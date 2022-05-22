News
Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker back for Heat, start Game 3 Saturday in Boston in East finals
Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker were back in the starting lineup for the Miami Heat in Saturday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
For the Heat, it was a significant step, considering Lowry had missed eight of the previous 10 games due to a strained left hamstring, and considering that Tucker bruised his left knee in Thursday night’s Game 2 to the degree that there were initial thoughts of requiring an MRI.
Both participated in the morning shootaround at TD Garden, announced as starters 45 minutes before tip-off.
Lowry had missed the past two weeks, initially injured April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss during the first round to the Atlanta Hawks, a series the Heat won 4-1.
He then returned, only to be sidelined in the East semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, which the Heat won 4-2. Prior to Saturday, his last action had been May 8 in Philadelphia.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra stressed that the setback against the 76ers was not a setback in terms of Lowry’s rehab.
“He wanted to play Game 5 last series,” Spoelstra said of when Lowry’s stretch of four consecutive absences began. “I think we’ve handled this appropriately. I think even the ramp up before that, in the Philly series, I think we checked all the boxes. Things will happen.
“He didn’t reinjure. I think that was important, so he still was able to heal. If he did reinjure it, I think he would have been out a lot longer. It’s just he still felt it, so we erred on the side of caution and taking more time.”
Celtics coach Ime Udoka noted Lowry’s ability to set the tone for the Heat.
“It’s heightened awareness of a veteran point guard that does a lot of good things for the team. Immediately their pace increases and he kind of pushes the pace, ball up court, finding the guys,” Udoka said 90 minutes before tipoff. “And obviously the three-point threat, a guy that we played against for years and know the veteran presence he brings to the team. Just another guy you have to be aware of as well as the other shooters that they have.”
Tucker left Thursday night’s loss at FTX Arena after first injuring the knee in the first half and the aggravating it in the third quarter.
But instead of an MRI there was treatment and then court time Saturday morning.
Spoelstra laughed when asked what it would take to keep Tucker, 37, out.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I think all of us, you’re kind of on eggshells with him. You can’t ask him how he’s doing. I can’t ask a trainer, because if he sees me talking to a trainer, he barks at me and yells at me if I’m talking to the trainers. I’m allowed to talk to the trainers, that is part of my job.
“But he is a throwback by every definition of that.”
Spoelstra said he knows that if his players can play, they will play.
“For better or worse, we don’t have guys wired like that,” Spoelstra said of players erring on the side of caution.
Lowry being back in the mix injected a similar upgrade to what the Celtics received in Game 2, after guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford were sidelined from their Game 1 loss on the Heat’s court on Tuesday night.
“Obviously you have a Hall of Fame point guard,” Spoelstra said of Lowry, 36. “It won’t be 40 minutes. But whatever his minutes are, he has the experience and resume. You can’t necessarily put a weight to it; you just know what it means to your team, especially in a building like this, on the road.”
For the Celtics, guard Derrick White was back after missing Game 2 for the birth of his son. But the Celtics returned center Robert Williams to their injury report, ruled out due to knee soreness.
Williams was held out of the final four games of the Celtics 4-3 East semifinal victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with the knee issue, the outgrowth of previous meniscus surgery. He then played in the first two games against the Heat, with uneven results.
Udoka opted to start Daniel Theis in place of Williams.
“We like our size always and we’ve done that well this year,” Udoka said of Theis. “Kind of puts Grant [Williams] back in his role, even though he’s done both this year, as well. And matchup-wise and scheme and schematically, what we want to do and the way we want to start, Daniel benefits us, and we let Al kind of keep his role that he would with Rob.”
USS Minneapolis-St. Paul commissioned in Duluth port amid ceremony and naval tradition
DULUTH — The first commissioning of a U.S. Navy ship in Minnesota history unfolded in front of more than 2,000 guests in the Twin Ports harbor on Saturday.
Sailors ran aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul at the peak of the ceremony to “bring the ship to life.” Cannons fired smoke rings across the Rice’s Point slip that held the nearly 400-foot warship. And, poetic words were the order of the day as the ship designed for shoreline attacks and defense joined the Navy fleet.
The vessel will sail out of Duluth on Monday, bound for a month-long journey back to its home port at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.
Gov. Tim Walz was among a host of dignitaries to appear under a white tent on an overcast day featuring intermittent rain.
“We don’t commission artillery pieces in the Army,” said Walz, a retired Army National Guardsman. “And, that’s unfortunate.”
The invocation called for the officers and roughly 110-member crew to “embody the hopes, values and care of the people from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.”
“We don’t just pretend this,” Walz said. “We are people of grit, resilience and bravery.”
Though vessels had been named for Duluth and the Twin Cities before, never had a commissioning come to the state. Navy officials said it was rare when Navy vessels could be commissioned so close to their namesake locations. The “home” event brought requests for more than 5,000 tickets to the Navy League of the United States.
Duluth Navy veteran David Wheat, a 7 ½-year prisoner of war in Vietnam, rose to the acknowledgement of the crowd.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Reps. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, and Betty McCollum, D-St. Paul, were joined by the mayors of the three cities involved, as well as new Undersecretary of the Navy Erik Raven, overseeing his first commissioning ceremony.
“You’re the strength and determination of the American people,” McCollum, chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, told the crew.
Stauber noted the $360 million ship was built using taconite iron ore from the Iron Range in the steel hull of the ship, and added the ceremony was “for many of us, once in a lifetime.”
The U.S. Navy Band filled the air with marches and exquisite sounds. Blue caps of Navy veterans filled the crowd.
Klobuchar said the state has waited since its inception in 1858 for a Navy commissioning.
“Our patience has finally paid off,” Klobuchar said, noting the translation of the ship’s motto — “find a way or make one” — and getting serious about the threats in today’s world, including “the inhuman barbarism of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin.”
“We have all been moved at this very moment by the bravery of the Ukrainian people taking up arms to protect their country,” Klobuchar said. “(They’re) sending a warning shot to any tyrants around the world who believe that free democracies are up for grabs.”
Built for speed, agility and with weapons that can fire up to 9 miles, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is among a class of littoral combat ships designed to protect or attack within 25 miles of a shoreline anywhere in the world. Six-plus years in the making, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, by Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Lake Michigan for the defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp.
Duluth’s Gary Black and spouse Celeste Curley-Black were among the scores of onlookers. Black, 68, had their picture taken with the ship as a backdrop. A Navy pilot who took off from and landed jets on aircraft carriers, he recalled being part of the commissioning of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Norfolk, Virginia on July 4, 1992.
“I was a plank owner,” Black said, using the title given to members of a ship’s first crew. “So, this is a big deal for the sailors here.”
David E. Anderson, 67, of St. Paul sailed in the Navy aboard submarines. He wore a cap honoring the first vessel to be named after the Twin Cities, the submarine USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul — decommissioned in 2007.
Anderson worked to preserve the conning tower and rudder from that vessel. He said those artifacts will appear at a new Military Museum at Camp Ripley in 2024.
“I’ve been working for 15 years on behalf of her namesake,” Anderson said. “It’s an honor to be here.”
SPCO review: Pekka Kuusisto’s many talents soar in ‘The Lark Ascending’ and world premiere of ‘Dreaming a world’s edge’
Have you ever wondered what climate change sounds like? Maybe it’s a reverberating crack of breaking ice, or perhaps barreling winds. Does it sound like ominous haze? How do you hear too-thin air? These sounds were evoked in Cindy Cox’s new orchestral work, “Dreaming a world’s edge,” premiering with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra this weekend. Inspired by the landscape photography of Thomas Joshua Cooper, Cox’s work captures the majesty of the natural world, particularly in areas traversed infrequently by humans. The music also holds in it a warning — one that thunders with a startling rupture.
The piece is one of three presented in an evening featuring Finnish musician Pekka Kuusisto, an artistic partner with SPCO. Kuusisto brought his many talents to the concert, as a conductor, violinist, singer, and even as a whistler.
While normally the SPCO plays without a conductor, this concert saw Kuusisto leading the musicians with spunky focus. Kuusisto has a relaxed style, often bearing weight on one leg as he conducts with flat hands and keen concentration.
The beginning Cox’s work slaps and shakes, with bursts of rhythm. A dread hovers around the music. Eerie slides lead into lumbering brass. Later, melodies saunter in and out of the landscape, with moments of soaring strings and cinematic vibrancy.
In the second piece, Pekka Kuusisto performs the solo violin part in “The Lark Ascending,” by British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, originally composed in 1914 for violin and piano, later to be arranged for solo violin and orchestra after World War I.
The work traverses a journey of emotions. In its beginning, the music holds a pastoral quality, filled with longing. Kuusisto just brushes the violin with his bow, making a ghostly sound with his instrument. Later, the volume increases, and we hear the call of the lark in Kuusisto’s playing. In the last solo section, he plays without the accompanying orchestra with a weightless sadness to his violin’s tones.
Following Kuusisto’s solo on Friday night, he performed a short encore unlisted in the program called “Fanfare for Trees,” written by Gabriel Kahane, who, like Cox, attended the performance. The New York-based Kahane had performed at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis earlier in the week, with SPCO’s principal cellist Julie Albers as the opener.
Like in his playing of Vaughan Williams’ piece written a century before, Kuusisto’s performance of Kahane’s short solo piece for violin utilizes the instrument’s hollowness, rather than fullness. His violin whistles with harmonic, whispery notes. At times the music sounds downright creaky. Showing off his varied skills, Kuusisto whistled while he played, and later sang the tune.
The concert concludes with Symphony No. 3 by 19th century French composer Louise Farrenc. A successful concert pianist and teacher, Farrenc was nearly forgotten until the late 20th century. Lucky us. The symphony is splendid, full of robust vigor and dynamic ranges. Sang Yoon Kim played a lively clarinet solo in the second movement, with a muted tympani propelling the composition forward. Toward the end, the pace increases toward a thrilling, breakneck speed conclusion.
Pekka Kuusisto Plays “The Lark Ascending”
- What: The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Pekka Kuusisto Plays “The Lark Ascending”
- When: 8 p.m. both live and streamed online Saturday May 21; 2 p.m., Sunday May 22 in person
- Tickets: $12-50; thespco.org
- Where: The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
As Adley Rutschman joins a young Orioles lineup, the future looks more like the present
Ryan Mountcastle pulled into the parking lot at Camden Yards on Saturday and noticed an increase in the number of autograph seekers near the players’ entrance. He was set to come off the injured list that afternoon, and yet the return of the young slugger to the Orioles’ lineup was far from the day’s biggest news.
“I was like, ‘Oh, you guys are that excited I’m off the IL?’” Mountcastle quipped later in the Orioles’ clubhouse, knowing full well that their presence was only the first sign of the fan base’s excitement about Adley Rutschman — baseball’s top prospect — finally joining the major league roster.
The Orioles’ No. 1 prospect since they took him first overall in the 2019 draft, Rutschman, 24, was batting sixth and catching in manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup for Saturday’s second game of a series with the Tampa Bay Rays. The five names in front of him — Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, Trey Mancini and Mountcastle — have been the Orioles’ most productive hitters for much of this rebuild. All but Mancini have at least two seasons of team control remaining, meaning most of a potent lineup that could carry through as the Orioles shift from rebuilding to contending in the American League East might already be in place.
“It was fun to write the lineup out today,” Hyde said. “It felt good to see so many young talented guys that we have hopes for.”
Hyde is in his fourth season writing the Orioles’ lineups, and perhaps none has been a better indicator of the trend of the organization. Rutschman was set to catch Kyle Bradish, the organization’s No. 8 prospect according to Baseball America, in Saturday’s debut. By sitting out Friday’s game with Triple-A Norfolk — a rest day after catching three straight games for the first time this year — Rutschman missed out on another chance to work with No. 3 prospect DL Hall, having caught No. 2 prospect Grayson Rodriguez, also the sport’s top minor league pitcher, three days earlier. Those batteries will feature at Camden Yards before long.
“You want to believe that we’re turning the corner, and that we’re starting to play competitive AL East baseball and have the type of players that are going to be able to compete and win a division,” Hyde said.
Rutschman represents the most significant piece toward that endeavor. Heralded as one of the best catching prospects the game has seen, he has faced almost insurmountable hype throughout his tenure in the organization. But with those expectations comes excitement, and it’s the latter feeling that Rutschman savored Saturday in Camden Yards’ auxiliary clubhouse, where he was first introduced after signing with the Orioles almost three years ago.
“About as excited as I can be right now,” Rutschman said. “This is probably the coolest thing, the coolest moment that I’ve had so far, and I’m really excited for it.”
The fan base was, too, cheering when he took the field wearing No. 35 for the first time as pregame warmups began. Rutschman’s debut was always going to be a celebration, but the days leading up to it became a point of consternation, with fans wondering why the prospect hadn’t been promoted yet. But the Orioles were long clear they would call up Rutschman when they, not anyone else, felt he was ready, a point Hyde reiterated Friday.
This had been coming since Mike Elias selected Rutschman with the first pick of the 2019 draft, his first as executive vice president and general manager of the Orioles. When Elias arrived, he vowed to create an “elite talent pipeline” to Baltimore, and Rutschman was the centerpiece of that.
For that reason, the Orioles were adamant to not rush Rutschman, especially after his tricep injury. Still, it took just 19 games in the minors this season — hitting .309/.427/.515 across three levels — before the organization felt he was ready.
“It’s hard not to have those questions about when it’s going to happen from the moment you’re drafted, when you’re in high school, wherever it is,” Rutschman said. “I think you always are looking forward to the opportunity, hoping that it happens, and the fact that it’s here now is crazy. Just trying to take it in.”
Rutschman caught three straight days for Triple-A Norfolk for the first time this season before his day off Friday. After the game, as the Tides watched the Orioles win a 13-inning thriller against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Buck Britton called Rutschman into his office to break the news.
Then, after he was mobbed by several teammates, he called his parents. He tried to reach his grandfather, too, but “I think he was asleep,” Rutschman said. His parents and sister were at Camden Yards for Rutschman’s debut.
“It’s the best,” Rutschman said. “You get to have [those conversations], they’re emotional, they’re special because those are the people that have helped you get to the point you’re at and have your back more than anything.”
His family was seated behind home plate, descending on Baltimore after Saturday morning’s announcement like so many others to see the start of Rutschman’s big league career. Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole, said Saturday marked “one of the biggest days in town in a long time,” perhaps since Baltimore last hosted a playoff baseball game in 2014.
When the Orioles first welcomed Rutschman to Baltimore, Mancini said he hoped to someday play beside him. He was finally set to do so Saturday, a day marking the next step in the Orioles’ rebuild.
“It’s not something that happens overnight, obviously,” Mancini said. “We’re gonna see more guys like Adley come up here over the next year or so, and that’s really exciting. It’s really exciting for the fans too, because I know they’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”
