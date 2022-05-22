Difference Between Java and WordPress

This is a wonderful way to create another income stream and maybe replacing your income in your job.

Using a great platform like WordPress you can literally create anything from a sales page to a fully functioning income generating blog.

How do you earn with a blog?

There are many ways to create an income with a blog and make money online very easily with some powerful techniques that I will share here.

Firstly you will want to share great content otherwise no-one will have a reason to go there. Also you want to have an Opt-in list where you give away a free report or something of that nature. Then you can add banners to create an income stream whereby people click on your banners when they visit your blog. Then you can add affiliate links or links to other products and services that you may offer to entice your viewers to buy more from you.

I am sure that you can see that a blog can be a great way to make money online without much input once it is set up.

You will need to write new blog posts every week maybe 2 or 3 to keep it fresh and exciting. You will also want to maximise your visits by having highly targeted key words in your content so that you blog posts show up in search engines. Then you want to send traffic to your blog either paid or free traffic methods.

Both types of traffic are useful but paid is faster and the other is free so it just depends on what you have more of, TIME OR MONEY?

In simple terms, If no-one finds your blog posts then you have no visitors and no income.

OK lets break it down:

> YOU NEED TARGETED FREE OR PAID TRAFFIC COMING TO YOUR BLOG



> YOU NEED AFFILIATE RELATED BANNERS ON YOUR BLOG



> YOU NEED GREAT CONTENT TO CREATE LOYAL READERS



> YOU NEED AN OPT-IN FORM TO BUILD A LIST TO RE-SELL TO THEM



> YOU NEED AFFILIATE LINKS IN YOUR BLOG POSTS TO SELL STUFF



> YOU NEED BACKLINKS TO YOUR BLOG LIKE FACEBOOK / LINKED IN



> YOU NEED A HOSTING COMPANY TO HOST YOUR BLOG



> YOU NEED TO CHOOSE A NICHE BASED WEB URL WWW.



> YOU NEED IMAGES TO INTEREST READERS WITH KEYWORDS

There are other things that you need to consider but for now these are the main areas that you have to master first of all.

Once you are in your back office of your blog you can play around and get familiar with what needs to be done to maximise the effectiveness of your site.

For example, you will need an S.E.O expert or some S.E.O training to understand how to fully expose your blog to the right people. If you want to know How To Make Money Online the best way then you have to outsource some areas to truly benefit from your blog.

I am not techy at all but managed to create my own blog and website so I am sure that you can do the same. And it is worth it as you can earn anything from a few hundred dollars extra per week to something like 10k per month or even week if your site is highly ranked in the search engines.

If you need more help then take a look at my blog and get some ideas with what we have talked about here.

To your success with How To Make Money Online With Blogging in 2015.