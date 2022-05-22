News
Fear The Walking Dead: Season 7 Episode 14: May 22 Release, Time And Plot Speculations
The zombie apocalypse drama “Fear the Walking Dead” is here with a new episode. Robert Kirkman and Dave Erickson created this horror drama based on Charlie Adlard, Robert Kirkman, and Tony Moore’s comic book series “The Walking Dead.” Fear the Walking Dead was released for the first time on August 23, 2015. This series is related to other series like The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Walking Dead, Talking Dead, and Tales of the Walking Dead.
The ongoing seventh season was renewed in December 2021 and aired on October 17, 2021, and this show was renewed for its eighth season in December 2021. The show’s executive producers include Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Dave Erickson, Greg Nicotero, Gale Anne Hurd, Scott M. Gimple, Andrew Chambliss, and Ian Goldberg.
Release Date and Time
Season 7 Episode 14, titled “Divine Providence,” directed by Ed Ornelas and written by David Johnson and Alex Delyle, will be released on May 22, 2022, at 9 PM on AMC. There are two more episodes for this finale, and they will be airing on June 5, 2022.
Where to Watch
Fear the Walking Dead will release on AMC. It is also available for subscription on FuboTV and Hulu Plus.
This series is available for renting or purchasing options on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.
Plot
Fear The Walking Dead is an American drama lasting up to 42-65 minutes. This series comes under horror, serial drama, and the zombie apocalypse. The plot of the series is set in Los Angeles, California and later in Mexico, focused on a dysfunctional family during the apocalypse in the first three seasons. Later in the fourth season, Morgan Jones from the real Walking Dead came to exist in this series.
We can see Alicia trying to wage war in the seventh season, and the real war will be in action soon. To set off the war a long time ago, and now it’s going to be happening for real.
Meanwhile, Strand is paranoid, has second thoughts about his people, and doubts their loyalty. “Divine Providence “is all about war. Alicia marches to Strand to wage war, and this is going to be very long.
The Cast
Lennie James played the role of Morgan Jones, Debnam, Carey’s, Alicia Clark, Kim Dickens played Madison Clark, Frank Dillane as Nicholas Clark (Nick), Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana, Cliff Curtis as Travis Manawa, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Maggie Grace as Althea, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Christine Evangelista as Sherry.
Show Rating
The apocalyptic zombie drama has got pretty nice ratings on several platforms. It has got a rating of 6.8/10 on IMDb.
It also has a little above average rating of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes and 3/5 on Common Sense Media.
Faced with astronomical expectations, Adley Rutschman and the Orioles try to minimize pressure: ‘He’s just a human’
In the conversation Brandon Hyde had with Adley Rutschman before Saturday’s game, the Orioles manager didn’t believe his own advice to baseball’s top prospect. He wanted Rutschman to relax. He wanted Rutschman to pretend this was nothing more than a high school game — that is, to ignore the chants and cheers and commotion that would follow him around Oriole Park at Camden Yards all night.
“I understand that that’s not realistic,” Hyde said. “But I just don’t want him to put too much pressure on himself.”
Rutschman had enough pressure on him from external sources. When his name was announced in the starting lineup, the crowd’s yells signaled how the rest of Saturday’s 6-1 loss would unfold. When he took the field for the first time, spinning around to take in his surroundings, the clamor grew again. And his first at-bat reached a fever pitch, with a standing ovation and applause as he headed back to the dugout despite a strikeout.
The fans in Baltimore had been waiting to shower Rutschman with praise ever since he was selected with the first pick of the 2019 draft. Between then and Saturday, expectations have always been high. Yet they reached a crescendo in recent weeks, the pulse of the fan base rising and falling along with Rutschman’s expected arrival — and it’s all so much.
“The expectations on him are, like, crazy,” said Randy Rutschman, Adley’s father. “I see these things, I’m like, uh, he’s just a human. He was playing with Legos five years ago.”
Rutschman doesn’t have a choice but to navigate the pressure. It’s what comes with the territory, becoming the first draft pick in executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias’ tenure with the Orioles. Like it or not, Rutschman became the face of the franchise that day when his name was called.
Until recently, however, Rutschman had performed in a comparatively lesser spotlight. He spent 2020 at the alternate training site, out of the public eye since the coronavirus pandemic canceled the minor league season. The crowds for his 19 minor league games this season at High-A, Double-A and Triple-A couldn’t compare to this, a half-filled Camden Yards.
“The tough thing about it is, all of the publicity, the expectations that everybody has on him are so high that I don’t know how in the world a person can live up to those things,” said Ad Rutschman, Adley’s grandfather.
In some sports, one player can change the course of a season or the trajectory of a franchise. Rutschman arriving in Baltimore helps — a strong, defensive switch-hitting catcher with offensive upside is a rare find — but there are eight other players in the lineup.
Rutschman already knew that, but for any fans who needed a reminder, the seventh inning provided one. Rutschman hit a ball down the right field line and kept chugging as Rays outfielder Brett Phillips stumbled over himself. Rutschman wound up at third base, his first major league hit a triple.
Yet the next two batters struck out, leaving Rutschman stranded. He can’t do it alone — in the batter’s box or from a wider view, singlehandedly turning around a franchise that has recorded at least 100 losses in each of the past three full seasons.
“That should not be put on him at all,” said first baseman Trey Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole. “That’s the thing about baseball: It’s a whole collection of individuals banding together, and obviously you want to have elite players like Adley on your team, but it takes a group effort. I don’t think that that should be any sort of narrative or anything added to his time here. I think he’s gonna really help our team out. But I don’t think one person should shift the entire — that shouldn’t be put on him, is basically what I mean.”
What Mancini means makes sense. But amid all the hubbub of Rutschman’s debut, that logical outlook can be lost. Even still, when Rutschman struck out during his first at-bat, the world didn’t end. Nor did a triple in the seventh crown the Orioles as World Series champions.
It’s a process.
“We’re not walking up to him expecting him to go out and hit a grand slam with no one on,” center fielder Cedric Mullins said.
To Randy, his son’s favorite part of the game is the team aspect. He wants to win rather than accumulate stats, although doing both isn’t bad, either. The extra attention on Rutschman could be somewhat uncomfortable, although he’s used to it by now.
Rutschman appreciated the applause. Still, he wouldn’t mind becoming just another Oriole sooner rather than later, without the rowdy cries for a blocked third strike or popup tracked down in foul ground.
“Obviously special that a lot of people were cheering tonight,” Rutschman said, “but I can’t wait to just get to that normal, everyday team aspect.”
When might that occur? Hyde didn’t have a guess. The allure of Rutschman isn’t likely to go away soon — if ever — so Rutschman will become more used to that noise and attention on a larger stage.
In the meantime, he’ll continue to soak in the atmosphere. No matter what Hyde might’ve said pregame, there was no pretending this was just any other baseball game.
Baltimore Sun reporter Nathan Ruiz contributed to this report.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Beat Shazam Season 5 Episode 1: May 23 Premiere, Time And What Is It About?
Beat Shazam is an American musical game show that first aired on Fox on May 25, 2017. The show consists of three teams with two players who compete head-to-head in four different rounds to identify songs, and every right answer garners the team a sum of money.
At the end of these rounds, the highest scorer competes directly against the Shazam app, and they can up their winnings by naming a maximum of six songs before the app can identify them. The team that beats the app to all six songs wins $1,000,000.
Time Of Release Of Season 5 Episode 1
Beat Shazam Episode 1 releases on Monday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET. It will premiere on Fox at this time, and it should be available on fuboTV and Hulu Plus. The show is free to stream on FOX and Tubi.
What Will It Be About?
Beat Shazam will again pit teams of two against each other with limited time to identify some of the biggest hit songs. The trailer showed us contestants dancing on stage with Jamie Foxx, who hosts the show, and we also got to see a dynamic with Corinne Fox, his daughter, who DJs for the show.
The trailer hints that we might see a team walk home rich with the $1 million. We expect this not to happen in every episode, but we sure might see one team walk home with the huge sum.
About The Producers And Release Schedule Over The Years
The show’s executive producer is host Jamie Foxx and Jeff Apploff, Mark Burnett, Lauren Zalanznick, Barry Poznick, and Rich Riley. The second season premiered on May 29, 2018, the third on May 29, 2019, and the fourth season were rescheduled from the latter half of 2020 to June 3, 2021, following a hit due to the COVID pandemic. It’s great to see the show back on track with its original release schedule of sometime in the last weeks of May.
Teams To Take Home The Big Bucks
As of now, there have been three teams to “Beat Shazam” and win the $1 million grand prize. They are Christina Porcelli and Steve Lester (June 22, 2017), Donna Natosi and Ryan Walton (June 26, 2018), and Aaron and Martin Smith (May 20, 2019).
Previous Guest Appearances
We have seen some big names appear as guests in the past years, like Terrance Howards, Odell Beckham Jr., Tony Gonzalez, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, etc. With such high-profile names appearing, we can only assume that we will have some banger appearances for the new season. Guest appearances are a refreshing surprise for both viewers and contestants alike, accelerating the adrenaline of the competition from the pressure of being watched.
Ahead of the release of the episode, Fox hasn’t said much, but rest assured, this season, like any other, should be entertaining for fans, and of course, we might see someone take home the grand prize, which in itself is something exciting to watch out for.
9-1-1 Season 6: When Will It Relase? Is It In 2022 Or 2023?
9-1-1 is a show on Fox created by Brad Flachuk, Tim Minear, and Ryan Murphy. It has received fairly good reviews from viewers and has had its spinoff called 9-1-1: Lone Star. The show follows Los Angeles’ first responders in high-pressure situations. It includes 911 dispatchers, the police, EMTs, firefighters, etc. We’re also treated to the personal life of the group of characters followed in the show.
The show’s fans will be glad to know that Fox has announced a renewal for the 6th season of the show 9-1-1. It was announced alongside the renewal of another show, The Resident. The announcement of the new season came out not long after they announced the 4th season for the spinoff show.
When Will It Release?
With the renewal announcement coming out on the 16th of May, it could be a while before the first episodes hit the spotlight. Some fans speculate a release in September of 2022. Although no official announcement has been made, this speculation might hold based on the release patterns of other Fox shows.
Most of us can’t wait for the new season, and a September release would be a treat. But this is all hoping there are no snags in production. Snags could set us back by a bit but not long, hopefully.
The Cast For The New Season
We would expect to see the same familiar faces for the new season. Peter Krause plays Bobby Nash, Oliver Star as Evan Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta Wilson, Angela Bassett, Gavin McHugh, Rockmond Dunbar, Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman.
Where To Watch
9-1-1 Season 6 will be released every week on Fox. As of now, the other seasons are available to stream on fuboTV and Hulu Plus. It is also available to buy or rent on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon, and Vudu.
Ratings And Is It Worth Watching.
Season 1 saw an average of 3/18-49, while Season 2 and 3 saw 2.4 and 2.3, respectively. The rating dropped slightly to 1.7 in the 4th season, but the fifth season looks promising to bring them back up. The show has received an overall positive response from the audience and is a must-watch if you’re into that genre.
What We Might See
In the final episode of Season 5, we saw the members of 118 respond to emergencies during Christmas time. Eddie had his hands full with Christopher. The speculation for the first episode’s story will see the 118 going to stop a bus programmed to blow up if it goes past the speed of 55mph.
On the other hand, we might see Bobby and Athena have some fun and maybe go on their honeymoon somewhere during the season. Their story has been well set up for the next season. It was also shown as a surprise wedding in the finale episode of the 5th season, and we should get to watch the new married life of our folks.
Faced with astronomical expectations, Adley Rutschman and the Orioles try to minimize pressure: ‘He’s just a human’
