Finance
Software and Application Development Services for Emerging Companies
In a world that takes to technology just as a bird takes to the sky, there is a rising need for Tech masterminds who know their way about the intricacies of machines, the internet and about the way of thinking of the billions of people who flock to use these services on a daily basis.
PCC Softech is a rising I.T. giant based in New Delhi that offers a horde of services which are required by up-and-coming as well as age-old firms, in order to survive in the cutthroat market of today’s Internet age. Varying from Software based services such as Custom Software Development, Mobile Application Development, Web Application Development.
Although these abbreviations don’t make it seem so but hundreds to thousands of hours are being spent on these services by a hard working team of individuals who are determined to offer their clients nothing but the best response which is reflected by the generous testimonials bestowed by them.
WEB APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN
Any business that needs to grow has a need for its roots to seep into the Internet and extract their business from the customers who need their services from the comfort of their homes. An efficient web application that is pleasing to the eye and is effortless to surf goes a long way in building a loyal customer-base. However most of our rival companies are not able to match our perfect mix of quality and economical design and pair it with the smooth performance that we offer.
A web application needs a strong backend optimization apart from an attractive front end design. We have invested hours of work to develop effective and innovative application development techniques that reduce the customer’s effort and lead to an increase in overall productivity of the company. We provide customized solutions to all of our clients ranging from web based applications to E-Commerce web applications which can be smoothly navigated, categorize products and equip glitch-free payment portals.
CUSTOM SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT
We also offer Custom Software Development services for the fulfillment of the needs of all our clients. We possess expertise in dealing with customized services including custom-designed software applications. These applications ensure smooth and effective operations and help our clients to perform their work in a hassle-free and convenient manner. These software range from simple accounting applications to complex customer support software.
Mobile Application Development
We have acquired mastery in making innovative and attractive mobile applications for IOS, Android and Blackberry operating systems. Keeping in synchronization with the growing technology, we help our clients to reach out to a wider customer demographic by offering them mobile-based software and applications. Our extremely talented application designers can create attractive & innovative applications to keep the Gen-X glued.
Finance
Financial Freedom Roadmap: The Final 2 Hidden Destinations Revealed – 5 Minute Formula
Financial Freedom is thought of as the coveted holy grail of financial well-being and rightly so. Who wouldn’t want to be in a position to exercise the choice of being financially free enough to never have to work again to earn money? Sounds good to me anyway!
Now, if I asked you to quickly write down on the back of a napkin how much money you’d figure you’d need to be totally financially free, it would be fascinating to see what number you’d come up with. It’s actually a pretty tough exercise for most people to do with any level of accuracy. Not to worry, help is at hand with this 5 minute formula!
In a previous article, we used this 5 minute formula to work out the exact sum of money you’d need to reach the first 3 destinations on the road to wealth creation 1. Financial Protection; 2. Financial Security and; 3. Financial Independence). Here we’re going work out exactly how much money you’d need to reach the final 2 destination: Financial Freedom and then just for the hell of it, Absolute Financial Freedom. Here goes, hang on to your hat!
1. Financial Freedom
You will have achieved it when you have accumulated a sufficient critical mass of capital to provide enough income for you to live the lifestyle you desire (accounting for inflation) without ever having to work again for the rest of your life. The keyword here is ‘desire’. This is what differentiates being financially free from being financially independent, which is defined more by what you ‘require’ to live reasonably comfortably.
In essence, this would include having and enjoying all the luxuries in life such as:
- Second Home in the Sun ($700,000) – $3, 500/month
- 35 Foot Boat ($150,000) – $1,500/month
- Mercedes Benz ($100,000) – $1,000/month
- 1 Luxury Holiday ($12,000)- $1,000/month
- Harley Davidson ($20,000) – $400/month
The additional monthly unearned income needed for these luxuries comes to $7,400/month i.e. $88,800/annum. Therefore the total cost of being financially free is the $51, 600/annum figure needed to achieve Financial Independence (which we worked out in a previous article) PLUS an additional $88,800/annum = $140,400/annum
Again, using the benchmark of an annual 8% return on investment would mean you’d therefore need a critical mass of capital amounting to $1, 755,000 in order to be financially free. So, as you can see it’s a decent sum of money but I believe within the realms of possibility for anyone who sets about achieving it and re-thinking their approach to income generation and financial planning.
2. Absolute Financial Freedom
When you think absolute financial freedom, think total rock star lifestyle! You can pretty much remove any financial limitations and pick up your air guitar for this one!
You will have achieved this financial level when you can pretty much do whatever you want, with whomever you want, as much as you want – without ever having to worry about money or work again.
So, assuming we’d still like to keep everything we have/do from our list, we now add all the new dream capital items we’d love to have that are not in our previous list. For example:
- 35-Yacht ($500,000) – $5, 000/month
- Ferrari Testarossa ($250,000) – $2, 500/month
- Piper Cherokee 140 or Cesna 172 Private Plane ($30,000) -$3000/month
- Own desert island ($7,000,000) – $14,000/month
Additional monthly unearned income needed for these dream luxury items comes to $21,800/month i.e. $261,600/annum. Therefore the total cost of absolute financial freedom is the $140, 400/annum needed to achieve Financial Freedom PLUS an additional $261,600/annum = $402,000/annum
Again, using an annual 8% return on investment would mean you’d need a critical mass of capital amounting to $5, 025,000. So, by today’s standards it’s a very significant sum of money/capital. In order to have built up this level of personal wealth, you most likely will have become a noteworthy business owner and quite a sophisticated investor i.e. you’ll be a total money master!
Conclusion
So, there you have it! Financial Freedom and Absolute Financial Freedom defined in terms of an absolute sum of money required each year. So, now you know EXACTLY what it’s gonna take for you to eventually quit working for money and finally have money working for you; to escape the daily grind and retire to Margaritaville…should you want to! Check out my other articles on Personal Finance, Business and Wealth Creation tips to help you reach the financial freedom finish line…fast!
Finance
Corporate Accounting System: Microsoft Great Plains – Overview
Corporate ERP/MRP selection might be tough one, especially considering very turbulent ERP world and fierce competition between Microsoft Business Solutions (Great Plains, Navision, Axapta, MS CRM), Oracle (Oracle Financials, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards), IBM (including Lotus Domino), SAP, Microsiga (Brazil, Portugal). We recommend you, IT director of large corporation, make your home work and decide on Microsoft or Java/EJB/J2EE platform (however you should consider vendor dependence minimization, and stake on both with XML streams integration between the two). In this small article we will concentrate on Microsoft Great Plains, former Great Plains Software Dynamics/eEnterprise/Great Plains Accounting
o Database Platform. Current trends in the IT applied science are biased toward reliable and standard database platform. If you look at such product as SAP (Abap) or Navision (C/Side native database). This is probably reflection of the future multiple OS harmony: Linux, Windows, Unix systems will coexist communicating via XML (pure text) inbound and outbound streams. We’d say you should be looking for ERP which sits in the standard database: Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, IBM DB2, Ingress, Sybase, Unidata. SQL is the survivor and it will stay for a very long time. It should be possible to query your data via SQL queries – this will make your life easier when you face integration, customization and reporting needs. Microsoft Great Plains uses MS SQL Sever.
o ERP Maturity. Each application has its lifecycle: from inception and initial fighting for the “place under the sun”, to maturing and then slowly or rapidly declining. Great Plains Software Dynamics, which is prototype of our days Microsoft Great Plains was released in 1994-95 as the first Graphical Accounting/MRP application, working on the Microsoft Windows and Mac OS. Plus Great Plains Dexterity – Dynamics platform was designed as both computer graphical platform as well as database platform independent (to some extent of course, especially when we talk about tuning it to the database platform for performance reason). So, technically Microsoft Great Plains has 10 years of history and is currently in the maturity phase.
o International Aspects. If you are in the USA – you should know these facts about Microsoft Business Solutions. First jewel, that was bought by Microsoft was Great Plains Software, in fact Doug Burgum, GPS leader was old friend of Bill Gates. Few years before acquisition by Microsoft GPS bought Solomon Software, its old and major competitor. Currently Microsoft Solomon is targeted to Project Oriented Business – Construction, Consulting, etc. Few years after Great Plains acquisition, Microsoft Business Solutions purchased Denmark based Navision Software. Navision had long presence in the USA, especially in the manufacturing ERP market. But, as we believe – and this is our private opinion – Navision acquisition allowed Microsoft to gain substantial portion of the European ERP market. We think that if you are in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Middle East, Latin America and your are not a construction company – then Great Plains is good choice for you.
o Industries. Microsoft Great Plains should be considered as ERP platform ready for tuning to your business needs and so, you should make your decision if you would prefer customization or purchasing so-called rich-functionality ERP. Great Plains is the platform for the customization. It fits to all the spectrum of industries: apparel, medical, pharmaceutical, distribution, logistics, aerospace, defense, wholesale, metals, chemicals, retail to name a few.
Good luck with selection, implementation, customization and integration and if you have issues or concerns – we are here to help! If you want us to do the job – give us a call 866-528-0577 or 630-961-5918! [email protected]
Finance
Goal Setting – Do You Make These Mistakes With Your Small Business?
I am one of the lazier people on earth and I want to share a personal story with you:
When I discovered the mystical world of information products a few years back, I had no business plan, no business calendar, and no clear endgame in sight. The result-disaster.
It took me 4 years to finally finish my first info product, which was a total flop by the way, and most of that had to do with my lack of goal setting.
I never wrote down any plan of where I wanted to take my business. I just wanted to get rich quick. I never looked at the entire process and broke it down into little bite-sized pieces. I just saw the entire project as one giant elephant to eat.
Once I started goal setting, my second info product only took a year to develop and was successful. The third, only 5 months. I hope to have my most recent creation done in 3 months and then use that template to make more with the same schedule.
The secret:
You have to have written goals and you have to assign each goal a due date. Ever notice that you always wait until something is due to finish it? A movie doesn’t get returned early to the video store. Projects for work get finished magically at the 11th hour, but in our own lives many of us just say “I need to get that thing done eventually,” but never set it in stone.
So, if you suck at goal setting just as much as I did, try these 3 little tips and you will be amazed at how much you will get done in a short amount of time.
1. Write down your goals, each one of them. If you want, just start with a single project that you need to get done. Figure out a final deadline for the entire project.
2. Take that goal and break it down into as many tiny, easily manageable pieces as possible… stupid-simple little goals, such as “today I am going to load the printer with paper and find 10 web sites.”
3. Once you have all of the little steps broken out, make a spreadsheet (or on paper) with a live for each goal and a date that it needs to be accomplished by. I have weekly goals for myself so I am not so tied down to each day, but it’s up to you. You may find that your final date was way off, or that you can do it much quicker.
Once you knock off each simple goal, you will find yourself moving into the next week’s goals, but don’t go on to something in the future without finishing the current items due.
You will get a ton of things done, stuff you never would have finished if you left it open-ended. Adjust your dates as needed. You won’t all of them and it’s ok. Don’t even think about beating yourself up. The exercise is the important part, not the actual hitting of the dates.
Software and Application Development Services for Emerging Companies
Michele Bachmann said WHO health regulations would infringe on US decision-making. Would they?
Financial Freedom Roadmap: The Final 2 Hidden Destinations Revealed – 5 Minute Formula
Riverdale Season 6 Episode 15: May 22 Release, Time, Where To Watch And Plot Speculations
Corporate Accounting System: Microsoft Great Plains – Overview
Benches clear again between White Sox, Yankees as Josh Donaldson drama continues
ECB President Criticizes Cryptocurrencies, Backs Digital Euro Instead
Goal Setting – Do You Make These Mistakes With Your Small Business?
How to Be a Billionaire – Without Working Too Hard
Florida Republican Rep Introduces Bill to Include Bitcoin in 401(k) Plan
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
Are DNA Tests Fake?
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Basic requisites of running a soap industry
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
startup4 weeks ago
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Anxiety Management Tips That Will Make A Difference
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Are DNA Tests Fake?