SEO Writing – Who Should SEO Writing Please in the First Place?

Share Pin 0 Shares

When someone mentions “SEO writing,” many people only pay attention to the “SEO” part, while ignoring the “writing” that comes right after that. Is this a wise way to view things?

What is SEO writing for?

Let’s begin our analysis by thinking about the utility of SEO copywriting. What is it meant for?

In a few words, we can say that an SEO copywriter is supposed to produce copy that appeals to search engines and human readers at once. At least, this is how it should be. This kind of web copy is what we can safely call good SEO writing.

Now let’s see what the two components of SEO copywriting are meant for when considered as individual elements.

The importance of search engine optimization

SEO stands for search engine optimization. This is a set of practices which help Web pages achieve better placements on SERPs.

SERPs are “search engine result pages.” These are the pages that you see right after entering a term on a search engine. So, if you search for, say, “SEO writing services,” the page you see after hitting the “enter” button is a SERP. If you own a website, you certainly have all the interest in being found by people who search for the products/services/information you offer. Therefore, you should make use of SEO tactics to increase your pages’ visibility on search engines.

The importance of good writing

Writing is used as a means to express ideas, spread information, educate, entertain, promote products and services … you obviously knew it all.

What many people fail to realise is that, regardless of the reason why you write anything, you should always do your best to connect with your audience–unless you are writing for yourself only. When you succeed in connecting with your readers, you know you have produced good writing.

Good writing is an essential part of effective communication. And effective communication can make all the difference when it comes to your SEO writing strategy.

Back to the start: what is SEO writing for anyway?

When people play objectionable tricks such as stuffing their website copy with large amounts of keywords, they show a complete disregard towards readers. They don’t care what their audience truly needs. All they want is a way to get more search engine traffic as fast as possible. But this is not what SEO writing is for.

Of course, when you make use of SEO copywriting techniques, you do want to drive more search engine traffic to your site. There is nothing wrong about it. However, you must keep in mind that SEO writing should never be exclusively aimed at search engines. It should also be aimed at human readers.

Always remember this: search engines don’t buy anything; human beings do. If they find your site via Google but get disappointed at your pages’ content, they will leave for sure.

Therefore, when you produce SEO writing you must make a conscious effort to not only please search algorithms, but also to give your potential visitors something they are looking for. And trust me: they are never looking for a bunch of nonsense paragraphs filled with repeated keywords.