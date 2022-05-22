Finance
Foreclosures and Your Income Tax
Deemed Sale
When you lose your home to foreclosure, or the property is given back to the lender (Deed in lieu of foreclosure), a deemed sale or exchange has taken place under Section §1001(a) of the Internal Revenue Code. This sale or exchange of property could result in a tax gain or loss, and the recognition of cancellation of debt (COD) income to the taxpayer. Cancellation of indebtedness will result in taxable income to the taxpayer unless there is an exception within the statute (IRC Section 108) which is beyond the scope of this article. One important factor that will determine the treatment for tax purposes, is whether your loan is Recourse or Non recourse.
Tax Treatment of Your Foreclosure
When an asset is sold, the difference between the amount realized and the taxpayers “adjusted basis” in the asset will determine the amount of the gain or loss recognized. The Amount realized will either be the fair market value of the property (FMV) or the face value of the debt, depending on whether the debt is classified as recourse or non recourse. Accordingly, if the debt is non recourse, the amount realized is going to be the face value of the debt, creating more gain, but no cancellation of debt income. Conversely, if the debt is recourse, less gain is recognized, because the FMV of the property as of the sale date, is used instead, but there is the possibility of having to recognize COD income. This COD income will be the difference between the Face value of the debt and the FMV of the property.
Know Your State laws Consumer Laws
The tax treatment of your home foreclosure is going to depend on whether your home loan was a Recourse or Non Recourse loan. Some States have laws preventing banks from coming after homeowners on unpaid loan balances, for primary residences, which creates a non recourse situation.
Recourse Loan:
1 – The amount realized is the FMV of the Property.
2 – The adjusted basis is what you paid for the property or acquisition cost, plus capital improvements.
If the property was a rental, then you have to subtract depreciation from the adjusted basis.
3 – Cancellation of debt income is the difference between the fair market value and the face value of the debt.
4 – Gain or loss is the difference between the fair market value and the adjusted basis.
5 – Attribute reduction and/or the elimination of deductible losses due to any forgiven debt income exclusion under IRC Section 108, due to the debt cancellation, must also be calculated, which is outside the scope of this article.
Non Recourse Loan
1 – The amount realized is the face value of the debt.
2 – The adjusted basis is what you paid for the property or the acquisition cost as in (2) above.
3 – Cancellation of debt income is not an issue with recourse debt.
4 – The gain or loss is the difference between the face value of the debt and the adjusted basis.
Finance
The TARP Shuffle
In May, 2010, General Motors and the U.S. Treasury Department took the dance floor together for a turn at the “TARP money shuffle.”
With much fanfare, the automaker’s chief executive officer Ed Whitacre announced that his company had fully repaid the bailout loans it received from the federal government.(1) Five years ahead of schedule, no less.
It was great news for GM, which has been struggling to compete with Ford Motor Co., the only Detroit automaker to eschew government money. GM promptly broadcast a television ad trumpeting its accomplishment. Meanwhile, the government was pleased to have a chance to show that Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) funds haven’t been lost forever but will eventually find their way back to taxpayers. “We are encouraged that GM has repaid its debt well ahead of schedule and confident that the company is on a strong path to viability,” Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a statement.
But, while the announcement may have made for good public relations, there was not much substance behind the corporate chest-thumping. The money GM used to repay its debt to the government came, not from selling cars to customers, but from the government itself. And the repayment of $4.7 million to the United States, and another $1.1 billion to Canadian government entities, was just a tiny fraction of the company’s bailout money, most of which is in the form of equity rather than debt.
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, took the lead in following the money. In a letter to Geithner, Grassley stated that he was “concerned…that this announcement is not what it seems.” He continued, “In fact, it appears to be nothing more than an elaborate TARP money shuffle.”
Drawing on testimony from Neil Barofsky, the Special Inspector General for TARP, and on SEC filings from General Motors, Grassley noted that the money was repaid out of an escrow account at the Treasury, rather than out of company profits. He concluded, “The bottom line seems to be that the TARP loans were ‘repaid’ with other TARP funds in a Treasury escrow account. The TARP loans were not repaid from money GM is earning selling cars, as GM and the Administration have claimed in their speeches, press releases and television commercials.”
Replying on Geithner’s behalf, Herbert M. Allison, Jr., Assistant Secretary for Financial Stability, acknowledged that the loan repayment came out of the escrow account. However, Allison argued that Grassley’s characterization of the situation was inaccurate, because the account was nominally owned by General Motors. “Treasury retained approval rights over GM’s use of the funds from the escrow account in order to protect the taxpayer, but the cash was still the property of GM,” he wrote. But ownership aside, the account was created during the company’s restructuring, and the money that went into it came from the governments of the United States and Canada, not from car owners.
The Treasury argues that the repayment is still a notable accomplishment, since it means that GM did not need to use the escrowed funds for other expenses. That interpretation received a boost this week when GM, somewhat surprisingly, reported that it earned $865 million in profit in the first quarter of the year, and that it generated $1 billion in cash flow.(2) It was the company’s first profit since 2007, not counting the accounting adjustments that followed its bankruptcy reorganization last year, and it is the most solid evidence to date that the whittled-down automaker might have a chance to survive on its own.
But that does not mean the Treasury is likely to ever recover all, or even most, of the roughly $50 billion that taxpayers sunk into GM to keep it afloat. Whether taxpayers recover most of their investment in GM depends on the timing and value of an initial public offering, or IPO, that the company hopes to stage sometime this year but which may be pushed back because of recent market turmoil.
For taxpayers to be made whole, the company will need an estimated total value of $80 billion. That is hard to imagine, considering that in its old, much larger incarnation, GM’s peak market value has been estimated at $53 billion – and that was attained a decade ago.
The Obama administration has at least bought some time for a renovated GM to try to get itself off the ground. If it succeeds, the country may keep some auto-sector jobs that otherwise would have been lost, though that is debatable because any cars GM sells merely displace vehicles that other makers, many with U.S. plants, would have produced. It is too soon to see whether GM can survive in the long run, and too early to measure how much its turnaround is going to cost the rest of us.
And it is most definitely too soon to declare that GM is anything other than a ward of the state. This week’s favorable profit report is a nice first step, but all that hoopla about repaying the government was not much more than hot air.
Finance
Bank Credit Card Applications
Banks and their associates are now competing with one another to provide a quick and easy credit card application process. There are two common options for bank credit card applications – online format and paper copy format. Banks’ disclosure statements provide all information regarding the costs and the terms of repayment.
By entering a few simple answers and providing financial details at a safe website, you can get a response to your application within a minute. An online application is the fastest and easiest way to receive credit cards. It is also one of the safest ways, as it protects personal financial details. There are a number of card types available. You can easily choose a card that matches your needs.
Banks’ websites usually display a list of their credit card types, interest rates, special promotions and credit limits. Many of them indicate the level of credit you require. For instance, a credit card with a high limit may need good credit, but in case of a student card, past credit history is not required. Generally, a person who is 18 years of age or older can apply for a card with any U.S. bank.
Most bank applications accompany two statements: ‘pre-selected’ and ‘pre-approved.’
In the case of ‘pre-selected’ statements, a person receives credit based on the details he provides on the application and depending on a succeeding credit report. In the case of ‘pre-approved’ statement, the person is granted credit just as he fills out the application and demands. But, he would not obtain as much credit as he desires.
Finance
Benefits of Outsourcing Payroll Against Payroll Software
The essentials element of payroll administration in the UK is to accurately calculate the income tax and national insurance contributions deducted from the employee each pay period, produce payslips for each employee and account to the tax office for the payroll deductions.
Running a payroll system is natural for medium and large companies who may employ specialist payroll staff to perform these functions. Many medium companies may still choose to outsource the payroll function leaving many of the technical issues that might be encountered to a specialist payroll service.
Small businesses may choose to outsource the payroll function because they are not familiar with the paye system although HMRC do run seminars to assist employers. The payroll system not only calculates the tax and national insurance deductions but also has to deal with tax code changes, new employees and changes to existing employees plus taxable benefits and allowances such as statutory payments for sickness and maternity leave, contracting out of the state pension scheme and student loans.
The main benefit of manually producing the employee payroll is the reduced cost although the time spent on the payroll function by the proprietor may be better spent running the business. The cost may not be the cheapest option if an employee is required to produce the payroll. Purchasing payroll software can save significant time and costs for the small business that chooses to prepare and control its own payroll function. Although time is more important as the payroll production cost is not usually a big issue.
Outsourcing payroll adds a small additional cost to running the business but would normally carry worthwhile benefits in reducing the time spent on the function and reduces the paye administrative burden.
Main benefits outsourcing the payroll function.
1. Frees up time in calculating the payroll deductions and dealing with different and sometimes complex employee circumstances.
2. Using a professional outsourcing service to advise on potential payroll problems and difficulties.
3. The cost of outsourcing payroll should be compared against the cost of employing specialist in house payroll staff.
4. Payroll services use payroll software and are more likely to produce accurate tax and national insurance deductions and pay records reducing the prospect of problems with the tax authorities.
5. Payroll administration such as preparing the tax deductions schedules, dealing with starters and leavers, year end certificates for employees and the employer annual returns are normally all automated as part of the payroll service
6. The outsourced service company should also be responsible for producing employee payslips, advising tax and deductions liability and in larger businesses also provide a payroll analysis for accounting purposes.
Alternatives to outsourcing payroll functions.
Finding a suitable outsourced payroll service is not difficult. Local telephone directories or searching the internet would produce many potential payroll service providers.
Many accountancy firms offer payroll services to their clients and although the prices may struggle to be competitive price is always negotiable. Using the business accountant for the payroll has advantages since a substantial cost area for most businesses is already known to the accountant since they prepare the numbers.
Choosing payroll software.
The major alternative to outsourcing the payroll is for the business to acquire and use payroll software.
Larger companies require payroll software that has incorporated within it all the potential pay scenarios and also be capable of dealing with high numbers of employees. Large comprehensive packages can be complex to operate and require specialist wages staff.
Small business may choose simpler less complex payroll software packages that meet the basic needs of the business. It is important the person running the payroll within the wages function understands the payroll essentials and legal payroll administration requirements.
The advantages of choosing payroll software is basically the cost should save the business money against outsourcing the payroll, should retain control over the function and liabilities and ideally should take no more time that supplying employee details and gross wages to the payroll service.
If the business chooses to adopt a payroll software package then the complexity of the package should be considered and also the attributes and capabilities of the chosen software to produce all the payroll requirements in relation to pay and wage deductions, paye administration and employee payslips.
