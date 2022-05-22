Share Pin 0 Shares

Marketing in the digital space has evolved immensely over time. There has been an explosion of new processes, new communication technologies and new marketing channels to advertise and promote your business. It’s a big change now! Everybody is utilizing digital marketing tactics to reach out to their customers, you have to re-invent your strategy to succeed in the ultimate battlefield of digital war. A well-planned set of digital marketing goals will help you measure the performance of your marketing activities and get real results. Implement the ‘5Cs’ strategy into your digital marketing mix to get closer to your business marketing goals:

C – Connect: Connecting your brand with target audience is the first step toward marketing success. The customer is the CEO of your business. To create a brand your customers will love you need to connect with them. So how do you make a connection with customers? It’s through social networks, email, website, blogs and search engines. Building a meaningful, emotional connection is vital for establishing successful customer relationship.

C – Converse: Just because you know well about the features and benefits of the range of products and services your company provides doesn’t mean that your customers are also aware of them. Communicating directly with your niche community is necessary to inspire brand awareness. Customers want to be emotionally impacted during their entire journey of commercial existence. Keep in mind some of the right ways of customer communication – send personalized emails, create content based on customer needs and engage in conversations on social channels.

C – Characterize: A business is one that customers only know while a brand is one that they love. You have too many competitors selling the same services as you do. How are you different from them? What is so unique about your products? You need to characterize your business to build a brand that customers love to recommend. You need to convince customers about the benefits that they can gain from using your services. People choose a product based on the value they receive. So be unique, be distinctive to get more recommendations and repeat customers.

C – Captivate: If you don’t understand the value of customer engagement and instead, focus on sales pitch, then you will definitely fail in the long run. Engaging with your target audience is necessary to retain existing customers and attract new ones. To captivate your customers you must provide useful information through all digital marketing channels, make all conversations two-way, serve your customer needs when they want, and become an honest, empathetic & assertive communicator.

C – Convert: The ultimate aim of your digital marketing campaign is to convert prospects into buying customers. Your customer conversion strategy requires a complex combination of value proposition, customer online experience management and customer feedback. Reach the customers at the right time and right content to move them through the conversion funnel.

If your business starts using the ‘5Cs’ digital marketing strategy, you will be able to better connect, attract, engage, communicate and convert potential customers. With more repeat customers and more conversions, your business will become sustainable. The 5Cs will yield the greatest wins to help your business grow and get bigger!