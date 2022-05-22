Finance
Some Tips For Testing Your iPad Application
In addition to typical software testing methods, there are other important factors to keep in mind when testing your iPad app. First, test on a real iPad. Although the iPhone Simulator provided by Apple is free, an actual device can reveal glitches that could go unnoticed on the Simulator.
If you developed an app that ran perfectly on the iPhone, Apple says that you can run it on an iPad just out of the box. However, this isn’t always the outcome. Apps that worked well on the iPhone may become unstable when they migrate to the iPad. Only thorough testing can reveal bugs before you release your app.
You can use Xcode’s graphical debugger to help with finding what’s at fault in the code. Instruments, also included with the SDK, collects real-time performance data to help you identify and fix serious performance issues.
Another tip: try out your app on an iPad while using a Wi-Fi connection. You can quickly determine if there are any issues using a wireless connection. Remember, you are testing how a user may interact with the iPad in the real world. In addition, test the connection with a carrier network if you can.
The Apple Developer Program features technical support from Apple engineers and two technical support incidents where you can receive help at the code-level, guidance, and technical documentation. In order to be a member of the Developer Program you must pay $99 per year. This allows you to test on a real iPad and submit your app to the App Store. The yearly fee also includes assistance with the distribution of your app.
Finally, when software testing keep in mind that the iPad is a new device and no one knows all of the ways a user might approach it.
Aflac Careers – Six Important Considerations
Quack Quack so the commercial goes. Aflac is one of the best know insurance companies in the United States. The company was started in 1955 and has grown to insurance 50,000,000 people in USA and Japan. It also boasts 185,000 licensed sales agents. It has truly been a success story, but is the opportunity still viable for you?
Before starting your Aflac career it’s wise to check Aflac reviews and get a feel of the company and what it takes to be successful selling Aflac ins. Below are six very important considerations we will cover in this article.
Insurance License
Training
Cold Calling
Sales Rep Turn Over
Income
Commissions
Since Aflac is an insurance product you are required to get an Insurance License before you can start making any money. Each state is a little different, but normally it takes a few weeks to study for and pass the licensing test. Also, it will probably cost a little less than $1000 for your study course and licensing fees. To keep your license active you are also required to pay for continuing education and renewal fees.
Once you have your license you are ready for training. This is the first stumbling block. Training is done by the local manager. Some are very good, but others are too busy trying to make a living or too busy hiring other sales reps to help you. If you are new to sales it can be very frustrating, but if you’re an experienced salesperson you can wade in.
Even though Aflac has a huge advertising presence all of your sales will come from you cold calling. Don’t expect any leads. Cold calling is not for the timid, but if you have a solid work ethic and skin that is not too thin you can get results. Just remember you need to see 25 businesses a day and have 2 or 3 serious sit downs with the business owners each day to be successful. Once you get the hang of it, it’s not too hard.
A lot of new agents won’t get the hang of it which is why there is a very high turnover rate with Aflac. Some of the biggest complaints new agents have is hearing business owners say you are the 5th Aflac agent I have seen this year. Having so many inexperienced agents also creates another problem and that is misinformation to customers. There is a vocal percentage of dissatisfied customers and I am sure poorly trained sales reps adds to the problem.
Sales rep’s satisfaction usually boils down to income. Most managers paint a picture that many reps are making $50,000 to $100,000 per year. Where in fact, it’s closer to $25,000 if they even make it one year. Yet there are always going to be a few that hit the jackpot.
Lastly, you need to understand this is an all commission job. As such don’t expect to start receiving any pay checks for at least two months after getting your license and actually start cold calling. If you are successful your checks will start out slow, but will increase over time.
If this doesn’t sound like your cup of tea or if you just like to keep your options open there is another company in a similar line that doesn’t have all of the negatives of Aflac.
They sell a high demand insurance backed product to businesses and individuals. The market is actually larger and easier for you to get into. It doesn’t require an insurance license and you won’t be tripping over fellow reps.
Project Summaries
When an organization executes a certain number of projects over a period of time it needs to compute certain summaries for the purposes of evaluating the performance of the company.
Some of the metrics that need to be computed are net effort variance or the variance of the total effort with respect to the planned effort. During the project planning phase a project manager estimates the effort required to complete a task. A task in a software engineering company can be an analysis task or a programming task. So during the project planning phase the planner states that a specific programming task would take a certain amount of hours to complete.
When the project is executed the actual effort (say) is measured and is recorded against the planned activity there may be a variance or a difference between the two values. The same is the case with project schedule. On a related note Project Schedule should be derived from effort and not independently of effort by using independent models for effort and schedule as schedule is statistically correlated to effort.
When planning the schedule and later on while measuring the actual there may be a difference or a variance. During some review period an organization releases organizational baselines with summary information for effort, schedule variance and also for the number of defects occurred, productivity ratio etc.,
Care should be taken to compute (say) the net effort variance, for example one should not add all the project variances together to obtain the cumulative variance. To explain why this should not be done many of these projects may have been executed simultaneously and so many of them may have a common cause of variation, for example if there was a server crash on a particular date the downtime may affect many projects uniformly and may prolong the time required to complete a task. Adding all these variances without doing a causal analysis will lead to reporting an increased figure. What can be done is to mathematically split the effort /schedule variance between all the projects that are affected by it.
Also an analysis of the variance has to be undertaken and one has to check if there are false positives or false negatives using hypothesis testing. One should also use stratified sampling to analyse the net variance. For example if a project group with lower developer skill is dominating the measurements, corresponding scaling factors have to be applied to each measurement obtained from individual projects so that one sampling group alone does not dominate the others.
In synopsis the variance obtained after comparing the actual in the project with the plan should be subject to standard ANOVA tests. Also the actual value of the variance should be filtered out for repeated measurements of the same deviation being caused in multiple projects.
Child Health Insurance Tips- Finding the Best Health Insurance for Your Child
Health is everything. No matter what wonderful dreams you have for your child, their health trumps them all. Keeping your child healthy will allow them to chase their dreams. And good health insurance can help keep them healthy.
Having good child health insurance will allow you to make sure your child gets all the preventative care that he or she needs. And if anything unfortunate does happen, good health insurance coverage will help you to get the best medical attention you can, giving your child the best chance at a full recovery and a healthy life.
If you don’t have good health insurance coverage for your child, you may skip the necessary and regular check-ups at the doctor that a child needs. And this could cause bigger problems as the child gets older.
While health insurance is getting more and more expensive, there are still a variety of different plans that make it possible for you to find something that works within your budget and still takes care of your child.
Different kinds of health insurance policies can cover a variety of different medical needs such as hospital care, medical coverage with advanced surgeries and therapies, clinical check ups, etc. Other aspects such as vision, dental, and medical equipment like wheelchairs may be included in the health plan.
Having a variety of health insurance plans [http://www.myhealthinsurancetips.com] that cover a mix of these topics can help you to find child health insurance coverage that will fit within your financial budget. And as your situation changes over time, you can alter your health plan as well.
Researching health insurance is time consuming and not a lot of fun. However, there aren’t many more important things you can be doing and by researching thoroughly and looking into a variety of different health insurance plans, you will be able to find a plan that’s most appropriate for you at the best price available.
Nowadays, you can do a lot of your research on the internet without having to deal with push salespeople trying to pressure you into a plan that may not be right for you. Remember, buyer beware. If a coverage plan looks too good to be true, it probably is. Make sure to research the company itself.
