Ramsey County eyes another potential homeless crisis as $53 million in emergency shelter funding runs dry
After working her regular overnight shift at a convenience store off Interstate 94, Sonya Apple sat down in a downtown St. Paul stairwell and cried. She was hungry, homeless and feeling ill — the first signs, she would later learn, of COVID-19.
A St. Paul Police officer drove up and invited her to join the city’s deputy mayor and county officials on Kellogg Boulevard, where shuttle vans were taking destitute residents of a sizable tent city to emergency shelters assembled virtually overnight throughout the city.
Apple, who had avoided downtown shelters out of concern for her own safety, accepted the offer, the first step in a two-year journey toward stability. It’s an active endeavor, as in she’s not fully there yet.
Still, while living in a former seminarian dormitory at Luther Seminary’s Stub Hall, she’s finally had time to grieve the younger sister she lost to suicide in 2018, and her 13-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, whom she lost custody of two years before that.
“It’s helped mentally, physically, spiritually, just having a place to call home,” said Apple, who figures she and her 43 neighbors would otherwise be out on the streets.
TEMPORARY SITES SHUTTERED
That’s not necessarily a far-flung likelihood.
Since December 2020, Ramsey County officials have scrambled to relocate upwards of 1,800 homeless residents from outdoor tents, public parks and light-rail train cars to temporary shelters backed by $53 million in federal COVID relief dollars and state and county funding.
Many of those temporary sites have since shuttered as funding runs out.
Barring a major financial injection, both 70-bed Stub Hall in South St. Anthony Park and 134-bed Mary Hall in downtown St. Paul could be the next to close in late June. Hennepin County ended its temporary emergency shelter program a year ago. Ramsey County’s Bethesda Shelter, at Fairview’s former Bethesda Hospital, closed earlier this month. Freedom House, a day center for the homeless operating out of a converted fire station on St. Paul’s West Seventh Street, closed its doors on May 8.
HOMELESS RESIDENTS FROM OUTSIDE RAMSEY COUNTY
During the course of the pandemic, as county officials have settled homeless residents into emergency beds, they’ve made what some might call a surprising discovery.
Far fewer than half of those surveyed said their last known permanent address before the streets was St. Paul, or even Ramsey County. Some 29 percent of residents said they came from outside of the county, with as many as half of that population hailing from Hennepin County. Another 18 percent said they had come in from out of state. And for 11 percent, their last permanent address was unclear.
In other words, only 763 out of the 1,837 people surveyed through Jan. 29 could claim St. Paul or Ramsey County as their longtime home. The county didn’t just step up to house its homeless during the pandemic. County officials have been housing homeless residents from across Minnesota, and beyond.
“Right there it shows it’s a regional problem, and it’s frustrating because it shows there hasn’t been a regional approach to tackling it,” Jennifer O’Rourke, the county’s director of government relations, said in an interview Wednesday.
No one was turned away, added Keith Lattimore, director of Ramsey County’s Housing Stability Department. “When folks were in need, we addressed that. And right now we’re just hoping that we can continue to serve people.”
COUNTY SEEKS HELP FROM STATE BUDGET SURPLUS
Lattimore acknowledged the outlook is not promising.
With a deadline looming Monday, state lawmakers are in the final hours of divvying up on paper what could be an $8 billion state budget surplus. A House bill introduced by state Rep. Rena Moran, DFL-St. Paul, with the support of the city and county delegation, called for funding Ramsey County’s emergency shelter operations at up to $14.5 million annually for five years. A compromise proposal called for $8 million in annual funding, and then $6 million.
MORE: Homeless encampments growing again in St. Paul as relief funding runs out
As of the latter part of the week, the Republican-led Senate had yet to propose funds.
These are “trade offers,” said O’Rourke on Wednesday.
“I would attribute that to all of the competing interests going on up here,” O’Rourke said. “I’ve talked to a lot of people in the past 24 hours. We keep working it. We’ve had the whole Ramsey County delegation sign on in support of this bill. That’s 16 House members, and on the Senate side Sen. Jim Abeler, (a Republican) from Anoka signed onto the bill.”
Those efforts have also received backing from state Sen. Dave Senjem, R-Rochester.
Among a wide hodgepodge of funding sources, Ramsey County has kept its emergency programs afloat through an internal loan to itself of $5.2 million. On Tuesday, county manager Ryan O’Connor plans to return to the county’s Board of Commissioners with another request for $5 million, with the hope that some of the funding will be paid back by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “The county is having to go back to the board, as we’ve exhausted everything and beyond that we had to spend,” Lattimore said.
The alternative could be more people sleeping on St. Paul’s streets this winter, even if many of them are not from St. Paul.
The county funded as many as 500 temporary emergency beds at a time, with additional beds and services provided by nonprofit partners. St. Paul and Ramsey County have committed to backing $74 million in “deeply” affordable housing aimed at the very poor, with the goal of transitioning residents out of emergency situations and into more permanent housing.
Still, not everyone is ready to make that leap. Jim Langer, manager of the county’s housing stability department, said he’s already moved some Stub Hall residents into a four-month transitional housing program, with the hope of readying them for more permanent arrangements.
ZUMBA FOR THE HOMELESS
Apple, a member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux tribe of South Dakota, has lived in the area since the 1990s. She said that before the pandemic, she rode the Green Line light rail and the A Line rapid bus after her overnight work shifts just to get some rest. That changed on that seemingly hopeless day in January 2020 when she agreed to board the county’s excursion van at Kellogg Mall Park.
After that, Apple said she spent 10 lonely days in temporary respite care at the former Bethesda Hospital, which Ramsey County outfitted in part for COVID-positive residents. That shelter — which housed as many as 132 people at at time — closed this month when relief funding ran dry.
Apple later spent a year at a Best Western Hotel through the county’s hotel voucher program, which she liked because she had access to her own private bathroom. She put herself through an online Zumba course that helped settle her racing thoughts, got back onto a regular schedule of contacting her probation officer and kept up with outpatient treatment. The hotel voucher program ended last fall.
For the past few months, Apple has resided at another county-backed facility: Stub Hall. She shares a small second-floor dorm room with her boyfriend, grabs her meals from a downstairs hall and enjoys the fresh air and pastoral backdrop of the college-like campus, making it a goal to do something productive every day.
On June 22, Stub Hall, too, will run its course.
“I’m already starting to plan for the closure,” Langer said. “I’ve closed every other site. I don’t want to close this one.”
Following draft combine, what comes next for Orlando Magic with the No. 1 pick?
Considering the Orlando Magic’s draft lottery history, nothing is easy during the scouting process that culminates with the NBA draft in New York.
But when taking into account what lies ahead for them, the easier part is behind the Magic.
Orlando landing the No. 1 pick in the June 23 draft gave the Magic full control of their destiny. Now they have the pressure — which they welcome — of making sure they choose the right player with that top pick.
“We have more work to do,” general manager John Hammond said on In The Zone with Brandon Kravitz. “Evaluation of watching these guys a little more thoroughly, a little more succinctly. Most importantly, a chance to actually spend time with them, get to know them, run them through a battery and find out everything we can.”
The Magic will start hosting workouts at their facility for prospects over the next few weeks before the draft, giving them a chance to make more in-depth evaluations than they did during the draft combine in Chicago — where many of the top prospects didn’t take part in scrimmages, on-court drills or measurements.
Duke’s Paolo Banchero, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Auburn’s Jabari Smith are considered the top players in the draft.
Hammond reiterated that Orlando will choose the player the Magic believe will be the best in the long run, not just who fits next year’s team better.
“You hate to be too cliché and say, ‘We’re going to go with the best player on the board,’ but I really believe that when you get to this level of the draft, you live by that,” Hammond said. “We can’t sacrifice a lesser player just because we have this need. I don’t think any need can be that great.”
But would the Magic lean on the guys on their roster for those evaluations?
Wendell Carter Jr. (Duke), Chuma Okeke (Auburn) and Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga) all went to college where one of the top prospects did, although none of them did at the same time as the players the Magic are considering.
“[Wendell] probably knows Paolo, somewhat, maybe from the Duke connection,” Hammond said. “I don’t know if Chuma has a real strong relationship with Jabari. The interesting one is Jalen Suggs and Chet are close. If we’re going to consult with one on one situation, that’d be it.”
The Magic also have the Nos. 32 and 35 picks in the second round.
They spoke with multiple players during last week’s combine that could be available when they’re on the board with one of those second-round picks.
Orlando will bring in prospects who that the Magic believe could be available in the range of those second-round selections for workouts to help determine what it should do with those picks.
“This is kind of like the dating process — you don’t know who that person is until you actually live with them,” Hammond said. “That’s when you make the full commitment. We’re going to have to get to know them the best we can.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
‘Historic’ changes possible at the Minnesota Legislature — if they can finish in time
Minnesota lawmakers could pass some historic legislation Sunday, including eliminating taxes on Social Security, easing the cost to schools for special education, and raising the pay of caregivers in the struggling long-term care industry.
But they have to act fast. Lawmakers have until midnight Sunday to agree on $4 billion worth of tax cuts and $4 billion in new spending.
They struck a deal on tax breaks Saturday, but sticking points remained on spending plans for key areas like crime and education. If they can’t get past those sticking points, it’s possible that the tax deal won’t become reality.
The money would be spent over the next three years and comes from the state’s record $9.25 billion budget surplus as well as future tax collections that are anticipated to exceed expectations.
Gov. Tim Walz, GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller and DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced the grand bargain Monday. Members of bipartisan joint committees have spent the last week ironing out the details of the spending plans.
Final bills appeared to be coming together Saturday as both the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party-led House held marathon floor sessions, committee meetings, and closed-door talks.
“It’s crunch time,” said Sen. Miller, R-Winona. “Time is short.”
EMERGING DEALS: TAXES, HEALTH, BONDING
Leaders of the conference committee working to cut taxes announced they had come to agreement Saturday.
The plan would eliminate state income taxes on Social Security, cut the lowest tax tier rate by a quarter of a percent and increase credits for renters and homeowners. The tax breaks would reduce revenue by about $1.45 billion next year and roughly $1.22 billion a year going forward.
Lawmakers continue to debate on how to spend $1 billion on health and human services programs.
Senate Republicans want to put most of the new money towards raises for caregivers and aid to the long-term industry, which faces dire financial struggles in wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Democrats want help for long-term care, but also want to increase aid to lower-income residents to help for things like childcare.
Finally, non-budget years are typically when lawmakers approve an infrastructure bill, and talks between the House and Senate are progressing. The $1.5 billion agreed upon for the so-called bonding bill will likely focus $1 billion on requests from state agencies and $400 million for community project requests. Rather than focus on eye-catching new construction, the list of projects being winnowed by lawmakers is focused on fixing and maintaining assets like roads, bridges, and state- and college-owned buildings.
“It may be the only bill that passes this year,” said Sen. Tom Bakk, I-Cook, who chairs the Senate’s capital investment committee. The bonding bill is the only part of the grand bargain not tied to the other parts.
STICKING POINTS: CRIME, SCHOOLS
Figuring out how to spend some $450 million in public safety has proven difficult. While there’s general agreement on increasing funding for the courts, the “order” side of the law & order equation has threatened an impasse.
While House Democrats have repeatedly said they want to hire and recruit more police officers, they’ve focused recent days of talks on another priority: a suite of spending that includes grants to local nonprofits to deploy “violence interrupters” and other forms of crime community-based crime prevention efforts that don’t involve badges and guns. They’re also pushing for money for more investigators to improve the rate of solving crime.
Senate Republicans, meanwhile, have zeroed in on their top priority: more cops. In theory, both sides could get some of what they want, but by Saturday evening, they were struggling to not talk past each other.
Lawmakers are at odds on how to spend $1 billion more on education. There are differences on how much to put toward boosting funding to cover districts’ special education costs. Many special education services are mandated by federal regulations, but there is no accompanying stream of federal funds to pay for them — a longtime financial sore spot for school administrators.
Leaders of the education committee also remain divided on how much to spend on mental health services for students and how to improve young students’ literacy.
In both education and crime Saturday evening, key figures began making public pronouncements to the media and on the floor of the chambers — a telltale sign that talks are at risk of stalling.
Miller and Hortman had already begun to get their hands into some of the nitty gritty of the sticking points Saturday night, potentially with Walz involved as well.
DJ LeMahieu’s grand slam leads Yankees to 7-5 over White Sox at the Stadium
DJ LeMahieu hit a grand slam and a milestone Saturday. The Yankees infielder hammered his second career grand slam in the second inning of the Bombers 7-5 win over the White Sox at Yankee Stadium.
It came on the day he reached 10 years of service time in the big leagues.
“It’s hard to wrap my mind around 10 years. If they would have told me that 10 years ago I would have been here now, I would have been pretty shocked,” LeMahieu said. “Ten years and have a good game and get a win, I can’t ask for much more.”
An average player’s career in the big leagues is just over three years.
The Yankees rebounded after a loss Thursday in Baltimore and a rainout on Friday. They have only lost back-to-back games once this season. They have won five of their last six and 10 of their last 12 games. They maintain the best record in baseball at 29-10.
The game was marred by allegations from White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson that Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson made a racist comment to him by calling him “Jackie,” in reference to Jackie Robinson. Anderson is Black. Donaldson denied any racist intent saying it referred to an interview Anderson did in 2019 calling himself ‘today’s Jackie Robinson.’ Donaldson said they had joked and laughed about it before.
MLB was investigating the issue Saturday night.
LeMahieu’s grand slam came in the second inning off White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. His previous slam was Aug. 27, 2018. It was LeMahieu’s third home run of the season and the first grand slam by a Yankee this season. It marked his 49th homer in four seasons with the Yankees, matching the total he had in the eight seasons he played with the Rockies.
“It was a really good day [offensively],” LeMahieu said. “We just had really good at-bats all day today and I just had one big swing.”
Anthony Rizzo, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Donaldson each drove in a run.
Nestor Cortes gave up a season-high three runs — the most since he allowed three on Sept. 20, 2021 against the Rangers — on six hits. He gave them all up on Jose Abreu’s three-run shot to left field in the third inning. It was the fourth home run he has allowed this season.
Despite not having his best stuff, Cortes struck out seven and did not walk a batter.
“The first three innings I was scattered, couldn’t get a rhythm down,” Cortes said. “Because we’re going a little slower to start the game. For the fourth and fifth inning, we were a lot better.”
Clay Holmes got four outs for his fourth major league save. The right-handed sinkerballer struck out two in the scoreless 1.1 innings and extended his streak of 21.0 scoreless innings which is currently the longest in the majors. He has also made 19 scoreless appearances this season, also the most in the big leagues.
“He’s been special, probably as good a reliever as there’s been in the league. I would think to this point I can’t imagine anyone being any better,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Obviously, there in a big spot. I wanted him to face the top of their order with all those righties coming up and to be as efficient as he was doing it against some great right-handed hitters. He’s off to a really special start. And it’s fun to watch him go out there and do his thing.”
