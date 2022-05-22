Is Your Insurance Agent Really a One Stop Shop?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Many consumers have attempted to remain loyal when shopping for insurance by only dealing with one agency or specific company, but this practice can result in paying entirely too much for adequate insurance. Even if an individual is not concerned with the cost, the chance of one insurer being able to properly serve each and every need is slim to none.

Many insurance agents are captive agents and are unable to offer insurance products from more than one different company. As a result, it is often necessary to seek multiple quotes and this traditionally was a very tedious process.

Most people are familiar with the most common types of coverage, such as Auto Insurance, Home Insurance, and Life Insurance. Although these types of insurance are all very different products, many consumers have only one insurer providing their coverage for each of these categories. It has long been said that a jack of all trades is a master of none. Many companies have their specialties that they excel at, but then also offer inadequate or inappropriate products in other areas. As a result it is necessary to obtain separate quotes for the most acceptable insurance policy and this can be done quickly and easily.Travel Insurance is essential for travelers.

Very few insurance agents are familiar with Pet Insurance & but it absolutely is essential for animal lovers that appreciate the opportunity to ensure that veterinarian bills will never be an issue. There are also options for life coverage for pets as well, but it is necessary to receive proper information directly from these specialty insurers.

Business Insurance is often mistakenly purchased from insurance companies that primarily deal with consumers and not organizations. As a result, better quotes and improved coverage can often be found amidst insurers that specialize in business liability and property insurance.

Most local insurance agents, even the ones that deal with Health Insurance, don’t offer any type of Dental Plans. Although most people regard dental procedures as cosmetic or optional, any person that has had some type of emergency or had an abscessed tooth will disagree.

Although local insurance agents may be very friendly and seemingly knowledgeable, the fact of the matter is that it is practically impossible to be an expert in each field of insurance.