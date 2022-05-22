Finance
How Technology Has Altered Your Work/Life Balance
If you work 48 weeks in the year and spend a conservative 5 hours per week commuting to and from work, you are spending 240 hours per year driving. This takes time away from family, hobbies, friends, and much more. How can technology be leveraged to gain that time back?
Up until recent years, the only option for working was to physically go into an office to put in your 40-50 hours per week behind a stuffy desk surrounded by people you may or may not enjoy working with. As technology has evolved, so has the flexibility of whether you work at the office, at home, at the beach, or some other locale.
While technology does make it easier for employers to allow telecommuting, there is still a trust factor that comes into play. There are ways each employer can measure productivity differently, but some employers are simply more comfortable knowing for certain their employee is at their desk during a specified time every day. Another consideration for employers is the morale of employees that are not working from home while another is permitted that luxury. Should they have 1 happy employee and 10 disgruntled employees or 10 content employees and 1 disgruntled employee? Rather than examining the struggles for employers that are faced with this decision, lets examine the technologies that allow working from home to be a reality much more frequently than it was 20-30 years ago.
If an employer decides to allow telecommuting, there are several tools on the market that safeguard their investment.
· Worksnaps: This tool allows an employer to monitor how productive the work-at-home employee has been throughout the day. There are less detailed tools available but this one doesn’t leave a lot of room for a work around by the employee. Beyond monitoring the time spent in productive programs (Facebook not being one of them) the tool takes screenshots of the worker’s computer screen throughout the day to make sure the employee is productive while activity is showing on their computer. They will even count the number of mouse and keyboard clicks.
· Internet: This is rather obvious but probably the most important tool. The internet allows you to communicate with members of your team, your company, and any outside clients. Many companies have web-based products they use for housing databases or other tools that are essential to job duties of their employees.
· Google docs: This is free to anyone that has a Gmail account. It provides Microsoft based tools to people no matter where they are in the world. Google docs can be accessed to share documents whether for informational purposes or for each member of a team to edit the document. If you don’t have Microsoft programs on your home computer, this is a great way to use them. They don’t have the most current benefits of the current programs, but it will work in a pinch.
· Trello: This is a popular tool that allows for project management across your team no matter everyone’s location. This can be used for individuals to organize to-do lists or monitor projects, so everyone knows where the team is at. The program permits you to break the project into segments that can be more closely observed as the project progresses.
· Zoho: This is another project management tool, but it looks to have an abundance of features including overlapping features I’ve already discussed. There is the ability to monitor time spent on projects, offers charts and written documentation of the progress of the specific projects the team is working on, a calendar that the entire team can contribute to and view, document sharing capabilities, notes area for recording specific hurdles or bugs that need to be resolved. This is just the tip of the ice burg in terms of the capabilities of this tool. The cost is relatively inexpensive as well ranging from $0 for limited access to $100/month/employee for all access.
· Yammer: This is described as a Facebook for work. This platform allows an employer to send only relevant information to employees. Then employees can communicate within their specific teams to accomplish goals.
· Skype: This is a free service that allows face-to-face communication between employees. The tool is internet based and allows you to bring several people into the conversation/collaboration.
· GoTo Meeting: This is a great tool for webinars as it will allow you to broadcast to hundreds of people that join. In addition, for those that cannot attend the meeting or want to watch the meeting for a second time the meetings can be recorded. You can share your screen with those that signed up for the meeting allowing for project collaboration or even training.
· Viewflux: There are several sites geared towards designers, viewflux being one of them. These sites allow you to share your designs with a group of people. Those people can specify changes they want made by marking up the page. Have you ever wanted someone to change something about a graphic and you try to describe in several words what just a few words and an arrow could describe? These sites make a world of difference for designers and their clients and team members.
· Dropbox: If you have files larger than what can fit on the Google drive, dropbox is an option for a place to share files with your team. According to Dropbox, this is a secure way to share files.
· Nimble: This is a great tool for sales people and people with large networks to stay organized. This tool combines your social media and email contacts into a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution. The tool even links conversations you’ve had with these contacts, so you can remember the contact in that specific context.
These are just a few of the tools that people can use when they work from home or even work in the office. The collaboration potential with the tools can simplify processes that are long overdue for change. In addition, the telecommuter can easily connect with and contribute to projects that are being working on in the office. Without these connections, the telecommuter could quickly be disregarded as part of the dynamic of the department they once worked with in person.
While some may argue that society is more disconnected from one another than ever before, consider that technology is not a hindrance to our efforts to communicate but rather an advantage. I would maintain that society is communicating more efficiently, more frequently, and more effectively than ever before because of technology.
Imagine being able to work from 7:00-4:00 and being able to start dinner at 4:05 rather than 5:05. Now you have time to patiently help the kids with their homework, easily pick up the kids from soccer practice, spend time focusing on your spouse. The pressure to get things done can decrease as the level of technology increases if we leverage the two. What would the ability to telecommute mean to your life? Do you do it currently? What have you found to be beneficial about it?
The Life of a Character Actor
I was spending quality time with my 10-year-old niece, Nicole, the way quality time is defined these days – by watching TV – and there on “Zach and Cody” was the lovable geek from “Boston Common,” simply named, D.C. I remembered his tag line in one episode was “just like the city, without all the traffic.” Having been born in Washington D.C. the quote inevitably stayed in my head as did the skinny guy with the booming voice. In fact, it was the voice that triggered the memory, as the man himself now on the tube in front of me seemed to have grown into his voice. Older, of course (only women don’t age in Hollywood, because they aren’t allowed to), but the hair close-cropped instead of flowing like the early nineties look I first saw him in and the frame filled out like anyone should be after 15 years. And as a pompous elementary school dean, he was funny. Fun-ee. Even Nicole laughed out loud as he berated Zach (or was it Cody? Is there a difference?) with a mop in a dream sequence. This might sound silly, but it was nice to see him again.
Then a few weeks later, there he was on “What About Brian?” (Yes, I watch it. Religiously. Judge me if you will, but ask yourself if you have a guilty boob tube pleasure or two that you’d blush to admit to. “You’re The One That I Want,” anyone?) He had shed Zach and Cody’s haughty, over-the-top kid show character and merrily slipped into the demeanor of a slightly smarmy egotistical boss to Rick Gomez’ Dave Greco. I was all a-flutter. “Ah! That guy!” I exclaimed and pointed to the TV, though no one else was in the room. I couldn’t help it. I was a fan. Here was a guy that was so familiar; even though I didn’t know his name, I loved his work. Like Richard Jenkins. Before he was on Six Feet Under, I always clapped my hands in glee when I saw him on the small or large screen. I hadn’t seen “D.C. from Boston Common” in a while. It was like meeting up with an old friend again. I wondered where else he might surprise me?
The next time I saw him, I almost peed my pants. As a straightforward White House lawyer on Fox’s “24” he disagreed with Peter MacNichol’s Thomas Lennox, trying to give D.B. Woodside’s President Wayne Palmer sound advice. Okay, this was crazy. I had to find out where this guy had been between NBC’s “Boston Common” and this rush of recent roles. Had he been hiding under his bed for 15 years or had I just not been watching the right shows? In fact, what is the life of a non-celebrity in Tinsel Town? Who are those people you always recognize, but whose names aren’t blasted across the tabloids every week? After all, these people, the ones that are continually working but whose names you don’t know, are really the people you see most of the time.
After some investigation via the Internet – starting at imdb.com “Boston Common” – I first found out that “D.C.” was in fact, D.C. Douglas. Scrolling down the impressive list of TV and film roles, I realized I had been missing him constantly: “ER,” “NYPD Blue,” “Las Vegas,” “Strong Medicine” and a host of other roles had kept him busy. I rapidly moved onto his websites – all five of them, and found his contact info. Easy. So I called him – and there it was, The Voice. He seemed surprised to hear that anyone would want to interview him. So surprised in fact, that he laughed out loud – a great, hearty cackle, impossible to describe or imitate. Higher than you might imagine and loud enough for me to jerk the receiver away from my ear. But he was game. “What the hell,” he said. “You don’t work for The Enquirer, right?”
Turns out, this is one busy guy. Between on-camera acting and voice over, D.C. is constantly and consistently working. He invited me to interview him on a battleship in the middle of the night. But he had good reason; he was currently in the middle of shooting “Deadwater,” a ghost ship thriller with Lance Henrikson and James Russo, due out in 2007. So I drove to San Pedro, climbed aboard the USS Lane and talked with him between takes down in the bowels of the beast.
I was embarrassed, but I had to know about “Boston Common.” That’s where I first saw him, so I assumed that was his first significant gig. But like most actors, he had already been on plenty of TV shows like “Coach” and “Melrose Place” and “Boston Common” was supposed to be a one-episode co-star. But Hollywood is unpredictable, and you never know what might help an unknown move forward. In this case, it was that laugh that nearly burst my eardrum when I first spoke to him that turned one line into ten episodes.
Vicki Rosenberg was the casting director for “Boston Common” and D.C. even had to audition for the one line. Once hired, “they had me there the whole week during the producer run-through,” D.C. started. “It was a funny show and I couldn’t help but laugh. And I laugh rather loudly and unabashedly – I once had a neighbor ask me not to laugh at night because it kept her up – so the next day for the Network run-through, Max Mutchnick and David Kohan (co-creators of “Will and Grace”) told me to ‘feel free to laugh as much as you want.’ So I did. And then I sent a big basket of wine to congratulate them on the pilot. It was the first time anyone called me back to thank me… and Max said if there were more episodes, they’d bring me back. And they actually did! It took several episodes before they turned the character’s name into D.C., because they were never sure if they could bring me back… at first they just plugged me into whatever odd role there was, but eventually I became ‘D.C.’ There I was, having a role essentially written for me. I was sure I had hit it big. I spent most of the money assuming I’d get nice residuals from summer repeats.”
And then there was that laugh as he said, “The show lasted one season and was cancelled. No repeats. It went straight to cable and I made $50 in residuals for all 10 episodes.”
So what does an unknown do then? Back to the proverbial pounding of the pavement, which, in L.A is done by car.
After fifteen years and untold gallons of gas, he has over a hundred on-camera projects under his belt. Between those and his busy voice-over career, he no longer needs to have an alternate job to pay the bills. “That’s refreshing; I was a horrible waiter.” But it did take some time to get there. An actor with no contacts is going to have as hard a time getting jobs in Hollywood as a mountain climber getting to the top of Everest without extra oxygen.
An actor’s first contact on the long food chain of Hollywood is the casting director. Unless you can make friends (or lovers, for the more ambitious) out of producers, casting directors are an actor’s connection to those highly coveted and sparsely available jobs. The first casting director in D.C.’s corner was Dava Waite, whom he met when he auditioned for “21 Jump Street”. He didn’t get the role, but she referred to him as a chameleon and called him in as often as she could. “She felt it was her duty to get me my SAG card. It was a Roy Rogers commercial that put me in the union and Dava continued to cheer me on. A couple of years later, she got me on “Coach” with Craig T. Nelson, acting opposite a young guest star; Rob Schneider.” Soon in 1996, he was laughing it up on “Boston Common.”
Twenty years later, many casting directors know him and trust him as a professional to work well with stars like James Caan (“Las Vegas”), Sherri Stringfield and Mekhi Phifer (“ER”), Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed”), Rachel Nichols (“The Insider”) and of course as already mentioned, Peter MacNichol and D.B. Woodside on “24”.
And that list isn’t just limited to TV, either. Through numerous independent films D.C. has acted with the likes of Tony Plana (of “Ugly Betty”), Krista Allen (“Totally Blonde”), Lorraine Newman (“Saturday Night Live”) and a slew of big names in “The Commission” that included Martin Sheen, Martin Landau, Sam Waterston, Ed Asner and Corbin Bernsen.
So…no, I guess he hasn’t been hiding under his bed. I just can’t possibly see every TV show and every independent film ever made. But I’ve probably heard him more than I realize. Especially lately as his GEICO campaign has been running for six months. As the front and end voice over tags introducing the celebrities that translate for real GEICO customers, D.C.’s voice bounces around the nation on TV and radio waves.
As he makes his living behind the mic and in front of the camera, the paths occasionally cross. For the movie “Factory Girl,” the star wasn’t available to record some off-screen lines, so D.C. was called in to imitate Guy Pierce imitating Andy Warhol. “That was trippy.” he said.
At that moment in our interview, D.C. was called to set to get beaten up by Lance Henrikson. We’d covered a lot of ground during the time I’d been there – for a guy from the West Coast, he talks fast. Ideas, descriptions and a gnarly sense of humor seem to fuel him forward and the listener has to hold on tight to keep up. I didn’t mind – I’m from New York, after all.
In his absence, I wondered how he gets through the dry spells, if there are any. I’ve spoken to plenty of people in this business and the statement I hear the most is that unless you’re Tom, Meryl, Julia or Kate, you have to create your own projects. No one sends you scripts to read if they don’t know who the hell you are.
And furthermore, though co-stars and guest stars on TV shows are good gigs, most actors dream of their own sit-com or series. But the reality is that you’re doing well if you’re getting a lot of auditions and booking these kinds of roles. And these days, since most guest stars are being stunt-cast with stars (Madonna on “Will & Grace,” anyone?), getting any auditions at all puts an actor ahead of most of the pulsing, shoving throng of people trying to jam their feet around the casting director’s door. D.C. is one of those actors that has been in Hollywood long enough that casting directors know him, like him and know they can count on him. Yet, still it’s tough. But when there’s nothing else you want to – or by his admission, can’t – do, you have no choice but to persevere.
For D.C., part of that perseverance comes in the form of creating his own projects. During his next break between shots, he denied being a writer, but I know from imdb.com that he’s written and produced five original award-winning short films. In fact, he’s also directed, edited, animated and acted in them. His most recent project that played the festival circuit is “Duck, Duck, Goose!” – a blend of 60’s Technicolor European romp and post-modern cynicism. Worth a watch, if you want to buy it online – It won four festival awards, including one to D.C. for Best Actor and one to Robin Daléa, his “pint-sized fireball of a girlfriend, a talented and beautiful actress in her own right and a full foot shorter than me.” Three awards came from one festival in New Jersey. “They love us in Trenton!”
Currently, he’s in the midst of editing and animating another pet project he directed entitled, “The Crooked Eye,” a short film based on a short story written by his mother, Betty Malicoat. Fay Masterson (“Eyes Wide Shut” and “Man Without A Face”) stars and had to act in front of a green screen the entire time. “We shot 78 shots in two days and the first day, we didn’t have any air conditioning. Poor Fay was practically a puddle by the end of the day, but she was a real trooper. Luckily the second day, the air was back on.”
Looking at his resume of directing, I asked if he was pursuing that line of work too. He shook his head, “I’m having a helluva time pursuing being an actor, why would I want to pursue being a director too?” But, he added, if he was offered the opportunity and liked the project, he’d do it.
Part of persevering in the finicky industry of TV and film is recognizing that you’re a product and embracing your type. “I’ll never be on a show of gorgeous people like Courtenay Cox-Arquette’s new show ‘Dirt’ or a show of young, beautiful people like ‘The O.C.’ You have to know your place in the market and know it’s not a reflection of you as a person.” And the laugh, “…but I can’t be that bad; I managed to snag Robin.”
In viewing his demo reel and individual clips, in the past 15 years, this actor has clearly gone from geek to guy. The Flock Of Seagulls haircut is gone and the man has grown into his voice. An actor’s type is at the mercy of genetics and the passage of time. (And one’s financial ability and desire to combat them with modern technology). So an actor’s type is in constant flux and a smart one knows what to market. D.C. does just that, working his skills and look together.
So, then, for an unknown, working actor, what is success? “When I get there, I’ll let you know. I have a funny feeling I’ll be 85 when I finally get my own hit series and it won’t matter much because anyone I hoped would see me that successful will probably be dead!” And there it is, the laugh that seems to carry him through it all, reverberating off the ship’s steel walls until he’s told to quell it by the first A.D. “Quiet on set! Please hold all cackling laughter!” D.C. puts his hands over his mouth…and quietly giggles.
Microsoft CRM Lotus Notes Domino Connector FAQ
Microsoft Business Solutions CRM and IBM Lotus Notes Domino, being two groupware products from competing software development leaders, however could coexist within one organization computer network and even work together in collaboration. There maybe multiple reason why corporation would use both products: licensing, commitment to IBM Lotus Notes as legacy product, risk balancing – staking on both Microsoft and Java/EJB/J2EE platforms, deploying Lotus advanced workflow to automate document management, etc. The need to synchronize MS CRM and Lotus Notes Domino databases is dictated by the ERP market and the connector is available. In this small article we’ll answer on the frequently asked questions.
o Messaging. Can MS CRM use Lotus Domino instead of Microsoft Exchange? Yes. MS CRM Lotus Domino connector allows you send messages from MS CRM objects: Lead, Account, Contact and all the future object, including Sales and Service modules
o Outgoing Messaging. When Microsoft CRM send email from Account, Contact, Lead – connector takes control over and sends email through Lotus Domino server. It has Java Agent at the Lotus side and MS CRM SDK custom piece at the MS CRM side. If you compare outgoing messaging with standard MS CRM Exchange connector, then mechanism is slightly different. Microsoft CRM Exchange connector places GUID in the message header and uses this GUID to identify the object in the responding email to push it back to CRM and attach. MS CRM Lotus connector doesn’t use GUID – instead it scans MS CRM objects (Accounts, Contacts, Leads) in smart cached way
o Incoming Messages. When Lotus Domino server receives email – Java Agent side of the connector triggers checking with MS CRM if addressor email matches with any Contact, Lead or Account email. In the case of the match – email is transferred into MS CRM in the form of activity of email type. Again – please note that connector doesn’t use GUID mechanism. We found that matching is better approach and we have Microsoft CRM Exchange advanced connector – which works with matching, without standard GUID mechanism.
o Microsoft CRM & Lotus Notes Events synchronization. Future version of the connector will synchronize MS CRM and Lotus Notes objects: Calendar, Appointment, Fax, Phone Call, etc. Please, note that Lotus has different objects – we have the matching table, please check with us.
o Lotus & MS CRM Versions. Lotus should be version 6.0 or higher. The reason for this is simple – version 6.0 supports Java Agent technology. MS CRM should be 1.2 or 3.0. Lotus could work in multiple hardware & OS platforms, such as Windows Server, AS/400, etc.
o Product Pricing. It is US$3k basic pack, including 30 users and then $75 each additional user. In Europe price is proportional in Euro.
o Support. Product is installed Worldwide and supported in Europe from German office, in the USA and Canada from Houston and Chicago, in South America, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand from office in Sao Paulo Brazil.
Please give us a call if you have additional questions 866-528-0577 or 630-961-5918! [email protected]
Insurance Marketing Agencies – Insurance State Data Information Guide to Sell Insurance
Like insurance marketing agencies, each state also has its own personality. Analyzing insurance state data information, reveals where it is easier to sell insurance. This information is a guide to where insurance marketing agencies get best results for obtaining general insurance brokers and why.
Some states have loads of agents and brokers that are very friendly and open to new insurance opportunities. Other states seem locked in a time zone 5 years behind independent thinking states. Many factors, including state date information and census bureau analysis show how hard it is to get the attention of brokers, independent agents, and general agents to respond to your mailing offer. Insurance marketing agencies must concentrate recruiting and mailing to certain states that will definitely pay off. Using this guide is a great way to maximize your marketing budget and ultimate advanced marketing production results.
On the top 3 states it is: Florida, #1, California #2, and Texas #3. The #4 through #10 top insurance product marketing states are covered below.
OHIO, Rating #4
Finally, the first state that is not on the border or coast. The same land-locked trend is true of these next states on this page. Ohio we call “the profit potential state”. Our feedback from agent recruiting firms, using our lists is overwhelmingly favorable for over 20 years straight! The recruiting secret why results can be obtained almost immediately: Ohio has four distinct agent population districts instead of just one or two. This geographic factor makes it hard for a particular insurer to monopolize the entire state. The four metropolitan areas are Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton. Where do you set up your recruiting operation? Wherever it is, is also the likely location of most of your recruiting effort.
Factories with unions providing employee benefit plans are rather prevalent. Nonetheless, Ohio it is still a strong state for group and work site benefit plans. The Ohio agents that are with a major career life insurance company, are much less loyal than in most states. That means to you, the recruiter, they broker business to recruiting firms properly baiting their hooks. It also means a huge need for attractive brokerage products, expanding well beyond life insurance.
GEORGIA, Rating #5
Like most southern states, debit agents used to have an enormous impact on the insurance agents. These agents sold very small life insurance policies, and have established routes, where weekly or monthly they pick up the premiums directly from their clients. These agents were employees of the company, which means that when they left, so did their renewals which were not vested. The old route was simply passed on to another rookie agent to handle. Needless to say, low-income potential, high training costs, and modern banking policies have pretty much decreased debit life insurance company presence to a minimal factor nowadays. Georgia is split in two zones, 55% of the licensed agents in the Atlanta Area, Zips 300-303, and 45% for the remainder of the state. Our Georgia advice: Stay OUT of Atlanta. These Atlanta agents are bombarded with almost daily insurance solicitations for insurance products by fax, email, telemarketing, and direct mailing. The quality selected, outside Atlanta, area agents seem excited to receive a direct mail piece offering a genuine opportunity. Make your move to reward yourself with a sweet piece of the Georgia pie
WISCONSIN, Rating #6
There is no doubt that Wisconsin is a dominant Fraternal Life Insurance Company state. Their fraternal agents offer “certificates” instead of polices to “members” instead of clients. The Fraternal Organization holds benefit events for hard stricken members, and may be formed around a common work trade, religion, or life concept. The menu of products offered by Fraternal insurance companies is rather small. This gives the secret to Wisconsin recruiting: Fraternal insurance agents are exceptionally brokerage minded. The average number of outside companies a Wisconsin “broker” is licensed with, far exceeds the national agent average. As the state of Wisconsin is somewhat overlooked, its has over 10,000 agents that have already contracted with at least one outside carrier. Your carrier should be the next one they consider.
MINNESOTA, Rating #7
The state of Minnesota possesses many of the valuable marketing characteristics that Wisconsin has. In the land of ice and snow and lakes, it also has many fraternal life insurance agents. Consider this fact. Many large insurance brokerage orientated insurance companies have regional recruiting directors. In the Midwest, this central hub is Chicago, Illinois. This means 70% of their recruiting time and budget is conveniently located in that recruiting hub, even though the region includes other states like Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota, or more. Our recruiting tip – Keep your recruiting dollars outside of a recruiting ‘hub’. Also giving less attention to Minneapolis/St Paul will produce more solid leads. The competition pressure is low, so your results could boil over the top.
NORTH CAROLINA, Rating #8
North Carolina agents may carry a heavy accent, but they also carry a heavy brokerage swing that can easily hit you a couple homeruns. Usually the internet interest in brokers seeking marketers is closely aligned with the number of recruiters in this insurance marketing territory seeking brokers. In North Carolina, this scale is tipped drastically in a different direction. Good North Carolina brokers are looking for insurance marketing firms! We have noticed that North Carolina gets one-third the recruiting solicitation that Georgia does, and one-half that of Tennessee. Part of this credit goes to cities like Greensboro, Charlotte, and Raleigh, that all have good agent bases. This is unlike Atlanta or Nashville with sole agent population center domination. By recruiting top-notch North Carolina agents, you have so much to gain, plus one giant bonus point. The brokers in North Carolina are more loyal to a marketing firm that treats them right than anywhere else we have seen.
MICHIGAN, Rating #9
In Michigan lets look at the negatives first. The large presence of automobile and automotive supplier unions, among others has virtually wiped out the group insurance market. Some individual major medical potential exists but with Blue Cross being so dominant, and offering such paltry commissions, it hardly makes the market worth pursuing. Another drawback is that the metro Detroit area contains over half the agents and over half the population. The plus factors include the well-off union retirees who have moved outstate, the non-presence of insurance marketing hubs. This is further enhanced by the poor job career life companies have done helping agents overcome early career obstacles. Our tip is look for agents with at least 6 years experience. The metropolitan Detroit area is very good for advanced life and annuities directed at the professional market. However, observe the constant sways and effects of the economy in this metropolitan area. The out state area is prime for long term nursing care. Don’t zoom by the motor city state.
MISSOURI, Rating #10
Close to a tie with Michigan is Missouri, but still making the top ten round out. However, the state is very different, with very few unions and a median family income $3,000 below the national average. In this state, the good parts of Midwest agent personality; start to blend with some Southern Hospitality. It is surely a good show me state, where an abundance of independent and semi-independent agents know that show me a good product offer and I might be interested is a winning combination. The sufficient senior citizen base in the state would have to be rated good for long term nursing care, whereas the lower income could be a slight drawback to over sophisticated annuities. KISS – A Keep it Simple State.
