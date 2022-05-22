Finance
Project Management – Seven Key Secrets to Successful Delivery Every Time
What is it that makes a successful Project Manager?
How do you survive all the challenges and hurdles?
Most successful Project Managers follow the Seven key secrets to successful delivery every time.
1) Learn to be flexible – A key quality to have is the ability to be flexible in any given situation. Sometimes, in order to keep the project on track, a Project Manager will have to think creatively and be flexible to come up with solutions to problems. Being rigid makes it harder to find a “win-win’ solution. Basically, the options are to “make do” or adapt. To survive however, the Project Manager needs to be flexible and adapt. The key factor here is the ability to find a solution ‘whatever it takes’. When early assumptions made turn out to be wrong, there has to be an attitude of finding a solution, not dwelling on the problem.
Do not be too rigid and learn to bend the rules occasionally. Highly constrictive rules and plans will create their own problems and ultimately lead to frustration and inefficient processes. Remember red tape and rules tends to stifle creativity.
2) Keep the prize in mind – Be crystal clear on your final objective or goal. A successful delivery depends heavily on understanding and agreeing requirements right from the start. Then you can use these as the eventual success criteria for successful sign off of your project. Delivering on time and to budget is good, but the real art, the real skill, is in delivering a project as the user originally envisioned it.
3) A Positive Attitude – Generally the Project Manager has to be an active figure, a decisive leader, a good ‘people person’ and not a bystander. A Project Manager has to deal with a variety of situations, working with lots of people and experiencing a myriad of issues and risks. To see light at the end of the tunnel then it is important to have a strong personality that is both proactive and positive.
4) Look ahead – You cannot see every problem on the horizon, but you can anticipate common problems. Practice the good habit of looking ahead, speak to other Project Managers who have been there before you. Read up on lessons learned reports from previous projects. In many cases you will see common problems crop up time and time again. Anticipating them will put you in a much stronger position to deal with them when they eventually do arise.
Remember to ask lots of questions. Making the assumption that you know everything about the project is a dangerous path. Instead, try to have a clear understanding of the process, experiences and issues. That way you are in a much stronger position to deliver a successful project that users will stand behind. Do not accept things at face value. Look for hidden agendas and conflicting objectives, identifying these can help the Project Manager identify potential areas of conflict or resource problems. Go beneath the surface and find out where the pain lies. Work closely with stakeholders and at the end of the exercise you will have a list of the main areas to solve. You might also consider setting up visualization groups to make sure you are on the correct road to delivery.
5) Avoid misunderstandings – Clearing up misunderstandings quickly can save much pain later on in the project. One of the most common problems a Project Manager encounters is that of misinterpretation. Several people can and will agree to set of requirements or specifications, however, they might have slightly differing interpretations of the detail included. Unless you can identify and clear these up early, you are storing up problems for yourself later on in the project. Again a working group or visualization sessions often help to clear these up.
6) Control Project time – Be a good time manager. A good Project Manager must personally be good at managing time. If you are not punctual and prepared how can you pass these qualities on to your project.
7) Use the best tools available, but do not be ruled or distracted by them – Understand the basics of Project Management Tools. A good Project Manager requires a good rudimentary knowledge of the tools out there. ( or have a team that does). These tools can give the advantage that means the difference between success and failure.
Follow these seven key secret principal’s and you will find you are well on the correct path to successful projects over and over again.
Here’s to your future success!
10 Reasons Why Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Initiatives Fail
10 Reasons Why CRM Initiatives Fail
The sad truth about CRM is that many initiatives do not give the expected return on investment. As with many things, if you know what can go wrong ahead of time then you can plan accordingly. Here is our list of the top 10 reasons why CRM initiatives fail, so that you can make sure your initiative is one of the successful ones.
1. CRM confusion
People have different interpretations about what CRM really means in their organisation.
CRM is a business culture with well-defined and implemented business processes, measurable business objectives, and an ability to quickly and efficiently adapt to the changing customer demands for products and services
2. Poor vision and alignment to strategy
Leadership teams often fail to establish a common view of how the strategic CRM objectives align with the business strategy, and how the company will look, behave and feel differently if the CRM strategy is executed well.
3. A belief that the system is the solution
The emphasis on the need to automate frequently means automating bad processes, implementing poorly integrated point solutions. The scope of the project becomes dominated by system and IT issues at the expense of the crucial soft process and cultural issues.
4. Lack of cross functional sponsorship
As CRM is a methodology for doing business, the right executive level management must spearhead the project and make the change decisions. Middle management cannot effectively lead this enterprise project.
5. Lack of clear process ownership
Assign an executive to be responsible for enterprise business process development to ensure that you do not create inefficiencies caused by faulty organisational structures and limited functional mind sets.
6. Inadequate understanding of the real work
Processes are often superficially understood. Systems vendors or managers perception of the real work that goes on is not accurate. It is important to prepare a good map of the real processes, the variances and exceptions, and understand how they impact customers.
7. The initiative scope is too narrow
Which processes should be in scope? Here is a list of candidates.
Many initiatives fail to consider the interdependencies of these processes: Market segmentation, Campaign planning, Lead management, Account planning, NPD, NPI, Needs analysis, Proposal generation, Close the deal, Demand planning, Order management, Installation, Enquiry management, Problem resolution, Customer analysis, Needs reassessment, Up-selling, Cross selling.
8. Inadequate product, service and market segmentation
It is a fundamental requirement to ensure the processes associated with each product and service create the effective relationships with the different types of customers who want them.
9. Poor people change management
A CRM project provides the information that will change the way people work and how they should interact with customers.
Failure to put in place an effective ‘people change management’ work stream that overarches a CRM system project will lead to disaster.
10. Lack of optimisation and continuous improvement
Initiatives are often closed too quickly or are overtaken by events. Things do not go according to plan and change happens. A post implementation audit will reveal lots of unforeseen problems, workarounds and opportunities for improvement. Fixing these will drive up adoption and make a big difference to the ROI. I hope this short list doesn’t put you off!
Why Use A Pedometer? You Will Walk More As The Pedometer Keeps Count!
Walking is the easiest exercise to include in your daily life without needing bulky equipment or a gym membership. Just be sure to wear good shoes for walking, and then take off. You can go for walks alone or with family members or neighbors. You can walk a dog — yours or someone else’s. If shopping, walk some extra distance in the store or parking lot. If you get a pedometer and keep it in your pocket, you will be able to measure how well you are doing, and this can provide a lot more motivation.
I have kept an inexpensive pedometer in the right front pocket of my jeans or other pants for close to five years now. I glance at it from time to time during the day. This helps me gauge how I’m doing so far that day. I can see if I should get on my jogger, go for a walk, or go outside and toss balls for my dog for a while in our fenced yard… of course, that only works if I walk or run around with the dog, rather than staying in one place. When the weather is bad, I will also just pace around inside my house. As I work at home, with many hours on the computer, I do best if I take a break every hour or two. That’s a perfect opportunity to get in some walking. Don’t walk late in the evening if it keeps you awake.
Research indicates that many people walk about three to five thousand steps a day. Ten thousand steps is a commonly- recommended goal, but I have found that with my knees, I am better off with a goal of seven to nine.
I’m on my second pedometer now, and both have been made by Omron. But whatever brand you come across, pedometers are widely available in stores and online. They aren’t expensive, and they only require a rare battery change of a common small battery. On mine, the instructions were clear for how to set it up, and they likely will be on any model. Even if you didn’t set the pedometer quite right for what your pace length is, that doesn’t really matter for counting the steps; it would only mean that the number of miles shown could be a little high or low.
Walking briskly gives you better health benefits than just strolling along, but it all helps. People are becoming more obese, and there is a very long list of health problems that come with obesity. You don’t want them. Not only will they cut into your enjoyment of life and your effectiveness, but they are expensive. Some can even shorten life significantly. But just walking with a pedometer can help you keep your weight down.
I wish I could brag that due to using my pedometer, I am a perfect size 8 but in fact I am a bit pudgy myself. A period when one of my knees was bad and I couldn’t walk much showed me how beneficial walking routines are, as my weight went up then. I admit to overeating at times of stress too. But now my knee is good, there isn’t much stress, and I’m working on getting my weight down. My pedometer helps me keep walking, and I suggest you try one too!
How Technology Has Altered Your Work/Life Balance
If you work 48 weeks in the year and spend a conservative 5 hours per week commuting to and from work, you are spending 240 hours per year driving. This takes time away from family, hobbies, friends, and much more. How can technology be leveraged to gain that time back?
Up until recent years, the only option for working was to physically go into an office to put in your 40-50 hours per week behind a stuffy desk surrounded by people you may or may not enjoy working with. As technology has evolved, so has the flexibility of whether you work at the office, at home, at the beach, or some other locale.
While technology does make it easier for employers to allow telecommuting, there is still a trust factor that comes into play. There are ways each employer can measure productivity differently, but some employers are simply more comfortable knowing for certain their employee is at their desk during a specified time every day. Another consideration for employers is the morale of employees that are not working from home while another is permitted that luxury. Should they have 1 happy employee and 10 disgruntled employees or 10 content employees and 1 disgruntled employee? Rather than examining the struggles for employers that are faced with this decision, lets examine the technologies that allow working from home to be a reality much more frequently than it was 20-30 years ago.
If an employer decides to allow telecommuting, there are several tools on the market that safeguard their investment.
· Worksnaps: This tool allows an employer to monitor how productive the work-at-home employee has been throughout the day. There are less detailed tools available but this one doesn’t leave a lot of room for a work around by the employee. Beyond monitoring the time spent in productive programs (Facebook not being one of them) the tool takes screenshots of the worker’s computer screen throughout the day to make sure the employee is productive while activity is showing on their computer. They will even count the number of mouse and keyboard clicks.
· Internet: This is rather obvious but probably the most important tool. The internet allows you to communicate with members of your team, your company, and any outside clients. Many companies have web-based products they use for housing databases or other tools that are essential to job duties of their employees.
· Google docs: This is free to anyone that has a Gmail account. It provides Microsoft based tools to people no matter where they are in the world. Google docs can be accessed to share documents whether for informational purposes or for each member of a team to edit the document. If you don’t have Microsoft programs on your home computer, this is a great way to use them. They don’t have the most current benefits of the current programs, but it will work in a pinch.
· Trello: This is a popular tool that allows for project management across your team no matter everyone’s location. This can be used for individuals to organize to-do lists or monitor projects, so everyone knows where the team is at. The program permits you to break the project into segments that can be more closely observed as the project progresses.
· Zoho: This is another project management tool, but it looks to have an abundance of features including overlapping features I’ve already discussed. There is the ability to monitor time spent on projects, offers charts and written documentation of the progress of the specific projects the team is working on, a calendar that the entire team can contribute to and view, document sharing capabilities, notes area for recording specific hurdles or bugs that need to be resolved. This is just the tip of the ice burg in terms of the capabilities of this tool. The cost is relatively inexpensive as well ranging from $0 for limited access to $100/month/employee for all access.
· Yammer: This is described as a Facebook for work. This platform allows an employer to send only relevant information to employees. Then employees can communicate within their specific teams to accomplish goals.
· Skype: This is a free service that allows face-to-face communication between employees. The tool is internet based and allows you to bring several people into the conversation/collaboration.
· GoTo Meeting: This is a great tool for webinars as it will allow you to broadcast to hundreds of people that join. In addition, for those that cannot attend the meeting or want to watch the meeting for a second time the meetings can be recorded. You can share your screen with those that signed up for the meeting allowing for project collaboration or even training.
· Viewflux: There are several sites geared towards designers, viewflux being one of them. These sites allow you to share your designs with a group of people. Those people can specify changes they want made by marking up the page. Have you ever wanted someone to change something about a graphic and you try to describe in several words what just a few words and an arrow could describe? These sites make a world of difference for designers and their clients and team members.
· Dropbox: If you have files larger than what can fit on the Google drive, dropbox is an option for a place to share files with your team. According to Dropbox, this is a secure way to share files.
· Nimble: This is a great tool for sales people and people with large networks to stay organized. This tool combines your social media and email contacts into a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution. The tool even links conversations you’ve had with these contacts, so you can remember the contact in that specific context.
These are just a few of the tools that people can use when they work from home or even work in the office. The collaboration potential with the tools can simplify processes that are long overdue for change. In addition, the telecommuter can easily connect with and contribute to projects that are being working on in the office. Without these connections, the telecommuter could quickly be disregarded as part of the dynamic of the department they once worked with in person.
While some may argue that society is more disconnected from one another than ever before, consider that technology is not a hindrance to our efforts to communicate but rather an advantage. I would maintain that society is communicating more efficiently, more frequently, and more effectively than ever before because of technology.
Imagine being able to work from 7:00-4:00 and being able to start dinner at 4:05 rather than 5:05. Now you have time to patiently help the kids with their homework, easily pick up the kids from soccer practice, spend time focusing on your spouse. The pressure to get things done can decrease as the level of technology increases if we leverage the two. What would the ability to telecommute mean to your life? Do you do it currently? What have you found to be beneficial about it?
