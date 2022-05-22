Finance
Lawyers – Generate a Million Dollars in Additional Income For Your Law Firm
Today’s lawyer is so focused on getting the message out that will persuade the potential client to call the firm; the lawyer fails to look within to see if a change in the thought process, management, or delivery of the product can create new clients. From someone who spends a great deal on marketing, I have become quite savvy on how to generate free clients.
Traditionally, the client used to have one lawyer who handled everything. Then, due to fast paced technology, coupled with a much smarter client, lawyers could not depend on repeat business. The advent of lawyers doing marketing by touting cheaper rates or other hooks knocked the old- time family lawyer right off the top rung. Those lawyers today are still trying to figure out what went wrong and how to change the practice in order to meet the 21st Century’s client consumer.
Today’s firm marketing has to be more than yellow pages, television, or other media markets. Firms must simply figure out what the client wants and deliver it in such a fashion that they become mini-marketers for your law firm.
Today’s client wants more than just a lawyer. I don’t recall one client who has asked me where I went to law school, what my class ranking was, or even if they could see my law license. Clients were looking for me to get on their level, talk to them, and be available to them.
I’m a keeper of statistics, and it became apparent when we implemented our strategic plan back in 1997 that my most valuable commodity was my high rate of client rapport. A good portion of my business came from clients who genuinely liked me, and told everyone about me long after their case was settled.
Over the years, I started noticing that there was a big difference between ‘just satisfying’ the client with the right results, and developing a relationship with the client that lasted far beyond the settlement of the case. Thus, I created and designed a client loyalty program within my firm that accounts for approximately 33% of my new clients, many of which were referred by clients I represented over 15 years ago. Ask anyone at my firm and they will vouch that my development of client loyalty versus client satisfaction is non-negotiable. I don’t care how much money you generate, you are tasked with creating client loyalty.
CLIENT LOYALTY IS NOT THE SAME THING AS CLIENT SATISFACTION!!!
As you know, excellent service leads to client satisfaction, which is an essential element in creating client loyalty. A client can be satisfied with the results but still feel no personal tie to you or your firm.
Client loyalty is a concept that includes five things:
1. The overall satisfaction of client’s experience when doing business with a law firm.
2. The willingness to build a relationship with you and your company.
3. The willingness to be a repeat client.
4. The willingness to recommend you to others.
5. The reluctance to switch to another law firm.
CLIENT TURN-OFFS:
Client turn-offs arise when employees (and I mean lawyers as well as non-lawyers) fail to communicate well, both verbally and non-verbally. Some examples of client turn-offs are:
1. Failure to greet or even smile at a client.
2. Failure to see the client on time.
3. Inaccurate information given or lack of knowledge conveyed.
4. Failure to give full attention to the client either while on the phone or when meeting them in person.
5. Rude or uncaring attitude.
6. Inappropriate, dirty, or sloppy appearance at the workplace.
7. Any communicative message that causes the client to feel uncomfortable.
Surveys completed by the U.S. Office of Consumer Affairs revealed these interesting facts (within this article client and customer are inter-changeable):
1. One client in four is dissatisfied with some aspect of a typical transaction.
2. Only 5% of dissatisfied clients complain to the company. The vast silent majority would rather switch than fight. They simply take their business elsewhere.
3. A dissatisfied client will tell 10 to 20 people (12 is the average) about a company that provided poor service. Some people will tell hundreds or even thousands.
How does this affect our business? If 25% of our clients are unhappy or unhappy with our service, but only 5 % of that 25% bother to complain, the impact can be devastating.
Let’s take a typical injury law firm that signs up 1000 clients per year. If 250 clients are unhappy but we only hear from 5% of that 250, which is approximately 13, that may sound good to everyone until they realize that the 237 quiet ones are likely to tell 2,844 people (237 x 12 = 2,844). Adversely, if a client is completely satisfied, he might tell 1 to 3 people or an average of 2.
In 2004, my statistics showed me that there were three major sources of clients in my firm, and it broke down as follows:
421 cases or 41% were TV
140 cases of 14% were from our website
340 cases of 33% were from personal referrals
Now let me tell you the cost of getting those referrals. TV cost approximately $900 per client in real dollars. The website cost approximately $500 per case to get them in the front door. And last but not least, personal referrals cost absolutely nothing. Which type of referral would you think I want?
What is also important to note is that of the 340 personal referrals that we signed up, we only had 823 referrals, which means that we had a 41% success rate in signing up personal referrals. In TV advertising, we had 2,333 calls and signed up 421 new cases. This was a conversion rate of 18%. Our website yielded 1,268 inquiries and only 140 signups, which is only an 11% conversion rate. You can clearly see that the personal referrals are already sold on our services when they seek us out. They’re not just shopping around for attorneys or trying to find out information. They come to us wanting our services. This also costs the firm less time and money in converting these calls to actual cases. Now I ask you, which do you think is the most cost effective form of advertising we do in the firm and also yields us the greatest conversion rate? It is clear…the personal referrals from our old clients and people we do business with.
Now let’s go to the actual dollar cost for an unhappy client. As I stated earlier, out of 1000 clients, if we go by the national average, we have approximately 250 clients. Of those 250 clients, 95% never express discontent, but also never come back or refer any clients either. Thus, we have 237 people who could have spoken to at least 474 people and referred us, which on the average would have converted 41% or 196 clients. In actual costs, just look at the following:
If we had to replace these clients with TV advertisements, the cost would be $176,400. But better yet, let’s think of the lost income. If we average $4000 a fee and we lose 196 potential clients, then we have lost approximately, $800,000 in revenue for the year.
BASED ON THE ABOVE, IF WE FOLLOWED THE NATIONAL AVERAGE, LOST REVENUE WOULD BE OVER $1,000,000.00
Finance
A Quick Guide on How To Make Money Online
Regardless of what others may think, there is money to be made online. There are numerous business models to work for and work from and your earnings will only be limited by the work you put in. This quick guide will present methods on how to make money online and help you determine which is the best option for you.
Let’s start.
1. Freelance jobs
There are thousands of online businesses today that are eager to hire skilled and talented individuals. People that know how to design, write, program, code and teach are often what they look for. A talented and skilled person in these fields can easily find work online. Most of the time businesses offer project-based, part-time, and full-time work.
PROS:
It is easy to find work and there are hundreds of job opportunities to choose from. You also have the freedom to work whenever and wherever you want as long as you finish the job assigned to you.
Your earnings are determined by the quality of time and hard work you put in. Unlike, in most but not all, office jobs that salaries and wages are fixed.
CONS:
You are working for an online boss. You have to answer to someone. If you’re not a fan of working for someone then this might not be for you.
Another con is the isolation. You’re office boss might be the worst person you had but you could bear it because of your friends. Now eliminate the friends and leave the boss in. Sounds a little sad, right?
2. Creating an Authority Site or Niche Site
First and foremost, let’s differentiate the two:
Authority sites are websites that have proven their expertise in the world wide web. This means that many reputable people on the internet have deemed it to be the “go-to” website because of their service or product.
Niche sites on the other hand are websites that contain and talk about only one specific niche, one specific topic throughout the blog.
Where is Earning Money online fit in all of this? How to make money online creating a website is by monetizing it.
a. Monetizing it using Google AdSense
Many people have made thousands of dollars with Google AdSense. However, it’s really hard to get approved by Google. Your website should need around 16-25 quality articles to get approved. Though getting approved isn’t a guarantee of making money. Your site visitors should also click the ads by Google. If ads are utilized and placed well, you can earn a significant amount of money.
b. Affiliate Marketing
Affiliate Marketing is promoting other people’s products and services on your site. You are basically promoting their products and you get a commission if a site visitor buys your product.
c. Membership website
You create a website that is full of content and quality products that are only exclusive to members. A person may only be able to get the full access to your website is to pay you a membership fee (which you will set). This is a good business model because it is recurring (members pay their fee monthly) and it’ll generate income long after you finish the website.
PROS:
You can create recurring passive income for yourself and you can live a lifestyle you’ve always wanted. The sky is the limit when talking about the potential earnings in creating Authority sites and Niche sites. It’s because the earnings will only be limited to the time, effort, connections, and investments you put in the website(s) you have. The more blood, sweat and tears you put on the websites, the more successful the website will be. Certainly, more success = more money.
CONS:
A lot of research, promotion, money and time should be invested in creating an Authority site or Niche site. You will also hit a learning curve since you need to learn many things, such as online language jargons, methods and techniques, copyright, online legal matters and many more.
3. Selling Your Own Product\Service
“The people that really make the BIG MONEY are the Creators and the Sellers of the product(s). Everyone in between is working for them.”
-Anonymous
Nothing beats being the “source” of a quality product. It might be an Ebook, Podcast, Magic Toolbox, Furniture, T-Shirt and etc. As long as you are confident that what you are selling is the BEST, then sell the heck out of it online!
Create a way for people to find your product — either create a website or put it on sale on a website. Start off from there and slowly build your business.
PROS:
When your product takes off, you’ll have what every person wants — Passive Income.
You will be accessible online 24/7 and you are open 24/7. The earnings will be determined on how valuable and useful the product is. If you consider it the best product then the money will come.
CONS:
Promoting the product will be a struggle; especially if you don’t have a website or connections online.
Finance
How to Earn Money From Blogging
Are you looking for ways to make money online? There are a lot of ways to earn you money online and blogging is one of the many ways. If you can write the things that you know about, you are not far from making money online. Isn’t it fun to write the things that you know so well? This is blogging.
When you blog, you write the things that interests you much. You write something that you are expert in. If you blog that way it should be, then you are attracting people to visit your blog more often. Providing people what they need to know can increase your blog traffic which is very important if you really serious earning money out of blogging.
Promoting your blog is a must to increase traffic to your site. If you have tons of visitors, you can absolutely make money.
There are a lot of web companies that are searching for many ways on how they can get sales. If you have enough traffic to your blog, perhaps they would agree to pay you for advertising their products. Yes, you can simply get paid for advertising other’s product or service. So if you have your own blog, why not get paid for it?
Some bloggers are signing up on affiliate sites. They insert the advert code into their blog to track them on their sales. If you’ve got tons of traffic, there’s no way you can’t produce huge sale.
Putting AdSense ads is one opportunity to earn money from blogging. As you can see a lot of bloggers put AdSense ads on their blogs. However, you need to work on your traffic rate so you can get high revenue from Google.
Finance
Unheard of Features With the Affiliate Prophet Tool
When it comes to keywords this is what’s going to make or break it for you. What’s most important about the Affiliate Prophet Tool is it tells you which keywords are the best and which one’s are junk, it will also track the amount of time your visitors spend on the page and also what they are drawn to and what seems to attract no attention at all. These are only some of the many features available by Affiliate Prophet Guide.
The only issue with Affiliate Prophet is the complexity of the tool, theres so many great features. The tool is designed to give you all vital information about your campaigns but it has to be setup correctly. Affiliate Prophet will help you to solve the missing puzzle in your internet marketing. With Affiliate Prophet Tool, you will be able to track which keywords that will help you in sales.
For starters, Affiliate Prophet Tool is a brand new software form the popular marketing wiz Peter Yoon. With Affiliate Prophet in your internet marketing campaign you are equipped with the latest and most advanced technology available for sales conversion. Here is what Affiliate Prophet Tool will do for you; when visitors visit your site it will track all of their browsing habits against your website’s components. These components include color schemes, fonts, headlines, ads, keywords and other elements found on your landing page. Affiliate Prophet is the enhanced version of conversion, keyword tracking. You may call it keyword and conversion tracking on steroids.
There is much anticipation associated with Affiliate Prophet Tool and rightfully it should be so. The program will deliver, without exception all that it promises. After installation, Affiliate Prophet tracks all of the important contents of your landing page to evaluate the efficiency of them. Because of this I highly suggest you check out the affiliate prophet script. I think you will be pleasantly surprised with the amount of power that is this one little script can give you when it comes to understanding market or niche your in.
