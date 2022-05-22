Finance
Insurance Agency Lead Generation – Direct Mail Marketing, Telesales, Prospect Lists and eMarketing
Insurance agency lead generation is a primary goal for any agent. New leads are indeed the lifeblood of the business – no agency can survive for long simply on residual revenue from existing clients. At this level of importance, then, lead generation deserves a thorough examination to determine the most effective means to identify, contact, develop, and close new business.
Direct mail marketing, and its descendant, fax marketing, have been have been lead generation staples for quite some time. Primarily used in the B2C space, this type of insurance marketing typically performs poorly in B2B lead generation. After all, C-Level executives have numerous assistants and gatekeepers to ensure that “junk” mail never reaches their respective desks. A mass mailing to these decision makers is almost guaranteed to fail. That said, highly targeted direct mail marketing can have a place in a more comprehensive agency lead generation program. The best approach to direct mail insurance marketing is to carefully target a small, handpicked group of executives and send them something of high quality and importance – a book or package, for example, sent via FedEx rather than parcel post. This should be sent, and followed up on, using the “level matching” technique – if you’re trying to target the CFO, have a senior level agency executive make the follow up call.
Prospect lists are a key component of many lead generation and marketing campaigns. There are numerous sources from which a one-time list can be purchased. There are also subscription services which charge a monthly or yearly fee for access to their databases. The key here is to do your research thoroughly. You need to know exactly what data fields the list provider offers, how often the data is validated, how frequently it is refreshed, what criteria you can use when searching, and what percentage of the data can be expected to be accurate (we find that 80% accuracy is a good mark to shoot for – below that is unacceptable, above is excellent). List provider services vary widely in all of these areas, so do your homework before making a purchase – poor quality data is actually worse than useless, it will result in wasted time and therefore money.
Once you’ve sourced a quality prospecting list, the next step is putting it to use. Telesales is one traditional area that many agencies can still utilize, assuming they know how to execute an effective campaign. There are basically two approaches to telesales, the shotgun and the sniper, and both can yield quality results. A good example of the shotgun approach would be a general agency that provides P&C and benefits to basically any business. A prospecting list is procured containing all industries that meet a certain size and location criteria, and the calls begin. This approach is a numbers game: a certain number of calls yield a certain number of follow up opportunities, which yield a certain number of meetings, which yield a certain number of closes. Using the shotgun approach, success percentage is typically low, but overall numbers can end up being high since this approach is basically a “numbers game”. The sniper approach is the opposite: The prospect list is small and carefully selected for very specific properties. Calls are made by very senior people directly to decision makers, with a pitch individually tailored to the person who will receive the call. This approach will typically yield a higher percentage success rate, but lower total numbers. Either approach can be successful; the key thing to remember is that whichever approach you choose, you must commit to it fully and focus on the long term ROI. It’s not unusual for a telesales campaign to take many months to start paying dividends, but this can mean multiple years of insurance commissions from the sale.
Another well established area where a quality prospecting list can be used effectively is eMarketing. As with telesales, data quality is critical. Erroneous emails not only waste time and effort, but can lead to complaints and CAN-SPAM Act violations, a serious issue for any insurance agency or broker. In fact, the very existence of the CAN-SPAM Act combined with a general lack of internal expertise leads many agencies to outsource this particular lead generation activity. Whether you choose to outsource your eMarketing or do it in-house, there are two basic approaches to email marketing, similar to the shotgun and sniper approach to telesales. You can choose a very large, general list, and send thousands of emails or you can carefully hand select a small list, and design a very specific email tailored to that particular audience. Either approach can yield positive results; the key lies in crafting a compelling subject line, an effective message, and a clear call to action. The target audience must also perceive value from your email; examples might be an invitation to an educational webinar, an email-only coupon, or notification of a special event. Emailing must also be done at the proper intervals – you don’t want to alienate your audience by bombarding them with nonstop emails, nor do you want them to go a year without hearing from you. Good timing is crucial to successful eMarketing.
All of these approaches to lead generation can yield compelling results if utilized properly; however if used incorrectly, they can lead to market alienation, complaints, and even No-Call or CAN-SPAM violations. Before embarking on any insurance agency direct mail marketing, telesales, or eMarketing campaign, ask yourself these four important questions:
- Does my business have the resources and expertise in-house to effectively run this lead generation campaign?
- If the in-house resources exist, do they have adequate time to commit to running my lead generation campaign?
- If the in-house resources are inadequate, is my business willing to partner with a quality outsource lead generation and marketing organization?
- Can my business fully commit both the time and financial resources necessary for a long-term, effective lead generation and marketing campaign?
Insurance lead generation should be an ongoing and evolving component of any effective marketing and growth strategy. Direct mail marketing, telesales, and eMarketing can and should be considered as facets of a comprehensive, integrated approach to long term growth.
Accounting Software Support Helps Businesses Avert Business Accounting Disasters
One of the fastest growing business enterprise sectors is the software sales and support sector. It’s no surprise that with the increasing complexity of today’sbookkeeping needs, numerous companies have sprung up that sell a variety of financial programs to keep payroll, inventory and customer service running smoothly. The best of these also offer complete accounting software support so that their clients always have someone on call to help them avert potential disasters.
Day To Day Advice And Training
Implementing a new accounting software program across all aspects of your business is never easy, but the right support can make a huge difference. It’s easy to buy a package deal, but it’s incredibly difficult to teach all of your employees how to use it properly, particularly if you’re at the beginning of the learning curve yourself. Don’t buy the service without day to day assistance that can aid in training your staff and answer the kinds of questions that crop up during routine, day-to-day financial practices. Working with a company that offers experienced consultants who have been usingthat specific program for years means getting answers quickly. Look for accounting software backed by proper training and certification for your business platform.
On-Call Maintenance
You could let your internal IT department try to trouble-shoot a problem you’re having with your company’s business software, but it’s a risky proposition. Unless they’ve been working with your financial suite for years, they aren’t likely to have the skills necessary to trouble-shoot any problems without going through some “trial and error,” which can lead to unintentional and possibly disastrous consequences. When you’re working with a business solutions company that has the appropriate trouble-shooting team in place, you have maintenance and trouble-shooting capabilities on call at all times. Quicker recovery and certified solutions will help you avoid embarrassing and potentially costly errors or missed deadlines while maintaining proper customer relations at all times.
Certified Accounting Software Support Means Accuracy
There are many companies offering to sell accounting packages backed by full customer support, but not every company uses consultants fully trained and certified in the particular solutions they sell to their customers. Proper training and certification means you’ll always have the guidance and help of consultants who are more than just technicians. They will know the program inside and out and will be able to quickly find and resolve any problems in the appropriate manner.
How Cloud Computing Prevents Disasters
Using third party servers to store your data is the crux of today’s cloud computing solutions. If you opt for cloud computing for your company, it will be easier for your accounting software support provider to access your information whenever there is a problem that needs to be addressed. You’ll have fewer problems and the ones you do have can be addressed by certified specialists around the clock, not just when you are open for business. Secure access from anywhere in the world means your business solutions company can resolve problems quickly and easily every time so that you’ll never have to tell a client that the system is down or that you can’t handle their request. And finally, cloud computing meets or exceeds all government security standards across a variety of industries, giving you superior security at all times.
Don’t court disaster with your financial programs. Working with a business solutions provider that gives you full service accounting software support will protect you, your company and your clients every day of the year.
Finding A Lost Life Insurance Policy – What Can You Do?
Do you know what to do about finding a lost life insurance policy? You may not think too much about this, but for many people, this is an everyday occurrence. They lose a loved one and know they carried a life insurance policy, but they can’t find it. They have no idea who the life insurance company was that wrote the policy.
This happens a lot. In fact, over one-fourth of all life insurance death benefits are never claimed. That is amazing. The policies were paid for over the years in the event of the insured’s death to protect their family and now no one has any idea where the missing life insurance policy is.
Under federal law, all death benefits that are unclaimed go into a trust until they are ever claimed. Consider that last year nearly $23 billion was put into the fund, with only $1 billion getting claimed.
What can you do in the event you know there is missing life insurance policy?
1. If you have access to their personal records, go through old bank statements or canceled checks to see if they paid any insurance companies.
2. Did they have a personal lawyer or accountant who may have known about any old policies?
3. Talk with a past employer about any group life insurance policy that may have existed.
4. Get in touch with the Medical Information Bureau. They track all requested medical records by insurance companies for the past 7 years. So, if they took out the policy during this time period, most likely the MIB will know about it. You can find more information about them online.
5. Look at the mail that continues to be delivered after the person’s death. If it was a policy that was still being paid for, you’ll see premium notices.
6. Look at income tax returns to see if interest dividends on any life policy were claimed.
There is no time limit on claiming the benefits of any missing life insurance policy that you are the beneficiary of. It can be 25 years later and the company will still pay you the proceeds.
Finding a lost life insurance policy may not be the easiest thing to do, but with patience and a little detective work, you should be able to track it down in a short period of time.
All Rights Reserved Worldwide. Reprint Rights: You may reprint this article as long as you leave all of the links active and do not edit the article in any way.
The New Houston – From Green Energy to Web Hosting – Houston Is on a Roll!
Bike Share kiosks in downtown. Electric vehicle charging stations at the grocery store. Over 15 miles of new rail lines being constructed. Wind turbines and solar on rooftops. Solar-powered mini-offices at schools and parks. E-cycling and polystyrene foam recycling. Urban gardens surrounding office buildings. LEED-certified historic buildings. Complete Streets in urban neighborhoods. Accessible and recreation-oriented bayous.
What City is this you ask? Houston, and not only is Houston going green, this great city has become a technology mecca with many web hosting firms developing strong relationships in the city.
Look at the testimonials of a company closely, especially those featured on their site. Many web hosting companies offer cheap plans on their site, but there are few that are located in the great state of Texas, and even fewer with a long history in the City of Houston.
For some companies, this may be easy to spot, for others it may be more difficult. In either case, do not take web hosting companies at face value. Get reviews from independent message boards not affiliated with the web hosting company, then choose a host with a strong foundation in Houston.
The New Houston.
When looking for a web hosting provider, a good indicator of a professional firm is a regularly updated blog on the provider’s website. Although it may be overlooked, a blog indicates that the provider is willing to maintain communication, whether it’s about server issues, upgrades, or new features that are on the way. Also look for professional responses to comments left for the provider by other users.
Innovation, creativity and a black gold rush spirit dominated industrial Houston at the turn of the last century – putting Houston on the map as an economic leader.
Don’t choose your web hosting provider based solely on price. Although using a cheap or free web host may save you money in the short run, these hosts might not offer the disk space or bandwidth you need. Price should be only one factor in your final decision so that you ensure that you get what you most need.
Today, Houston is at an historic juncture. Decision-drivers for the city and the region are no longer only economic. There is an emerging recognition that the city has the building blocks to be one of the most livable, equitable and sustainable places in the nation, and lead the next revolution: the green revolution.
If you are going to obtain a shared web hosting solution, conduct some research on the websites that you will be sharing your server with. You should definitely avoid sharing servers with websites that participate in spam due to the fact that if any of these websites receive an IP address ban from search engines or internet service providers, your website will be banned along with them. Adult websites in particular tend to participate in these kinds of activities.
What are these building blocks? Recently, Forbes Magazine placed Houston as the number one city for young professionals. And young professionals drive innovation and use new thinking to solve old issues. Houston has a business-friendly environment and a plethora of large companies conducting business in new ways. Houston has high average incomes and a concentration of graduates from elite colleges from across the country. Also, for the first time in thirty years, the Kinder Houston Area Study revealed a significant increase in the number of residents who support mass transit and prefer a less automobile-dependent, more urbanized lifestyle. And Mayor Annise Parker's forward-thinking and innovative approaches and initiatives are putting Houston on the map as a national green leader.
Avoid free web hosting services. These services support themselves by placing advertisements on the top of all the websites they host. These advertisements may annoy your visitors or make your site appear unprofessional. In addition, some free hosts may restrict the amount of commercial content allowed on the websites that they host.
What's most exciting about Houston is that few people think it will lead the green revolution. But this sleeping giant is starting to awaken. Houstonians love a good challenge and love to save money.
You can almost always save money on your web hosting by paying in advance. Discounts for multi-month and yearly packages are common. However, you don’t want to lock in with an unreliable host. Try out a new host for a month or two before you lock in a long-term commitment, and check out the cancellation and refund policy beforehand.
At the turn of the last century, rich resources made Houston a national economic leader. At the turn of this century, rich resources will do the same. Texas has, by far, the largest installed wind power capacity of any U.S. state. The City of Houston capitalized on this and has been recognized by the EPA as the number one municipal purchaser of green power and the seventh largest overall purchaser in the nation.
Don’t be afraid to change your web host if they are not providing you with the services that you need. There are currently thousands of web hosting providers in the market. So, if your current web host is giving you shoddy service and charging you extortionate monthly fees, it is in your best interest to change your web hosting provider today!
The City has a robust partnership with the University of Houston's College of Architecture's Green Building Components Program. Their innovative faculty has designed the first movable solar powered office/generator, and the City, through a grant, has purchased 17 of these units for emergency preparedness and other uses. Houston also recently received two large grants to reduce the cost of solar for residents and test out new types of rooftop solar technology.
Since there are so many web hosting companies to choose from, it can be difficult to ascertain which web hosting provider is the best one for your business. One of the key qualities you need to look for in a web hosting company is whether they have enough resources available to provide its users with reliability and stability. You don’t want to get involved with company that has more website customers than their servers and staff can handle.
Houston does not only create cleaner ways to use energy, Houston actually uses less energy. The City knows about energy efficiency: over 80 City facilities are expected to achieve guaranteed energy use reductions of 30% with paybacks of, on average, less than ten years.
If you want to run an online business, you should know that your web hosting service is going to represent your main investment. Even if this service seems costly in comparison to the other expenses related to your business, keep in mind that the success of your site will greatly depend on a good host.
The City also wants energy efficiency to be part of the urban fabric of Houston. Through our Residential Energy Efficiency Program (REEP), led by the General Services Department, the City has helped 13k Houston residents weatherize their homes, resulting in 12-20% kWh reduction and $60-125 savings each month. On the commercial side, the award-winning Houston Green Office Challenge and the City's partnership in the DOE's Better Buildings Challenge are encouraging building owners and property managers to find innovative measures to reduce their energy and water consumption and decrease waste.
The minute you start seeing things that you don’t like with your web hosting company, you should be gin looking at other options. This does not necessarily mean you are going to switch right then, but in case you need to, you will definitely be well-prepared and ready to move on.
We also know that equally important to encouraging high performing buildings is looking at our codes. In January 2012, the City, with leadership from the Public Works and Engineering Department, set the bar high by adopting the Houston Residential Energy Code. This code makes Houston's standards 5% above the state code for residential energy efficiency standards, and also requires all new residential buildings to be solar ready. And Houston is poised to adopt another 5% increase above state code this year.
When looking at prices for web hosting, make sure you are looking at packages that correspond to e-commerce websites. If you want to use your site to sell products, you will need a host that supports certain features such as databases or shopping carts, perhaps at an extra costs not included in basic packages.
It's not just about energy efficiency. Houston also embraces green buildings. Currently Houston is number four in the nation in the number of LEED certified buildings with 186 certified projects. That's up from #7 just a year ago.
Carefully investigate the customer service capabilities and reputation of a web hosting company before singing up. You should have 24/7 access to customer service, including technical support for example if you are looking to transfer a data base or experience down time. Look for online and always available customer service to meet all of your web hosting needs.
One of the most impressive pieces of the green revolution is the emphasis on public transportation and new transportation technologies. Under the leadership of METRO, Houston will soon have three new rail lines, adding over 15 miles to the system.
Establish how much you can afford to spend on web hosting. You can get discounts if you subscribe to web hosting for a while year instead of paying a monthly fee. Perhaps you should start with a monthly subscription to see if the host you have chosen is reliable and switch to a yearly plan later.
Houston is at the forefront of the electric car movement. Houston was one of the first cities to receive EV cars for a City fleet, which now includes 40 Nissan Leafs and plug-in hybrids. And with partners such as NRG launching the first private investment in public EV charging infrastructure, Houston is leading in electric vehicle readiness.
When searching for a good web hosting company, you will soon discover that all of these companies are not created equally. Some of the less reputable companies will host up to a thousand websites on a single server! With servers that are so overloaded, their customers can experience reliability issues, as well as, reduced traffic capacity. Before choosing a hosting company, do some research. Good web hosting companies only host between 200 to 250 websites per server. By doing this, they are ensuring that their bandwidth and storage space are not overloaded.
In addition to electric, CNG is offering cleaner, cheaper fuel for additional options: In a partnership with Apache, the Airport's new parking shuttles at IAH are being powered by natural gas.
Have a secondary plan for web hosting. In the worst case scenario that you must leave a web host, you want to make sure your site is down for the least amount of time possible. Make sure you predetermine where you would go and the steps you need to take to make the transition as seamless and quick as possible.
With the launch of Houston B-cycle, the City's bike share program is now a reality with 3 stations and 18 bikes in downtown, with $1 million in committed funding to grow to 20 stations and 225 bikes by the fall of 2012. This grant-funded program offers a transportation alternative for citizens and will help address pollution issues, traffic congestion, and rising oil costs.
Uploading new content to your site should be easy. To be successful, you will have to add more content regularly and fix mistakes quickly: choose a web hosting service that allows you to make changes easily and to upload your content to their servers quickly. A good host should also make new content available within a few hours.
And the City, under the leadership of the Houston Parks Board and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, recently won a $15 million highly competitive U.S. Department of Transportation's 2012 TIGER grant. This project will assist in eliminating gaps in Houston's bike grid: the project includes building 7.5 miles of off-street shared-use paths, 2.8 miles of sidewalks, and 7.9 miles of on-street bikeways.
Don’t pay for features and services that you don’t need. It can be tempting to sign up to the best web hosting package a company offers, however, if you are not going to be using all of the features that the package offers, you are basically wasting your hard earned money. Remember, web hosting companies make it very easy for you to upgrade your package and add additional services to your account, but often make it difficult for you to downgrade a hosting package.
And the dream and vision behind the Bayou Greenway project is becoming more of a reality. This proposed linear park system is unrivaled in its breadth and scope.
Prior to signing up with a web hosting service, consider the fact that you may want to add more sites in the future. This will keep your options open if you start with a company that allows for multiple site hosting. Consider the approximate number of sites you may add, as some web hosting companies will allow for unlimited add-on domains, and look for your best option.
Finally, sustainability must encompass urban agriculture. The City Gardens and Farmers Market Initiative supports urban gardens and markets: the City has planted numerous new vegetable gardens (some of which are highlighted in First Lady Michele Obama's new book, American Grown) and, with its partner Urban Harvest, has encouraged the sale and purchase of local food by starting a weekly farmers market at City Hall, with over 40 vendors.
Do a whois search on your hosting service. Find out when their site was created and how much traffic it generates. You should know that up to 95% of web hosting services do not survive more than a year. Choose a service that has been around for years and used by many webmasters.
In addition, the Mayor's Council on Health and the Environment created an obesity task force to look at the importance of healthy eating and exercise. The Healthy Houston initiative will review and implement sustainable food policies for Houston to create work, school, and neighborhood environments conducive to healthier eating and increased physical activity. And under the leadership of Councilmember Stephen Costello, Houston is working to minimize food deserts and increase food access.
When deciding upon a web hosting service, take a close look at the specific plans they offer. Price is not the only factor in deciding a monthly plan; check to see that you understand exactly what you are getting for that fee. Examples of what to look for include the number of sub-domains you are allowed, as well as how many email accounts are allotted to you.
These initiatives are helping to make Houston a growing, thriving, modern, green city of the future, a destination for visitors, a magnet for new residents and a city well positioned in the global market.
If a web hosting provider offers you a deal that seems to be good to be true, it probably is. No provider can offer unlimited storage space or unlimited bandwidth, so if a host claims to provide these, they are most likely scamming you. Look for a host that offers more realistic services.
The New Houston is here, and it's on a roll.
