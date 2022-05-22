News
JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant Final Selection list PDF
JKSSB Junior Statistical Assistant Final Selection list PDF
JKSSB Selection List for the posts of “Junior Statistical Assistant” (Finance Department) Divisional Cadre Kashmir/Jammu advertised vide Notification NO. 04 of 2020 under Item No. 107 & 113 respectively.
As per the indent and the Notification the qualification prescribed for the posts of Junior Statistical Assistant is as follows: “Bachelors Degree in Economics/ Statistics/ Mathematics/ Commerce/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology as one of the elective subjects”.
The candidates whose recommendation has been kept withheld for the reason(s) indicated against their respective names, shall submit the requisite documents within “one month” from the date of issuance of the list positively.
The recommendation of the aforementioned candidates is subject to genuineness of all academic certificates and recognition status of institutes.
The select list shall be subject to outcome of any writ petition(s) pending in any court of law of the competent jurisdiction.
Download Selection List Here
Even in 6-1 loss to Rays, Adley Rutschman’s Orioles debut brings different feel to Camden Yards
With a crowd that had been waiting for this day for almost three years on its feet, Adley Rutschman shook hands with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher, smiling and sharing pleasantries, then stood behind home plate at Camden Yards on the dirt he will patrol for the Orioles for years to come.
Before he squatted there as a major leaguer for the first time, Rutschman took a visual lap of this 30-year-old venue. He turned around and gave a slight nod. Then, as he has since adopting catching as a child, donned his mask, bent his knees and opened his mitt.
A major league debut requires a difficult balance. Players are told to treat it as any other game, the one they’ve played since boyhood, and to savor it, which Rutschman’s look around the ballpark served as an attempt to do. His actions from there — squatting, catching, swinging, taking pitches — were in and of themselves no different than usual. But little else in Baltimore’s 6-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in their top prospect’s first major league game was normal.
An announced crowd of 17,573, one that routinely sounded much larger than its mediocre tally, stood and applauded at every opportunity to honor Rutschman, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft.
When he first took the field to warm up starting pitcher Kyle Bradish, another product of this organization’s rebuild and one of its top 10 prospects.
When he trotted onto the field and took that glance around the ballpark.
When he came up for his first at-bat, with phones held aloft for every pitch, including strike three.
When he walked in his second plate appearance, with the palpable hype around him almost suggesting he could do so on water.
When he showed he can run, too, following alternating chants of “Ad-ley! Ad-ley!” and “Ad-ley Rutsch-man!” by smacking a ball into the right field corner to triple for his first hit, matching former top prospects Matt Wieters and Manny Machado in their Oriole debuts.
When he prompted more chants by, of all acts, catching a routine popup before hitting one himself in his final at-bat.
As manager Brandon Hyde said before game, Saturday’s at-bats were only a handful to start a career that will hopefully feature thousands. That they came in a loss will also not be unique.
A pair of Randy Arozarena home runs off Bradish and another from Kevin Kiermaier off Mike Baumann spoiled a night in which Rutschman not only debuted, but also caught two of Baltimore’s top four pitching prospects. The solo shot was the only run Baumann allowed in finishing the game after replacing Bradish in the sixth.
Rutschman’s triple accounted for one of Baltimore’s six hits. Trey Mancini recorded two, including a run-scoring single in the eighth.
Rutschman alone won’t turn the Orioles’ tide, Saturday showed, but his presence brought a new energy to Camden Yards, a venue that during the course of Baltimore’s rebuild has featured many droll nights.
Saturday was different. A 360-degree turn from Adley Rutschman said as much.
This story will be updated.
Sunday, 1:35 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Twins use small ball, make Royals pay for walks in win
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s no secret home runs are down across the league. But the Twins have been showing lately that they can get it done in other ways. On Saturday, that meant laying down a couple of sacrifice bunts and taking advantage of their free passes.
The Twins used a walk, a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly to plate their first run. In the ninth, they used yet another sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly as part of a four-run inning to break away. In between, the Twins strung together good at-bats all night, stopping the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Saturday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Though it resulted in a pop-up, Byron Buxton set the stage at the very beginning, battling Royals starter Brad Keller for 10 pitches to lead off the game. In the third inning, the Twins broke through against Keller, playing some small ball.
Gio Urshela, who walked to lead off the inning, advanced on a Ryan Jeffers single. With two on and no outs, Gilberto Celestino laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt — the Twins’ second on the road trip — advancing both runners. Both wound up scoring — Urshela on Buxton’s sacrifice fly and Jeffers on Luis Arraez’s single through the hole at shortstop.
Again, the Twins made the Royals pay for a leadoff walk in the sixth inning, using a pair of two-out hits — a single from Max Kepler and a double from Gary Sánchez — to tack on another couple of runs. For Sánchez, it marked his fifth straight game with an extra-base hit.
Arraez, who walked in the sixth, drew another leadoff walk in the eighth and scored on a wild pitch. And in the ninth, the Twins finally broke away. Ryan Jeffers laid down the Twins’ second sacrifice bunt of the day and two more walks in the inning resulted in runs. Arraez’s second RBI single of the day, a Carlos Correa two-run double and a Jorge Polanco sacrifice fly helped the Twins turn a close game into a blowout. In total, the Twins walked six times, and five of those walks came around to score.
While the Twins made Royals pitchers pay for their walks, the Royals were unable to do the same. When Joe Ryan walked the final two batters of his outing in the sixth inning to load the bases, lefty Caleb Thielbar came in and bailed him out of the jam, getting outfielder Kyle Isbel to fly out.
That was the best opportunity of the night for the Royals against Ryan and the Twins’ bullpen. Ryan gave up one run in his 5 2/3 inning effort, and while he worked around traffic in all but two of his innings, he was able to limit the damage against him.
Chris Bassitt and Mets agree to one-year, $8.8 million deal: ‘I love it here’
DENVER — Chris Bassitt was playing a game of chess in Adam Ottavino’s hotel room on Friday night when his agent called him, saying they had a deal in place.
Bassitt and the Mets avoided an arbitration hearing, which was set for Monday, when the two sides agreed to a one-year, $8.8 million deal for 2022, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a mutual option worth $19 million for 2023 (or a $150,000 buyout).
“More so happy that it’s not going to be a distraction for anybody,” Bassitt said of avoiding trial. “That’s the biggest thing for me. … I like everyone here. I think we have a really great relationship here, and why even remotely try to mess with that?”
Bassitt said earlier in spring training, when the Mets settled deals with all 13 arbitration-eligible players except for the starting pitcher, that he “doesn’t give a s–-t about his contact” and “that’s why I pay my agent.” In the same vein, Bassitt did not become involved in his contract situation until the 11th hour, when his camp had reached a deal with the Mets front office on Friday night.
The 33-year-old right-hander has thoroughly enjoyed his time so far in New York and said he is certainly open to a possible long-term extension with the Mets. But he’s not in a rush to start that discussion while the club is at the beginning of a season that has the potential to end with championship rings. GM Billy Eppler and Mets brass traded for Bassitt in March, sending J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller to the Oakland Athletics in exchange.
“A lot of people are short-term thinking right now,” Bassitt said. “We have such a special group that I don’t want to be a distraction and hurt them in any way. If something happens, I’m really happy about that. I love it here. I love everyone here so far. I would love to stay here long term, but I’m so focused on this year and what this team needs right now that it’s hard to think about 2023, 2024, however many years.
“We have a real chance to win a World Series, and that’s all I’ve been thinking about is what it takes to put our team in the best spot to do that.”
OTTO BACK AT COORS
Adam Ottavino pitched for the Rockies from 2012-2018. On Saturday, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Coors Field, the right-handed reliever returned to his home of seven years for the first time in four seasons.
“I was excited from the moment we got off the plane,” Ottavino said.
Ottavino pitched in relief of Carlos Carrasco in the sixth inning on Saturday, with runners on first and second and the Mets holding a five-run lead. He allowed one of his inherited runners to score, which went on Carrasco’s ledger, but did his job in 0.2 innings of work.
Part of the reason Ottavino was able to find success was due to his familiarity with the altitude at Coors Field, a ballpark which is located about one mile above sea level. His 206 innings pitched at Coors, entering Saturday, have allowed him to be comfortable with the challenges that other pitchers struggle with. Carrasco said he found it difficult to breathe during his 5.1-inning outing against the Rockies.
“You gotta adjust every time,” Ottavino said. “You gotta embrace it. Change your sights a little bit because some of your pitches aren’t going to have the same amount of breaks in them. It’s different with every guy and each pitch type.
“I know my sinker’s not going to be as good here. So I have to start it in a different spot than I would at sea level. But my slider has proven to play pretty well here, so I tend to lean on that. But each guy has a different mix, so they have to figure it out and not be in denial about it.”
MEGILL PROGRESSING
Tylor Megill (right biceps bursitis) is gearing up to play a game of catch sometime this weekend. He has been on the 15-day injured list for a week. The Mets and Megill had agreed to suspend the starter from throwing, so the next time he plays catch will be the first time he’s picked up a ball since he went on the IL. Megill will require at least one rehab start before he rejoins the rotation, so he’s still not close to being activated just yet.
