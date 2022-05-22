Finance
How Companies Compute Car Insurance Quotes
We all know that car insurance would entail fees and payment. Also, the amount you have to spend for it will also differ depending on several factors. Do you ever wonder how companies compute for car insurance quotes?
Well, insurance companies consider many factors when computing or calculating car insurance quotes. If you are having a difficult time in choosing the right insurance plan, you have to realize that insurance companies also have a complicated process when computing for the insurance quotes that they will give to individuals. Of course, they would want to come up with one that is beneficial for them and for the customers as well.
Some of the factors that affect how companies compute car insurance quotes are the following:
First is that insurance companies look at the credit score of the individual who would like to avail the auto insurance. Your credit score greatly affects the computation for your insurance quote because if they find out that you have a good credit score, they will offer you a big discount.
Next factor is the driver. Your age as well as your gender might affect the computations for your insurance quote. A lady driver is usually given a lower quotation because lady drivers are more careful in driving compared to men. That is according to statistics.
Past driving records of the insurance applicant may also affect the rate. If you have a bad driving record, then you would most likely get a high quotation. Insurance companies will think that you are more prone to asking for insurance claims so they tend to raise the amount.
And lastly, is the vehicle type. If your vehicle is an expensive and luxurious one, then your insurance cost might be higher too. This is because the repair and spare parts replacement for luxury cars are also more expensive.
The vehicle’s cubic capacity is another thing to consider for insurance companies when computing the amount. Different cars these days also have different engine sizes which is also a factor for companies.
And lastly is the age of your vehicle. Most of the insurance companies are considering the age of the vehicle as the basis for their insurance quotes.
All of the insurance companies may have their own methods of computing for the insurance amount but these factors are the constant aspects that affect the calculation.
When Should I Take My USMLE Steps?
The United States Medical Licensure Examination (USMLE) is a culmination of four different exams that medical students and doctors must take in order to practice medicine here in the United States. The four components of the USMLE are Step 1, Step 2 Clinical Knowledge (CK), Step 2 Clinical Skills (CS), and Step 3.
The USMLE Step 1 should be taken after students complete the first two years of medical school. These couple years consist of Basic Science courses, including Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry. This eight-hour examination is composed of three hundred twenty-two multiple choice questions that are broken up into seven blocks of forty-six questions that should be taken in one hour increments. There is a fifteen-minute tutorial that is given at the beginning of the test that can be skipped, for which this time can be added onto the forty-five minute break that can be taken after completion of any examination block.
The USMLE Step 2 Clinical Knowledge should be taken after medical students have completed their core clinical rotations, such as Family Medicine, Pediatrics, and Surgery but prior to graduation from medical school. This invaluable time in medical school should be used as a stepping stone in USMLE preparation, while they are taking crucial electives like Cardiology, Pulmonology, and Renal. The USMLE Step 2 CK is a nine-hour timed examination composed of three hundred fifty-two multiple choice questions, with no more than forty-five questions in each of the eight blocks. There is also a fifteen-minute tutorial given at the beginning of the test that can be skipped, for which the time can be added to the forty-five-minute break that can be taken upon completion of a test block.
The USMLE Step 2 Clinical Skills should also be taken prior to graduation from medical school, after students have mastered the art of doctor-patient encounter skills. This eight-hour examination is composed of twelve cases for which medical students must spend no more than fifteen minutes in a room with a mock patient conducting medical histories and physical examinations and then diagnosing and scheduling lab work and tests needed to treat the patient, but at all times maintaining a good rapport with the patients making sure they understand and are comfortable with everything that is done. Upon completion of each encounter, medical students will have ten minutes to document on a computerized program all findings and schedule the appropriate lab work, tests and follow-up visits.
The USMLE Step 3 should be taken after the first year of a residency program but prior to its completion. This two-day examination is composed of one day of seven blocks of forty-eight multiple choice questions to be completed in seven hours, along with a fifteen-minute tutorial whose time can be combined with the forty-five minute break, if not taken at the beginning of examination. The second day of USMLE Step 3 is composed of another four blocks of thirty-six multiple choice questions that should be completed in three hours and then twelve clinical case simulations that should be done in four hours, along with a ten-minute tutorial whose time can be added to the forty-five minutes of break, if not used.
If you are medical student or graduate of a medical school outside of the United States, the time frame of when to take these examinations maybe different because your school may not influence you to practice is the United States. Most international graduates take their USMLE Steps after graduation, but they must have taken and passed USMLE Step 1, Step 2 Clinical Knowledge, and Step 2 Clinical Skills prior to starting residency. If you are requiring a Visa, some residency programs require the international doctors to have passed their USMLE Step 3 prior to applying and starting residency.
In order to apply to a medical residency program in the United States, medical students and doctors must apply through the Electronic Residency Application Service (ERAS). Medical students and doctors can begin working on their application on July 1 each year but cannot apply until September 1. USMLE Step 1 must be passed in order to apply but Step 2 Clinical Knowledge and Step 2 Clinical Skills are mandatory to have passed before February 20, when the National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) requires medical students, doctors, and residency programs to submit their rank-order list of where applicants should go for residency.
All four USMLE Steps are required to complete residency and receive a medical license in the United States. These are all crucial factors that medical students and doctors must know in order to practice medicine in the states of their choice. So the next time someone asks you “When should I take my USMLE Steps”, you can tell them.
Hospitals in the Phoenix Area
One of the most important things to know when you move into a new city is where all the major hospitals are. If you or a family member gets injured or becomes sick it can be crucial. Not knowing where hospitals or urgent care facilities are can be very dangerous. Knowing where these places are is one of the first things you should find out about a city.
If you are moving to Phoenix, it can be overwhelming because Phoenix is a big place. But it is actually fairly easy if you know what you are looking for. Phoenix has some of the best medical professionals in the state and you can always be sure that you or your family member will be getting the best treatment available. This article will give some examples of these great facilities. Starting in the East Valley, the following hospitals will give you the best medical treatment available.
In Chandler, people are always happy with the service at Chandler Regional Hospital, with some of the best doctors and surgeons available. In Gilbert, Banner Good Samaritan always pleases everyone who comes in who care.
In Tempe, one of the most sought after hospitals to get into when someone needs care is Tempe St. Lukes Hospital. If youa re looking for a hospital in Scottsdale, look no further than Scottsdale Healthcare. Right off of Shea Boulevard, this hospital gives some of the best care with great, licensed professionals.
Also in the East Valley, there are many different places where people go to get care that are not hospitals. These are urgent care hospitals and they are meant for cases that need care right away but are not meant for a full fledged hospital.
East Valley Urgent Care has many different facilities around Phoenix, particularly in the East Valley and always gives the best service to their patients.
If you are looking for a great hospital in Phoenix itself, you need to know where you can go if something were to happen. If something happens to a child of yours, you can be sure that they will be safe.
Phoenix Childrens Hospital is one of the best childrens hospital in the country. This facility makes a great effort to make children feel the most comfortable they can possibly be. This includes many different rooms where children can go for toys, games and other fun things. Toys and games are even delivered to childrens rooms and the family can stay with the child because of different amenities such as washers, dryers, and showers. Phoenix Childrens Hospital takes some of the burden away from a sick child by trying to make it as comfortable as possible.
For adults, there is St. Josephs Hospital and Medical Center is the perfect place to go. They provide the same care but focus on both adults and children.
As you can see, Phoenix has many different places for you to get care if you get injured or become sick. You never have to worry about getting great care when you are living in Phoenix
Military Auto Insurance
Most folks don’t realize that pretty much every major car insurance company offers separate, customized plans to those folks who are serving in the military. Military families face many financial and emotional hardships that most other non-military families don’t have to even think about, like being deployed away from your family for extended periods and moving vehicles around the world to places like Europe and Asia on a yearly basis. Military families need a separate kind of auto insurance that can be tailored to their particular situation.
One company that offers a special military auto insurance division is Geico. Geico actually has an entirely separate department to deal with military auto insurance claims. They can custom fit you with a policy that takes financial hardship and frequent moves abroad into consideration when you sign your policy. For some people, you need a separate policy every time you move to a different state, imagine the crazy policy you would need if you were moving from Florida to Germany and then to Japan! But companies like Geico make it easy to get coverage and they often come with convenient payment plans that can adjust when your premiums are due to when you and your family get paid. Make sure you ask for the military auto insurance division when you apply for a auto insurance plan over the phone, or over the Internet so that you can get the right policy for you.
Many companies even offer discounted policies for military members as a way of saying thank you for protecting the country. Military discounts were fairly common place in modern life, but after the events of 9/11, almost all major businesses like car dealerships and other major corporations began offering special military rates. Make sure you ask your car insurance company if they offer military auto insurance discounts. You could save a bundle!
