News
Michele Bachmann said WHO health regulations would infringe on US decision-making. Would they?
Former U.S. Rep. Michele Bachmann says the Biden administration is proposing amendments to the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations that would transfer U.S. sovereign authority over health care decisions to the WHO director-general.
Here’s a look at the issue.
The International Health Regulations, which are aimed at detecting disease outbreaks, allow the WHO director-general to declare a public health emergency of international concern. Member countries agree to abide by the guidelines, but the WHO does not have the power to enforce them, nor can it interfere in other countries’ decision-making processes, according to experts.
As the WHO hosts its 75th World Health Assembly beginning on Sunday, some social media users are misrepresenting proposals the U.S. is bringing to the conference, where delegates from 194 member states convene to discuss priorities.
Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has drafted a series of amendments to a legal framework called the International Health Regulations, which define countries’ rights and obligations in handling cross-border public health emergencies. The U.S. amendments call for greater accountability and transparency in responding to such emergencies.
But some remarks, including those by Bachmann, bloggers and conservative political commentators, are misrepresenting the proposals to claim they would take health policy decision-making powers away from U.S. officials and grant unilateral authority to the WHO’s director-general.
“These amendments would transfer our health care decision-making out of U.S. hands, into the hands of the director-general of the WHO,” said Bachmann, a former congresswoman from Minnesota, while calling into a conservative radio show last week. The segment was posted on Facebook, where it was viewed more than 32,000 times.
Bachmann went on to suggest that the same amendments would allow the director-general to impose global lockdowns and vaccine mandates, as well as force climate change policy and even gun control measures on member nations. Bachmann did not respond to a request for comment.
Experts familiar with the International Health Regulations say these assertions are misleading, and the idea that the director-general could impose enforceable mandates on other countries is unfounded.
Lawrence Gostin, a Georgetown University law professor and director of the university’s WHO Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, told the AP that the director-general only has the power to make recommendations, not enact laws or otherwise dictate national policy decisions.
“It is utterly untrue that the IHR would interfere with health care decisions or transfer such decisions to the WHO Director-General,” he wrote in an email.
Gostin, who also helped write the 2005 version of the IHR, cited the fact that China signed the IHR, but violated it by delaying reporting of the initial COVID-19 outbreak and later pushing back against the WHO investigation into its origins. The U.S. amendments seek to prevent this from happening, by tightening requirements for reporting information to the WHO and allowing them to conduct unimpeded investigations, among other changes.
Dr. David Freedman, the president-elect of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, who served on a WHO committee of IHR experts for a decade, reiterated that the WHO “has zero enforcement, police or punitive powers.”
Further, the IHR is mostly focused on preventing the spread of infectious diseases and pandemics, he said. Climate change, gun control or even specific measures like vaccinations or lockdowns are not mentioned.
Some social media users are also conflating the IHR with a separate effort the WHO has launched to develop a global accord on pandemic prevention and response. That accord is still being drafted, but experts told the AP there’s no evidence it would cede any national decision-making powers, either.
“Unfortunately, there has been a small minority of groups making misleading statements and purposefully distorting facts,” WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said during a news briefing Tuesday, clarifying that the WHO does not override member nations’ sovereignty.
News
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Riverdale is here with its latest episode. The American teen mystery drama series, developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, debuted on January 26, 2017. The show gained popularity worldwide because of its amazing plot twists, thrilling episodes, and mysterious characters.
The characters of the series are taken from Archie’s comics. The show is here, with its latest episode on Saturday, May 22, 2022. It is the story of a group of classmates fighting for their future and finding themselves and a touch of romance.
Release Time And Date
Season 6 Episode 15, “Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night”, directed by Gabo Correa and written by Ryan Terrebonne and Gigi Swift, will air on May 22, 2022, Monday on The CW at 8 PM (ET).
Where To Watch
Riverdale teen drama will release on The CW. It is also available for subscription on FuboTV and Netflix.
This series is available for renting or purchasing options on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.
The Plot
Riverdale was supposed to be a quiet and beautiful town, but the reality was different from what they wanted it to be. The death of the Blossom boy and the unfolding mystery behind his death were portrayed in the first season. Archie and his friends, including Betty, Jughead, Veronica, and Cheryl, try and solve the mystery of this small town.
After the death of Jason Blossom, this small town experienced a series of murdering and unexpected events. Archie and his group get entangled with these murder mysteries while solving the cases.
Previously on Riverdale, the superhumans have seen forging and altering themselves to fight against their enemies. Archie makes himself resistant to palladium to defeat his enemy, Percival. On the other hand, Veronica was trying to figure out what was happening with her and the poison she had secreted from her body.
It has become one of the popular TV shows because of its unseen twists, turns and leaps in the plot. Season 5, Episode 15: “Chapter One Hundred and Ten: Things That Go Bump in the Night” will be about Tabitha and Archie saving Pop Tate from Percival and Betty, confessing to Drake that she can see evil auras, which is intriguing and mysterious.
The Cast
KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper, Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge, Madelaine Petsch as Cheryl Blossom, Casey Cott as Kevin Keller, Vanessa Morgan as Toni Topaz, Charles Melton as Reggie Mantle, Erinn Westbrook as Tabitha Tate, Skeet Ulrich as F. P. Jones, Marisol Nichols as Hermione Lodge, Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge, Luke Perry as Fred Andrews, Molly Ringwald as Mary Andrews, Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, Drew Ray Tanner as Fangs Fogarty
Show Rating
Riverdale has been here for five years, and its charm has widely spread worldwide. The storyline of this drama is mysterious as well as funny. It has a rating of 6.7/10 on IMDb and 80% on Rotten Tomatoes.
News
Benches clear again between White Sox, Yankees as Josh Donaldson drama continues
It’s becoming a true soap opera between Josh Donaldson and the White Sox. This time it was catcher Yasmani Grandal who took issue with the Yankees designated hitter as he walked to the plate in the fifth inning on Saturday. Grandal stood up and got in Donaldson’s face and was animatedly jawing at him. White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson, who Donaldson had collided with and had words with last week, ran in to join the heated conversation and the benches and bullpens cleared.
After Anderson and Donaldson were separated, third baseman Josh Harrison was yelling at Donaldson and then White Sox manager Tony La Russa went up to say something and was pulled away.
Two innings before, after the bottom of the third, as Donaldson was walking off the field, he and Anderson had heated words.
This is obviously a continuation of last week’s drama with Donaldson.
It began in the first inning that game when Gerrit Cole had the bases loaded with one out. The White Sox shortstop was diving back to third base on a pickoff attempt when Donaldson’s tag was hard and pushed him off the bag. After he was ruled safe by third base umpire Chris Guccione, Anderson gave Donaldson a shove as he got to his feet.
“We had an opportunity to get a pick right there and I thought we were gonna get him,” Donaldson said. “It’s a baseball play, going to make the tag, I leaned on him a little bit, not intentionally, but just going to make the tag. And obviously, he didn’t like that.
“Competitive guys, two guys competing, trying to make a play happen right there,” Donaldson continued.
Guccione quickly got between them, but the benches cleared, bullpens emptied and there were minutes of standing around and staring angrily at each other.
“Guccione said you pushed him off the base and I said I think you’re right. I did. I think Tim might have said something. I don’t know,” Donaldson said. “But I thought Chris made the right call, if he did come off the base. I don’t know if he did or not. I didn’t know we were trying to make a play.”
The White Sox were unhappy with Donaldson last season and that may have played a factor.
“I don’t know. You’ll have to ask them about that. At the end of the day, I’m out there trying to make a baseball play, trying to get it out for our team,” Donaldson said. “That’s all I can do.”
Last year Donaldson allegedly said “Hands not sticky anymore?” to Lucas Giolito after homering off him. That was in regards to MLB’s crackdown on the illegal sticky substances that pitchers were using. Donaldson also called out Cole.
“He’s a f—ing pest. That’s kind of a classless move. If you’re gonna talk sh—, talk sh— to my face,” Giolito said at the time
()
News
Bob Odenkirk winds down his journey as Saul Goodman
Bob Odenkirk doesn’t remember anything about his heart attack last summer — not the CPR, not the three defibrillator zaps that brought him back to life and nothing from the eight days he spent recuperating at Albuquerque Presbyterian Hospital. Even the week after he went home is sketchy. He vaguely recalls his wife, Naomi, and adult kids, Nate and Erin, being with him and time spent with his “Better Call Saul” co-stars (and Albuquerque roommates) Rhea Seehorn and Patrick Fabian.
But that’s it. No white light moment? I ask him. No encounters with St. Peter or a dearly departed pet?
“No,” Odenkirk answers. It’s a hot day, the Santa Ana winds are blowing and we’re sitting indoors at a poolside restaurant at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, sipping mojitos, far removed from the day Odenkirk collapsed on the set of “Better Call Saul.” I express a little disappointment that Odenkirk cannot offer me reassurance about an afterlife.
“You’re disappointed? I’m disappointed,” Odenkirk says. “I wanted to have that tale to tell. I wanted to tell you which of my relatives was first in line to greet me. I wanted to see Abraham Lincoln playing chess with Elvis Presley and get in on that game. I think Lincoln’s probably going to win. But only after Presley throws the board across the room and knocks Lincoln’s hat off.”
Odenkirk, 59, chuckles. But just a little. He thinks about his near-death experience often and, yes, on one level, he feels a bit cheated. If his heart is going to stop and he’s going to turn bluish-gray because he isn’t breathing and if they have to put the paddles on him to jump-start his pulse, he would have liked just one grand, existential moment of awareness and maybe a couple answers about what’s next. Instead, he just got a big blank space.
Of course, that’s not all he got. Odenkirk also received a monumental outpouring of love from complete strangers on social media — platforms he calls “this horrible thing that has degraded us” — and that he remembers. Odenkirk still can’t wrap his head around the kindness directed his way. He’s not a warm-and-fuzzy guy. His comedy career — Chicago club stages, writing for “Saturday Night Live,” creating and performing “Mr. Show” with David Cross, all chronicled in his excellent memoir “Comedy Comedy Comedy Drama” — has been predicated on the idea that the best humor comes from a place of anger. And that people are stupid. And that life is dumb.
And sure, audiences do treasure Saul Goodman, the fast-talking attorney who provided “Breaking Bad” with moments of comic relief and turned into a cautionary tale and tragic antihero on “Better Call Saul,” now in its final run of episodes.
“But Saul’s not a good guy,” Odenkirk says. “He’s very selfish. So I don’t think it’s that.”
This ignites a good-natured debate — it won’t be our last — about how “Better Call Saul” made us feel something deeper about Odenkirk’s character, introduced as Jimmy McGill, a man of many talents, one of which is scamming. He’s a scamp looking for approval, foolishly, it turns out, from his older brother, memorably played by Michael McKean. And when that relationship turns sour (to put it mildly), it fuels frustrations and resentments that Jimmy can’t leave behind.
Anyway, we feel something for the guy — and for the actor who has played him for a decade.
“I’ll allow that,” Odenkirk says. “But I don’t think it explains that outpouring of warmth. I think that came from COVID, which freaked everyone out and led to this feeling of ‘Can we just not have more bad things happen to us for a little while?’ And then, you know, I’m not a movie star. I’m just a guy who acts and works hard. I think people see me and think, ‘If I was an actor and had a great bit of luck, I’d be like him. He’s not a flashy guy. He’s not even particularly gifted. He just shows up and goes to work.’ People can relate to that. And maybe that provoked a certain amount of empathy.”
Odenkirk isn’t pushing false humility. He likes to analyze things — his memoir could be used as a textbook for understanding sketch comedy — and this is his genuine take on why the world joined hands last summer and wished him well. I think he’s wrong, but his reasoning is completely in character.
“Bob, being who he is, is always grappling with the subtext going through his head,” says his co-star and friend Seehorn. “Like, when he was writing the book, he had to wrap his mind around, ‘Well, who am I to be writing a bio?’ And I would tell him time and time again that he has this breadth of work and expertise in comedy and a million funny stories and he’s a great writer and has taken risks and tried things and they haven’t always worked out, but he keeps trying. That’s interesting. Who wouldn’t want to read about that?” She pauses. “It took some convincing.”
The book, which Odenkirk wrote over the course of a few years (“Oh, my gosh, the cursing you would hear from upstairs,” roommate Seehorn says, laughing. “I just thought he was going to light so many reams of paper on fire on a weekly basis”), ended up containing a fair amount of advice, along the lines of “if I can do it, so can you.” Odenkirk doesn’t consider himself some wise old sage (“old, maybe,” he says), but he does think people can learn things over the course of time and even change. That belief has been at the heart of the many arguments he’s had over the years with “Saul” creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan.
“My pitch to them is always: Sometimes people learn the right lessons from challenges and trauma,” Odenkirk says.
The first five seasons of the series have opened with a flash-forward of Saul, now going by the alias of Gene Takavic, living in Omaha, Nebraska, managing a shopping center Cinnabon and living a bleak, empty, low-key life. The last time we see Gene, he believes he’s been made and needs to change his identity and disappear again. And then he seems to see something and changes his mind.
“He’s looking back on his whole life and asking himself, ‘Do I react the way that my instinct tells me, the same instinct that has landed me in a f— mall in Omaha, making cinnamon rolls? Do I keep following that gut?’ He’s still Jimmy McGill. He’s still Saul Goodman. I promise you that. But in his growth, he’s asking himself, ‘Really? Is this all worth it?’ And you see in that moment that he can’t hold that s— in any longer. He needs to be himself.”
We’ve spent the good part of an hour dancing around what’s to come in the show’s remaining episodes. Odenkirk can’t tell me, and I don’t want to know. But without getting into specifics, it would seem that Odenkirk may have finally won his long-standing argument with the series’ writers, allowing Saul to step past his resentments.
“You know, I’ve had my bitterness and frustrations, but whenever I see that at play, especially in a choice I’m going to make, I say, ‘That’s bull—. That is not a way to move forward,’” Odenkirk says. “And with Saul, I’ve always told Peter and Vince that sometimes people learn the right lessons and not the most selfish, resentful lesson from a bad thing that’s happened to them. They become bigger and more gracious and not smaller and ground-down.
“This is not a spoiler, what I’m saying here,” Odenkirk adds. “It’s weird, because it sounds like maybe I’m pitching that Saul becomes this goodhearted, generous, caring person. I can’t tell you where he ends up, but it’s not like he has some revelation of humanity. I think he gets to …” Odenkirk pauses. “I think I’ve said all I can say. But I like where his journey ends. And I think you’ll like it too.”
