Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker back at work for Heat ahead of East finals Game 3 in Boston
Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker were back in the mix for the Miami Heat ahead for Saturday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
For the Heat, it was an apparent significant step, considering Lowry had missed eight of the previous 10 games due to a strained left hamstring, and considering that Tucker bruised his left knee in Thursday night’s Game 2 to the degree that there were initial thoughts of requiring an MRI.
Both participated in the morning shootaround at TD Garden.
Lowry had missed the past two weeks, initially injured April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss during the first round to the Atlanta Hawks, a series the Heat won 4-1.
He then returned, only to be sidelined in the East semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, which the Heat won 4-2. Prior to Saturday, his last action had been May 8 in Philadelphia.
Spoelstra stressed that the setback against the 76ers was not a setback in terms of Lowry’s rehab.
“He wanted to play Game 5 last series,” Spoelstra said of when Lowry’s stretch of four consecutive absences began. “I think we’ve handled this appropriately. I think even the ramp up before that, in the Philly series, I think we checked all the boxes. Things will happen.
“He didn’t reinjure. I think that was important, so he still was able to heal. If he did reinjure it, I think he would have been out a lot longer. It’s just he still felt it, so we erred on the side of caution and taking more time.”
Celtics coach Ime Udoka noted Lowry’s ability to set the tone for the Heat.
“It’s heightened awareness of a veteran point guard that does a lot of good things for the team. Immediately their pace increases and he kind of pushes the pace, ball up court, finding the guys,” Udoka said 90 minutes before tipoff. “And obviously the three-point threat, a guy that we played against for years and know the veteran presence he brings to the team. Just another guy you have to be aware of as well as the other shooters that they have.”
Tucker left Thursday night’s loss at FTX Arena after first injuring the knee in the first half and the aggravating it in the third quarter.
But instead of an MRI there was treatment and then court time Saturday morning.
Spoelstra laughed when asked what it would take to keep Tucker, 37, out.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I think all of us, you’re kind of on eggshells with him. You can’t ask him how he’s doing. I can’t ask a trainer, because if he sees me talking to a trainer, he barks at me and yells at me if I’m talking to the trainers. I’m allowed to talk to the trainers, that is part of my job.
“But he is a throwback by every definition of that.”
Spoelstra said he knows that if his players can play, they will play.
“For better or worse, we don’t have guys wired like that,” Spoelstra said.
Lowry being back in the mix injected a similar upgrade to what the Celtics received in Game 2, after guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford were sidelined from their Game 1 loss on the Heat’s court on Tuesday night.
“Obviously you have a Hall of Fame point guard,” Spoelstra said of Lowry, 36. “It won’t be 40 minutes. But whatever his minutes are, he has the experience and resume. You can’t necessarily put a weight to it; you just know what it means to your team, especially in a building like this, on the road.”
For the Celtics, guard Derrick White was back after missing Game 2 for the birth of his son. But the Celtics returned center Robert Williams to their injury report, ruled out due to knee soreness.
Williams was held out of the final four games of the Celtics 4-3 East semifinal victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with the knee issue, the outgrowth of previous meniscus surgery. He then played in the first two games against the Heat, with uneven results.
Udoka opted to start Daniel Theis in place of Williams.
“We like our size always and we’ve done that well this year,” Udoka said of Theis. “Kind of puts Grant [Williams] back in his role, even though he’s done both this year, as well. And matchup-wise and scheme and schematically, what we want to do and the way we want to start, Daniel benefits us, and we let Al kind of keep his role that he would with Rob.”
Josh Donaldson accused of racial taunt by White Sox’s Tim Anderson; Yankee claims it was a joke between them
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said that Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson made a racist and disrespectful remark to him on the field Saturday, sparking the benches to clear in the Yankees’ 7-5 win at the Stadium on Saturday.
MLB was investigating the incident Saturday evening, according to sources.
“Disrespectful comment. Basically he tried to call me Jackie Robinson, you know ‘What’s up Jackie.’ I don’t play like that. I don’t play at all,” Anderson told reporters after the game. “I wasn’t really going to bother nobody today, but he made the comment and it was, you know, disrespectful. And I don’t think it was called for. It was unnecessary.”
Donaldson said he thought it was a joke, referring back to a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview Anderson did in which he was quoted as saying “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson.” Anderson was referring to breaking the “fun barrier.”
“I called him Jackie,” Donaldson said. “So let me give you a little context of that. In 2019, he came out with the interview saying that he’s the new Jackie Robinson of baseball. He’s gonna bring back fun to the game. Right? And in 2019 when I played for Atlanta we actually joked about that [in] the game. I don’t know what’s changed from [then] … and I’ve said it to him in years past, not in any manner, [other] than just joking around for the fact that he calls himself Jackie Robinson.
“So, if something has changed from that, like my meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter.”
Donaldson said he apologizes if Anderson felt it was racist and would talk to him about it if Anderson were open to it. He said he hoped the post-interview would convey his explanation to Anderson. Donaldson said he addressed it with some of his teammates. He was seen talking in the dugout with team leader Aaron Judge after the benches cleared and things had settled down.
“It was just off of an interview that he called himself that and we said that before [and] we joked about it. He laughed, whatever. As you could tell, in our series that we’ve played, there are multiple times I’ve tried to defuse the situation. I took responsibility for the tag, I wasn’t trying to do anything there,” Donaldson said referring to an incident when the Yankees were in Chicago last week. “Like today and just trying to defuse it like hey, like, make light like, Hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that.
“Obviously, he deemed that it was disrespectful, and look, if he did, I apologize. Like that’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
Still, Anderson and White Sox manager Tony La Russa see it as a racist comment that Donaldson made when he was on base in the second inning.
“He made a racist comment, Donaldson. That’s all I am gonna say,” La Russa said.
Anderson agreed with his manager.
“Same, along that same line,” Anderson said.
When asked how he contained himself at that moment, Anderson said he wasn’t sure.
“I don’t know to be honest. It was very disrespectful. I don’t want to play like that,” Anderson said.
At the end of the third inning, when Donaldson was back on base, he and Anderson had words. Yankees third base coach Luis Rojas pulled Donaldson away and umpire crew chief Greg Gibson stepped close to make sure it did not escalate.
In the fifth, as Donaldson walked to the plate, Yasmani Grandal wouldn’t let him step in the box before he got nose-to-nose and started yelling at him. That sparked the benches and bullpens to come running to the plate.
“It was a comment he made. This game went through a period of time where a lot of those comments were made and I think we’re way past that. It’s just unacceptable,” Grandal said. “Thought it was a low blow and I’m going to make sure I’ve got my team’s back. There’s no way you’re allowed to say something like that, it’s unacceptable.”
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he was not sure what was said.
“I know there was some talk of that,” Boone said when told La Russa accused Donaldson of making a racist comment. “But I’ve gotta go in and get to the bottom of it.”
Boone added the “jawing back and forth has to stop.”
Anderson and Donaldson had one last meeting on the field in the seventh inning when it seemed something was said and the Yankee DH was seen laughing to himself as he ran off the field.
“Obviously, there’s been a couple of situations where he’s tried to get in my face and say other words to me and it just keeps happening,” Donaldson said. “That’s why after I slid into second base, I just kind of looked at him after he said something to me. I’m like, Alright, I’m just, I just laughed. I’ve had enough.”
Anderson and Donaldson clashed last week when the Yankees were in Chicago after a particularly physical tag at third base on a pickoff play that ended with the benches clearing, but no punches thrown. Last season, when he was with the Twins, Donaldson had angered the White Sox with comments about Lucas Giolito and illegal substances that pitchers were banned from using during that season.
The teams have two games left in the regular season. They will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday.
Australia’s next prime minister came from humble beginnings
By ROD McGUIRK
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Prime Minister-elect Anthony Albanese is a politician molded by his humble start to life as the only child of a single mother who raised him on a pension in gritty inner-Sydney suburbia.
He is also a hero of multicultural Australia, describing himself as the only candidate with a “non-Anglo Celtic name” to run for prime minister in the 121 years that the office has existed.
He has promised to rehabilitate Australia’s international reputation as a climate change laggard with steeper cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.
His financially precarious upbringing in government-owned housing in suburban Camperdown fundamentally formed the politician who has lead the center-left Australian Labor Party into government for the first time since 2007. He is still widely known by his childhood nickname, Albo.
“It says a lot about our great country that a son of a single mom who was a disability pensioner, who grew up in public housing down the road in Camperdown can stand before you tonight as Australia’s prime minister,” Albanese said in his election victory speech on Saturday.
“Every parent wants more for the next generation than they had. My mother dreamt of a better life for me. And I hope that my journey in life inspires Australians to reach for the stars,” he added.
Albanese repeatedly referred during the six-week election campaign to the life lessons he learned from his disadvantaged childhood. Labor’s campaign has focused on policies including financial assistance for first home buyers grappling with soaring real estate prices and sluggish wage growth.
Labor also promised cheaper child care for working parents and better nursing home care for the elderly.
Albanese this week promised to begin rebuilding trust in Australia when he attends a Tokyo summit on Tuesday with U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Albanese said he will be “completely consistent” with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s current administration on Chinese strategic competition in the region.
But he said Australia had been placed in the “naughty corner” in United Nations’ climate change negotiations by refusing to adopt more ambitious emissions reduction targets at a November conference.
“One of the ways that we increase our standing in the region, and in particular in the Pacific, is by taking climate change seriously,” Albanese told the National Press Club.
Biden’s administration and Australia “will have a strengthened relationship in our common view about climate change and the opportunity that it represents,” Albanese said.
Albanese blamed Morrison for a “whole series of Australia’s international relations being damaged.”
He said Morrison misled the United States that a secret plan to provide Australia with a fleet of submarines powered with U.S. nuclear technology had the support of Albanese’s Labor Party. In fact, Labor wasn’t told of the plan until the day before it was announced in September.
Albanese also accused Morrison of leaking to the media personal text messages from Emmanuel Macron to discredit the French president’s complaint that Australia had given no warning that a French submarine contract would be canceled.
In November, French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault described the leak a “new low” and a warning to other world leaders that their private communications with the Australian government could be weaponized and used against them.
Labor also has described a new security pact been China and the Solomon Islands as Australia’s worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II.
Morrison’s government had aimed to reduce Australia’s emissions by 26% to 28% below 2005 levels by 2030. Labor’s goal is 43%.
As a young child, to spare Albanese the scandal of being “illegitimate” in a working-class Roman Catholic family in socially conservative 1960s Australia, he was told that his Italian father, Carlo Albanese, had died in a car accident shortly after marrying his Irish-Australian mother, Maryanne Ellery, in Europe.
His mother, who became an invalid pensioner because of chronic rheumatoid arthritis, told him the truth when he was 14 years old: His father was not dead and his parents had never married.
Carlo Albanese had been a steward on a cruise ship when the couple met in 1962 during the only overseas trip of her life. She returned to Sydney from her seven-month journey through Asia to Britain and continental Europe almost four months pregnant, according to Anthony Albanese’s 2016 biography, “Albanese: Telling it Straight.”
She was living with her parents in their local government-owned house in inner-suburban Camperdown when her only child was born on March 2, 1963.
Out of loyalty to his mother and a fear of hurting her feelings, Albanese waited until after her death in 2002 before searching for his father.
Father and son were happily united in 2009 in the father’s hometown of Barletta in southern Italy. The son was in Italy for business meetings as Australia‘s minister for transport and infrastructure.
Anthony Albanese was a minister throughout Labor’s most recent six years in power and reached his highest office — deputy prime minister — in his government’s final three months, which ended with the 2013 election.
But Albanese’s critics argue that it’s not his humble background but his left-wing politics that make him unsuitable to be prime minister.
The conservative government argued he would be the most left-wing Australian leader in almost 50 years since the crash-or-crash-through reformer Gough Whitlam, a flawed hero of the Labor Party.
In 1975, Whitlam became the only Australian prime minister to be ousted from office by a British monarch’s representative in what is described as a constitutional crisis.
Whitlam had introduced during his brief but tumultuous three years in power free university education, which enabled Albanese to graduate from Sydney University with an economics degree despite his meager financial resources.
Albanese’s supporters say that while he was from Labor’s so-called Socialist Left faction, he was a pragmatist with a proven ability to deal with more conservative elements of the party.
Albanese had undergone what has been described as a makeover in the past year, opting for more fashionable suits and glasses. He has also shed 18 kilograms (40 pounds) in what many assume is an effort to make himself more attractive to voters.
Albanese says he believed he was about to die in a two-car collision in Sydney in January last year and that was the catalyst for his healthier life choices. He had briefly resigned himself to a fate he once believed had been his father’s.
After the accident, Albanese spent a night in a hospital and suffered what he described as external and internal injuries that he has not detailed. The 17-year-old boy behind the wheel of the Range Rover SUV that collided with Albanese’s much smaller Toyota Camry sedan was charged with negligent driving.
Albanese said he was 12 when he became involved in his first political campaign. His fellow public housing tenants successfully defeated a local council proposal to sell their homes — a move that would have increased their rent — in a campaign that involved refusing to pay the council in a so-called rent strike.
The unpaid rent debt was forgiven, which Albanese described as a “lesson for those people who weren’t part of the rent strike: Solidarity works.”
“As I grew up, I understood the impact that government had, can have, on making a difference to people’s lives,” Albanese said. “And in particular, to opportunity.”
Carlos Carrasco rebounds in solid outing against Rockies as Mets win Game 1 of doubleheader
DENVER — The snow out didn’t stop the Mets from continuing their winning ways.
The Mets beat the Rockies, 5-1, in Game 1 of a doubleheader at Coors Field on Saturday behind 5.1 solid innings from Carlos Carrasco and an early outburst from the offense. The Mets matched their season-high three-game winning streak by taking the first game of the twin bill.
Carrasco, in his Coors Field debut, lowered his season ERA to 3.50 after his 87-pitch effort that limited the Rockies to one run on seven hits. The veteran right-hander bounced back from his previous outing, when he allowed four earned runs on eight hits across 4.1 innings in a no-decision against the Mariners. Carrasco maneuvered traffic on the basepaths in all but one inning on Saturday, but his ability to limit the damage kept the Mets in the game.
The Mets offense, after collecting 11 hits in an extra-inning win against the Cardinals on Thursday, picked up where it left off followed by their Friday snow out in Denver. Kickstarted by Starling Marte’s emotional first-inning home run, Mets hitters amassed 13 hits against three Colorado pitchers, including starting pitcher German Marquez, in Game 1 of the doubleheader at the hitter-friendly ballpark.
The Mets (27-14) have played 19 doubleheaders since the start of 2021. No other team has played more than 10 in that span. They have earned at least a split in all 19 of their twin bills over the last two years. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the club’s streak of 19 consecutive doubleheaders without being swept is the longest in Mets history. The Amazin’s currently lead the majors by having played five doubleheaders across just the first quarter of the 2022 season.
