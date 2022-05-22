Share Pin 0 Shares

For most people, their family home is likely to be the most valuable asset they will ever own. Insuring that investment can be a really smart move; the cost of doing so though, can vary considerably from one house to the next; it can depend on how large the house is, the kind of house it is and where it is built. Most homeowners just assume that whatever homeowner insurance they have is more or less enough; it’s only when there is a tornado warning or some other warning of impending disaster that they begin to think about how much coverage they actually have. Basically, about one out of three American homeowners are estimated to have not enough coverage to rebuild in the event that something should go wrong. This is what you need to do to make sure that you have the right amount of coverage.

Knowing about Home Owner Insurance before Buying

Shopping for the right policy for your needs, you will probably need to all the insurance vendors there are. Companies like Geico don’t have agents, they economize by doing away with the middlemen and selling directly to you, the consumer. They usually call you over the phone and present their proposals to you. Some insurance companies like Allstate usually have agents selling their products for them; but their agents are typically tied to them, they can’t represent any other company. Starting out, talking to an independent agent can really help you get an idea of what the entire market is like? They are the ones who represent several kinds of companies and give you the most choice. When you deal with an insurance agent of any kind, your premiums will usually be about 10% higher to cover commission. Typically, you’ll do well to take a look at the least three different quotes from as many companies.

Once you decide on the company you want to go with, the kind of policy you want and the amount of coverage you need will be the things you need to take up for consideration next. People often make the mistake of buying home owner insurance for whatever their home is worth at that point. One is supposed to buy insurance to help one rebuild. Replacement cost is what you need to keep in mind choosing a value for your insurance policy. You’re not interested in market value.

And then, you need to think about the kind of features you get what’s covered and what’s not. The standard plan will always cover the cost of rebuilding or repairing everything, the garden and the garage included. Some plans will also cover for medical expenses, should anyone ever be injured on your property and then sue you for it. You can’t just assume that you are covered against every kind of damage. Often, home owner insurance will exclude damage from floods, earthquakes or tornadoes. You need special insurance for that.

Sometimes, you’ll have the insurance company calling you and making a special offer that they’ll guarantee you rebuilding costs even if those happen to exceed the value of your insurance policy. Usually, these are not worth it. They tend to cost more, and they only exceed the value of your insurance policy by 25%. If you want extra coverage, you can usually get that for about $200 a year.