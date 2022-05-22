Finance
SAP ERP Overview
This SAP overview defines SAP module and provides details on its structure and functions. In addition, this article describes the key benefits of using SAP.
Defining SAP
Systems Application and Products (SAP) is a powerful tool that integrates multiple business processes and functions into one comprehensive system.
In today’s world, many companies’ business functions are seldom integrated. Lack of integration across business lines raises the risk of duplication, mistakes, and inconsistency. The top graphic to the right shows the traditional system of organization, while the bottom graphic to the right depicts a business with integrated systems.
It is the integration of multiple business processes and functions into one comprehensive system that provides organizations the structure they need to be competitive in today’s world.
The main advantage of using SAP as your ERP system are following:
- SAP is a powerful tool that integrate multiple business processes and functions into one comprehensive system
- SAP reduces lack of integration across business line which will raise the risk of duplication, mistakes and inconsistency data
- SAP provide different approach than their competitors in market. Each piece (module like FI, MM, SD) can operate independently from all other software. And the key benefit of using this approach is that companies can implement individual module that fits the company needs, and have the flexibility to add other module later when their business grows.
SAP is a modular system that consists of individual applications called application modules. Application modules can be grouped together to include a component.
All SAP components link into a central database which connects several business activities of the company and this central database is where all company data is stored.
Application modules are where most day-to-day tasks are performed. Each application module manages a different business function in SAP, designated by a two-letter code.
SAP implementations include the modules and module tools as follow:
- Financial Accounting (FI)
- Controlling (CO)
- Fixed Assets Management (AM)
- Project System (PS)
- Sales and Distribution (SD)
- Materials Management (MM)
- Production Planning (PP)
- Quality Management (QM)
- Plant Maintenance (PM)
- Human Resources (HR)
- Business Workflow (WF)
- Industry Solutions (IS)
Regard to key benefit of using SAP, SAP information is processed real-time, providing updated information as soon as data is saved into the system. Because modules connect the business activities of the company in one central database. SAP is referred to as an integrated system.
SAP Overview Summary
What we have learnt from the SAP Overview article are:
- SAP is made up of individual application modules, each covering a different business function.
- SAP application modules link into a central location where data is stored.
- SAP includes Table Data, Master Data, and Transactional Data.
- SAP reports information in different formats to various levels in the company.
- SAP is a completely integrated system allowing for real-time functionality across the organization.
The Insurance Take on an Accident by the Person You Lent Your Car to
I had to empathize with my friend. Poor guy: out of the goodness of his heart, the man lent his vehicle to a relative. And then, his relative got into a major accident, resulting in two totaled vehicles – the car he had borrowed from my friend and the truck he collided into!
For those uneducated in the matter, when you lend your car to someone else, that driver is referred to as a permissive driver by the insurance industry. If a permissive driver causes an accident, here’s how the insurance companies will respond.
Auto Insurance and an Accident Caused by a Permissive Driver
If you gave permission to someone not listed as a driver on your auto insurance policy and that person causes a car accident, the procedure is generally as follows.
1. In the event the driver and the car owner have individual auto policies, the car owner’s insurance will pay for damages under the collision part of the coverage – after any required deductible is paid out-of-pocket by the policyholder.
2. If there are significant property damages as well as bodily injury to the other driver or his or her passengers or pedestrians, the car owner’s insurance will cover the damages as well as any legal fees of an associated lawsuit filed against the car owner. Insurance payouts are subject to the limits on the policy. If the limits on the car owner’s policy lead to an outstanding balance, the driver of the borrowed car can seek compensation from his or her own insurance company to receive the remaining owed funds for the damages. If the borrower of the car to is injured in an accident he or she caused, related payments would generally be covered under the Personal Injury Protection portion of his or her auto policy. In the event, the driver does not have this insurance protection but the car’s owner does – coverage will go through that.
3. What if the person who borrowed the car got into an accident but did not have a valid driver’s license? In this case, there’s a good chance that coverage may be denied. Many insurance company exclude coverage for an unlicensed driver. If this occurs, the car’ owner you and the ‘permissive driver’ will be responsible to pay for all damages as well as court fees if there are any.
But aside from related aggravation and possible wallet burnout,policyholders may find their premiums up at time of the policy’s renewal.
Of course, anyone dealing with an experienced independent agency that’s appointed to do direct business with many of the leading underwriters have an advantage of working with the edge in the market to locate the lowest premium available under the circumstances.
Project Management – Seven Key Secrets to Successful Delivery Every Time
What is it that makes a successful Project Manager?
How do you survive all the challenges and hurdles?
Most successful Project Managers follow the Seven key secrets to successful delivery every time.
1) Learn to be flexible – A key quality to have is the ability to be flexible in any given situation. Sometimes, in order to keep the project on track, a Project Manager will have to think creatively and be flexible to come up with solutions to problems. Being rigid makes it harder to find a “win-win’ solution. Basically, the options are to “make do” or adapt. To survive however, the Project Manager needs to be flexible and adapt. The key factor here is the ability to find a solution ‘whatever it takes’. When early assumptions made turn out to be wrong, there has to be an attitude of finding a solution, not dwelling on the problem.
Do not be too rigid and learn to bend the rules occasionally. Highly constrictive rules and plans will create their own problems and ultimately lead to frustration and inefficient processes. Remember red tape and rules tends to stifle creativity.
2) Keep the prize in mind – Be crystal clear on your final objective or goal. A successful delivery depends heavily on understanding and agreeing requirements right from the start. Then you can use these as the eventual success criteria for successful sign off of your project. Delivering on time and to budget is good, but the real art, the real skill, is in delivering a project as the user originally envisioned it.
3) A Positive Attitude – Generally the Project Manager has to be an active figure, a decisive leader, a good ‘people person’ and not a bystander. A Project Manager has to deal with a variety of situations, working with lots of people and experiencing a myriad of issues and risks. To see light at the end of the tunnel then it is important to have a strong personality that is both proactive and positive.
4) Look ahead – You cannot see every problem on the horizon, but you can anticipate common problems. Practice the good habit of looking ahead, speak to other Project Managers who have been there before you. Read up on lessons learned reports from previous projects. In many cases you will see common problems crop up time and time again. Anticipating them will put you in a much stronger position to deal with them when they eventually do arise.
Remember to ask lots of questions. Making the assumption that you know everything about the project is a dangerous path. Instead, try to have a clear understanding of the process, experiences and issues. That way you are in a much stronger position to deliver a successful project that users will stand behind. Do not accept things at face value. Look for hidden agendas and conflicting objectives, identifying these can help the Project Manager identify potential areas of conflict or resource problems. Go beneath the surface and find out where the pain lies. Work closely with stakeholders and at the end of the exercise you will have a list of the main areas to solve. You might also consider setting up visualization groups to make sure you are on the correct road to delivery.
5) Avoid misunderstandings – Clearing up misunderstandings quickly can save much pain later on in the project. One of the most common problems a Project Manager encounters is that of misinterpretation. Several people can and will agree to set of requirements or specifications, however, they might have slightly differing interpretations of the detail included. Unless you can identify and clear these up early, you are storing up problems for yourself later on in the project. Again a working group or visualization sessions often help to clear these up.
6) Control Project time – Be a good time manager. A good Project Manager must personally be good at managing time. If you are not punctual and prepared how can you pass these qualities on to your project.
7) Use the best tools available, but do not be ruled or distracted by them – Understand the basics of Project Management Tools. A good Project Manager requires a good rudimentary knowledge of the tools out there. ( or have a team that does). These tools can give the advantage that means the difference between success and failure.
Follow these seven key secret principal’s and you will find you are well on the correct path to successful projects over and over again.
Here’s to your future success!
10 Reasons Why Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Initiatives Fail
10 Reasons Why CRM Initiatives Fail
The sad truth about CRM is that many initiatives do not give the expected return on investment. As with many things, if you know what can go wrong ahead of time then you can plan accordingly. Here is our list of the top 10 reasons why CRM initiatives fail, so that you can make sure your initiative is one of the successful ones.
1. CRM confusion
People have different interpretations about what CRM really means in their organisation.
CRM is a business culture with well-defined and implemented business processes, measurable business objectives, and an ability to quickly and efficiently adapt to the changing customer demands for products and services
2. Poor vision and alignment to strategy
Leadership teams often fail to establish a common view of how the strategic CRM objectives align with the business strategy, and how the company will look, behave and feel differently if the CRM strategy is executed well.
3. A belief that the system is the solution
The emphasis on the need to automate frequently means automating bad processes, implementing poorly integrated point solutions. The scope of the project becomes dominated by system and IT issues at the expense of the crucial soft process and cultural issues.
4. Lack of cross functional sponsorship
As CRM is a methodology for doing business, the right executive level management must spearhead the project and make the change decisions. Middle management cannot effectively lead this enterprise project.
5. Lack of clear process ownership
Assign an executive to be responsible for enterprise business process development to ensure that you do not create inefficiencies caused by faulty organisational structures and limited functional mind sets.
6. Inadequate understanding of the real work
Processes are often superficially understood. Systems vendors or managers perception of the real work that goes on is not accurate. It is important to prepare a good map of the real processes, the variances and exceptions, and understand how they impact customers.
7. The initiative scope is too narrow
Which processes should be in scope? Here is a list of candidates.
Many initiatives fail to consider the interdependencies of these processes: Market segmentation, Campaign planning, Lead management, Account planning, NPD, NPI, Needs analysis, Proposal generation, Close the deal, Demand planning, Order management, Installation, Enquiry management, Problem resolution, Customer analysis, Needs reassessment, Up-selling, Cross selling.
8. Inadequate product, service and market segmentation
It is a fundamental requirement to ensure the processes associated with each product and service create the effective relationships with the different types of customers who want them.
9. Poor people change management
A CRM project provides the information that will change the way people work and how they should interact with customers.
Failure to put in place an effective ‘people change management’ work stream that overarches a CRM system project will lead to disaster.
10. Lack of optimisation and continuous improvement
Initiatives are often closed too quickly or are overtaken by events. Things do not go according to plan and change happens. A post implementation audit will reveal lots of unforeseen problems, workarounds and opportunities for improvement. Fixing these will drive up adoption and make a big difference to the ROI. I hope this short list doesn’t put you off!
