Letters: The Disinformation Governance Board was canceled by … drum roll, please …

Canceled by …

Oh, irony of ironies. Could we possibly make any of this up? The Disinformation Governance Board was canceled by, drumroll, please … Disinformation!!!

Paul Munger, St. Paul

Same rights under attack

It is hard to imagine it was 50 years ago I wrote my first letter to the editor to the Pioneer Press and now those same rights are under attack again.

It was a brief letter simply stating two points. First, when a woman or man enters a doctor’s office to decide issues of their own mental and physical health, the state or federal government has no place controlling their decisions. Second, why do many of the same people who will not let a woman make her own health-care choices, because they purport to be “pro-life,” refuse to adequately fund children’s health care, children’s nutrition programs, housing programs, education systems, and the list goes on and on. It seems to me these people are unwilling to support the children in this country that need our help.

This group of anti-choice Republicans are willing to pass legislation to interfere with a woman’s right to choose her own medical care, but are unwilling to support children in this country who are living in poverty. They are even less likely to help immigrant infants and children fleeing oppression in their home country. We have millions of children in this world who are living on the brink of starvation, but instead of helping them they are willing to spend millions of dollars on lobbying efforts to control the lives of women. This from the “party of individual freedom,” which it appears is anything but that now.

Gregg Mensing, Roseville

They’ll be OK

I am commenting on the current kerfuffle between the city of St. Paul and local landlords that was ignited by the recent 3% rent-increase ceiling voted in by the citizens of St. Paul, because it seems some local developers and landlords feel that they could not achieve their desired profit levels under the new law.

However, we beg to differ. We at Stafford Properties have enjoyed satisfactory income and profit levels from our rental holdings since 2002. After initially investing in a single rental townhouse in 2002, our real estate holdings have increased by acquiring more rental condominiums in Florida and in Eagan. Our pricing philosophy and policy is to sensibly set our rents to help us maintain and to increase tenant retention occupancy. By that, we mean to keep our rents at reasonable price levels to assure and improve uninterrupted monthly income.

A vacated unit might cause the loss of two months’ rent, plus the cost of painting and repairs. When a tenant leaves, a landlord can lose roughly $3,500 on a typical 2-bedroom unit. We did not increase the rent on our first rental townhouse for nine years and the tenants remained there the entire time.

Like some other investors, our portfolios are diversified with real estate, mutual funds, bonds. IRAs and ROTHs, etc. While working in real estate and banking during the past, from 1984 to 2005, I happened to advise and assist many couples and individuals who became millionaires over time.

I would say to the Minnesota Legislature and St. Paul “not to worry” when developers and landlords threaten to quit the business due to the new 3% rent ceiling, because there will always be other investor/developers standing in the wings to take swift advantage of the abandoned opportunities. Real estate continues as a stable and profitable investment opportunity. Even with the 3% cap, I feel that most landlords will make more money than they need to in order to survive.

Alvin M. Stafford

The writer is owner and manager of Stafford Enterprises, Eagan