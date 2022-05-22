Finance
Military Auto Insurance
Most folks don’t realize that pretty much every major car insurance company offers separate, customized plans to those folks who are serving in the military. Military families face many financial and emotional hardships that most other non-military families don’t have to even think about, like being deployed away from your family for extended periods and moving vehicles around the world to places like Europe and Asia on a yearly basis. Military families need a separate kind of auto insurance that can be tailored to their particular situation.
One company that offers a special military auto insurance division is Geico. Geico actually has an entirely separate department to deal with military auto insurance claims. They can custom fit you with a policy that takes financial hardship and frequent moves abroad into consideration when you sign your policy. For some people, you need a separate policy every time you move to a different state, imagine the crazy policy you would need if you were moving from Florida to Germany and then to Japan! But companies like Geico make it easy to get coverage and they often come with convenient payment plans that can adjust when your premiums are due to when you and your family get paid. Make sure you ask for the military auto insurance division when you apply for a auto insurance plan over the phone, or over the Internet so that you can get the right policy for you.
Many companies even offer discounted policies for military members as a way of saying thank you for protecting the country. Military discounts were fairly common place in modern life, but after the events of 9/11, almost all major businesses like car dealerships and other major corporations began offering special military rates. Make sure you ask your car insurance company if they offer military auto insurance discounts. You could save a bundle!
Finance
The Race to a Paperless Society
It is amazing how once you notice something, you begin to pay attention and in paying attention you discover a whole new world.
Several weeks ago I wrote an article on portable medical records and the possible uses of technology to bring part of the medical records from novelty status to a mainstream medical device. A few weeks later I was introduced to a new generation of portable medical records that were capable of synchronizing with the electronic medical records at a physician’s office or at a hospital.
For those of you who are not familiar with portable medical records allow me a moment to give some definitions. A portable medical record is a USB drive device such as a Thumb Drive, a USB wristband, a USB flash drive wristwatch, pendant, or other portable mass storage that can be worn on the body attached to a belt or keys and holds basic medical information in a database form. Almost all these devices now are password protected and offer varying levels of functionality.
A personal health record is the online equivalent of the portable medical record. This software exists on the Internet with storage maintained at a third-party site. The information is again password protected and in an emergency can be accessed by the healthcare provider with an Internet connection and that password.
An electronic medical record is a software package utilized by hospital healthcare facility physicians that replaces the paper patient chart. This is an official document and subject to significant government regulation. By 2008 every healthcare provider in the United States must be executing concrete plans to transition from paper to electronic records and by 2014 all paper must be gone.
With that in mind let’s turn now back to the portable medical records. This is a market that is exploding. A few short weeks ago I wrote an article, my second in this arena, that described nine products of this type. Two days ago I did a new Google search on this topic (okay, I was desperate for an article topic) and I found no fewer than 24 companies now offering these devices in the United States, Canada and England. Many of these devices are now being made in Taiwan and China and installed directly on the flash drives. They are coming in every shape, size and form but unfortunately with little or no functionality.
Yes, they all have some form of password protection and an emergency screen where basic information can be seen without the use of the password. They hold information such as living wills, organ donor cards, healthcare surrogate contracts, past medical histories, allergies, medications and a few hold greater levels of data. Two of them integrate with online personal health records but only one can import and export to electronic medical records.
None of these systems however have one basic piece that is required for credibility in the medical world. It is called change tracking and it is the ability for the healthcare professional reading the portable medical record to look at what changes have been made in the portable medical record and what existed in the record before the change was made. Change tracking is an internal audit of the system and ensures that there has been no tampering that could threaten a patient’s life.
At least there was not such a system until this week. This week [http://www.theoriginalmymedicalrecords.com] announced the prototype release of Version 1.2, a portable medical record with change tracking, high-level encryption and password protection.
This is truly something new and represents a second generation of portable medical record.
Where will this new medical device find a home?
As the water resistant or splash resistant USB devices these units are already finding a home on the wrists of scuba divers, sky divers, mountain bikers and others who enjoy high fun/ high risk sports.
But I envision a larger market. I envision a day when rather than receiving a flimsy paper wristband at the hospital or nursing home a patient has a portable medical record in a waterproof band around their wrist. When the nurse comes by with their wireless Tablet computer to chart she simply plugs the patient record band in and the records are immediately synchronized. The patient goes nowhere without their chart on their wrist.
When they go home the patient takes the band with them carrying the entire chart in miniature form. The hospital has its copy. The patient has their copy and their copy goes back to the doctor’s office.
In the event of an emergency the patient’s band is on their wrist and it does not matter what emergency room they go into, what EMS service picks them up all the important information is at the fingertips of those there to save their life.
I envision a day when my disaster medical assistance team (MDMS/DMAT-FL3) provides care in a Katrina like event after a natural disaster with subsequent flooding and places a USB flash drive wristband around the wrist of every evacuee. Information on federal assistance, registration for finding lost family members, their own personal information as well as a health record will travel with them from the moment of rescue until their final destination. If they already had a personal medical record on their wrist or in their pocket or around their neck as an independent we in the MDMS/DMAT-FL3 would be able to plug their device into our computers and upload the important information to help them recover their lives and help us treat their injuries.
This second generation of flash drive device holds tremendous promise not only for the transfer of information but even the prevention of medical errors by ensuring that the most basic information is in the hands of those who are making the most important decisions.
Finance
These Discount Dental Services Can Save You a Bunch of Money
Are you wondering what type of discount dental services do discount dental plans offer you? It is amazing how such an affordable dental plan can cover so many procedures.
You may have felt in the past that getting discount dental work was just a thought and was not possible. Well this article will help realize that dental discount plans can make affordable dental procedures a reality in your life.
Let’s take a look at just some of these procedures so you can see the significant savings available to you.
I’m going to pick out one dental plan from a list of many so you can see exactly what some of the reductions are available to you.
As you sit in the dentist chair of course you will be asked what brought you to the dentist office. Usually before the dentist will take a look around your mouth a set x-rays will be your first step.
Take for example a four bite wing x-rays that would normally run $70 would cost you only $29. That’s a nice 59% savings.
A normal adult tooth cleaning that would cost you $102 would only run you $46 that’s $56 back to your pocket.
Can you receive this type of savings on some of the more expensive dental procedures?
What if you had to get your tooth pulled? That would set you back $197. With the discount dental work we are talking about your outlay would only be $69.
What about a fairly serious dental procedure such as a root canal. For a front tooth root canal you could expect to pay $826. Actually your cost is only $348 that’s a savings of $478 or 58%.
Also it is important for you to remember that there is a big selection of discount dental services that are available to you with this type of plan.
You probably also want to know is there a dentist near me. Yes there is. Just keep reading and you will be able to find a local affordable dentist close by.
I was surprised to notice that the plan I was reviewing also covered dental implants and cosmetic dental services also.
But what surprised me the most was the cost of the plan I was reviewing. You’ll be surprised to discover that it was $189.95 for a family and less than that for an individual. Oh by the way that was for a full year not a month.
Really think about this for a moment.
As you have read this article hopefully are you beginning to see what a great value a discount dental plan could be to you or your family?
You owe it to yourself to do a further review. To check out these discount dental services just keep reading.
Finance
Where to Get Low Cost Minnesota Health Insurance
Looking for a health insurance plan in Minnesota that won’t cost you an arm and a leg? Here’s how to find low cost Minnesota health insurance with a reliable carrier.
Minnesota State Health Insurance
Minnesota has a number of state-sponsored insurance programs for low income individuals and families. These include:
* The Minnesota Medical Assistance program, which provides health care for low income Minnesotans. This program is different than Medicare which is a federally sponsored program for people over 65 and people with disabilities.
* The Minnesota General Assistance Medical Care program, which provides health care for low income Minnesotans who are not eligible for state sponsored or federally sponsored health care programs.
* The Minnesota Care Plan, which provides health care for low income, uninsured working Minnesotans.
For more information about these Minnesota health insurance programs call your county’s human services agency, or go to the Minnesota Department of Health Website at: health.state.mn.us/healthcare.html.
Private Health Insurance
There are two types of health insurance plans that are available in Minnesota. They are:
* Fee-for-service plans (also known as indemnity plans), which pay for all or most of your doctor fees, hospital fees, and prescription drug costs after you pay a deductible (usually $500 to $2,000). These plans let you choose your doctor and hospital and are the most expensive of the health care plans.
* Managed health care plans, including HMOs, PPOs, and POSs, which pay for your your doctor fees, hospital fees, and prescription drug costs after you pay a co-payment (usually $5 to $10 per doctor visit). With these plans you are assigned to a network of doctors and hospitals. PPOs and POSs let you use a non-network doctor or hospital for an additional fee. HMOs are the cheapest of all the health care plans, followed by PPOs and POSs.
Low Cost Health Insurance
To get low cost health insurance you need to shop rates. The easiest way to do that is to go online to an insurance comparison website.
Military Auto Insurance
The Race to a Paperless Society
Australia’s next prime minister came from humble beginnings
Carlos Carrasco rebounds in solid outing against Rockies as Mets win Game 1 of doubleheader
These Discount Dental Services Can Save You a Bunch of Money
Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor
Where to Get Low Cost Minnesota Health Insurance
What Is The Order Of Top Gun Movies To Watch? Stream It Or Skip It?
Ultraman Season 3 On Netflix: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Synopsis
Will Rising Interest Rates Threaten Our Fledgling Economic Recovery?
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?