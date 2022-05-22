Donating a Car to Charity Can Be a Piece of Cake

Share Pin 0 Shares

Do you have an old truck or car just sitting in the driveway or out in the field waiting for you to get around to calling a tow truck to come and haul it away? If this describes you, then there is something much better that you can do with that old vehicle. You can actually donate it to a charitable institution that accepts donated cars and make a difference in the life of an American family. There are many reputable institutions that are located throughout the United States that accept this type of donations. They can accept donations of cars, boats, trucks, motorcycles and even recreational vehicles.

It is incredible that your vehicle does not need to be in working order for it to be a good donation. These vehicles are refurbished and sold or even sold for parts and the money is all used to help children and families who really need it. The charitable organizations that accept vehicle donations have made it super easy for you to make the donation. You can make a call or simply get online and go to a website and start the ball rolling. The charity will arrange a time for a towing company near you to come and pick up your old vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. You will not be charged any kind of fee for the tow truck to come out.

The towing company will leave you with an official receipt for the donation which you can turn around and use when you file your taxes. This will help reduce the amount of taxes that you owe. Another benefit to you is that some of these charitable organizations also offer a small amount of cash or a visa card that is based on the condition of your vehicle. That is their way of thanking you for donating something that can really benefit needy people.

If you decide that this type of donation will work for you, be sure to verify that the charitable organization you are working with is a qualified 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. This way you will have a valid receipt for a tax deduction. This is also one way you can avoid scams that try to look like charitable organizations but are simply trying to prey on your sympathies. Do a little research and go with a legitimate company, and you can’t lose. By giving something that will really make a difference in the lives of people, you are helping to strengthen our nation, and you will also receive the satisfaction of knowing that you have truly helped someone in need.