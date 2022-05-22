News
Even in 6-1 loss to Rays, Adley Rutschman’s Orioles debut brings different feel to Camden Yards
With a crowd that had been waiting for this day for almost three years on its feet, Adley Rutschman shook hands with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher, smiling and sharing pleasantries, then stood behind home plate at Camden Yards on the dirt he will patrol for the Orioles for years to come.
Before he squatted there as a major leaguer for the first time, Rutschman took a visual lap of this 30-year-old venue. He turned around and gave a slight nod. Then, as he has since adopting catching as a child, donned his mask, bent his knees and opened his mitt.
A major league debut requires a difficult balance. Players are told to treat it as any other game, the one they’ve played since boyhood, and to savor it, which Rutschman’s look around the ballpark served as an attempt to do. His actions from there — squatting, catching, swinging, taking pitches — were in and of themselves no different than usual. But little else in Baltimore’s 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in their top prospect’s first major league game was normal.
An announced crowd of 17,573, one that routinely sounded much larger than its mediocre tally, stood and applauded at every opportunity to honor Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
When he first took the field to warm up starting pitcher Kyle Bradish, another product of this organization’s rebuild and one of its top 10 prospects.
When he trotted onto the field and took that glance around the ballpark.
When he came up for his first at-bat, with phones held aloft for every pitch, including strike three.
When he walked in his second plate appearance, with the palpable hype around him almost suggesting he could do so on water.
When he showed he can run, too, following alternating chants of “Ad-ley! Ad-ley!” and “Ad-ley Rutsch-man!” by smacking a ball into the right field corner to triple for his first hit, matching former top prospects Matt Wieters and Manny Machado in their Oriole debuts.
When he prompted more chants by, of all acts, catching a routine popup before hitting one himself in his final at-bat.
As manager Brandon Hyde said before game, Saturday’s at-bats were only a handful to start a career that will hopefully feature thousands. That they came in a loss will also not be unique.
A pair of Randy Arozarena home runs off Bradish and another from Kevin Kiermaier off Mike Baumann spoiled a night in which Rutschman not only debuted, but also caught two of Baltimore’s top four pitching prospects. The solo shot was the only run Baumann allowed in finishing the game after replacing Bradish in the sixth.
Rutschman’s triple accounted for one of Baltimore’s six hits. Trey Mancini recorded two, including a run-scoring single in the eighth.
Rutschman alone won’t turn the Orioles’ tide, Saturday showed, but his presence brought a new energy to Camden Yards, a venue that during the course of Baltimore’s rebuild has featured many droll nights.
Saturday was different. A 360-degree turn from Adley Rutschman said as much.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM

Twins use small ball, make Royals pay for walks in win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret home runs are down across the league. But the Twins have been showing lately that they can get it done in other ways. On Saturday, that meant laying down a couple of sacrifice bunts and taking advantage of their free passes.
The Twins used a walk, a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly to plate their first run. In the ninth, they used yet another sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly as part of a four-run inning to break away. In between, the Twins strung together good at-bats all night, stopping the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Though it resulted in a pop-up, Byron Buxton set the stage at the very beginning, battling Royals starter Brad Keller for 10 pitches to lead off the game. In the third inning, the Twins broke through against Keller, playing some small ball.
Gio Urshela, who walked to lead off the inning, advanced on a Ryan Jeffers single. With two on and no outs, Gilberto Celestino laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt — the Twins’ second on the road trip — advancing both runners. Both wound up scoring — Urshela on Buxton’s sacrifice fly and Jeffers on Luis Arraez’s single through the hole at shortstop.
Again, the Twins made the Royals pay for a leadoff walk in the sixth inning, using a pair of two-out hits — a single from Max Kepler and a double from Gary Sánchez — to tack on another couple of runs. For Sánchez, it marked his fifth straight game with an extra-base hit.
Arraez, who walked in the sixth, drew another leadoff walk in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch. And in the ninth, the Twins finally broke away. Ryan Jeffers laid down the Twins’ second sacrifice bunt of the day and two more walks in the inning resulted in runs. Arraez’s second RBI single of the day, a Carlos Correa two-run double and a Jorge Polanco sacrifice fly helped the Twins turn a close game into a blowout. In total, the Twins walked six times, and five of those walks came around to score.
While the Twins made Royals pitchers pay for their walks, the Royals were unable to do the same. When Joe Ryan walked the final two batters of his outing in the sixth inning to load the bases, lefty Caleb Thielbar came in and bailed him out of the jam, getting outfielder Kyle Isbel to fly out.
That was the best opportunity of the night for the Royals against Ryan and the Twins’ bullpen. Ryan gave up one run in his 5 2/3 inning effort, and while he worked around traffic in all but two of his innings, he was able to limit the damage against him.
Chris Bassitt and Mets agree to one-year, $8.8 million deal: ‘I love it here’
DENVER — Chris Bassitt was playing a game of chess in Adam Ottavino’s hotel room on Friday night when his agent called him, saying they had a deal in place.
Bassitt and the Mets avoided an arbitration hearing, which was set for Monday, when the two sides agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million deal for 2022, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a mutual option worth $19 million for 2023 (or a $150,000 buyout).
“More so happy that it’s not going to be a distraction for anybody,” Bassitt said of avoiding trial. “That’s the biggest thing for me. … I like everyone here. I think we have a really great relationship here, and why even remotely try to mess with that?”
Bassitt said earlier in spring training, when the Mets settled deals with all 13 arbitration-eligible players except for the starting pitcher, that he “doesn’t give a s–-t about his contact” and “that’s why I pay my agent.” In the same vein, Bassitt did not become involved in his contract situation until the 11th hour, when his camp had reached a deal with the Mets front office on Friday night.
The 33-year-old right-hander has thoroughly enjoyed his time so far in New York and said he is certainly open to a possible long-term extension with the Mets. But he’s not in a rush to start that discussion while the club is at the beginning of a season that has the potential to end with championship rings. GM Billy Eppler and Mets brass traded for Bassitt in March, sending J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to the Oakland Athletics in exchange.
“A lot of people are short-term thinking right now,” Bassitt said. “We have such a special group that I don’t want to be a distraction and hurt them in any way. If something happens, I’m really happy about that. I love it here. I love everyone here so far. I would love to stay here long term, but I’m so focused on this year and what this team needs right now that it’s hard to think about 2023, 2024, however many years.
“We have a real chance to win a World Series, and that’s all I’ve been thinking about is what it takes to put our team in the best spot to do that.”
OTTO BACK AT COORS
Adam Ottavino pitched for the Rockies from 2012-2018. On Saturday, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Coors Field, the right-handed reliever returned to his home of seven years for the first time in four seasons.
“I was excited from the moment we got off the plane,” Ottavino said.
Ottavino pitched in relief of Carlos Carrasco in the sixth inning on Saturday, with runners on first and second and the Mets holding a five-run lead. He allowed one of his inherited runners to score, which went on Carrasco’s ledger, but did his job in 0.2 innings of work.
Part of the reason Ottavino was able to find success was due to his familiarity with the altitude at Coors Field, a ballpark which is located about one mile above sea level. His 206 innings pitched at Coors, entering Saturday, have allowed him to be comfortable with the challenges that other pitchers struggle with. Carrasco said he found it difficult to breathe during his 5.1-inning outing against the Rockies.
“You gotta adjust every time,” Ottavino said. “You gotta embrace it. Change your sights a little bit because some of your pitches aren’t going to have the same amount of breaks in them. It’s different with every guy and each pitch type.
“I know my sinker’s not going to be as good here. So I have to start it in a different spot than I would at sea level. But my slider has proven to play pretty well here, so I tend to lean on that. But each guy has a different mix, so they have to figure it out and not be in denial about it.”
MEGILL PROGRESSING
Tylor Megill (right biceps bursitis) is gearing up to play a game of catch sometime this weekend. He has been on the 15-day injured list for a week. The Mets and Megill had agreed to suspend the starter from throwing, so the next time he plays catch will be the first time he’s picked up a ball since he went on the IL. Megill will require at least one rehab start before he rejoins the rotation, so he’s still not close to being activated just yet.

Ramsey County eyes another potential homeless crisis as $53 million in emergency shelter funding runs dry
After working her regular overnight shift at a convenience store off Interstate 94, Sonya Apple sat down in a downtown St. Paul stairwell and cried. She was hungry, homeless and feeling ill — the first signs, she would later learn, of COVID-19.
A St. Paul Police officer drove up and invited her to join the city’s deputy mayor and county officials on Kellogg Boulevard, where shuttle vans were taking destitute residents of a sizable tent city to emergency shelters assembled virtually overnight throughout the city.
Apple, who had avoided downtown shelters out of concern for her own safety, accepted the offer, the first step in a two-year journey toward stability. It’s an active endeavor, as in she’s not fully there yet.
Still, while living in a former seminarian dormitory at Luther Seminary’s Stub Hall, she’s finally had time to grieve the younger sister she lost to suicide in 2018, and her 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, whom she lost custody of two years before that.
“It’s helped mentally, physically, spiritually, just having a place to call home,” said Apple, who figures she and her 43 neighbors would otherwise be out on the streets.
TEMPORARY SITES SHUTTERED
That’s not necessarily a far-flung likelihood.
Since December 2020, Ramsey County officials have scrambled to relocate upwards of 1,800 homeless residents from outdoor tents, public parks and light-rail train cars to temporary shelters backed by $53 million in federal COVID relief dollars and state and county funding.
Many of those temporary sites have since shuttered as funding runs out.
Barring a major financial injection, both 70-bed Stub Hall in South St. Anthony Park and 134-bed Mary Hall in downtown St. Paul could be the next to close in late June. Hennepin County ended its temporary emergency shelter program a year ago. Ramsey County’s Bethesda Shelter, at Fairview’s former Bethesda Hospital, closed earlier this month. Freedom House, a day center for the homeless operating out of a converted fire station on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street, closed its doors on May 8.
HOMELESS RESIDENTS FROM OUTSIDE RAMSEY COUNTY
During the course of the pandemic, as county officials have settled homeless residents into emergency beds, they’ve made what some might call a surprising discovery.
Far fewer than half of those surveyed said their last known permanent address before the streets was St. Paul, or even Ramsey County. Some 29 percent of residents said they came from outside of the county, with as many as half of that population hailing from Hennepin County. Another 18 percent said they had come in from out of state. And for 11 percent, their last permanent address was unclear.
In other words, only 763 out of the 1,837 people surveyed through Jan. 29 could claim St. Paul or Ramsey County as their longtime home. The county didn’t just step up to house its homeless during the pandemic. County officials have been housing homeless residents from across Minnesota, and beyond.
“Right there it shows it’s a regional problem, and it’s frustrating because it shows there hasn’t been a regional approach to tackling it,” Jennifer O’Rourke, the county’s director of government relations, said in an interview Wednesday.
No one was turned away, added Keith Lattimore, director of Ramsey County’s Housing Stability Department. “When folks were in need, we addressed that. And right now we’re just hoping that we can continue to serve people.”
COUNTY SEEKS HELP FROM STATE BUDGET SURPLUS
Lattimore acknowledged the outlook is not promising.
With a deadline looming Monday, state lawmakers are in the final hours of divvying up on paper what could be an $8 billion state budget surplus. A House bill introduced by state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, with the support of the city and county delegation, called for funding Ramsey County’s emergency shelter operations at up to $14.5 million annually for five years. A compromise proposal called for $8 million in annual funding, and then $6 million.
MORE: Homeless encampments growing again in St. Paul as relief funding runs out
As of the latter part of the week, the Republican-led Senate had yet to propose funds.
These are “trade offers,” said O’Rourke on Wednesday.
“I would attribute that to all of the competing interests going on up here,” O’Rourke said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people in the past 24 hours. We keep working it. We’ve had the whole Ramsey County delegation sign on in support of this bill. That’s 16 House members, and on the Senate side Sen. Jim Abeler, (a Republican) from Anoka signed onto the bill.”
Those efforts have also received backing from state Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester.
Among a wide hodgepodge of funding sources, Ramsey County has kept its emergency programs afloat through an internal loan to itself of $5.2 million. On Tuesday, county manager Ryan O’Connor plans to return to the county’s Board of Commissioners with another request for $5 million, with the hope that some of the funding will be paid back by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “The county is having to go back to the board, as we’ve exhausted everything and beyond that we had to spend,” Lattimore said.
The alternative could be more people sleeping on St. Paul’s streets this winter, even if many of them are not from St. Paul.
The county funded as many as 500 temporary emergency beds at a time, with additional beds and services provided by nonprofit partners. St. Paul and Ramsey County have committed to backing $74 million in “deeply” affordable housing aimed at the very poor, with the goal of transitioning residents out of emergency situations and into more permanent housing.
Still, not everyone is ready to make that leap. Jim Langer, manager of the county’s housing stability department, said he’s already moved some Stub Hall residents into a four-month transitional housing program, with the hope of readying them for more permanent arrangements.
ZUMBA FOR THE HOMELESS
Apple, a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe of South Dakota, has lived in the area since the 1990s. She said that before the pandemic, she rode the Green Line light rail and the A Line rapid bus after her overnight work shifts just to get some rest. That changed on that seemingly hopeless day in January 2020 when she agreed to board the county’s excursion van at Kellogg Mall Park.
After that, Apple said she spent 10 lonely days in temporary respite care at the former Bethesda Hospital, which Ramsey County outfitted in part for COVID-positive residents. That shelter — which housed as many as 132 people at at time — closed this month when relief funding ran dry.
Apple later spent a year at a Best Western Hotel through the county’s hotel voucher program, which she liked because she had access to her own private bathroom. She put herself through an online Zumba course that helped settle her racing thoughts, got back onto a regular schedule of contacting her probation officer and kept up with outpatient treatment. The hotel voucher program ended last fall.
For the past few months, Apple has resided at another county-backed facility: Stub Hall. She shares a small second-floor dorm room with her boyfriend, grabs her meals from a downstairs hall and enjoys the fresh air and pastoral backdrop of the college-like campus, making it a goal to do something productive every day.
On June 22, Stub Hall, too, will run its course.
“I’m already starting to plan for the closure,” Langer said. “I’ve closed every other site. I don’t want to close this one.”
