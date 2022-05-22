News
Following draft combine, what comes next for Orlando Magic with No. 1 pick?
Considering the Orlando Magic’s draft lottery history, nothing is easy during the scouting process that culminates with the NBA draft in New York.
But when taking into account what lies ahead for them, the easier part is behind the Magic.
Orlando landing the No. 1 pick in the June 23 draft gave the Magic full control. Now they have the pressure — which they welcome — of making sure they choose the right player.
“We have more work to do,” general manager John Hammond said on In The Zone with Brandon Kravitz. “Evaluation of watching these guys a little more thoroughly, a little more succinctly. Most importantly, a chance to actually spend time with them, get to know them, run them through a battery and find out everything we can.”
The Magic will start hosting workouts at their facility for prospects over the next few weeks, giving them a chance to make more in-depth evaluations than they did during the draft combine in Chicago — where many of the top prospects didn’t take part in scrimmages, on-court drills or measurements.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are considered the top players in the draft.
Hammond reiterated that Orlando will choose the player the Magic believe will be the best in the long run, not just who fits next year’s team better.
“You hate to be too cliché and say, ‘We’re going to go with the best player on the board,’ but I really believe that when you get to this level of the draft, you live by that,” Hammond said. “We can’t sacrifice a lesser player just because we have this need. I don’t think any need can be that great.”
But would the Magic lean on the guys on their roster for those evaluations?
Wendell Carter Jr. (Duke), Chuma Okeke (Auburn) and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) all went to college where one of the top prospects did, although none of them did at the same time as the players the Magic are considering.
“[Wendell] probably knows Paolo, somewhat, maybe from the Duke connection,” Hammond said. “I don’t know if Chuma has a real strong relationship with Jabari. The interesting one is Jalen Suggs and Chet are close. If we’re going to consult with one on one situation, that’d be it.”
The Magic also have the Nos. 32 and 35 picks in the second round.
They spoke with multiple players during last week’s combine who could be available when they’re on the board with one of those second-round picks.
Orlando will bring in prospects it believes could be available in the range of those second-round selections for workouts.
“This is kind of like the dating process — you don’t know who that person is until you actually live with them,” Hammond said. “That’s when you make the full commitment. We’re going to have to get to know them the best we can.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Southern Minnesotans to vote in special primary Tuesday for Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congress
Voters in southern Minnesota will choose candidates in a special primary this week in the first step in a complicated process for filling the seat of Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February.
REPUBLICAN CANDIDATES
The GOP candidates Tuesday for the 1st District seat include Hagedorn’s widow, Jennifer Carnahan, who has leveled a series of bitter attacks in the final days of the campaign against two of her main rivals in the primary, state Rep. Jeremy Munson and former state Rep. Brad Finstad. She has labeled both of them as captives of “Establishment Republicans and the Washington Swamp.” And she has claimed that her husband made it clear before he died that he did not want Munson to replace him.
EARLIER: Jeremy Munson, with help of own money, leads fundraising for Jim Hagedorn congressional seat
Former President Donald Trump hasn’t endorsed a candidate to replace the staunchly pro-Trump Hagedorn, but Carnahan, of Blue Earth, has been making the most overt appeals to Trump supporters. Her website is loaded with photos and videos of her and Hagedorn with Trump, and of her appearances at Trump campaign events in 2020.
Carnahan was forced out as chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota last August after a prominent donor was indicted on child sex trafficking charges and former staffers complained of a toxic work environment. And she was sued by Hagedorn’s mother, stepfather and sister this month in a dispute over money they loaned to help cover his medical bills. But she’s painting herself as the best candidate to carry on her husband’s legacy — and Trump’s.
Munson, of Lake Crystal, is a founder of a hard-right faction that broke from the main Minnesota House GOP Caucus. He’s painting himself as the truest conservative in the race. He has been touting his string of endorsements from nationally prominent congressional hard-liners, including Sens. Ted Cruz, of Texas, and Rand Paul, of Kentucky; Reps. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, Scott Perry, of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Massie, of Kentucky; and former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann, of Minnesota. His website includes a photo of him at a Trump rally with Trump in the background.
Munson won 55% of the vote when 1st District Republicans met last month to try to endorse a candidate for the general election in November, but he fell short of the required 60%. Due to the accelerated calendar, the party hasn’t endorsed a candidate for the special primary nor the special general election Aug. 9 that will decide who gets to fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term.
Finstad, of New Ulm, has the backing of several Minnesota GOP officeholders, including U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber of Minnesota, as well as the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. And he’s been quick to remind voters that he was Trump’s state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.
But Carnahan has attacked Finstad for clicking “like” on tweets perceived as anti-Trump and claims he’s a “squishy” Republican establishment figure who never truly supported Trump.
Other Republicans on the ballot include agricultural attorney Matt Benda, of Albert Lea, and state Rep. Nels Pierson, of Rochester.
DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATES
On the Democratic side, the endorsed candidate is former Hormel Foods CEO Jeffrey Ettinger, of Austin, who now chairs the Hormel Foundation.
His opponents include University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter, of Mendota Heights, a former White House ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush’s administration.
Turnout for Tuesday’s special primary is expected to be low, and the process for what will follow is complicated.
The special primary and the Aug. 9 special general election are being held within the district’s existing borders. But Aug. 9 is also when Minnesota will hold regular primaries statewide.
The winner of the special general election, who will fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term into January, presumably will also win the district’s regular primary that same day. That should give him or her an advantage heading into the November general election, which will determine who holds the seat in the next Congress.
Both the regular primary and the general election will be held within the district’s new court-adjusted borders. Redistricting this year didn’t change the political balance of the district much, so it still leans Republican.
News
Photos and video: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes
By The Associated Press
CANNES, France (AP) — Star power has been out in force at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.
After a 2021 edition muted by the pandemic, this year’s French Riviera spectacular has again seen throngs of onlookers screaming out “Tom!” “Julia!” and “Viola!”
The wattage on display on Cannes has been brighter this year thanks the presence of stars like Tom Cruise, Julia Roberts, Viola Davis, Anne Hathaway, Idris Elba and others who have made their way down the festival’s famed red carpet.
But as the first half of the French Riviera spectacular has shown, stardom in Cannes is a global concept that stretches around the world. Just as much as cameras have focused on Hollywood stars, they’ve been trained on the likes of India’s Aishwarya Rai and South Korea’s Lee Jung-jae.
News
Omar Kelly: Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene gets second chance to make a better impression
The talent level has never been in question.
The blend of speed and athleticism is what motivated the Miami Dolphins to select Noah Igbinoghene as their final of three first-round picks, the 30th player selected in the 2020 NFL draft.
His work ethic is supposedly stellar. People who have worked with him have raved about it since his days at Auburn.
Unfortunately, Igbinoghene wasn’t able to turn that talent and work ethic into reliable play in his first two NFL seasons.
And when you’re a first-round pick the bar is set high, so those who fall short of contributing on a consistent basis as a high-level asset tend to fall into the potential bust category.
That’s the label Igbinoghene is flirting with heading into his third NFL training camp, and he’s not in denial about it, or his rough start.
“It’s an everyday process, so just keep going every single day and just get better,” said Igbinoghene, who has started three of the 27 games he’s played in the past two seasons. “That’s really my main focus. If I keep working, it’s going to turn out in my favor.”
Igbinoghene spent most of his young career in Brian Flores’ doghouse, but with the now fired head coach gone he’s been given a fresh start.
This spring Igbinoghene not only benefits from the clean slate provided to him by his new position coaches, Sam Madison and Patrick Surtain, two former standouts for the Dolphins, he’s also benefiting from the absence of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones during Phase 2 of organized team activates.
Those Dolphins veteran starters either aren’t healthy enough to participate this spring, or have decided to skip the voluntary workouts.
Howard has traditionally worked with his own trainers during the offseason, and Jones is rehabbing a leg injury he had surgically operated on this offseason.
Their absence creates an opportunity for Igbinoghene, Nik Needham and a host of other young cornerbacks like Trill Williams and Quincy Wilson who get to line up against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle during Miami’s 11-on-11 sessions, and 7-on-7 work, the sessions where offensive players line up against defenders.
If you believe in the iron-sharpens-iron mentality towards training, facing off against a six-time Pro Bowler like Hill, and Waddle, the receiver who just set an NFL rookie record for receptions in 2021, should be beneficial from a development standpoint.
“You’re like, ‘Ah damn, he’s fast on film,’ but then when you really get right in front of him it’s like ‘Oh man.’ Those two definitely have a different speed,” Needham said referring to Hill and Waddle’s speed, which has been clocked in the 22 mile per hour range during practices and games. “It’s going to be great this year to just work versus that every day because it’s like, nobody is going to be faster than these two. If we win versus them, we should win a lot.”
The last time Igbinoghene got to showcase himself with the Dolphins’ first-team defense things didn’t go so well.
During the two weeks Howard, the team’s Pro Bowl cornerback, was playing hardball with the franchise and sitting out practices while the team and his camp negotiated a restructured contract, the Dolphins gave Igbinoghene, an extensive run with the starters.
But the Howard-less secondary was consistently getting carved up by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his backups, and it seemed as if Igbinoghene was the main course.
His struggles got so bad that midway through the second week of practice he was demoted from the first-team to the third-team defense.
Igbinoghene sparingly played on defense last season, despite injuries members of the secondary were nursing throughout the year. There were even times players called up from the practice squad played ahead of him.
The hope is that the work and coaching he’s receiving now will help him become more technically sound as a cornerback. But only time, and passes defended will tell us how that venture is going.
The big question is whether a comfortable Igbinoghene will be a productive one.
Or will the Dolphins need to toss him in the wasted draft pick pile?
()
Following draft combine, what comes next for Orlando Magic with No. 1 pick?
Dropship Mysteries – What is a Billing Address?
The Importance of SEO For Growing Businesses
Make Money Online – Starting Your Internet Business
Southern Minnesotans to vote in special primary Tuesday for Jim Hagedorn’s seat in Congress
Photos and video: From Tom to Julia, star power is back at Cannes
Lawyers – Generate a Million Dollars in Additional Income For Your Law Firm
Omar Kelly: Dolphins cornerback Noah Igbinoghene gets second chance to make a better impression
A Quick Guide on How To Make Money Online
Chicago Bears Q&A: How do the offseason moves help Justin Fields’ future? Who are the top free-agent receivers in 2023?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
Top 15 Online MBA Degree Programs
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼