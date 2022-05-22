News
Josh Donaldson’s ‘Jackie’ comment to Tim Anderson leads to the benches clearing in the Chicago White Sox’s loss to the New York Yankees
New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson ran between second and third base after Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended the third inning by flying out to right Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
That’s when Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Donaldson “made a disrespectful comment.”
“Basically tried to call me Jackie Robinson, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ ” Anderson said after the Sox’s 7-5 loss. “I don’t play like that.
“He made the comment and it was disrespectful. I don’t think it was called for.
“It happened the first time he got on (in the second inning) and I spared him that time. And it happened again. And it was just uncalled for.”
Two innings later the benches and bullpens cleared.
As Donaldson came to the plate in the fifth, he and Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal exchanged words. Moments later, both dugouts and bullpens emptied.
“What sparked it was a comment he made,” Grandal said. “This game went through a period of time where a lot of those comments were made and I think we’re way past that. It’s just unacceptable.
“Thought it was a low blow and I’m going to make sure I’ve got my team’s back. There’s no way you’re allowed to say something like that. It’s unacceptable.”
Added Sox manager Tony La Russa: “He made a racist comment, Donaldson. And that’s all I’m going to say.”
Anderson had to be restrained by teammates José Abreu and Gavin Sheets. There were no ejections after the benches cleared.
Donaldson told New York reporters: “First inning, I called him ‘Jackie.’ Let me you give a little context. 2019, he came out with an interview that he said he was the new Jackie Robinson of baseball, he’s going to bring back fun for the game, right? In 2019 when I played for Atlanta, we actually joked about that on the game. I don’t know what’s changed from (then) and I’ve said it to him from years past, not in any manner than just joking around. So the fact that he called himself Jackie Robinson.
“If something has changed from that, my meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter. It was just off of an interview of what he called himself and when we said that before, we joked about it, he laughed. As you can tell in our series that we’ve played, there are times when I’ve tried to diffuse the situation. I took responsibility for the tag (on May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field). I wasn’t trying to do anything there. Today just trying to diffuse it like make light, like, hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that. Obviously he deemed that it was disrespectful, and if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
It was the second time this season the teams had a benches-clearing incident.
On May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first.
Sheets struck out and Yankees catcher Jose Trevino threw to third to try to get Anderson. The shortstop made it safely by diving, but Donaldson, playing third, tried to nudge him off the base.
The benches and bullpens briefly cleared.
Anderson appreciated the support from his teammates.
“We’re a family here,” Anderson said. “We take care of each other. It’s all love in our locker room. We don’t really deal with crazy things like that. We try to keep that away from our vibes and what’s going on. It shows how connected we are.”
Added Grandal: “I’m sure any other team would have reacted the same way. Like I said, a comment like that is just unacceptable. It should not be allowed. I’m sure, not only us, but anybody else would have reacted the same way. Maybe even worse.”
When the game resumed, reliever Reynaldo López struck out Donaldson. The Sox trailed 6-3 at the time. They pulled within a run at 6-5 but couldn’t complete the comeback to fall in the opener of the three-game series.
The Yankees scored five runs in the second against starter Dallas Keuchel, with DJ LeMahieu’s two-out grand slam to right serving as the big hit.
Keuchel allowed six runs on six hits with three walks (one intentional) and no strikeouts in four innings.
Yankees starter Nestor Cortes allowed three runs on six hits (two from Anderson) with seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Abreu hit a three-run homer off Cortes with two outs in the third.
The Sox scored twice against reliever Michael King in the sixth. Leury García had an RBI double and scored on a Josh Harrison double to cut the Yankees lead to 6-5.
The Yankees responded with a run in the sixth and held on for the win, their fourth victory in five meetings against the Sox.
News
Will There Be A Blood Sisters Season 2 On Netflix?
The last time we saw Sarah and Kemi had landed up in the crosshairs of a family debacle, and the results were pretty bloody. What will happen next? Will the Blood Sisters get a Season 2?
The latest hit of Nollywood has fans jumping all over the world. Blood sisters had quite an impact, with credit to its engaging story-writing, scrutinized direction, awesome star cast, and the hard work of all the people involved in its making. The Nigerian thriller has won our hearts, making us wonder if there will be a second season.
What Is The Series Blood Sisters About?
The Nigerian thriller series is about two friends who are “Friends by choice…bound by blood.” Sarah and Kemi, the two best of friends, become wanted fugitives after Sarah’s fiancé disappears on their engagement day and turns up dead a few days later. As the series progresses, we find out more about Kola’s past, siblings, and mother. What happened, in the end, landed Sarah and Kemi in a bloody situation.
When And Where Did Blood Sisters Release?
Blood Sisters was released on May 5, 2022, on Netflix. The series is said to be the first Nigerian Netflix Original series. It has four episodes, each of 50+ minutes in length.
Who Are The Cast Of Blood Sisters?
The series comprises an ensemble cast of Nancy Isime (Kemi), Ini Dima-Okojie (Sarah), Deyemi Okanlawon (Kola), Gabriel Afolayan (Femi), Ramsey Noah (Uncle B), Kate Henshaw (Uduak), Kehinde Bankole (Yinka), Uche Jombo (Sarah’s mother), Wale Ojo (Inspector Joe), Toke Makinwa (Abby), Genoveva Umeh (Timeyin), Segun Arinze (Tejano), and Daniel Etim-Effiong (Kola’s best friend). Biyi Bandele and Kenneth Gyang directed it.
When Will Season 2 Release?
As of now, the series has not been renewed yet. The way the first season ended, there is a possibility that there may be a season 2. If the series is renewed, we may expect its release in late 2023.
What Can Happen In The Second Season?
Sarah and Kemi were pretty much bruised at the end of the first season but most possibly still alive. Season 2 may take place in jail for them, or they may be on the run again. Timiyen may have let them live, but her drug addiction often leads to her doing bizarre things.
Last we saw, Timiyen threatened her mother after learning that she had murdered her father. Either Uduak and Timyen are against Sarah and Kemi, or they start fighting a personal war. Still, Timiyen will have to do something to escape the punishment for the murder of her brother Femi and his wife, Olayinka.
When Will The Season 2 Trailer Release?
As the production of a second season has not been promised, it is very hard to tell. If the production begins, we can expect to see the trailer in 2023.
That is all we know as of now. If you haven’t watched Blood Sisters yet, stream it on Netflix.
The post Will There Be A Blood Sisters Season 2 On Netflix? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Where Can You Book Tickets For Top Gun: Maverick?
After almost waiting for three decades, Top Gun is coming back to theatres, and we know you are as excited as we are. Therefore to get you prepared so that you can be the one to see the movie first-day first show, we will give you all the details on how to get your hands on the ticket as soon as possible before others.
Where Can You Get The Tickets?
The Tom Cruise starrer film Top Gun: Maverick tickets are now available. Pre-booking facilities have been started for the movie. You can get tickets from various places. You can easily get your hands on the ticket or information on the availability of the tickets from any part of the world or any part of the world where the movie is being released.
For the audience in India, you can easily get the ticket information from here by just putting your location. Other than this, you can get tickets from Book My Show.
When Is The Movie Releasing?
The action movie directed by Joseph Kosinski is set to be released on 27th May 2022.
About The Movie
The American action-drama film written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie is a story that Peter Craig and Justin Marks conceived. The movie is based on captain Pete Maverick, who has purposely dodged an advancement in rank as a Test Pilot after 36 years of service as a top Navy aviator. He is in charge of training top gin grads for a special mission.
You can expect a lot of aerial shots and action with beautiful cinematography, which is worth watching on the big screen. Based on the trailer, we can see that there are some amazing close-ups in the cock- pit of Tom, and these shots are going to be even more breathtaking on the big screen with amazing sound.
The Cast
The cast consists of our favorite and talented Tom Cruise as Maverick, Jennifer Connelly, and Miles Teller. It also includes Lewis Pullman, Val Kilmer, Joy Hamm, Ed Harris, Glen Powell, Giulia Lupetti, Jean Louisa Kelly, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Charles Parnell, and many new faces been added to take the movie to heights.
For people who have watched Top Gun get ready for the trip as Tom and Kosinski reunite once again. The ride to nostalgia, action, drama, and fun. But for that, you need to book your tickets as soon as possible because the seats are getting full for the flying ride with Maverick, aka Tom Cruise.
To judge now as to how the movie will be is difficult, but then we can expect some fun and visuals, and to know whether it is good or not, you need to watch the movie. So book your tickets asap.
The post Where Can You Book Tickets For Top Gun: Maverick? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Column: The futures of Tony La Russa and Willson Contreras could lie in White Sox and Cubs’ seasons of the past
When you’ve watch enough baseball in Chicago, you soon realize what goes around comes around.
The angst accompanying the early-season travails of the White Sox is not unfamiliar. Neither is fan anxiety over the trade status of a popular Cubs player.
Here’s a look at how two Sox and Cubs seasons from the past relate to the present.
Will the White Sox fire manager Tony La Russa?
Been there. Done that.
It’s not happening.
If you’re old enough to remember what happened all those years ago in a ballpark that has since been demolished and replaced by a parking lot, you know this question has been discussed a time or two, even by Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf, who eventually pulled the trigger.
The 2022 White Sox have followed the same basic trajectory of the 1983 White Sox, with one common denominator — the manager. Or two, if you count Reinsdorf.
Despite an abundance of talent, the Sox started 8-10 in April 1983 and followed with a 12-15 record in May. La Russa’s team is 19-20 heading into Sunday’s doubleheader against the New York Yankees.
Before Saturday’s 7-5 loss to the Yankees, the Sox ranked near the bottom in the majors in hitting and defense while the pitching was middle of the pack.
Almost no one believes La Russa’s team is incapable of turning things around and cruising to an American League Central title. But until the Sox do take off, it’s only an educated guess.
The blame has mostly fallen on the shoulders of La Russa, whom Reinsdorf brought in to take the Sox from Point B to Point C. Whether La Russa could have done anything differently to avoid the mediocre start seems irrelevant. White Sox Twitter has made up its mind.
The response has been eerily similar to the vocal cries of disgruntled fans in 1983. You might have tweeted your displeasure with the current manager to a few hundred followers, but your grandfather probably shouted it during games at half-filled Comiskey Park in the early 1980s.
But the 1983 Sox moved into first place in the AL West on July 18, went on a 59-26 second-half run and won the division by 20 games before losing to the Baltimore Orioles in the American League Championship Series.
Years later, La Russa in a Tribune interview recalled the skepticism fans and media displayed during that “Winning Ugly” summer.
“When I was here, they hadn’t won anything since ’59,” La Russa said. “As soon as you’d lose two or three games in a row, they’re like, ‘It’s the beginning of the swoon!’ In ’83 it was kind of a rallying cry with us.
“We had lost two of three to Baltimore in August, and we were going to New York on a trip. Everyone was saying, ‘Oh, the wheels are coming off.’ I think that’s one reason we won by 20 games.”
The Sox swept the Yankees from Aug. 15-17 in the Bronx and clinched the division on Sept. 17, cruising through a 22-6 September.
“We didn’t cruise,” La Russa said, disputing the narrative. “We just kept kicking butt. We refused to get our foot off of their necks. Part of it was to prove people wrong.”
And here we are again with the Sox in New York playing an important series against the league’s best team with a chance to prove people wrong.
None of La Russa’s current players was born in 1983. Only a few media members who were eyewitnesses remain. La Russa already was a polarizing figure by then and had been on the managerial hot seat since July 29, 1982, when Reinsdorf admitted during a postgame news conference the Sox were thinking about firing him.
“This is a critical time,” Reinsdorf said. “If we keep playing like this, we’ll be dead.”
Reinsdorf didn’t blame La Russa for the record or poor play. But he said expectations clearly were not being met.
“If Tony La Russa was fired, we’d be firing a good manager,” Reinsdorf said. “A decision like that would be made because the team is going so badly and you can’t fire the team, you fire the leader.”
La Russa remained the manager until GM Ken “Hawk” Harrelson fired him in 1986 after another slow start. Reinsdorf repeatedly said it was the worst baseball decision of his tenure as Sox chairman, and he rectified the alleged mistake by rehiring La Russa in 2020.
He still can’t fire the team. But, sorry Twitter, he won’t fire the manager either.
Will the Cubs trade catcher Willson Contreras?
The biggest question for Cubs President Jed Hoyer in 2022 is whether to extend the contract of the popular catcher, who becomes a free agent after the season. If he doesn’t feel a deal is possible, Hoyer could trade Contreras for prospects to continue restocking the farm system.
The Cubs already appear out of contention in the National League Central with a 15-24 record after Saturday’s 7-6, 10-inning loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. A wild-card bid also appears unlikely.
Contreras is off to a great start, entering Saturday leading all catchers with a .391 OBP and an .865 OPS. He exited in the third inning Saturday with right hamstring tightness after stealing a base in the third inning.
Contreras also is the heart and soul of the team and one of only three players remaining — along with Kyle Hendricks and Jason Heyward — from the 2016 champions.
The game’s highest-paid catcher is the Philadelphia Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto, who signed a five-year, $115 million deal in 2021, breaking the record for catchers with a $23.1 million per-year average. Contreras figures to be in that $23 million per year range if the Cubs let him walk, even though he just turned 30 and has some wear and tear on his knees after nearly 600 games behind the plate.
Cubs President Andy MacPhail faced a similar dilemma during the summer of 1997 with another team out of contention. Would he trade outfielder Sammy Sosa or potentially let him walk as a free agent after the season?
MacPhail answered that question on June 27, 1997, signing Sosa to a four-year, $42.5 million extension and making him the fourth $10 million per-year player along with Albert Belle, Barry Bonds and Gary Sheffield.
After the news was announced, MacPhail conceded Sheffield’s six-year, $61 million deal was a “key measuring stick” for Sosa’s extension. Some fans questioned whether Sosa deserved to be in the same category as Bonds, who was then an all-around player.
“If we didn’t feel that way, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” MacPhail said.
Sosa’s agent, Adam Katz, said Sosa took less money to stay a Cub.
“I let it be known to Andy, ‘We’re not looking for a home run, we’re looking for a double,’” Katz said.
Sosa’s contract turned out to be a bargain for the Cubs. He turned into one of the game’s greatest sluggers in 1998, helping to fill Wrigley Field and make the team a goldmine for Tribune Co., which then owned the team. Sosa’s accomplishments were later put into question by steroid allegations, but the tens of millions he made the Cubs owners from 1998-2004 already was in the bank.
Sosa remains persona non grata with the current owners, the Ricketts family, and he hasn’t returned to Wrigley since being dealt after the ‘04 season. Whether Contreras has Sosa’s star power or charismais debatable, but he’s undisputedly one of the game’s best catchers.
Like Sosa he wants to remain a Cub. What is unknown is whether he’d settle for a “double” instead of a home run, giving the Rickettses a hometown discount. Asked about Contreras on Thursday, Hoyer said “our relationship is good” while declining to discuss the catcher’s future.
Cubs fans have made their feelings about Contreras known. Now they wait for Hoyer’s answer.
