendment to ban or limit abortion. The point is that the Gomez decision may be a temporary firewall for abortion rights, but a concerted political movement by groups could easily destroy such a right.
Here are other possibilities: A future U.S> Congress and president could pass a federa; law making abortion illegal under and prosecute women or doctors in Minnesota who receive or perform abortions, regardless of what Minnesota law said.
It is possible that a future U.S. Supreme Court could declare a fetus a person with federal rights. If that were to happen the Minnesota Gomez decision could effectively be overturned at the federal level. This is so because state law would conflict with a Supreme Court decision, and the latter would prevail. Or maybe Minnesota passes such a law. This would force the Minnesota Supreme Court to decide how to resolve the rights of a mother versus her fetus.
The point of all these scenarios is that if abortion is not protected as a right at the federal level, it will be harder for the state to protect it. Thus, abortion rights advocates should not be so complacent in thinking that Minnesota is safe no matter what the Supreme Court does or what a final version of the Dobbs ruling is.
David Schultz is Distinguished University Professor at Hamline University in the departments of Political Science, Legal Studies and Environmental Studies.
This Is Us Lemon Quote
How crazy is it that a simple thing such as words can be put together in such a way that it can give life new meaning? The same thing happened to the Brook family the night Jack died. The Pearsons and The Brooks are truly connected in more than one way. But the biggest of all connections is the Lemon Quote. Dan Fogelman never leaves a chance to give nostalgia to his fans.
Watchers of the show This Is Us knows the significance of the quote.
A Little About The Show
This Is Us is an American family drama television series. The show was first aired on NBC in 2016 and is coming to an end on May 24, 2022. The series has six seasons of 105 episodes in total. Each episode has a running time of 42 minutes.
The Plot
Jack and Rebecca Pearson had six weeks premature children on Jack’s 36th birthday in 1980. They were expected to be triplets but the third child was stillborn. Thinking that they were supposed to have triplets, Jack and Rebecca adopted a third child from the same hospital.
A child who was abandoned by his father in the fire station and brought to the same hospital as Jack and Rebecca were in. Thereafter, the children were named as follows: Kate, Kevin and the adopt one Randall. Later Jack died when his children are at the age of 17.
The story usually takes place in the present time but there are some flashbacks and flashforwards from time to time mainly flashbacks of Jack and Rebecca. Kevin grew out to be an actor struggling to make his way in the industry. Kate is trying to cope with her obesity. Later she married Toby and gets a degree in music. Randall is in finance and marries his college mate Beth, and has two daughters, Tess and Annie but like his parents, he adopted a third child, Deja.
What Is The Quote
“You took the sourest lemon that life has to offer and turned it into something resembling lemonade”
The Story Of The Quote
This quote was first said by Dr. k to Jack on his 36th birthday when the triplets were born. The triplets were 6 six weeks premature and the third one couldn’t survive. Then, Dr. k stepped up and said this to Jack. Later, thinking that Jack and Rebecca were supposed to have triplets, they adopted a third child from the same hospital.
The quote again made its significance in the latest episode “the train”. As the show is about to come to an end, Dan Fogelman gave fans the biggest shock. This episode is a flashback of the night Jack died. There is Marcus Brooks’ father and Jack standing next to the coffee machine at the hospital.
Marcus’s father is worried as Marcus is in urgent need of surgery as they had a car accident earlier that night. Then, Jack offers a piece of wise words to Marcus’s father “You took the sourest lemon that life has to offer and turned it into something resembling lemonade” which he himself once received from Dr. K on the day triplets were born.
The post This Is Us Lemon Quote appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Literary pick of the week: Mac McKenzie’s back in ‘Something Wicked’
Nina crawled up behind me and kissed the scar on my shoulder where the shrapnel had sliced into me when a bomb blew up a friend’s truck. She kissed the collarbone that had been fractured when I leapt out of a two-story building to avoid getting blown up by another bomb and nuzzled the top of my head where they had drilled two dime-size burr holes to relieve the epidermal hematoma that had occurred when I was nearly clubbed to death. At the same time her fingers danced over the hole in my back where I had been shot.
The paragraph above tells readers what they need to know about Rushmore “Mac” McKenzie’s previous 18 adventures. He’s been in a lot of trouble. Now, thanks to author David Housewright, graduate of Cretin High School and the University of St. Thomas, McKenzie is back in “Something Wicked.”
McKenzie was a detective with the St. Paul Police Department and by solving a crime he became a millionaire. Although he retired from the force, he’s rich enough to do an occasional informal “favor” for a friend.
In McKenzie’s 19th case his wife, Nina Truhler, owner of a jazz club on St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill, insisted he retire after he came out of a coma in “What Doesn’t Kill Us” (winner of a prestigious Edgar Award).
In “Something Wicked,” Nina has to ask McKenzie to come out of retirement once more, when her former employee Jenness Crawford asks for help. Her family owns a century-old castle on a lake close to Redding, Minn., near the South Dakota border. Her grandmother Tess Redding died in a locked bedroom and Jenness thinks one of her three aunts or two uncles killed their mother so they could sell Redding Castle to a developer and walk away with more than $1 million each. The police don’t agree, saying the old woman’s death was from natural causes.
This family is a bunch of quibblers. Big Ben, Jenness’ uncle, is having affairs, and so is his wife, domineering Olivia. Her Aunt Carly just wants the money and doesn’t talk about it in a ladylike way. Aunt Eden cares about peace and justice and Anna is a professor at Southwest State University. They all have secrets.
Housewright touches on contemporary America through McKenzie’s observations:
…the entire world seemed bright and carefree — unless you looked closely. Then you could see the masks some citizens wore against the pandemic and the kid on the corner handing out flyers promoting racism and the dueling campaign signs espousing conflicting political views that allowed for no compromise and you’d realize how deceptive appearances could be.
That kid on the corner belongs to a small white supremacist group, Sons of Europa, that worship the Nordic gods and has a headquarters on the lake where guards stand with automatic rifles. What are they up to? Were they responsible for the burning cross on the Castle grounds?
The fun in this book comes when the town’s chief of police, Deidre Gardner, walks onto the page. A tall, fit African American, she was McKenzie’s colleague in the Twin Cities. Their banter is funny, especially when Dee keeps calling Mac “Jessica” after Angela Lansbury’s portrayal of amateur small-town sleuth Jessica Fletcher.
Chief Gardner hires McKenzie as an informal consultant as they question suspects and follow leads. The story kicks up a notch when one of the siblings is killed and two priceless paintings are stolen from the castle.
This is the first book in this series that gives us good insight into Nina, who is much more in evidence on these pages than in previous books. She’s smart, sassy, beautiful, in love with her husband and a good business mentor for Jenness, who wants to figure out how the castle can make money so her aunts and uncles won’t sell the place she loves.
As always, McKenzie’s inner thoughts are set in italics, giving us an insight into what he’s thinking and feeling.
A mystery that includes two dead people can’t exactly be called a fun read. But there is something easy and quippy about “Something Wicked” that makes this perfect dock/patio/porch summer read.
Housewright will introduce his novel (Minotaur Books, $26.99) at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Go to nexchapterbooksellers.com for ticket information. He will also be at Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., at noon Saturday, June 4.
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
The Daily Wire and Candace Owens bring you the truth behind the biggest movement in the history of the U.S. The Greatest Lie Ever Told: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM is a documentary based on the Black Lives Matter movement that started in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd.
The documentary will be streaming on the official website of The Daily Wire. It is supposed to premiere on May 23rd. Candace Owens and The DW says that they are the only one that holds power to show you the truth behind the greatest controversies of all time. They say they are here to uncover everything that mainstream media refuses to show.
Furthermore, do you know? The DW is broadcasting the show on the second death anniversary of George Floyd.
Can You Watch The Documentary On Other Streaming Platforms?
No, you cannot watch the documentary on any other streaming platform like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, etc. The documentary is only available on the official website of The Daily Wire.
How To Watch It On The DW?
You have to sign up for The Dw to watch the documentary, as it is available to exclusive members only. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do it now. Also, the new members get a generous amount of discount.
What Is DW?
THE DAILY WIRE (DW) is an American media company that provides news, opinion, and entertainment to viewers. They are opinionated about the truth and the rightfulness. They create controversies and raise issues that are in urgent need of people’s attention.
Who Is George Floyd, And How Is He Related To The BLM?
George Floyd is the person whose death gave birth to the movement “Black Lives Matter.” He is an African-American who the cops of Minneapolis brutally murdered. He was accused of using fake twenty-dollar bills, which later became a false accusation.
His death created a lot of anger amongst the people and gave birth to the movement. The movement was later accepted and promoted by people and celebrities around the globe.
The movement fought for the people who have faced discrimination on any basis.
Who Is Candace Owens?
Candace Owens has always been a part of the biggest controversies. She is a host, political activist, and author. She might oppose abortion and say that women are weak, but she supports the LGBT community and same-sex marriage. It surely creates a conflict about her personality and traits in the general audience.
Who Supported The Movement?
Celebrities from all over the world support BLM. They are Adam Lambert, Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Cole Sprouse, Drake, Gigi Hadid, Harry Styles, Lili Reinhart, Machine Gun Kelly, Nina Dobrev, Rihana.
The post The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
