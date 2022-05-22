Finance
How Your Business Gets A Paradigm Shift With Digital Marketing – Tips By SEO Analyst
If we retrospect the last decade or more, one trend emerges clearly. The consumer behaviour has switched from analogue to digital. People today consumer information and data through online modes and to keep up businesses need to target the niche. It is what gave birth to digital marketing. It is the sole valid way of reaching the target audience.
This posits the questions why and how online reputation management services, SEO, SEM, etc. are becoming fundamental. As stated by an analyst, there six insights that define the value of digital policies.
- Economically Effective
When compared to traditional promotional practices, digital ones leave the pockets unscathed. While this benefit may not weigh heavy on conglomerates, for small businesses, it is saviour sent from heaven. For start-ups and local entrepreneurs moving to the green zone is a pipe dream and their resources are limited.
In such instances, using the internet to reach out to a massive potential customer base is can prove to be life-saving. The icing on the cake is that this increase in awareness doesn’t require a big budget. Furthermore, the digital marketing plan can be customised to employ only those paths that are firmly within the financial limit.
- Greater Conversion
By the end of the article, it will be apparent that digital strategies have a cumulative effect because the company is not just saving money but also making it through other avenues. Case in point – digital media marketing has proven to have higher conversion rates.
When a firm utilises email marketing, SEO and other aspects of digital strategies, they communicate better with the customer and at a faster pace. Additionally, through digital paths, one can reach out, individually, to those patrons that need your service or product. All these factors result in a more significant conversion.
- Business Growth
There was a time when small businesses had to pay through their teeth to reach out to the broader audience. As explained above, the era has now changed. SEM and SEO are cost-effective ways of targeting potentials. While this may save a small business precious financial resources, it also opens up a lot of opportunities. It gives the pathways of growth at a lesser expense.
A firm can even enter an already established sector through social media marketing and create brand awareness. It might not turn them into market leaders, but it will unmistakably reach an adequate base pool.
- Better Support
An impeccable
reputation management services is the golden rule of thumb if companies want to survive in the cut-throat competition of today’s industry. How does a firm work on establishing a spotless person? By making customer support a priority. Social media and websites are excellent techniques for generating personal rapport with patrons and offering better support. Through emails, social media platforms and even instant messaging apps, a company that resolves consumer grievances and queries is on the way to succeeding.
The support is not just one-sided, where the business solves problems faced by the customer. It can be vice versa too. Through live chats, the firm can ask the patron for suggestions and improvements on products which can lead to positive associations.
- Building Confidence
When a customer can contact a business through a social media page and receive an answer almost instantly, it creates trust. The image that is built in the mind of the consumer is of confidence and reliability. Any potential patron who reads or views the exchange is more likely to convert.
Another method through which digital marketing builds assurance is customer reviews. Buyers can rate a service or product on numerous online platforms which can be read by others. This increases the presence of a brand and offers potentials the information they need to convert.
- Mobile Connectivity
A rarely recognised advantage of digital policies is access to consumers that are on Smartphones. A study shows that websites that are mobile-friendly see an increase in customers because the patron of today wants to view products on their phone. Any business who fails to make a mobile-friendly application or site loses on a large pool of audience.
Humongous Rate Of Return On Investment
Small investment. Increased customer base. Extraordinary conversions. These are the three pillars that drive to a massive rate of return when it comes to digital marketing. Simple web analytics can prove to any entrepreneur that an optimised website is offering increased ROI. The result may not be directly through the website but via more email lead generation and sales calls.
A survey done in harmony with Google proves that digital marketing creates a revenue stream which almost three times more than conventional methods. Coupling all the factors verifies that entering the digital fray is equivalent to minting money from the very first step.
The Best Logo Design Is Very Important For Your Firm
The logo is actually the climax of the business or the company. It highlights the message and clears the picture of the company is the consumer’s mindset. Each company has a logo, but not each logo makes sense to the customer. For instance you are asked to recall a few logos in the next one minute; you must be remembering five or six. Why is that so? You are exposed to almost hundred or more logos on a daily basis than why only a few are clicking your memory? This question may puzzle you badly. However, the answer is really simple. Even though you are prone to many but the concept of a few clicked your mind, may be they are attractive enough to direct the attention, or they had something that attracted your focus. It is the best logo designs because they fulfilled the motive for which they were given birth.
The biggest attributes of the best logo design is that t helps you recall the company it belongs to every time you see it. For sure it is a non verbal communication and promotional tools, and helps creating impact without any effort. In order to win the hearts of the customers the company must work really hard in its logo designing stage. Its graphic or a symbolic representation but you need to be every clear on the idea what do you want.
If you are on the verge of getting your logo redesigned or completely starting a new work, than follow a handful tips to make your way. I won’t bother you much with lots of tips; underlying tips are not only crisp, but effective;
Simple Yet Effective:
The best logo design is the one which is simply beautiful. You don’t have to make it dance like a rock star anyway; you just have to relate it with the mission of the company so that customers can have an association.
Don’t Make It A Color Splash:
You are not a kid nor is the general public. When it is about professionalism you cannot just add lots of colors to give your logo a rainbow effect. Don’t kill the meaning of the logo please. Just keep one thing in mind, people need to recognize it so make it this way that at one glance it is visible to all. Use a combination of light and dark hue to provide a good effect.
Don’t Add The Tagline Purposely:
Any best logo design would never take into account the tagline of the company. You are not intending to make people learn your jingle or slogan. If it’s necessary you can take this step, else leave it and make things simpler.
Always look up to the giant multinationals and try to take tips from their standards. You will never see failure in your business.
Coursera: Top Universities Free Online
Last week, online education startup Coursera added twelve new university partners and raised an additional $6 million, bringing their venture funding to over $22 million.
Coursera is a free online education platform offering interactive college courses. The intention of the one-year-old company is to bring classes from top-tier universities to the public for free. Last Tuesday their dream came true, or started to.
On this day a dozen major universities-CalTech, Duke, University of Virginia, Georgia Tech, University of Washington, Rice, Johns Hopkins, University of California San Francisco, University of Illinois Urbana-Champagne, University of Toronto, University of Edinburgh, and Switzerland’s Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne-announced their partnership with Coursera. Coursera was already working with Stanford, Princeton, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Michigan.
Coursera is one of several initiatives emerging. The joint Harvard-MIT project edX and Udacity are among the other high-profile free online university startups.
“I like to compare it to film,” explained Sebastian Thrun to Education News. Thurn is a Stanford professor and the founder of Udacity. “Before film there was theater-small casting companies reaching 300 people at a time. Then celluloid was invented, and you could record something and replicate it. A good movie wouldn’t reach 300 but 3,000, and soon 300,000 and soon three million. That changed the economics.”
While Udacity is offering only 11 classes thus far, Coursera’s partner universities will be offering over 100 courses this fall. Four of the classes began on Monday: Listening to World Music, Fantasy and Science Fiction, Internet History and Intro to Finance. The courses, called MOOCs, or massive open online courses, can reach many more people than a traditional class; they are capable of delivering lessons to more than 100,000 students at a time, according to The Atlantic.
That number will only expand as they begin to translate their courses and offer classes in different languages, which they have started to do. EPF Lausanne has begun offering courses in French. Their “Introduction a la Programmation Objet”, or Introduction to Object Programming, will be offered this fall.
Revenue possibilities for Coursera could involve career placement services or charging students for certificates from partner universities. The certificates, which might be pdf documents or badges shareable on social networks like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+, would be branded with the university’s name and sold to the students. For now, only one university has said it will offer credit for the classes-the University of Washington. For the others, the certificate would only signify completion of the course.
Other sources of income Coursera is considering include having students pay to take identity-verified tests at specified testing locations, an option that would enhance the value of the certificate for the class by confirming that the student learned the information themselves and did not cheat.
Coursera is also discussing offering services such as paid tutors, recruiting ad-sponsorship, and potentially charging tuition fees for offering online courses on university campuses. This last option is already occurring as apart of their partnership with the University of Washington, according to the Chronicle.
Coursera is agreeing to pay the universities 6 to 15 percent of their revenues, while they will retain 20 percent of the gross profits. The site will be an opportunity for the universities to market themselves to the community, and to learn about and improve in their own experiment of providing online education without having to develop the technology infrastructure themselves. Also important: the universities that design courses for Coursera will retain the rights to their work.
For now, though, university financial contribution to the venture is still a risk. However, it is also potentially an important investment, for them and for the future of education itself. The Atlantic deems the Coursera initiative “the single most important experiment in higher education.”
“Lectures came about several hundred years ago when there was only one copy of the book, and the only person who had it was the professor,” Coursera co-founder Daphne Koller said to The Atlantic. “The only way to convey the content was for the professor to stand at the front of the room and read the book. One would hope that we had better capabilities these days.”
However, as to whether Coursera will ever become competition for the traditional universities that provide its courses, other co-founder Andrew Ng believes it won’t. The real value of attending elite schools such as Caltech, he told The Atlantic, is the time spent working directly with the professors and other students. Ng believes that Coursera gives schools the potential to improve that interaction by putting their lectures online.
Dr. Edward Tenner, a historian of technology and culture, proposes that easy access to quality, college-level online education will increase competition for spaces at the traditional top-tier colleges. Others, meanwhile, question what might happen to traditional non-Ivy league schools. According to Harvard Business School professor and disruptive innovation expert Clayton Christensen, half of North American higher education will move online in the next ten years, with K-12 following by 2019.
While the world of online education is still developing, initiatives like Coursera are major steps towards a quality and free public college education, provided for all. 360 Education Solutions is excited for this innovative step in online education, and hopes to bring you more information soon.
Common Myths And The Facts Of Online Education
Although online education has been introduced for such as long time, there are still many misconceptions and myths about online education program. The myths if not cleared might affecting your decision if you are considering pursuing your degree online. Here are the facts for the common myths that you may heard before:
Myth:
Degrees earned through online format are not as valuable as traditional degree programs.
Fact:
The myth may be true during the initial introduction of online education, but the 2 digits growth rate in the past 20 years has shown online study format has gained it popularity. The proper accreditation by the accrediting agencies approved by Department of Education that guarantees on it education quality has made online degree no difference than the traditional degree. The online degrees are widely accepted in the job market. What the employers concern is the fake degrees issued by diploma mills. As long as your degree is from legitimate and properly accredited university, then it has no difference whether your degree is earned through online or campus-based university.
Myth:
Online learning is easier than a traditional campus-based education
Fact:
Both online and offline learning are the same in term of courses. Many brick and mortar universities are offering the same degree they offer offline to online students, same courses with same total credit hours to complete the degree program. Although there are fast track degrees where you can waive some credits with your life experience in the related field, online learning does require a considerable amount of time and effort. The online learning may look easier as it provides you with the flexibility and convenient learning environment where you can learn from your comfort home and at your own schedule.
Myth:
Online courses cannot transfer to other colleges.
Fact:
You will face the difficulties to transfer the courses to other colleges if you are getting online degree from unaccredited university. If you attend online courses offered by an accredited school, you should have not problem to transfer the courses to other colleges. But credit transfer will largely depend on the admission office regardless of online or offline courses, you should check for the feasibility of transfer credits during the enrollment process.
Myth:
Online learning program means that you can complete fast.
Fact:
Due to most online learning programs allow you to plan your own time that fit into your own schedule. If you can spare more time to speed up your learning process, then you can complete the education program faster then the required completion duration. But if you are a busy working individual who can only spend very minimum time on your study, then you may take a longer time to complete the courses. Hence, in the self-paced online learning environment, you are the one who can decide how fast you want to complete your courses.
Summary
Don’t just make your decision to go for online or campus-based degree program based on the myths, get yourself understand the fact of each myths and decide which learning media is best suit you.
