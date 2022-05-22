Finance
How to Locate a Big Rig Accident Attorney
It takes a special type of personal injury attorney to handle truck accidents. You need a big rig accident attorney that has the experience and necessary skills to fight for the compensation that you deserve.
1. Check to see if your perspective attorney is AV rated. This is very important, and you do not want to hire an attorney that does not have this qualification. Also make sure that your attorney is a published author, because that means that he is an expert in law practice.
2. Contact the personal injury lawyer of your choice to setup a consultation. A big rig accident attorney should be happy to meet with you in person, because they want to settle your case and get you the verdict that you desire.
3. Meet with your attorney as soon as possible after the accident. Your attorney may even come to the hospital to meet with you, but if not you should seek an attorney as soon as possible. The sooner you file a claim for damages after the accident, the sooner an attorney will be able to get you the necessary compensation.
4. Maintain a good relationship with your personal injury attorney. All too often people see a big rig accident attorney as an adversary; however nothing could be further from the truth. Attorneys want to help you.
5. Ask your big rig accident lawyer if they are willing to go to trial for you. A lot of personal injury attorneys want to settle out of court, but if a settlement cannot be reached you need someone who will still fight for you.
Finance
The Medical Helicopter – An Important Aircraft for Medical Transport and Air Ambulance Services
This article discusses the importance of the medical helicopter as an aircraft for medical transport and air ambulance services for those regions that cannot be reached by the usual ambulances. This kind of service is essential particularly because a medical emergency can happen anytime. Emergencies are totally unpredictable and therefore, a rapid mode of transport like the helicopter is vital. Meanwhile, those who have a commercial pilot license after completing helicopter flight training may consider this particular field as a career opportunity. However, this appears to be a risky kind of job and this has been demonstrated by the relatively large number of crashes involving a medical helicopter.
Some of the crashes where a medical helicopter was involved occurred in Wisconsin. However, this may be explained by the relatively large number of air ambulance and medical transport services in this particular state. Some of these are Med Flight of the University of Wisconsin, Theda-Star Air Medical, Med-Link, the Spirit of Marshfield at Saint Joseph’s Hospital, Eagle III, Life Link III, Luke’s One, Mayo One, and Country Rescue Services. The relatively high number of crashes involving this particular kind of helicopter has also been blamed on the need for speed because of the emergency and the stress that the pilot usually undergoes. In this particular kind of situation, quality helicopter private pilot training would play a vital role.
Aside from using the helicopters for transporting patients who need emergency medical treatment, these aircraft are also being used for carrying patients who require regular medical treatment, such as blood transfusions, chemotherapy and dialysis. These are known as medical transport services where the patient is transported by helicopter to the specified hospital or brought home from the hospital. This is because the patient would not be able to physically withstand long traveling times. There is a fee that is usually charged for this kind of service but some non-profit organizations provide it for free to those who need it. This particular type of service is so important that the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems was even created by the federal government. This agency is in charge of ensuring the safety of the medical transport system and the quality of the care that is given to the patients as they are transported.
Examples of the medical transport services that utilize a medical helicopter are Corporate Angel Network Children’s Flight of Hope, Flight for Life, Angel Flight and Meducare. Corporate Angel Network provides transportation for cancer patients who require chemotherapy or radiotherapy and bone marrow donors all for free. Children’s Flight of Hope services are provided by a non-profit organization that has decided to focus on the transportation needs of children with vital medical needs. Flight for Life is another program that is run by a non-profit organization and offers its services to anyone. Angel of Flight medical transport services are provided for free as long as the distance is not over 1,500 miles. Lastly, Meducare services are for the transportation of patients who live in remote rural areas.
Finance
Spinal Cord Injuries Caused by Truck Wrecks
Truck accidents are a common cause of spinal cord injuries. The victim of a truck accident is oftentimes left with very little or no motor neuron activity, impeding his or her daily range of activities. The victim is forced into a life of dependence on family and caretakers, pushing everyone into emotional turbulence. A vehicle accident lawyer understands the situation that the victim was thrust into and tries to get as much compensation as legally allowed.
Spinal cord injuries (SCI) resulting from trauma or disease cause temporary or permanent loss of movement, sensation and ability to control bowel movements. Statistics show that more than 10,000 victims are stricken with spinal cord injuries annually. A majority of spinal cord injuries are caused by auto accidents, with falls and sports accidents coming a distant second and third.
Spinal cord injuries suffered in big rig collisions are put in two classes – complete and incomplete. The injury is classified as complete if there is no feeling or voluntary movement on either side of the body below the injured area. If the victim has sensation or there is some movement, then it is an incomplete injury.
Spinal cord injuries are described by the area of the vertebrae affected. For example, if the neck area is hurt, it will be grouped under cervical vertebrae. For instance, a C-6 means the fifth cervical vertebra has been damaged. Similarly, injuries below the neck are called T-1, T-2. Similarly; injuries below the neck to the thoracic vertebrae are called T-1, T-2, etc. This classification system is valid for the sacral and lumbar vertebrae also.
Generally, it has been observed that in neck injuries, the paralysis spreads to all limbs, known as quadriplegia in medical terms. Thoracic injuries on the other hand cause paralysis in the lower limbs (paraplegia) only. The severity of the paralysis depends on the extent of the injury. The patient is able to retain some degree of movement in the case of incomplete cervical injury. However, if the injury is serious, like in the case of a C-4 injury, the patient is put on a ventilator. Thoracic injury leaves functionality in the upper extremities. Even though the arms may still work, the lower body functionality is impaired causing distress while walking. Other bodily activities like bladder and bowel control are also affected, along with pain levels, ability to regulate body temperature and blood pressure.
As any accident injury lawyer will explain to you, spinal cord injuries have wide affects on the victim and his family. In a spinal cord injury, the spinal cord becomes swollen, causing a vast range of bodily dysfunction. There is no cure for SCI and the treatment is restricted to stabilizing the injured vertebrae, immobilizing the injured area and reducing the swelling. Aftercare involves rehabilitation, preparing the patient psychologically for wheelchair use.
A truck accident attorney will explain to you that no compensation is enough for an entire life spent in misery and pain. However, keeping taking into account the prohibitively high costs of medical care, such lawsuits become needed.
Finance
Take Your Medical Billing Business to the Next Level
Do you have your own Medical Billing Business? Is it doing as well as you would like it to be? Do you want to grow but not sure how to get started? Maybe you’ve been cruising along now at the same place for a while and you’re ready for a change. Whatever your situation is, if you are ready to Take Your Medical Billing Business to the Next Level then you will need a plan.
Many people want to grow their business but they just sit and wait for it to happen on its own. If you want your business to grow then you need to act first. Don’t sit around waiting and wondering when. If you do that you will have no control over how fast you grow and what direction you grow in. You need a plan.
First, sit down and figure out exactly what it is you want. How much do you want to grow? Do you want to just pick up a few more clients? Do you want to double? Are you ready to hire an employee or two? Maybe you are ready to quit your full time job and work at your medical billing business full time. After you figure out how much you want to grow you need to figure out what it will take to get you there.
Your plan for getting there will involve many things. You will need to plan a marketing strategy. You will need to consider many new things if you need to hire and train an employee. Your work space must be taken into consideration. You will need to consider the costs of expansion. And you will need to learn to put many systems in place.
After you decide how much you want to grow you need to give yourself a time frame and a set of steps to reach your goal. A goal without a deadline is just a dream. Set specific dates that you want to reach certain parts of your goal. They can be flexible. If you don’t reach a goal by the set date, you can move it a little. It doesn’t mean you have to give up. A time frame makes sure you are keeping on track to reach your goal. If you don’t meet a deadline maybe you need to rethink how you are trying to get there and make some changes.
The important thing is that you take control of your business. If you want growth, prepare for it, decide what you want, and when you want to be there. Then go for it! Good luck.
Copyright 2008 – Michele Redmond
