Letters: The Disinformation Governance Board was canceled by … drum roll, please …
Canceled by …
Oh, irony of ironies. Could we possibly make any of this up? The Disinformation Governance Board was canceled by, drumroll, please … Disinformation!!!
Paul Munger, St. Paul
Same rights under attack
It is hard to imagine it was 50 years ago I wrote my first letter to the editor to the Pioneer Press and now those same rights are under attack again.
It was a brief letter simply stating two points. First, when a woman or man enters a doctor’s office to decide issues of their own mental and physical health, the state or federal government has no place controlling their decisions. Second, why do many of the same people who will not let a woman make her own health-care choices, because they purport to be “pro-life,” refuse to adequately fund children’s health care, children’s nutrition programs, housing programs, education systems, and the list goes on and on. It seems to me these people are unwilling to support the children in this country that need our help.
This group of anti-choice Republicans are willing to pass legislation to interfere with a woman’s right to choose her own medical care, but are unwilling to support children in this country who are living in poverty. They are even less likely to help immigrant infants and children fleeing oppression in their home country. We have millions of children in this world who are living on the brink of starvation, but instead of helping them they are willing to spend millions of dollars on lobbying efforts to control the lives of women. This from the “party of individual freedom,” which it appears is anything but that now.
Gregg Mensing, Roseville
They’ll be OK
I am commenting on the current kerfuffle between the city of St. Paul and local landlords that was ignited by the recent 3% rent-increase ceiling voted in by the citizens of St. Paul, because it seems some local developers and landlords feel that they could not achieve their desired profit levels under the new law.
However, we beg to differ. We at Stafford Properties have enjoyed satisfactory income and profit levels from our rental holdings since 2002. After initially investing in a single rental townhouse in 2002, our real estate holdings have increased by acquiring more rental condominiums in Florida and in Eagan. Our pricing philosophy and policy is to sensibly set our rents to help us maintain and to increase tenant retention occupancy. By that, we mean to keep our rents at reasonable price levels to assure and improve uninterrupted monthly income.
A vacated unit might cause the loss of two months’ rent, plus the cost of painting and repairs. When a tenant leaves, a landlord can lose roughly $3,500 on a typical 2-bedroom unit. We did not increase the rent on our first rental townhouse for nine years and the tenants remained there the entire time.
Like some other investors, our portfolios are diversified with real estate, mutual funds, bonds. IRAs and ROTHs, etc. While working in real estate and banking during the past, from 1984 to 2005, I happened to advise and assist many couples and individuals who became millionaires over time.
I would say to the Minnesota Legislature and St. Paul “not to worry” when developers and landlords threaten to quit the business due to the new 3% rent ceiling, because there will always be other investor/developers standing in the wings to take swift advantage of the abandoned opportunities. Real estate continues as a stable and profitable investment opportunity. Even with the 3% cap, I feel that most landlords will make more money than they need to in order to survive.
Alvin M. Stafford
The writer is owner and manager of Stafford Enterprises, Eagan
Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart: Who Has She Dated In The Past? Is She Dating Someone Currently
Everyone wants to know about a celebrity. What they eat, where they go, whom they date, everything. But being a celebrity is not easy. It can bring out a lot of rumors about you. People are constantly watching you. It can create some controversies too.
Lili Reinhart is an actress who became famous by playing Betty Cooper in Riverdale. The celebrity has gained a lot of attention because of her relationship with Cole Sprouse but are they still dating? NO. The word on the street is that she might be dating Spencer Neville.
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart is an American actress best known for playing Betty Cooper in Archies Riverdale. Later on, she was known to the world and was offered many roles in movies. She is known to be seen in Hustler’s lead role. She also had a cameo in Elizabeth Bank’s movie Charlie’s Angels(2019).
She is a stupefying actress. She came out as a bi-sexual in June 2020 on social media.
Who Is Lili Currently Dating?
Lili Reinhart is currently rumored to be dating Spencer Neville. It has been said that they both were seen together at Coachella. But, neither of them has posted a picture of them together. They have posted single photos on social media, but they were together in one frame in none of them.
The stars have not yet announced that they are interested in each other.
Spencer Neville
Spencer Neville is an actor known for Devotion (2019). He is currently rumored to be dating Lili Reinhart. They were introduced to each other by a common friend.
About Her Past Relationship With Cole Sprouse
Lili has previously dated her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse known to play Jughead. They both started dating in 2017 and have continued to date till 2020. They are on-screen, and the fans are on cloud 9 to know that they see each other.
They used to keep their relationship very private but casually posted a picture or more on social media every once in a while. Once in 2019, Cole surprised Lili by taking her on a hot-air balloon ride. He didn’t reveal her identity and addressed her as “my girlfriend.”
Their Break-Up
In early 2020, the struggles between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were visible, but none of them made an official statement. Furthermore, in April 2020, Cole was seen with Kaia Gerber instead of Lili in L.A.rumors of them breaking up spread like fire, but Cole denied all of them.
In addition, Cole and Lili’s co-star, Skeet Ulrich from Riverdale, has also addressed “Sprousehart” (Sprouse + Hart) in the past tense in May 2020 as if they were over with each other, yet they made no statement.
The actors may be denying all the facts visible to everyone, but they never uttered a word about it. All of it left the audience and fans confused about their relationship. Finally, things added up in August 2020, when Cole spoke on the situation and said, “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to split in March more permanently,” and wished her the best for the future.
Even though fans had an idea about their relationship being on edge, it was still a shock.
appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Bijbehara youth becomes overnight millionaire, wins Rs 2 crore on Dream 11
Jahangeer Ganaie
Bijbehera, May 22 (KNO): A youth from south Kashmir’s Bijbehara area became an overnight millionaire by winning Rs 2 crore on the online fantasy cricket platform Dream11.
Waseem Raja from Shalgam Bijbehara, while talking to news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) said that he was deep asleep on Saturday late night, when some friends called him and informed him that he is placed at first number in Dream 11 following which he realised that he has won around Rs 2 crore.
As the news broke out , people started congratulating him and his family. ” I have been trying my luck since last two years by creating fantasy teams in IPL,” he said.
“Becoming a millionaire overnight is like a dream. This will help us to overcome poverty as we belong to financially week section,” he said. My mother, he said is ailing. “Now I will able to treat her.”
Videos went viral on social media in which people can be seen congratulating Waseem Raja.
There is a wave of happiness in Raja’s village with the news of him becoming the winner in Dream XI.
Dream11 is an Indian fantasy sports platform that allows users to play fantasy cricket, hockey, football, kabaddi, and basketball.
In April 2019, Dream 11 became the first Indian gaming company to become a unicorn—(KNO)
appeared first on JK Breaking News.
ASK IRA: Has P.J. Tucker become quintessentially Heat?
Q: With each day, my admiration for P.J. Tucker rises. Think of all the players who have missed time in the playoffs and then think about Tucker’s refusal. You can see why Pat Riley loves him. – Stephen.
A: I’m not sure there have been many over the years with the Heat who have been more old school than P.J. Tucker when it comes to pushing through pain and discomfort. There have been times on game-day morning when I have witnessed P.J. barely ambulatory as he heads to the court for shootaround. Hours later, he is as feisty as ever. That again was the case Saturday, including when he exited Saturday night’s postgame podium, as well. Still, this postseason, and these injuries, might also open the eyes of Pat Riley and his staff when it comes to their steadfastness in their preference for veterans. The Heat have been walking quite the fine line when it comes to starting both a 37-year-old power forward, in Tucker, as well as a 36-year-old point guard, in Kyle Lowry. Then again, an argument could be made that the playoffs are a time when veteran savvy is irreplaceable, as some of the uneven play of the Heat neophytes has shown in this series. To their credit, Lowry and Tucker were back Saturday, feisty as always, essentially as usual.
Q: If they give Tyler Herro close to $30 million a year, they are crazy. He’s showing what level player he is, when it counts most. – G.E.
A: First, let’s not gloss over the regular season and Tyler Herro being named NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Tyler was very, very good for extended stretches this season. And that, largely, is what you get paid for in the NBA. Yes, work remains to be done. But that all is part of the process with the rookie scale and rookie-scale extensions. You get paid, and then you are asked to grow. There clearly is a risk-reward element. But if you go the other way, and play it too cautiously, you wind up where the Suns stand, now having competition to merely retain Deandre Ayton. Tyler just turned 22 in January. The elevated salary on an extension would not even kick in until the 2022-23 season. So, like all investments, it comes down to speculation on potential return. Considering what he has achieved to this stage, there clearly is a foundation to build upon. The thought here is an incentive-laden extension that allows Tyler to earn as he elevates.
Q: I give Erik Spoelstra kudos for pulling a very ineffective Tyler Herro and inserting Victor Oladipo, which turned out to be a game changer. – Rolando, Borrego Springs, Calif.
A: Now if only Victor Oladipo’s offense could come around against this level of competition, as well. With both Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro ailing, it could take more than defense to compete against the Celtics, But, yes, Vic’s defense was on point and crucial in surviving Saturday night. At the least, he has shown the ability to thrive as a complementary component. Now, more might be needed.
