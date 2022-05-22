Finance
How to Be a Billionaire – Without Working Too Hard
If you are Serious about becoming a Millionaire or even a Billionaire…Getting into Your Own Business is the Best thing you can do for your financial future You can earn a good income for life if you apply yourself to building your business – and provided your business model has scalability – such as GlobalDomainInternationals or the DomainExchange. Both of these businesses are based on the market for Internet Services – the demand for which will remain unabated for some considerable time.
Very few people seriously dream of becoming a Billionaire. Yet everyone dreams of being a millionaire. Quite a few have made their million dollars working in highly paid jobs – medicine, computers, investment banking or as directors of profitable companies.
However there is no one that I know of who has ever made a Billion Dollars working for someone else. Most millionaires attained the dream running their own business. And apart from inheritance most Billionaires got their money by having their own business.
However there are not too many Millionaires who have made it to the Billionaire status. Why?
Clearly you can not become a Millionaire Overnight working for someone else? That is why there are so many people now working in their own business – a lot of whom have established their own online internet based business. Despite their success few contemplate becoming Billionaires – and so they do not reach out to try to achieve that.
If the truth be told – it is far harder to become a millionaire than it is to go up the ladder from there to being a Billionaire. The difference between getting to be a Millionaire or a Billionaire is.. Simply Working SMARTER! So why is it that so many millionaires stop short of the next level?
1. Everyone realizes that it is impossible to ever become a Billionaire simply by working for an employer. If the millionaires got to their position working for a boss then they know there is no way they can get to be a Billionaire while remaining an employee.
2. The Entrepreneurs who made their Million in most instances did it through a lot of hard work and some good fortune (luck). Most either seem exhausted with the effort to make it to the million dollar plateau – while others seem content to have achieved their primary goal and sit back to enjoy what they strived for. Neither type possesses the drive nor determination to want to go on to becoming a Billionaire.
As it is a lot easier to go from being a Millionaire in business to a Billionaire than it is to make your first Million Dollars the key really is just getting that first Million. The Billionaire Mindset Group are not interested in making small dollars. Each has the vision of achieving their first objective of becoming a millionaire in order to progress to become a Billionaire.
Most people do not understand the process whereby that can be achieved. However our Investment Bankers have it designed already. If you do not intend to strive to become a millionaire there is little point dreaming of being a billionaire.
If you intend to strive to be a Billionaire then first you must get serious about becoming a millionaire. There is little point learning how to go from the millionaire stage to billionaire until you are somewhere down the track. Get on board the right business vehicle to becoming a millionaire today – and then you can progress to attain the ultimate financial goal.
3. The initial step of becoming a millionaire is a prerequisite to going higher – have you enrolled yet for a Free test drive?
For a start – FORGET about working for a Boss. Instead alter your mindset and YOU become the boss. With the development of the Internet and the imperative for businesses to now have an online presence the doors have opened for people just like you to make a good income working from home (or office) with their own online business.
Many thousands of people have made several millions of dollars successfully marketing products and services online. Anyone can do that – provided they understand the processes and get involved in marketing either their own or others offerings. You can do exactly the same thing and make a very good income – with not too much hard work.
Some of the advantages of having your own Online Business are:
1. More time available – to make money and to spend with family and friends (as you have eliminated the journey to and from work each day – which could be a few hours a day = 10 hours a week = 5000 hours a year)
2. Make More Money – with all of the following:
a) Multiple Streams of Income;
b) Thousands of other peoples products and services to sell which pay high commissions – and being able to utilize their professional marketing websites (no need to have your own websites at all)
c) Your Own 24 hours a day 7 days a week Online Store – which sells for you continually, while you sleep etc.
3. A showcase for your own products and services – PLUS an army of eager marketers wanting to sell for you on a commission only basis
4. Automated marketing and administration systems that make operating your business uncomplicated
5. Earning More but paying LESS TAX;
Business operators have a distinct advantage over wage and salary earners, as there are many tax deductions allowed for expenses incurred – which can permit you to write off some of your everyday expenses which the average worker can not. If you invest the money you save in taxes you can have a secret store of wealth for your retirement.
6. Einstein reportedly said the most powerful thing in the universe was COMPOUND INTEREST. We will show you how to utilize the principle of compounding to create wealth – and certainly how to Build an Income for Life! – when applied to our business building strategies.
7. Choose the right business so you can not only make it to the Millionaire plateau but so you can also leap frog to becoming a Billionaire. It is essential that you get on to a high growth scalable business such as Internet Services – rather than the penny ante things such as AdSense and Clickbank Affiliate products or the like (which can give you income but no chance to make really big money or to build a billion dollar business).
The World is convinced that the Internet is here to stay and that one of the best businesses anyone could have is a business which supplies the prerequisites for business on the Internet. Start to Build YOUR OWN Online Business – Today (Do not procrastinate!) Make sure it has the essential ingredients – therefore ensure;
* It has a constant stream of Income
* it is scalable,
* the growth is rapid – and
* assured of continuing.
Building up your internet business to generate six figure income can get you to the Millionaires plateau. Making that level requires effort.
Most people quit before giving themselves the chance to be really successful. Others just rest comfortably in their rut – satisfied with what they have achieved – and not believing they can become exceedingly rich.
If you can make it to the first level you certainly can go higher. It is the mindset of people which prevents them from getting to the Billionaire peak – when in fact it is far more easy to achieve.
The reason for their lack of faith is simply what they have perceived is correct! It is impossible to just ramp up the sales so that revenues increase from a million dollars to a billion – at least certainly in the medium term.
People generally do not comprehend what persons like the creators of MySpace and Facebook etc. achieved. Remember the young university student who made billions?
The secret is this:
a) Instead of trying to discover the Son of MySpace etc you can become a Millionaire and then Move on to Becoming a Billionaire simply by repeating the process several times of Building a business which generates consistent revenues with growth opportunities.
b) Businesses can be sold for multiples of their revenues as well as for their potential.
c) Once you have a viable business of sufficient size it can be sold. It can be sold in either a Trade Sale – that is to a private purchaser, or by Listing on the Stock Exchange.
(There are Investment Banking techniques such as aggregation which can be employed to enable a stock market listing. This would possibly involve putting together several smaller scale businesses to gross up total revenues to a size suiting the Stock Market. One of the beauties of a Stock Market listing can be the opportunity to still retain a share in the business and thereby participate in the further financial fortunes of your business afterwards.)
The proceeds of business sales can be quite large – always several times their annual revenues. Stock Market listings generally fetch far more than Trade Sales – although not always the case.
d) Once you have sold a few businesses you will have capital – to be used as leverage for buying and / or developing more businesses or simply just to expand businesses you have. Reinvesting the proceeds of each sale compounds your capital – and can enable you to reach the Billionaire Pinnacle.
9) Think about how your sales have progressed to date or may progress as you get more serious – obviously it is inconceivable that they will ever reach the Billion Dollar level. But can they get to the Million Dollar level?
Believe it or not they can and easily if you apply yourself to your business – and that your business model has scalability.
Finance
The Importance of CRM Customer Relationship Management
CRM Customer Relationship Management is one of the newest innovations in customer service today. CRM stands for customer relationship management and helps the management and customer service staffs cope with customer concerns and issues. CRM involves gathering a lot of data about the customer. The data is then used to facilitate customer service transactions by making the information needed to resolve the issue or concern readily available to those dealing with the customers. This results in more satisfied customers, a more profitable business and more resources available to the support staff. Furthermore, CRM Customer Relationship Management systems are a great help to the management in deciding on the future course of the company.
As mentioned, there is much data needed for the CRM system to work. These fields include the customer name, address, date of transactions, pending and finished transactions, issues and complaints, status of order, shipping and fulfillment dates, account information, demographic data and many more. This information is important in providing the customer the answer that he or she needs to resolve the issue without having to wait for a long time and without going to several departments. With just a few mouse clicks, a customer support representative for example can track the location of the customer’s package or order. This is infinitely better than the cumbersome process of tracking shipments previously. Furthermore, the customer service representative will also be able to see the previous concerns of the customer. This is a great help especially if the customer is calling about the same issue since he or she will not have to repeat the story all over again. This results in less time in resolving the issue, thus, higher productivity of the support staff.
CRM Customer Relationship Management systems are also important to the top management because it provides crucial data like customer satisfaction and efficiency of service by the frontline crews. A piece of customer relationship management software will also be able to generate the needed reports for product development or new concepts. Furthermore, this system will also be a great help for the top management in deciding the company’s future course of action, whether it involves phasing out one of the products on the shelves or making adjustments to one of the products sold.
The reports generated by CRM systems are also invaluable to your advertising and marketing planners, as they will be able to pinpoint which ideas works and which do not. Because of CRM systems, you will be able to release advertisements or plan marketing campaigns more in tune with your target market. This will also lead to more responses to your advertisement and a more effective marketing campaign.
Successful integration of a CRM Customer Relationship Management system in your company, however, might not be as easy as it seems. The following might give you an insight why CRM systems fail in some companies… Most companies fail to prepare for CRM systems. By this, I mean that most companies fail to integrate all the departments that need to share the information for it to be effective. Furthermore, CRM units scattered all over the company’s departments is often more effective than just making one big CRM department. This will ensure that each department will get the information and data that they need.
A CRM system will also help you a lot in expanding your business. As CRM systems are capable of handling enormous amounts of data, CRM systems will help you a lot in coping with the increased numbers of customers and data. With a CRM Customer Relationship Management system installed and properly utilized, you can be sure that all data is maximized and used to ensure that your business will be successful and your customers a lot more satisfied than before.
Finance
What Repairs Should I Make To Get The Highest Return On Investment
Home repair shows have been growing in popularity as you can see by multiple reality shows on TV sporting expensive, over the top upgrades. Although such upgrades can really wow home buyers, the question that matters most is whether these repairs and upgrades really are worth it? After all, no one wants to put in thousands of dollars into changing their home only to realize down the road that it only makes the house even less marketable to home buyers. This article will talk about which repairs and upgrades are worth it and which are not worth your time and money.
Bring your home up to excellent condition first.
Before you start thinking about your next upgrade project, think about what is keeping your home from being listed as excellent condition. Is your bathroom faucet leaking? Does the window on the top floor have a crack in it? Are their holes in the wall that need patching and stains on the roof that could be confused as water damage?
Homes in good condition will always fetch a greater price than homes that are sold as is. Moreover, sometimes all your home needs is to have minor repairs done and some good old fashioned scrubbing from top to bottom. Do not undervalue the importance of thorough cleaning and handyman help. Yes, it is not all that fun or that glamorous, but the greatest return for your money is a clean, neat home–not necessarily an upgraded one.
If you have lived in your home for several years, it is a good idea to pay for a home inspection. Home inspectors are professionals who will evaluate your home from basement to roof looking for repairs. This will help you know exactly what needs to be repairs, and you can show off the inspection report and the repairs to potential home buyers. These buyers will appreciate that you have taken the time to assess repairs and then fixed them to give the house a clean bill of health.
Check out the neighborhood first.
Before you start to make any upgrades make sure you look around at the other homes in your area. Make sure whatever upgrades you are planning will make sense for the area that you are in. You can even attend an open house, or speak with a real estate agent, to get an idea of what the other homes in your area are offering. Look at as many listings as possible in your area, for comparable homes, so you have the best idea what your buyers are going to be looking for.
Perhaps your home includes details that very few other homes in your neighborhood have and you can market this as a feature without any extra work. For example, if all the bathrooms sport linoleum while your home has stone tiling, this is definitely a feature. Perhaps during your search you realize your home is quite lacking in an area and you will need to add it in order to command the same price. For example, if your neighbors all have carports while you only have a driveway, you cannot expect the same price. Thus, upgrade and repair with the neighborhood in mind.
What rooms yield the greatest return on investment?
The rooms that are going to give you the highest return on investment are going to be the kitchen and bathroom. After you have cleaned the bathroom thoroughly you will want to think about upgrading the faucets, lighting fixtures, and maybe even the cabinet hardware.
Flooring is usually another good return on your investment. If you have carpet that is covering hardwood flooring you might want to think about pulling up the carpet because hardwood floors are trending in today’s market. Wallpaper is something else that is usually very particular to the homeowner so it is a good idea to pull it down and think about putting a fresh coat of neutral color paint up in its place.
Speak to your real estate agent about what is selling on the market and make sure you plan accordingly. Upgrades that are too personal, rather than popular, may leave you with an overpriced home that you cannot sell.
Finance
A Short Guide to Understanding POS Software for Retailer Chains
There is one adage each retailer has to follow – keep the customer happy. Earlier, it meant stocking every product that the consumer may need or want. Today, it is equivalent to considering the hectic lifestyle of the patron and offering quick services. To this end, retailers have started working on tactics that leave the customer happy and fulfilled. The most common attempt to reach this goal is incorporating management software to their shops or supermarkets. In this article, we explain the what and the why of retail management systems.
Understanding Store Management Software
Retail management is the process of increasing sales and consequently customer satisfaction. It is done by comprehending the product, service, and customer better. An organisational software for a retail shop is a system that ensures these goals are achieved. The network makes shopping easier, leaving the patron more satisfied and the merchandise store more profitable. This is the central definition of a management system. Our next step is to grasp how they benefit a department store chain.
Benefits of A Retail Chain Software
The advantages of a point of sale software for shops are innumerable, but two of them are the most important.
- The software guarantees that the outlet is organised. For example, a customer comes to your general store and asks for X brand of shampoo. The POS System can be used to check if you have the shampoo in stock, where it is kept and how many of them are in your inventory. Thus, guiding the patron directly to the shampoo becomes quick and easy. The consumer never has to wait too long in the store or leave without purchasing anything. This is possible because the software allows the shop manager to save detailed information about each item in stock. One can even group product according to the type of customer (age & gender) who purchases it.
- The second gain of a billing and inventory system is the tracking ability. Each time merchandise is added to the store, or an item is purchased, it is recorded in the software using a unique SKU (stock keeping unit). It signifies that a manager can regularly keep track of:
o all the products – how many are in stock and which need to be re-ordered?
o the sales of the store
The continuous record-keeping of goods also averts shoplifting and pilfering.
Knowing what is a merchandise management software and how it can help a retail chain is half the battle. The other half is to identify the precise features the software should have.
Must-Have Features of Retail Software a Manager Needs
Fashion Retail Software or supermarket system, some essential applications should be included in all of them. These elements keep the business running seamlessly and efficiently. Hence, before investing in a POS software for a retail outlet check for these components:
- Payment: A good billing system for any retail store extends the ability to pay in any mode. Cash, debit card, credit card, gift vouchers, coupon codes or digital apps, the customer has the convenience of transacting in any manner they wish. The system doesn’t just offer flexibility but also speed. Instead of an employee manually tallying the total of the entire cart, the software does it in nanoseconds.â€‹
- Inventory: The fundamental part of management software for retail outlets is registering every sale and material purchase. It is meant to reduce the time it takes to physically trace the products in stock and keep a tally of what has been sold and what not. This is accomplished by scanning the barcodes attached to each SKU or via RFID. The freed-up time can then be used to make the shop more productive and fatten the profit margin.
- Promotion: Because the software has a history of all products that are purchased by shoppers, it can be used for promotion. Goods that are selling faster can be promoted further while products that are lying on store shelves can be discounted to boost sales. The information the POS system extends can necessarily be applied to push items to patrons.
- Loyalty Programs: A store software is not limited to tracking purchase history. It also records which buyer bought which item and how many times. It can show you which patrons are repeat customers. The information can be applied to create loyalty programs that reward frequent buyers. It also helps in making targeted marketing campaigns. For example, patron A is known to purchase chicken soup every 14 days. This data can be utilised to sell a higher priced soup to the customer who turns to increased profit for the store.
An excellent billing software, a useful inventory feature that tracks purchasing and receiving plus a proper customer relationship management application are the requisite components of any retail shop software. If the system comprises of reporting, scheduling, sales order organising, and dashboard applications, it becomes even better.
The Take-Away
Pick a system that factors in all the needs of the retail store plus gives the customer a finer shopping-experience. Greater consumer satisfaction means thicker bottom line for you.
