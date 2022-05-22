Finance
Land Purchase Considerations
If you are looking to purchase land, there are several important items to consider.
- What is the cost of the land? If I pay $1,000,000 for 10 acres to build a shopping center does that cost fit within my budget? Or is $500,000 the most I can pay and still have a profitable project?
- Does the location work for the intended use? For example if someone is trying to build a convenience store is the site in a high traffic area? Or if someone wants to build expensive homes is the location suitable for million dollar homes or is it too close to commercial uses?
- What jurisdiction is the land located in? The City Limits? Is it in the Extra Territorial Jurisdiction (ETJ) of the City? Is it in the County? The jurisdiction that the property is located in will dictate which rules and regulations need to be followed. It might be advantageous to be in a particular jurisdiction (City A vs City B) rather than another. There may also be state and federal laws that will impact the property as well.
- If the property is in the City, what is the zoning category assigned to the property? The zoning category dictates the land use allowed on the property. If a property doesn’t have zoning or if a zoning change is to be requested then that will add to the time and cost. Something to keep in mind is that zoning change requests are not always approved.
- Deed restrictions are private agreements and restrictions specific to the land in question. They are noted in the deed, and restrict the use of the real estate in some way. Deed restrictions can be attached to property whether it is zoned commercial or residential and are in addition to local, state and federal rules. Deed restrictions can be more restrictive than other governing rules.
- Have utilities been extended to the site? Utilities would include water, wastewater, electricity, natural gas, telephone, and cable television. Water is the most important. Water and wastewater are typically the most expensive utilities to extend to a property. There are other ways to get water service such as drilling a well or for wastewater constructing a septic system. However these solutions also involve ongoing maintenance and a limited lifespan.
- Is any portion of the property in a floodplain? If so then the build-able or develop-able area of the property will be reduced. This in turn typically will reduce the value of the property.
- What are the topographic conditions of the land? Is it flat or is there slope to the land? The more steep the slope the more it will cost to develop the land because of the necessary cutting and filling of the soil. In general flat land is preferred although a hillside location for a home or office can provide a very nice view.
- Is there roadway access to the property? If so is there an existing driveway and curb cut in place or will this have to be permitted and constructed? How likely is it that a permit can be obtained at this location or is there already a driveway nearby which might diminish the chances? Is the roadway in a state of disrepair? If so then what are the chances that the roadway will be repaired and how might this affect my planned use?
- An easement is a legal right to use another’s land for a specific purpose. Are there any easements on the property that might restrict or otherwise unduly affect my ability to improve the property? Examples of easements include public utility easements which allow utility providers to install and maintain utilities. Easements can also be the means of providing access to properties that do not otherwise have roadway frontage.
- A lien is an encumbrance on one person’s property to secure a debt the property owner owes to another person. Before purchasing property it is important to determine through the Title Search and Commitment process if there is an outstanding lien on the property. It is best to have the property owner take care of liens before the buyer closes on the property because it is easier to leverage a lien being released.
Do People Pass Their AAPC CPC Exam on the First Try, and How Do They Do It?
If you are taking the AAPC CPC exam, then you will at some point ask yourself this question; do people pass their medical coding certification exam on their first try? And how do they do it? Although official figures are hard to come by, rough estimates suggests that only 40% to 50% of exam-takers pass on their first attempt.
The medical coding certification exam is no pushover
Make no mistake, the CPC or Certified Professional Coder certification exam is a grueling marathon of an exam that takes nearly 6 hours long. Medical coding careers and its industry are growing fast because of the federal push for the implementation of electronic health records such as ICD-10. This translates to better salaries and career options, but also mean it is getting more competitive as more people like yourself try to get certified.
But people do pass the CPC certification on the first try or attempt
The good news is that 40% to 50% of people do pass on their first try, and there is no reason why you shouldn’t be able to do the same. If you do a simple survey of those who passed on their first try, most will say the exam is tough. You will also find that the common things they all share is that they are well-prepared and have a good amount of previous coding experience. Some do pass without experience but these cases are rare. Almost all of their advice points to the same pattern, which is to:
1. Review the official study guides
2. Get yourself some coaching or online blitz review videos
3. Do plenty of AAPC practice or mock exams
4. Plan and practice your strategies for answering questions and time management
If you fail the exam, you can retake it until you pass
The other thing you might notice from the advice of those who passed is to keep calm and not give up. Those who failed the exam the first time just continued to retake the exam until they passed. Sometimes it takes a few attempts so as long as your scores improve with each attempts then you’re on the right track. If you fail you have one free retake within 12 months, so use the time well to get fully prepared.
Recover fast and learn from your mistakes
Before you retake the exam, it is worth examining what you felt was the problem. The most common complaint is the lack of time to finish answering all the question. Those who passed on their first attempt finished answering all their questions even if they thought it was tough. Based on the many advice out there, it is safe to conclude that perfecting your time management, question answering, and CPT lookup strategies is often the best way to improve your chances other than knowing your topics.
Managing Public Sector Records in Sierra Leone: A Sample Academic Research Proposal
1.0 INTRODUCTION
Sierra Leone lies on the West coast of Africa with a distance of 28,000 square miles in length and bordered on the West by Guinea and Liberia with a population of seven million and ninety-two thousand one hundred and thirteen(7,092,113). It has a great diversity in the area of natural components that comprise varied topography, climatic condition as well as vegetation patterns. Sierra Leone has a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of less than 7.5 %, with a low per capita income of citizens. The rationale for this appalling figure of GDP can be partly attributed to the mismanagement of resources( human and materials) which are not accounted for via supporting records for the overall development of the country. Thus the lack of transparency and accountability through records has often been the chronic records management problems which affect every Ministries, Departments and Agency (MDAs). The chronic records management problems have been the contributing factors for the suffering of a vast majority of Sierra Leoneans which cast the blame squarely on bad governance. This situation has been manifested in the political dispensation of the past and present governments over the control of resources (human and materials) for the overall development of the country. As good governance issues become immensely important, records keeping should be attentively paid to. This is evidenced in the rights and responsibilities of people as records have unlimited primary value. On this note, it could be realised that any modern economy which cannot highly regard record keeping hardly develop without the existence of good information. This is because information is considered a commodity essential to planning for national development in such an economy. In this vein the researcher propose to investigate about the records management situation at Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MOFED) in enhancing accountability and transparency(sustainable development) in Sierra Leone.
1.1 STATEMENT OF THE PROBLEM
Over the years a lot of issues have been uncovered as pivotal to the current problems and important to the future success of public sector records management in Africa, Sierra Leone to be specific:
The ineffective use of legal framework that protects the decision making about record classification, preservation, and destruction of records is often made in an abrupt manner.
Record keeping issues cannot be achieved without the training of records personnel at the public sector.
It is still a truism that Record Managers are not well paid in terms of salary compared to other informational practitioners such as accountants and finance officers and little appreciation of their task. This low profile is basically the result of inadequate resources for records keeping.
The lack of research programmes to promote records management issues more widely within and outside government to highlight the important of quality records keeping for the delivery of accountable, effective and efficient, and transparent government.
The lack of accessibility to well-organised records which can be used to formulate, implement, and maintained effective services. In Sierra Leone it is a common practice in both government and private departments for records officers to lose and misfile record because of disorganized systems.
The value of records and the information they contain, as well as their potential for exploitation, in support of good governance (sustainable development), is not fully appreciated and understood across Sierra Leone society.
Thus based on these problems highlighted above, the need to research on public sector records to enhancing good governance prompted the researcher to investigate about the record management situation at public sector organisations specifically MoFED.
1.2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
The main Aim of the study will be to critically assess whether or not public sector records are created and managed effectively and efficiently at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development (MoFED) in enhancing good governance, transparency and accountability in administration. While the main objective of the study is to investigate whether or not there is a records management department headed by the records manager in taking proper custody of all ministry records.
1.3 RELEVANCE OF THE STUDY
The relevance of this study cannot be overemphasized. The study is relevant to the following beneficiaries.
Foremost is the Government of Sierra Leone as sponsoring agent in disbursing funds for the setting of organisation-wide standard for the cost of specific file equipment and devices for the management of records. This will enhance the government to reduce expenditure for records management equipment and supply in maintaining the budget-line standard. Also it will create improvement of the overall efficiency and productivity in an organisation when cost-benefit approach is maintained.
Also, the researcher is of the opinion that the study will serve as a resource material for the management of records across Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of which MoFED is no exception. It will also enhance disaster management approach for quicker and better management decisions across MDAs.
Further, staff at MoFED will find the study beneficial as they will be capacitated in the management of records and archival administration. For instance huge cost is involved in processing of MoFED records, yet they have no staff assigned to the duty of reviewing records policies and procedures, if any, with the objective of reducing cost. Thus the MoFED staff will be trained for this task.
Furthermore, the study is relevant to the MoFED administration/registry staff as it will provide a good model which can be developed into appropriate record management and archival procedures for implementation. Virtually, MoFED administration should hold all records about the Ministry and so their registry/administration staff should assimilate the emerging records management technologies.
Finally, the public more so users and researchers, will find the study relevant as it enables them to have a better understanding of the management of records, and will ensure that their records are well kept and appraised. Thus the right to access information by the public will be enhanced for accountability and transparency.
1.4 DESIGN OF THE STUDY
The study will consider certain variables related to the creation and management of public sector records at MoFED. These are policies, guidelines, and standards; facilities, equipment and supplies; current, semi-current and non-current records; preservation, security and training competency; disposition and retention; ICT; good governance (sustainable development), transparency, accountability and corruption; users etc.
In this study the population will be stratified into three categories: Contract Officer (CO), Civil Servant Officers (CSO) and other staff at MoFED. And the sampling method to be used is the simple stratified randomized sampling method because of it heterogeneous nature of the population and homogeneous in stratum.The intended samples sizes will be: 30 Civil Servant Officers, 20 Contract Officers, and 10 for other staff respectively.
Also, the methodology for this study will be both qualitative and quantitative methods. For qualitative method observation and interviews will be conducted and information will also be elicited from text books, journals and internet; and for quantitative method questionnaires will be administered in collecting data. The author has already made an exploratory interview from some senior and junior staff relating to the aforementioned variables to be incorporated into the questionnaire for the main study.
Finally, for quantitative research method the treated data will be presented/scored in varied formats in the subsequent chapters: tabulations, charts, graphs etc, and then interpreted and analyzed based on specific objectives relating to the management of records at MoFED. A Z-score and Probility value will be used to test hypothesis to prove whether or not good records keeping enhance transparency and accountability at MoFED adminstrtion.
Expert Recommended Air Ambulance Services
When traveling with medical needs, getting an expert’s opinion can be incredibly reassuring. Use the resources below to help you choose the right air ambulance service in your time of need.
A consequence of modern times has been an increase in the number of accidents we see. It’s something that can strike anyone anywhere. In such scenarios, time is always a crucial factor. A matter of seconds could be the deciding factor for the survivability of the victim. This is where expert advice plays an important role.
Expert-recommended air ambulance services are:
- Endorsed by leaders in aeromedical credentialing like EURAMI and CAMTS
- Strategically designed to handle medical needs based on trauma level, patient condition, doctor recommendations, and financial situation
- Clinically-proven models of transferring patients in and out of aircraft with benefits backed by research
There are two main classifications of air ambulance based on the operation and service provided by them. An aircraft that has both medical staff and medical equipment that can be used to provide medical care to the patient in flight is normally referred to as a medevac, or medical evacuation delivery system. The other type is a non-medical aircraft. It’s used for the purposes of transporting a deceased patient. It is normally referred as a casevac, or casualty evacuation aircraft.
An air ambulance provides medical assistance in cases of emergency where a normal ambulance cannot accommodate the patient. This can happen in cases such where the terrain does not allow the normal ambulance to reach the place or the duration of the journey would be too long. In such cases, air support and transportation more suited to the requirement. This not only aids in getting the patient quickly to the nearest medical facility but also provides a swift medical assistance to the patient, which may be of critical use in many kinds of accidents.
Another way of differentiating these services is based on the purpose or role of them. There are dedicated aircraft that only carry out certain type of operations, whereas some aircraft are used for both multiple purposes and roles.Besides the traditional forms of emergency medical transportation, air ambulance services can be used for a variety of other operations such as searching for missing or stranded people. Air support is highly beneficial in cases such as mountain accidents where a quick action is required. In scenarios that involve avalanches, or in cases where finding someone is only possible through the support of some aerial vehicle, these services provide a salient solution. Having the rescue team in the air makes it easier to narrow down the location of the patient or injured person quickly and provides faster medical assistance.
These are some of the expert recommended air ambulance services. There are many other categories and classifications not listed here. There are civilian, military, and business owned models to choose from. These providers might be government funded, receive donations from a business enterprise, operate on a fee-for-service basis, or could be funded through public and other kinds of resources. Talking with your primary care doctor or a qualified air ambulance flight director is the best way to help you make the right decision based on your particular needs.
