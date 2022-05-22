IRS Tax Liens – How to Release and Subordinate a Tax Lien

Share Pin 0 Shares

There is a great debate going on in the tax practitioner community right now with respect to liens. The IRS and many other state revenue organizations uses tax liens to secure their interest in your outstanding tax debt. Liens are a source of debate in the tax practitioner community because their effectiveness in accomplishing any real purpose (particularly when the taxpayer does not have any assets) is debatable. In addition, as you noted, they damage your credit score and prevent you from potentially borrowing to satisfy the liability. Here are two of the more common questions that I get asked in my practice.

How to Release or Remove a Lien

The release of a federal tax lien is subject to three major conditions: your debt is paid in full, payment with regard to your debt is guaranteed by bond, and the period of collection has ended (Publication 594, “Reasons We’ll ‘Release’ a Federal Tax Lien,” 6/4/2013). The release of the lien means that the IRS has cleared both the lien for your debt and the public Notice of Federal Tax Lien. The IRS will file a Certificate of Release of Federal Tax Lien with both state and local authorities.

There are additional options for releasing and/or having a lien released. For example, if you enter into an “Installment Agreement to satisfy the tax liability, unless the Agreement provides otherwise, the IRS may withdraw the Notice of Federal Tax Lien” (Publication 594). The IRS may release a lien to “help you pay your taxes more quickly” (Publication 594). If the IRS did not follow the proper procedures, the lien may be released. If the lien was filed during a bankruptcy automatic stay period, the lien may be released. Lastly, if it is in your best interests and the interests of the government, the IRS may release a lien.

Lastly, a lien may be released when a taxpayer applies for a discharge (of a federal tax lien), which is defined as a removal of the lien from specific property. There are two major circumstances that contribute to the discharging of a federal tax lien. For one, the IRS may issue a Certificate of Discharge if you are selling the property. Removing or discharging the lien from the property is usually satisfied at the time of sale. For more information about how you might qualify for a discharge, review Publication 783, Instructions on How to Apply for a Certificate of Discharge of Property from Federal Tax Lien.

Subordinating a Lien

Subordination of federal tax lien is defined as the process of requesting that a creditor can “move ahead of the government’s priority position” (Publication 594, “How to Make the IRS Lien Secondary to Other Creditors [‘Subordination’]). For example, an IRS lien has priority over a new mortgage. When you try to refinance your home, you are not able to because of the government’s priority. In some cases, you may request that the federal government subordinate its lien to the new mortgage creditor. For more information about lien subordination, see Publication 784, How to Prepare an Application for a Certificate of Subordination of IRS Lien.