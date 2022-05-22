Finance
IRS Tax Liens – How to Release and Subordinate a Tax Lien
There is a great debate going on in the tax practitioner community right now with respect to liens. The IRS and many other state revenue organizations uses tax liens to secure their interest in your outstanding tax debt. Liens are a source of debate in the tax practitioner community because their effectiveness in accomplishing any real purpose (particularly when the taxpayer does not have any assets) is debatable. In addition, as you noted, they damage your credit score and prevent you from potentially borrowing to satisfy the liability. Here are two of the more common questions that I get asked in my practice.
How to Release or Remove a Lien
The release of a federal tax lien is subject to three major conditions: your debt is paid in full, payment with regard to your debt is guaranteed by bond, and the period of collection has ended (Publication 594, “Reasons We’ll ‘Release’ a Federal Tax Lien,” 6/4/2013). The release of the lien means that the IRS has cleared both the lien for your debt and the public Notice of Federal Tax Lien. The IRS will file a Certificate of Release of Federal Tax Lien with both state and local authorities.
There are additional options for releasing and/or having a lien released. For example, if you enter into an “Installment Agreement to satisfy the tax liability, unless the Agreement provides otherwise, the IRS may withdraw the Notice of Federal Tax Lien” (Publication 594). The IRS may release a lien to “help you pay your taxes more quickly” (Publication 594). If the IRS did not follow the proper procedures, the lien may be released. If the lien was filed during a bankruptcy automatic stay period, the lien may be released. Lastly, if it is in your best interests and the interests of the government, the IRS may release a lien.
Lastly, a lien may be released when a taxpayer applies for a discharge (of a federal tax lien), which is defined as a removal of the lien from specific property. There are two major circumstances that contribute to the discharging of a federal tax lien. For one, the IRS may issue a Certificate of Discharge if you are selling the property. Removing or discharging the lien from the property is usually satisfied at the time of sale. For more information about how you might qualify for a discharge, review Publication 783, Instructions on How to Apply for a Certificate of Discharge of Property from Federal Tax Lien.
Subordinating a Lien
Subordination of federal tax lien is defined as the process of requesting that a creditor can “move ahead of the government’s priority position” (Publication 594, “How to Make the IRS Lien Secondary to Other Creditors [‘Subordination’]). For example, an IRS lien has priority over a new mortgage. When you try to refinance your home, you are not able to because of the government’s priority. In some cases, you may request that the federal government subordinate its lien to the new mortgage creditor. For more information about lien subordination, see Publication 784, How to Prepare an Application for a Certificate of Subordination of IRS Lien.
Twelve Tips For Filling a Car Insurance Claim After an Auto Accident
The holiday season and winter are a deadly combination for the car drivers and car accidents. This is a time when auto insurance rates or car insurance premiums and car insurance accidents are just not thought about. Why would anyone want to spoil their fun and joy thinking about such things?
The reality is that the holiday season is the time when the winter and the driving habits contribute to higher auto accidents which keep the auto insurance companies busy. Hopefully, you will never be in a auto accident and do not need to file a car insurance claim. Here are some tips which will help in processing of the claims, since due diligence in the start is better than having issues and frustrations of not getting your car insurance claim through.
1. Please report the car accident to the police if someone is injured irrespective of the extent of injury. In case of property damage or car damage is there, and limits higher than the state limit should be reported. This would be normally $1000 for most states in USA.
2. Take reasonable steps to protect your vehicle from another loss. Move it out of the flow of traffic.
3. Record on the scene or sport details of accident, the numbers of vehicles around the scene and people involved with the badges of the emergency personnel. It would be best to take pictures of the scene.
4. The police will have a driver information-exchange form. Ensure that you have all the information as per the check-list from the other party.
5. When there are witness to the accident, collect their names, addresses and phone numbers so that their statements can be taken at a later date.
6. Any form of acceptance for money or fault, or just no reporting of the accident should never be done. This would prejudice your car insurance company or your own car insurance claim.
7. Contact your insurer as soon as possible after the accident, and make sure that you file a complete claim. It is best to follow their advice and instructions since this might lead to communication gap and also later have difficulty in processing the claim.
8. Before you get the car moved to the garage of your choice, consult the insurer if they have a list of preferred repair shops in your area. This would save you a lot of issues at a later date with the car insurance company.
9. In case an adjuster is appointed, make sure that your insurance company agrees to pay for all repairs before you get work done on your car.
10. In case there are supplementary damages found at the time of repair and the estimated loss is changing, contact the insurance company and get if confirmed.
11. Check all repairs at the auto shop and also when you return home to make sure that you are satisfied with the work.
12. Get an official receipt from the repair shop that details all the work they completed. Make sure that name and address of the shop are clearly identified. You might need to submit this with your insurance claim.
Remember that most of the issues that people have with the car insurance companies are just because of not following the rules. Unfortunately, the auto insurance companies have set rules which they follow and cannot be changed.
Reverse Mortgages – Is It A Good Idea For You?
Reverse mortgages are one of the largest growth areas in the mortgage
business. These mortgages offer older people the chance to get cash based on the equity they have in their homes or condos. When the reverse type of mortgages are used, the lender pays the home owner an agreed upon rate. The homeowner does not need to pay the reverse payment back, but can use the money in any way they desire. There are many reasons that these mortgages can be a godsend.
A reverse mortgage pulls out the cash held in equity in a home, giving the homeowner the funds they need. These
funds are not paid back, but, at the end of the loan period, which is usually
upon death of the homeowner or upon sale of the home, the reverse mortgages
become due.
But, why would any one want a reverse mortgage? Why are more and more Americans
looking to reverse mortgages? In many cases, these mortgages are great ways to get
the cash that they need. They can be used to pay off medical bills. Reverse mortgages can be used to prepare for long term care.
Many people secure reverse mortgages simple to enjoy life. They purchase an apartment in
a foreign country.
They take vacations and see the world. Perhaps they want to buy a vacation
home.
When first created, the reverse loans were slow to gain acceptance.
Homeowners were reluctant to step into these types of loans. Reverse mortgages, once they gained ground and more people understood them, have
become fast growing loans. In 1989, the federal government began backing the reverse
mortgage. The National Council on Aging is promoting the reverse mortgage as a
terrific way to finance home modifications, medical care, and in-home care to avoid nursing homes. These loans can help homeowners prepare for
their golden years, whether that be for living the high life or paying for home
remodeling.
There are a few downfalls to reverse mortgages. Reverse mortgages can be taken out on many homes
and condos. Oftentimes, this can leave homeowners vulnerable. Beware – there are
disreputable people trying to cash in on reverse mortgages and can be found going door to door to sell them.
Also, closing costs can top $10,000. It is recommended that anyone considering a reverse mortgage do so
only after very careful consideration of their financial needs and the needs of those who stand to inherit the
home.
Reverse mortgages are predicted to increase even more in the next several years, especially
as retirement income and pensions are constantly threatened.
Overcome Female Infertility – How to Treat Infertility With Angelica Root (Dang Qui)
As we mentioned in previous articles, infertility is defined as inability of a couple to conceive after 12 months of unprotected sexual intercourse. It effects over 5 million couples alone in the U.S. and many times more in the world. Because of unawareness of treatments, only 10% seek help from professional specialists.We have spent most of the time in this series discussing the conventional and Chinese medicine in treating fertility. I believe, it is the best time to change the subject by discussing how to treat female infertility with herb dang gui (dong quai).
I. Definition
Angelica is a biennial plant that belongs to the family Apiaceae. It’s root (angilica root) also known as dang qui or gong quai has been used in traditional Chinese medicine as a reproductive tonic medicine combined with other herbs such as astragalus to treat exhaustion from blood loss.
II. How angelica root (dang Qui) effects women fertility
1. Reproductive organs tonic
Traditional Chinese medicine views angelica roots as queen herb which has been used to enhance the productive system and promote menstrual health. It is said that angelica roots has the power to restore any deficiency caused by hormone imbalance.
2. Blood tonic
It also is a reproductive blood tonic herb that not only help to increase blood production to replace blood loss for women with heavy menstruation, but also increases the blood flow to abdominal region, leading to enhancing the chance of fertility.
3. Digestive system
Beside helping to cure diarrhea, it also increases the digestive system in absorbing essential vitamins and minerals, thereby reducing the risks of infertility caused by nutrients deficiency.
4. Blood and qi deficiency
Blood and qi deficiency in the reproductive region may be caused by blood and qi stagnation in the liver, kidney or some where else in the body, leading to irregular menstrual cycle, absence of period or painful period. Angelica roots helps to increase blood and qi flow, resulting in normalizing the function of reproductive organs.
5. Kidney tonic
It is said that angelica root also helps to improve kidney function not only in regulating water and fluid through urinary extraction, but also improving kidney normal function in regulating the natural menstrual process of the reproductive organs, resulting in increasing the chance of fertility.
6. Immune system
It is said that angelica root containing variety chemicals that help to strengthen the immune system in fighting against infection and inflammation, thereby decreasing the risk of yeast infection during menstruation as well as forming of irregular cell growth in the reproductive organs.
III. Side effects
1. it may cause skin inflammation and rashes, if it is taken in high dose
2. Since angelica root causes uterus constraction, a pregnant woman should not take it, unless with the approval of her herbalist.
