Factors to Consider When Choosing Basic Homeowner’s Insurance
Your home is one of the most valuable properties that you can have. Your home is where you and your family live, thus representing a safe haven that needs to be protected. This is where a homeowner’s insurance comes in.
A major deciding factor when choosing the basic homeowners insurance is your living situation. There is a condominium owner’s insurance, a mobile or rv home insurance and renters insurance. You can explore for the right and the best insurance policy for your property because there are many insurance companies and organizations that offer basic coverage for all types of properties. They include Geico and USAA among others. These companies provide excellent coverage. It is up to you to find the cheap policies with excellent coverage.
Choosing insurance that allows rebuilding:
The easiest, fastest and most comprehensive way of choosing insurance is by the Internet. There are many online sites that allow you to compare rates and quote in an instant. You may consider a homeowner 3 policy that provides coverage of up to 150 percent of the total value of your property for rebuilding. It is advisable that you review your insurance policy every time you make some improvements on your house. For houses 20 years and older, make sure that the policy will allow you to upgrade its payment to current building codes.
Sometimes called dwelling coverage, this policy protects your house against damage or destruction due to certain perils such as flood, fire and lightning. The cost of rebuilding or repairing of your home is covered by this policy.
Choosing insurance policy that provides property protection:
The protection covers all your belongings inside your house. The deductible and percentage are typically calculated at 50 percent of the value of your home. A standard coverage sets replacement limits for electronics and jewelry from $1,500 to as much as $2,500 for each item. It will be a smart move on your part if you keep a record of all your valuables and store it in a safety deposit box or somewhere outside your house.
Personal liability coverage:
Liability coverage will protect you from lawsuits that may be filed against you due to property damage or unintentional body injury. For example, when someone accidentally slips or falls or gets bitten by a dog on your property, it is your legal responsibility to pay this person. There are many liability issues that, if filed in court, could result with you losing your home. Make sure that you get as many liability coverage as you can because paying for the policy is cheaper compared with the cost of lawsuit.
Coverage for home-based business or work:
If you are working at home or operating a business at home, it is best that you insure your equipment in case of damages. This way you will still have the means to go on with your business or work. Lastly, buy basic homeowners insurance that provides protection against damages caused by flood, earthquake, storm-drain and sewer.
Where Can I Go to Find College Grants?
Grant money for college costs is awarded by business, by government, and by private and charitable organizations. It’s not only a kind gesture to help a young student with college costs, but in many cases it’s a wise investment in the future. Helping those with specific talents, interests and needs is betting on the future, and that’s what successful organizations do! So helping you succeed in college is in the interest of plenty of people, whether you know it or not.
How Do I Qualify For a College Grant?
There are college grants for everything. If you’re into underwater basket weaving, you may even find a grant that targets you. There is grant money for sports, business and creative endeavors. Your race, your height, your state of origin, and even your hair color may qualify you for a grant. Did you know there’s even a grant for left-handed students?
Here are a few of the more serious features businesses, community groups, clubs, sports organizations, universities, nonprofits and governmental agencies might consider when awarding grants:
-Do you have an interest in computers, agriculture, arts, business, hospitality, music, photography, religion, African studies, or the sciences?
-Are you a minority, a woman, do you have a disability, are you a non-traditional student, or do you have a severe medical condition?
-Are you planning to major in social work, nursing, law, cosmetology, medical school, teaching, engineering, or a trade school?
If so, you could be on the radar of one or more benefactors who’d like to help you with your education.
Where Do I Go To Find a College Grant?
Start with a Google search. Enter something like, “College grants for social work majors,” or “College grants for agriculture majors,” or “nursing student needs college grant.” You’ll probably find some unexpected rocks to look under. But my favorite website is called the College Grant Database, run by a website manager who constantly updates the site as new grants become available. Do a Google search for “College Grant Database,” and you’ll be directed to the site. The website administrator is Chloe Trogden. She’ll not only offer a wealth of information, but she responds to personal messages on the site.
Remember that the college grant that’s awarded most often is the federal government’s Pell Grant. It’s mostly for kids who show severe financial need. To fill out a FAFSA application online, just Google “FAFSA Application Online” and you’ll be directed to the government’s site and can submit your application from the comfort of your home or dorm computer room!
There are dozens of sites that will help you apply for grants, and show you the world of grants. Here are three: Classes USA (top 2012 online grants), Student-Grants.Education Grant, and Fastweb (personalized scholarship matching). Try your hand at an online match!
Finding a College Grant/Scholarship Match
There is a match waiting for you! It could be at the university you’ll be attending, or offered by your state. You’ll want to request a comprehensive list of grants awarded by any university you’re considering applying to. From bowling to Jewish studies and studying in China, there are some pretty slick opportunities.
You should also check with your state, as there’s a pretty good chance there are grants available to residents of your state, based on financial need or special skills/interests. Call your governor’s office to begin that search.
Our best advice in your college grant search is to be creative! Check out our page on specific college grant ideas, and make a plan to look in every nook and cranny to claim whatever grants you can. How successful you are depends more on your determination and persistence than anything else!
Grants From Uncle Sam
The grant most awarded is the federal government’s Pell Grant. You can qualify if you have severe financial need. You’ll have to provide your parents’ financial information on your application, so unless you’re nearing the poverty line, don’t bother. After the age of 24, however, students living on their own can apply and receive up to $5,500 per year in Pell Grants. To find out if you qualify for a Pell Grant, fill out a FAFSA application online.
Here are other grants offered by the federal government (remember, that’s free money!):
• The Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (for Pell Grant recipients who are extremely financially impaired; campus-based; $100-$4,000)
• Academic Competitiveness Grants (for low-income first and second-year college students with rigorous college regimens and no lower than a 3.0 GPA; $750-$1,300)
• National SMART Grant (for low-income third and fourth year college students majoring in science and math; up to $4,000)
Grants From States
Various states offer grant set-asides for residents of the state, some based on financial need and others on specific skills and/or experience. Contact your state governor’s office to check for any grants specific to your state.
Below are some of the factors that qualify applicants for receiving a grant. To see the specifics on these and other grant programs, go to collegescholarships/org.
Special Needs/Special Interests
If you have special needs, like a disability or medical condition, of special interests, like anthropology, journalism or music, there may be a grant set aside for you. Here are a few categories where I’ve seen grants offered: African studies, agriculture, the arts, athletics, business, computers/technology, hospitality, media/advertising, nonprofit, photography, religion and the sciences. In other words, grants span the wide universe of study, touching almost every student.
Don’t Throw In The Towel!
If you’ve applied for one or two grants without success, don’t give up. Finding grants is a numbers game, and as long as you’re willing to spend the time and effort to locate and apply for as many as you can, you’ll be rewarded for your efforts. If it means going to college for free, or nearly free, isn’t it worth it?
And remember, even if you don’t find significant grant money, you can still go to college. Student loans are an easy way to get money. There are a lot of sites that allow you to search and find a student loan to fit your needs. One of my favorites is College Prep Ask It!, which has lists and links to loans, scholarships and grants, not to mention a wealth of information for prospective college students!
Home Owner Insurance
For most people, their family home is likely to be the most valuable asset they will ever own. Insuring that investment can be a really smart move; the cost of doing so though, can vary considerably from one house to the next; it can depend on how large the house is, the kind of house it is and where it is built. Most homeowners just assume that whatever homeowner insurance they have is more or less enough; it’s only when there is a tornado warning or some other warning of impending disaster that they begin to think about how much coverage they actually have. Basically, about one out of three American homeowners are estimated to have not enough coverage to rebuild in the event that something should go wrong. This is what you need to do to make sure that you have the right amount of coverage.
Knowing about Home Owner Insurance before Buying
Shopping for the right policy for your needs, you will probably need to all the insurance vendors there are. Companies like Geico don’t have agents, they economize by doing away with the middlemen and selling directly to you, the consumer. They usually call you over the phone and present their proposals to you. Some insurance companies like Allstate usually have agents selling their products for them; but their agents are typically tied to them, they can’t represent any other company. Starting out, talking to an independent agent can really help you get an idea of what the entire market is like? They are the ones who represent several kinds of companies and give you the most choice. When you deal with an insurance agent of any kind, your premiums will usually be about 10% higher to cover commission. Typically, you’ll do well to take a look at the least three different quotes from as many companies.
Once you decide on the company you want to go with, the kind of policy you want and the amount of coverage you need will be the things you need to take up for consideration next. People often make the mistake of buying home owner insurance for whatever their home is worth at that point. One is supposed to buy insurance to help one rebuild. Replacement cost is what you need to keep in mind choosing a value for your insurance policy. You’re not interested in market value.
And then, you need to think about the kind of features you get what’s covered and what’s not. The standard plan will always cover the cost of rebuilding or repairing everything, the garden and the garage included. Some plans will also cover for medical expenses, should anyone ever be injured on your property and then sue you for it. You can’t just assume that you are covered against every kind of damage. Often, home owner insurance will exclude damage from floods, earthquakes or tornadoes. You need special insurance for that.
Sometimes, you’ll have the insurance company calling you and making a special offer that they’ll guarantee you rebuilding costs even if those happen to exceed the value of your insurance policy. Usually, these are not worth it. They tend to cost more, and they only exceed the value of your insurance policy by 25%. If you want extra coverage, you can usually get that for about $200 a year.
Donating a Car to Charity Can Be a Piece of Cake
Do you have an old truck or car just sitting in the driveway or out in the field waiting for you to get around to calling a tow truck to come and haul it away? If this describes you, then there is something much better that you can do with that old vehicle. You can actually donate it to a charitable institution that accepts donated cars and make a difference in the life of an American family. There are many reputable institutions that are located throughout the United States that accept this type of donations. They can accept donations of cars, boats, trucks, motorcycles and even recreational vehicles.
It is incredible that your vehicle does not need to be in working order for it to be a good donation. These vehicles are refurbished and sold or even sold for parts and the money is all used to help children and families who really need it. The charitable organizations that accept vehicle donations have made it super easy for you to make the donation. You can make a call or simply get online and go to a website and start the ball rolling. The charity will arrange a time for a towing company near you to come and pick up your old vehicle at a time that is convenient for you. You will not be charged any kind of fee for the tow truck to come out.
The towing company will leave you with an official receipt for the donation which you can turn around and use when you file your taxes. This will help reduce the amount of taxes that you owe. Another benefit to you is that some of these charitable organizations also offer a small amount of cash or a visa card that is based on the condition of your vehicle. That is their way of thanking you for donating something that can really benefit needy people.
If you decide that this type of donation will work for you, be sure to verify that the charitable organization you are working with is a qualified 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization. This way you will have a valid receipt for a tax deduction. This is also one way you can avoid scams that try to look like charitable organizations but are simply trying to prey on your sympathies. Do a little research and go with a legitimate company, and you can’t lose. By giving something that will really make a difference in the lives of people, you are helping to strengthen our nation, and you will also receive the satisfaction of knowing that you have truly helped someone in need.
