News
Literary pick of the week: Mac McKenzie’s back in ‘Something Wicked’
Nina crawled up behind me and kissed the scar on my shoulder where the shrapnel had sliced into me when a bomb blew up a friend’s truck. She kissed the collarbone that had been fractured when I leapt out of a two-story building to avoid getting blown up by another bomb and nuzzled the top of my head where they had drilled two dime-size burr holes to relieve the epidermal hematoma that had occurred when I was nearly clubbed to death. At the same time her fingers danced over the hole in my back where I had been shot.
The paragraph above tells readers what they need to know about Rushmore “Mac” McKenzie’s previous 18 adventures. He’s been in a lot of trouble. Now, thanks to author David Housewright, graduate of Cretin High School and the University of St. Thomas, McKenzie is back in “Something Wicked.”
McKenzie was a detective with the St. Paul Police Department and by solving a crime he became a millionaire. Although he retired from the force, he’s rich enough to do an occasional informal “favor” for a friend.
In McKenzie’s 19th case his wife, Nina Truhler, owner of a jazz club on St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill, insisted he retire after he came out of a coma in “What Doesn’t Kill Us” (winner of a prestigious Edgar Award).
In “Something Wicked,” Nina has to ask McKenzie to come out of retirement once more, when her former employee Jenness Crawford asks for help. Her family owns a century-old castle on a lake close to Redding, Minn., near the South Dakota border. Her grandmother Tess Redding died in a locked bedroom and Jenness thinks one of her three aunts or two uncles killed their mother so they could sell Redding Castle to a developer and walk away with more than $1 million each. The police don’t agree, saying the old woman’s death was from natural causes.
This family is a bunch of quibblers. Big Ben, Jenness’ uncle, is having affairs, and so is his wife, domineering Olivia. Her Aunt Carly just wants the money and doesn’t talk about it in a ladylike way. Aunt Eden cares about peace and justice and Anna is a professor at Southwest State University. They all have secrets.
Housewright touches on contemporary America through McKenzie’s observations:
…the entire world seemed bright and carefree — unless you looked closely. Then you could see the masks some citizens wore against the pandemic and the kid on the corner handing out flyers promoting racism and the dueling campaign signs espousing conflicting political views that allowed for no compromise and you’d realize how deceptive appearances could be.
That kid on the corner belongs to a small white supremacist group, Sons of Europa, that worship the Nordic gods and has a headquarters on the lake where guards stand with automatic rifles. What are they up to? Were they responsible for the burning cross on the Castle grounds?
The fun in this book comes when the town’s chief of police, Deidre Gardner, walks onto the page. A tall, fit African American, she was McKenzie’s colleague in the Twin Cities. Their banter is funny, especially when Dee keeps calling Mac “Jessica” after Angela Lansbury’s portrayal of amateur small-town sleuth Jessica Fletcher.
Chief Gardner hires McKenzie as an informal consultant as they question suspects and follow leads. The story kicks up a notch when one of the siblings is killed and two priceless paintings are stolen from the castle.
This is the first book in this series that gives us good insight into Nina, who is much more in evidence on these pages than in previous books. She’s smart, sassy, beautiful, in love with her husband and a good business mentor for Jenness, who wants to figure out how the castle can make money so her aunts and uncles won’t sell the place she loves.
As always, McKenzie’s inner thoughts are set in italics, giving us an insight into what he’s thinking and feeling.
A mystery that includes two dead people can’t exactly be called a fun read. But there is something easy and quippy about “Something Wicked” that makes this perfect dock/patio/porch summer read.
Housewright will introduce his novel (Minotaur Books, $26.99) at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Next Chapter Booksellers, 38 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Go to nexchapterbooksellers.com for ticket information. He will also be at Once Upon a Crime, 604 W. 26th St., at noon Saturday, June 4.
News
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
The Daily Wire and Candace Owens bring you the truth behind the biggest movement in the history of the U.S. The Greatest Lie Ever Told: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM is a documentary based on the Black Lives Matter movement that started in the U.S. after the death of George Floyd.
The documentary will be streaming on the official website of The Daily Wire. It is supposed to premiere on May 23rd. Candace Owens and The DW says that they are the only one that holds power to show you the truth behind the greatest controversies of all time. They say they are here to uncover everything that mainstream media refuses to show.
Furthermore, do you know? The DW is broadcasting the show on the second death anniversary of George Floyd.
Can You Watch The Documentary On Other Streaming Platforms?
No, you cannot watch the documentary on any other streaming platform like Amazon, Netflix, Hulu, etc. The documentary is only available on the official website of The Daily Wire.
How To Watch It On The DW?
You have to sign up for The Dw to watch the documentary, as it is available to exclusive members only. If you haven’t signed up yet, you can do it now. Also, the new members get a generous amount of discount.
What Is DW?
THE DAILY WIRE (DW) is an American media company that provides news, opinion, and entertainment to viewers. They are opinionated about the truth and the rightfulness. They create controversies and raise issues that are in urgent need of people’s attention.
Who Is George Floyd, And How Is He Related To The BLM?
George Floyd is the person whose death gave birth to the movement “Black Lives Matter.” He is an African-American who the cops of Minneapolis brutally murdered. He was accused of using fake twenty-dollar bills, which later became a false accusation.
His death created a lot of anger amongst the people and gave birth to the movement. The movement was later accepted and promoted by people and celebrities around the globe.
The movement fought for the people who have faced discrimination on any basis.
Who Is Candace Owens?
Candace Owens has always been a part of the biggest controversies. She is a host, political activist, and author. She might oppose abortion and say that women are weak, but she supports the LGBT community and same-sex marriage. It surely creates a conflict about her personality and traits in the general audience.
Who Supported The Movement?
Celebrities from all over the world support BLM. They are Adam Lambert, Halsey, Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, Bella Hadid, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds, Cole Sprouse, Drake, Gigi Hadid, Harry Styles, Lili Reinhart, Machine Gun Kelly, Nina Dobrev, Rihana.
The post The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch? appeared first on Gizmo Story.
News
Letters: The Disinformation Governance Board was canceled by … drum roll, please …
Canceled by …
Oh, irony of ironies. Could we possibly make any of this up? The Disinformation Governance Board was canceled by, drumroll, please … Disinformation!!!
Paul Munger, St. Paul
Same rights under attack
It is hard to imagine it was 50 years ago I wrote my first letter to the editor to the Pioneer Press and now those same rights are under attack again.
It was a brief letter simply stating two points. First, when a woman or man enters a doctor’s office to decide issues of their own mental and physical health, the state or federal government has no place controlling their decisions. Second, why do many of the same people who will not let a woman make her own health-care choices, because they purport to be “pro-life,” refuse to adequately fund children’s health care, children’s nutrition programs, housing programs, education systems, and the list goes on and on. It seems to me these people are unwilling to support the children in this country that need our help.
This group of anti-choice Republicans are willing to pass legislation to interfere with a woman’s right to choose her own medical care, but are unwilling to support children in this country who are living in poverty. They are even less likely to help immigrant infants and children fleeing oppression in their home country. We have millions of children in this world who are living on the brink of starvation, but instead of helping them they are willing to spend millions of dollars on lobbying efforts to control the lives of women. This from the “party of individual freedom,” which it appears is anything but that now.
Gregg Mensing, Roseville
They’ll be OK
I am commenting on the current kerfuffle between the city of St. Paul and local landlords that was ignited by the recent 3% rent-increase ceiling voted in by the citizens of St. Paul, because it seems some local developers and landlords feel that they could not achieve their desired profit levels under the new law.
However, we beg to differ. We at Stafford Properties have enjoyed satisfactory income and profit levels from our rental holdings since 2002. After initially investing in a single rental townhouse in 2002, our real estate holdings have increased by acquiring more rental condominiums in Florida and in Eagan. Our pricing philosophy and policy is to sensibly set our rents to help us maintain and to increase tenant retention occupancy. By that, we mean to keep our rents at reasonable price levels to assure and improve uninterrupted monthly income.
A vacated unit might cause the loss of two months’ rent, plus the cost of painting and repairs. When a tenant leaves, a landlord can lose roughly $3,500 on a typical 2-bedroom unit. We did not increase the rent on our first rental townhouse for nine years and the tenants remained there the entire time.
Like some other investors, our portfolios are diversified with real estate, mutual funds, bonds. IRAs and ROTHs, etc. While working in real estate and banking during the past, from 1984 to 2005, I happened to advise and assist many couples and individuals who became millionaires over time.
I would say to the Minnesota Legislature and St. Paul “not to worry” when developers and landlords threaten to quit the business due to the new 3% rent ceiling, because there will always be other investor/developers standing in the wings to take swift advantage of the abandoned opportunities. Real estate continues as a stable and profitable investment opportunity. Even with the 3% cap, I feel that most landlords will make more money than they need to in order to survive.
Alvin M. Stafford
The writer is owner and manager of Stafford Enterprises, Eagan
News
Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart: Who Has She Dated In The Past? Is She Dating Someone Currently
Everyone wants to know about a celebrity. What they eat, where they go, whom they date, everything. But being a celebrity is not easy. It can bring out a lot of rumors about you. People are constantly watching you. It can create some controversies too.
Lili Reinhart is an actress who became famous by playing Betty Cooper in Riverdale. The celebrity has gained a lot of attention because of her relationship with Cole Sprouse but are they still dating? NO. The word on the street is that she might be dating Spencer Neville.
Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart is an American actress best known for playing Betty Cooper in Archies Riverdale. Later on, she was known to the world and was offered many roles in movies. She is known to be seen in Hustler’s lead role. She also had a cameo in Elizabeth Bank’s movie Charlie’s Angels(2019).
She is a stupefying actress. She came out as a bi-sexual in June 2020 on social media.
Who Is Lili Currently Dating?
Lili Reinhart is currently rumored to be dating Spencer Neville. It has been said that they both were seen together at Coachella. But, neither of them has posted a picture of them together. They have posted single photos on social media, but they were together in one frame in none of them.
The stars have not yet announced that they are interested in each other.
Spencer Neville
Spencer Neville is an actor known for Devotion (2019). He is currently rumored to be dating Lili Reinhart. They were introduced to each other by a common friend.
About Her Past Relationship With Cole Sprouse
Lili has previously dated her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse known to play Jughead. They both started dating in 2017 and have continued to date till 2020. They are on-screen, and the fans are on cloud 9 to know that they see each other.
They used to keep their relationship very private but casually posted a picture or more on social media every once in a while. Once in 2019, Cole surprised Lili by taking her on a hot-air balloon ride. He didn’t reveal her identity and addressed her as “my girlfriend.”
Their Break-Up
In early 2020, the struggles between Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse were visible, but none of them made an official statement. Furthermore, in April 2020, Cole was seen with Kaia Gerber instead of Lili in L.A.rumors of them breaking up spread like fire, but Cole denied all of them.
In addition, Cole and Lili’s co-star, Skeet Ulrich from Riverdale, has also addressed “Sprousehart” (Sprouse + Hart) in the past tense in May 2020 as if they were over with each other, yet they made no statement.
The actors may be denying all the facts visible to everyone, but they never uttered a word about it. All of it left the audience and fans confused about their relationship. Finally, things added up in August 2020, when Cole spoke on the situation and said, “Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to split in March more permanently,” and wished her the best for the future.
Even though fans had an idea about their relationship being on edge, it was still a shock.
The post Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart: Who Has She Dated In The Past? Is She Dating Someone Currently appeared first on Gizmo Story.
Literary pick of the week: Mac McKenzie’s back in ‘Something Wicked’
How to Spot Wrong, Dead-Wrong Answers on the CPC Exam
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Documentary: May 23 Premiere, Time And Where To Watch?
How to Locate a Big Rig Accident Attorney
Letters: The Disinformation Governance Board was canceled by … drum roll, please …
The Medical Helicopter – An Important Aircraft for Medical Transport and Air Ambulance Services
Lavu and Verifone To Allow Crypto Payments in Restaurants Across 65 Nations
Spinal Cord Injuries Caused by Truck Wrecks
Take Your Medical Billing Business to the Next Level
Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart: Who Has She Dated In The Past? Is She Dating Someone Currently
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼
19 Days Chapter 391: Release Date and Read Manga Online
One-Quarter Of Americans Felt Stress Over Money Last Year
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
-
Business4 weeks ago
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
-
News3 weeks ago
EXANTE broker donates $1 000 000 to Support Vulnerable Children and Families in Ukraine
-
Sports2 weeks ago
Shangri La Live Has Expanded Its Promos – Now there are Bonuses Every Day!￼