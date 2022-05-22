Finance
Financial Freedom Roadmap: The Final 2 Hidden Destinations Revealed – 5 Minute Formula
Financial Freedom is thought of as the coveted holy grail of financial well-being and rightly so. Who wouldn’t want to be in a position to exercise the choice of being financially free enough to never have to work again to earn money? Sounds good to me anyway!
Now, if I asked you to quickly write down on the back of a napkin how much money you’d figure you’d need to be totally financially free, it would be fascinating to see what number you’d come up with. It’s actually a pretty tough exercise for most people to do with any level of accuracy. Not to worry, help is at hand with this 5 minute formula!
In a previous article, we used this 5 minute formula to work out the exact sum of money you’d need to reach the first 3 destinations on the road to wealth creation 1. Financial Protection; 2. Financial Security and; 3. Financial Independence). Here we’re going work out exactly how much money you’d need to reach the final 2 destination: Financial Freedom and then just for the hell of it, Absolute Financial Freedom. Here goes, hang on to your hat!
1. Financial Freedom
You will have achieved it when you have accumulated a sufficient critical mass of capital to provide enough income for you to live the lifestyle you desire (accounting for inflation) without ever having to work again for the rest of your life. The keyword here is ‘desire’. This is what differentiates being financially free from being financially independent, which is defined more by what you ‘require’ to live reasonably comfortably.
In essence, this would include having and enjoying all the luxuries in life such as:
- Second Home in the Sun ($700,000) – $3, 500/month
- 35 Foot Boat ($150,000) – $1,500/month
- Mercedes Benz ($100,000) – $1,000/month
- 1 Luxury Holiday ($12,000)- $1,000/month
- Harley Davidson ($20,000) – $400/month
The additional monthly unearned income needed for these luxuries comes to $7,400/month i.e. $88,800/annum. Therefore the total cost of being financially free is the $51, 600/annum figure needed to achieve Financial Independence (which we worked out in a previous article) PLUS an additional $88,800/annum = $140,400/annum
Again, using the benchmark of an annual 8% return on investment would mean you’d therefore need a critical mass of capital amounting to $1, 755,000 in order to be financially free. So, as you can see it’s a decent sum of money but I believe within the realms of possibility for anyone who sets about achieving it and re-thinking their approach to income generation and financial planning.
2. Absolute Financial Freedom
When you think absolute financial freedom, think total rock star lifestyle! You can pretty much remove any financial limitations and pick up your air guitar for this one!
You will have achieved this financial level when you can pretty much do whatever you want, with whomever you want, as much as you want – without ever having to worry about money or work again.
So, assuming we’d still like to keep everything we have/do from our list, we now add all the new dream capital items we’d love to have that are not in our previous list. For example:
- 35-Yacht ($500,000) – $5, 000/month
- Ferrari Testarossa ($250,000) – $2, 500/month
- Piper Cherokee 140 or Cesna 172 Private Plane ($30,000) -$3000/month
- Own desert island ($7,000,000) – $14,000/month
Additional monthly unearned income needed for these dream luxury items comes to $21,800/month i.e. $261,600/annum. Therefore the total cost of absolute financial freedom is the $140, 400/annum needed to achieve Financial Freedom PLUS an additional $261,600/annum = $402,000/annum
Again, using an annual 8% return on investment would mean you’d need a critical mass of capital amounting to $5, 025,000. So, by today’s standards it’s a very significant sum of money/capital. In order to have built up this level of personal wealth, you most likely will have become a noteworthy business owner and quite a sophisticated investor i.e. you’ll be a total money master!
Conclusion
So, there you have it! Financial Freedom and Absolute Financial Freedom defined in terms of an absolute sum of money required each year. So, now you know EXACTLY what it’s gonna take for you to eventually quit working for money and finally have money working for you; to escape the daily grind and retire to Margaritaville…should you want to! Check out my other articles on Personal Finance, Business and Wealth Creation tips to help you reach the financial freedom finish line…fast!
Corporate Accounting System: Microsoft Great Plains – Overview
Corporate ERP/MRP selection might be tough one, especially considering very turbulent ERP world and fierce competition between Microsoft Business Solutions (Great Plains, Navision, Axapta, MS CRM), Oracle (Oracle Financials, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards), IBM (including Lotus Domino), SAP, Microsiga (Brazil, Portugal). We recommend you, IT director of large corporation, make your home work and decide on Microsoft or Java/EJB/J2EE platform (however you should consider vendor dependence minimization, and stake on both with XML streams integration between the two). In this small article we will concentrate on Microsoft Great Plains, former Great Plains Software Dynamics/eEnterprise/Great Plains Accounting
o Database Platform. Current trends in the IT applied science are biased toward reliable and standard database platform. If you look at such product as SAP (Abap) or Navision (C/Side native database). This is probably reflection of the future multiple OS harmony: Linux, Windows, Unix systems will coexist communicating via XML (pure text) inbound and outbound streams. We’d say you should be looking for ERP which sits in the standard database: Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, IBM DB2, Ingress, Sybase, Unidata. SQL is the survivor and it will stay for a very long time. It should be possible to query your data via SQL queries – this will make your life easier when you face integration, customization and reporting needs. Microsoft Great Plains uses MS SQL Sever.
o ERP Maturity. Each application has its lifecycle: from inception and initial fighting for the “place under the sun”, to maturing and then slowly or rapidly declining. Great Plains Software Dynamics, which is prototype of our days Microsoft Great Plains was released in 1994-95 as the first Graphical Accounting/MRP application, working on the Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. Plus Great Plains Dexterity – Dynamics platform was designed as both computer graphical platform as well as database platform independent (to some extent of course, especially when we talk about tuning it to the database platform for performance reason). So, technically Microsoft Great Plains has 10 years of history and is currently in the maturity phase.
o International Aspects. If you are in the USA – you should know these facts about Microsoft Business Solutions. First jewel, that was bought by Microsoft was Great Plains Software, in fact Doug Burgum, GPS leader was old friend of Bill Gates. Few years before acquisition by Microsoft GPS bought Solomon Software, its old and major competitor. Currently Microsoft Solomon is targeted to Project Oriented Business – Construction, Consulting, etc. Few years after Great Plains acquisition, Microsoft Business Solutions purchased Denmark based Navision Software. Navision had long presence in the USA, especially in the manufacturing ERP market. But, as we believe – and this is our private opinion – Navision acquisition allowed Microsoft to gain substantial portion of the European ERP market. We think that if you are in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Latin America and your are not a construction company – then Great Plains is good choice for you.
o Industries. Microsoft Great Plains should be considered as ERP platform ready for tuning to your business needs and so, you should make your decision if you would prefer customization or purchasing so-called rich-functionality ERP. Great Plains is the platform for the customization. It fits to all the spectrum of industries: apparel, medical, pharmaceutical, distribution, logistics, aerospace, defense, wholesale, metals, chemicals, retail to name a few.
Good luck with selection, implementation, customization and integration and if you have issues or concerns – we are here to help! If you want us to do the job – give us a call 866-528-0577 or 630-961-5918! [email protected]
Goal Setting – Do You Make These Mistakes With Your Small Business?
I am one of the lazier people on earth and I want to share a personal story with you:
When I discovered the mystical world of information products a few years back, I had no business plan, no business calendar, and no clear endgame in sight. The result-disaster.
It took me 4 years to finally finish my first info product, which was a total flop by the way, and most of that had to do with my lack of goal setting.
I never wrote down any plan of where I wanted to take my business. I just wanted to get rich quick. I never looked at the entire process and broke it down into little bite-sized pieces. I just saw the entire project as one giant elephant to eat.
Once I started goal setting, my second info product only took a year to develop and was successful. The third, only 5 months. I hope to have my most recent creation done in 3 months and then use that template to make more with the same schedule.
The secret:
You have to have written goals and you have to assign each goal a due date. Ever notice that you always wait until something is due to finish it? A movie doesn’t get returned early to the video store. Projects for work get finished magically at the 11th hour, but in our own lives many of us just say “I need to get that thing done eventually,” but never set it in stone.
So, if you suck at goal setting just as much as I did, try these 3 little tips and you will be amazed at how much you will get done in a short amount of time.
1. Write down your goals, each one of them. If you want, just start with a single project that you need to get done. Figure out a final deadline for the entire project.
2. Take that goal and break it down into as many tiny, easily manageable pieces as possible… stupid-simple little goals, such as “today I am going to load the printer with paper and find 10 web sites.”
3. Once you have all of the little steps broken out, make a spreadsheet (or on paper) with a live for each goal and a date that it needs to be accomplished by. I have weekly goals for myself so I am not so tied down to each day, but it’s up to you. You may find that your final date was way off, or that you can do it much quicker.
Once you knock off each simple goal, you will find yourself moving into the next week’s goals, but don’t go on to something in the future without finishing the current items due.
You will get a ton of things done, stuff you never would have finished if you left it open-ended. Adjust your dates as needed. You won’t all of them and it’s ok. Don’t even think about beating yourself up. The exercise is the important part, not the actual hitting of the dates.
How to Be a Billionaire – Without Working Too Hard
If you are Serious about becoming a Millionaire or even a Billionaire…Getting into Your Own Business is the Best thing you can do for your financial future You can earn a good income for life if you apply yourself to building your business – and provided your business model has scalability – such as GlobalDomainInternationals or the DomainExchange. Both of these businesses are based on the market for Internet Services – the demand for which will remain unabated for some considerable time.
Very few people seriously dream of becoming a Billionaire. Yet everyone dreams of being a millionaire. Quite a few have made their million dollars working in highly paid jobs – medicine, computers, investment banking or as directors of profitable companies.
However there is no one that I know of who has ever made a Billion Dollars working for someone else. Most millionaires attained the dream running their own business. And apart from inheritance most Billionaires got their money by having their own business.
However there are not too many Millionaires who have made it to the Billionaire status. Why?
Clearly you can not become a Millionaire Overnight working for someone else? That is why there are so many people now working in their own business – a lot of whom have established their own online internet based business. Despite their success few contemplate becoming Billionaires – and so they do not reach out to try to achieve that.
If the truth be told – it is far harder to become a millionaire than it is to go up the ladder from there to being a Billionaire. The difference between getting to be a Millionaire or a Billionaire is.. Simply Working SMARTER! So why is it that so many millionaires stop short of the next level?
1. Everyone realizes that it is impossible to ever become a Billionaire simply by working for an employer. If the millionaires got to their position working for a boss then they know there is no way they can get to be a Billionaire while remaining an employee.
2. The Entrepreneurs who made their Million in most instances did it through a lot of hard work and some good fortune (luck). Most either seem exhausted with the effort to make it to the million dollar plateau – while others seem content to have achieved their primary goal and sit back to enjoy what they strived for. Neither type possesses the drive nor determination to want to go on to becoming a Billionaire.
As it is a lot easier to go from being a Millionaire in business to a Billionaire than it is to make your first Million Dollars the key really is just getting that first Million. The Billionaire Mindset Group are not interested in making small dollars. Each has the vision of achieving their first objective of becoming a millionaire in order to progress to become a Billionaire.
Most people do not understand the process whereby that can be achieved. However our Investment Bankers have it designed already. If you do not intend to strive to become a millionaire there is little point dreaming of being a billionaire.
If you intend to strive to be a Billionaire then first you must get serious about becoming a millionaire. There is little point learning how to go from the millionaire stage to billionaire until you are somewhere down the track. Get on board the right business vehicle to becoming a millionaire today – and then you can progress to attain the ultimate financial goal.
3. The initial step of becoming a millionaire is a prerequisite to going higher – have you enrolled yet for a Free test drive?
For a start – FORGET about working for a Boss. Instead alter your mindset and YOU become the boss. With the development of the Internet and the imperative for businesses to now have an online presence the doors have opened for people just like you to make a good income working from home (or office) with their own online business.
Many thousands of people have made several millions of dollars successfully marketing products and services online. Anyone can do that – provided they understand the processes and get involved in marketing either their own or others offerings. You can do exactly the same thing and make a very good income – with not too much hard work.
Some of the advantages of having your own Online Business are:
1. More time available – to make money and to spend with family and friends (as you have eliminated the journey to and from work each day – which could be a few hours a day = 10 hours a week = 5000 hours a year)
2. Make More Money – with all of the following:
a) Multiple Streams of Income;
b) Thousands of other peoples products and services to sell which pay high commissions – and being able to utilize their professional marketing websites (no need to have your own websites at all)
c) Your Own 24 hours a day 7 days a week Online Store – which sells for you continually, while you sleep etc.
3. A showcase for your own products and services – PLUS an army of eager marketers wanting to sell for you on a commission only basis
4. Automated marketing and administration systems that make operating your business uncomplicated
5. Earning More but paying LESS TAX;
Business operators have a distinct advantage over wage and salary earners, as there are many tax deductions allowed for expenses incurred – which can permit you to write off some of your everyday expenses which the average worker can not. If you invest the money you save in taxes you can have a secret store of wealth for your retirement.
6. Einstein reportedly said the most powerful thing in the universe was COMPOUND INTEREST. We will show you how to utilize the principle of compounding to create wealth – and certainly how to Build an Income for Life! – when applied to our business building strategies.
7. Choose the right business so you can not only make it to the Millionaire plateau but so you can also leap frog to becoming a Billionaire. It is essential that you get on to a high growth scalable business such as Internet Services – rather than the penny ante things such as AdSense and Clickbank Affiliate products or the like (which can give you income but no chance to make really big money or to build a billion dollar business).
The World is convinced that the Internet is here to stay and that one of the best businesses anyone could have is a business which supplies the prerequisites for business on the Internet. Start to Build YOUR OWN Online Business – Today (Do not procrastinate!) Make sure it has the essential ingredients – therefore ensure;
* It has a constant stream of Income
* it is scalable,
* the growth is rapid – and
* assured of continuing.
Building up your internet business to generate six figure income can get you to the Millionaires plateau. Making that level requires effort.
Most people quit before giving themselves the chance to be really successful. Others just rest comfortably in their rut – satisfied with what they have achieved – and not believing they can become exceedingly rich.
If you can make it to the first level you certainly can go higher. It is the mindset of people which prevents them from getting to the Billionaire peak – when in fact it is far more easy to achieve.
The reason for their lack of faith is simply what they have perceived is correct! It is impossible to just ramp up the sales so that revenues increase from a million dollars to a billion – at least certainly in the medium term.
People generally do not comprehend what persons like the creators of MySpace and Facebook etc. achieved. Remember the young university student who made billions?
The secret is this:
a) Instead of trying to discover the Son of MySpace etc you can become a Millionaire and then Move on to Becoming a Billionaire simply by repeating the process several times of Building a business which generates consistent revenues with growth opportunities.
b) Businesses can be sold for multiples of their revenues as well as for their potential.
c) Once you have a viable business of sufficient size it can be sold. It can be sold in either a Trade Sale – that is to a private purchaser, or by Listing on the Stock Exchange.
(There are Investment Banking techniques such as aggregation which can be employed to enable a stock market listing. This would possibly involve putting together several smaller scale businesses to gross up total revenues to a size suiting the Stock Market. One of the beauties of a Stock Market listing can be the opportunity to still retain a share in the business and thereby participate in the further financial fortunes of your business afterwards.)
The proceeds of business sales can be quite large – always several times their annual revenues. Stock Market listings generally fetch far more than Trade Sales – although not always the case.
d) Once you have sold a few businesses you will have capital – to be used as leverage for buying and / or developing more businesses or simply just to expand businesses you have. Reinvesting the proceeds of each sale compounds your capital – and can enable you to reach the Billionaire Pinnacle.
9) Think about how your sales have progressed to date or may progress as you get more serious – obviously it is inconceivable that they will ever reach the Billion Dollar level. But can they get to the Million Dollar level?
Believe it or not they can and easily if you apply yourself to your business – and that your business model has scalability.
