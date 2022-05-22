Finance
Overcome Female Infertility – How to Treat Infertility With Angelica Root (Dang Qui)
As we mentioned in previous articles, infertility is defined as inability of a couple to conceive after 12 months of unprotected sexual intercourse. It effects over 5 million couples alone in the U.S. and many times more in the world. Because of unawareness of treatments, only 10% seek help from professional specialists.We have spent most of the time in this series discussing the conventional and Chinese medicine in treating fertility. I believe, it is the best time to change the subject by discussing how to treat female infertility with herb dang gui (dong quai).
I. Definition
Angelica is a biennial plant that belongs to the family Apiaceae. It’s root (angilica root) also known as dang qui or gong quai has been used in traditional Chinese medicine as a reproductive tonic medicine combined with other herbs such as astragalus to treat exhaustion from blood loss.
II. How angelica root (dang Qui) effects women fertility
1. Reproductive organs tonic
Traditional Chinese medicine views angelica roots as queen herb which has been used to enhance the productive system and promote menstrual health. It is said that angelica roots has the power to restore any deficiency caused by hormone imbalance.
2. Blood tonic
It also is a reproductive blood tonic herb that not only help to increase blood production to replace blood loss for women with heavy menstruation, but also increases the blood flow to abdominal region, leading to enhancing the chance of fertility.
3. Digestive system
Beside helping to cure diarrhea, it also increases the digestive system in absorbing essential vitamins and minerals, thereby reducing the risks of infertility caused by nutrients deficiency.
4. Blood and qi deficiency
Blood and qi deficiency in the reproductive region may be caused by blood and qi stagnation in the liver, kidney or some where else in the body, leading to irregular menstrual cycle, absence of period or painful period. Angelica roots helps to increase blood and qi flow, resulting in normalizing the function of reproductive organs.
5. Kidney tonic
It is said that angelica root also helps to improve kidney function not only in regulating water and fluid through urinary extraction, but also improving kidney normal function in regulating the natural menstrual process of the reproductive organs, resulting in increasing the chance of fertility.
6. Immune system
It is said that angelica root containing variety chemicals that help to strengthen the immune system in fighting against infection and inflammation, thereby decreasing the risk of yeast infection during menstruation as well as forming of irregular cell growth in the reproductive organs.
III. Side effects
1. it may cause skin inflammation and rashes, if it is taken in high dose
2. Since angelica root causes uterus constraction, a pregnant woman should not take it, unless with the approval of her herbalist.
Getting The Employee Back To Work
Unfortunately, too many employers see a transitional duty program, also known as a return to work program as a “make work” situation for both the employer and the injured employee. This approach to a return to work program often ends in frustration for both employer and employee.
A successful return to work program is much more. Having the right return to work attitude, as well as understanding the various transitional work programs are the first steps to a successful program.
Alternate or Light Duty Programs
Alternate or light duty programs allow employees to work at less demanding jobs until they are physically able to resume their original work duties. For example, an employee who normally does physically demanding labor could work in a more sedentary capacity, such as answering telephones, marketing campaigns or assisting junior or new employees
Modified Duty Program
Here the injured employees’ original jobs are modified through engineering alterations of the workstation. Employers use these programs to prevent aggravation of the injury. For example, an employer could install a high raised desk. This could be used for an employee who cannot sit for long periods of time or for an employee with a back injury by adding seats with added back supports and foot rests to relieve discomfort.
Work Hardening
“Work hardening” is the third type of transitional work program. In these programs, employees perform their usual job-related tasks in steps of increasing difficulty until they regain the physical ability needed to perform their original jobs. This allows the injured employee to remain at work, although at reduced hours. This type of re assignment allows the employee to preform simulated assignments close to the task they would do under their regular job duties.
Note: Design your back to Work Program to benefit both Employer and Employee. Try to provide a position that can function as a transitional position even if the employee may not able to return to the exact same duties quickly. The employee will be working and the company will be providing a service. Try to make the return work a win win for all.
During the return-to-work process, companies need to consider the employee’s physical limitations. If injured workers exceed their physical abilities, they may experience a recurrence of the injury causing unnecessary pain and suffering for the employee and needless additional workers’ compensation costs for their employers. Also, although employers can use transitional work programs for temporary illnesses and injuries, it is important to remember all absence and disability programs must be integrated with the requirements of the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Foreclosures and Your Income Tax
Deemed Sale
When you lose your home to foreclosure, or the property is given back to the lender (Deed in lieu of foreclosure), a deemed sale or exchange has taken place under Section §1001(a) of the Internal Revenue Code. This sale or exchange of property could result in a tax gain or loss, and the recognition of cancellation of debt (COD) income to the taxpayer. Cancellation of indebtedness will result in taxable income to the taxpayer unless there is an exception within the statute (IRC Section 108) which is beyond the scope of this article. One important factor that will determine the treatment for tax purposes, is whether your loan is Recourse or Non recourse.
Tax Treatment of Your Foreclosure
When an asset is sold, the difference between the amount realized and the taxpayers “adjusted basis” in the asset will determine the amount of the gain or loss recognized. The Amount realized will either be the fair market value of the property (FMV) or the face value of the debt, depending on whether the debt is classified as recourse or non recourse. Accordingly, if the debt is non recourse, the amount realized is going to be the face value of the debt, creating more gain, but no cancellation of debt income. Conversely, if the debt is recourse, less gain is recognized, because the FMV of the property as of the sale date, is used instead, but there is the possibility of having to recognize COD income. This COD income will be the difference between the Face value of the debt and the FMV of the property.
Know Your State laws Consumer Laws
The tax treatment of your home foreclosure is going to depend on whether your home loan was a Recourse or Non Recourse loan. Some States have laws preventing banks from coming after homeowners on unpaid loan balances, for primary residences, which creates a non recourse situation.
Recourse Loan:
1 – The amount realized is the FMV of the Property.
2 – The adjusted basis is what you paid for the property or acquisition cost, plus capital improvements.
If the property was a rental, then you have to subtract depreciation from the adjusted basis.
3 – Cancellation of debt income is the difference between the fair market value and the face value of the debt.
4 – Gain or loss is the difference between the fair market value and the adjusted basis.
5 – Attribute reduction and/or the elimination of deductible losses due to any forgiven debt income exclusion under IRC Section 108, due to the debt cancellation, must also be calculated, which is outside the scope of this article.
Non Recourse Loan
1 – The amount realized is the face value of the debt.
2 – The adjusted basis is what you paid for the property or the acquisition cost as in (2) above.
3 – Cancellation of debt income is not an issue with recourse debt.
4 – The gain or loss is the difference between the face value of the debt and the adjusted basis.
The TARP Shuffle
In May, 2010, General Motors and the U.S. Treasury Department took the dance floor together for a turn at the “TARP money shuffle.”
With much fanfare, the automaker’s chief executive officer Ed Whitacre announced that his company had fully repaid the bailout loans it received from the federal government.(1) Five years ahead of schedule, no less.
It was great news for GM, which has been struggling to compete with Ford Motor Co., the only Detroit automaker to eschew government money. GM promptly broadcast a television ad trumpeting its accomplishment. Meanwhile, the government was pleased to have a chance to show that Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) funds haven’t been lost forever but will eventually find their way back to taxpayers. “We are encouraged that GM has repaid its debt well ahead of schedule and confident that the company is on a strong path to viability,” Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a statement.
But, while the announcement may have made for good public relations, there was not much substance behind the corporate chest-thumping. The money GM used to repay its debt to the government came, not from selling cars to customers, but from the government itself. And the repayment of $4.7 million to the United States, and another $1.1 billion to Canadian government entities, was just a tiny fraction of the company’s bailout money, most of which is in the form of equity rather than debt.
Sen. Charles E. Grassley, R-Iowa, took the lead in following the money. In a letter to Geithner, Grassley stated that he was “concerned…that this announcement is not what it seems.” He continued, “In fact, it appears to be nothing more than an elaborate TARP money shuffle.”
Drawing on testimony from Neil Barofsky, the Special Inspector General for TARP, and on SEC filings from General Motors, Grassley noted that the money was repaid out of an escrow account at the Treasury, rather than out of company profits. He concluded, “The bottom line seems to be that the TARP loans were ‘repaid’ with other TARP funds in a Treasury escrow account. The TARP loans were not repaid from money GM is earning selling cars, as GM and the Administration have claimed in their speeches, press releases and television commercials.”
Replying on Geithner’s behalf, Herbert M. Allison, Jr., Assistant Secretary for Financial Stability, acknowledged that the loan repayment came out of the escrow account. However, Allison argued that Grassley’s characterization of the situation was inaccurate, because the account was nominally owned by General Motors. “Treasury retained approval rights over GM’s use of the funds from the escrow account in order to protect the taxpayer, but the cash was still the property of GM,” he wrote. But ownership aside, the account was created during the company’s restructuring, and the money that went into it came from the governments of the United States and Canada, not from car owners.
The Treasury argues that the repayment is still a notable accomplishment, since it means that GM did not need to use the escrowed funds for other expenses. That interpretation received a boost this week when GM, somewhat surprisingly, reported that it earned $865 million in profit in the first quarter of the year, and that it generated $1 billion in cash flow.(2) It was the company’s first profit since 2007, not counting the accounting adjustments that followed its bankruptcy reorganization last year, and it is the most solid evidence to date that the whittled-down automaker might have a chance to survive on its own.
But that does not mean the Treasury is likely to ever recover all, or even most, of the roughly $50 billion that taxpayers sunk into GM to keep it afloat. Whether taxpayers recover most of their investment in GM depends on the timing and value of an initial public offering, or IPO, that the company hopes to stage sometime this year but which may be pushed back because of recent market turmoil.
For taxpayers to be made whole, the company will need an estimated total value of $80 billion. That is hard to imagine, considering that in its old, much larger incarnation, GM’s peak market value has been estimated at $53 billion – and that was attained a decade ago.
The Obama administration has at least bought some time for a renovated GM to try to get itself off the ground. If it succeeds, the country may keep some auto-sector jobs that otherwise would have been lost, though that is debatable because any cars GM sells merely displace vehicles that other makers, many with U.S. plants, would have produced. It is too soon to see whether GM can survive in the long run, and too early to measure how much its turnaround is going to cost the rest of us.
And it is most definitely too soon to declare that GM is anything other than a ward of the state. This week’s favorable profit report is a nice first step, but all that hoopla about repaying the government was not much more than hot air.
