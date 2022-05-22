News
Soucheray: Bike trail planning to befit a Sunbelt state. Which we’re not
City planners with St. Paul Parks and Recreation are planning a “regional trail master plan” for Summit Avenue, which sounds like good news for people heading west in Conestoga wagons, but this is about, what else, bicycles.
Summit Avenue already has bike lanes, but apparently improved bike access is an important part of the master plan for getting Summit hooked up to the regional trails. Design concepts are to be made public later this month or in June, with Summit Avenue homeowners suddenly becoming aware of the new plans and wondering about the impact on trees.
A fellow I know who wishes to remain anonymous and is himself an avid bicyclist has been doing something the city and county have not done. He has kept records of bicycle use on Cleveland Av between Highland Parkway and Marshall Av. That plan cost residents and businesses parking spots along parts of Cleveland for YEAR-ROUND bike lanes, his emphasis.
It’s the year-round celebration that motivated our fact finder.
“Every conversation and outlook,” he said, “is presented as if we are one of the Sun Belt states where Minnesotans can bike in the sun year-round —if only we would build or expand more bike lanes.”
He said he purposely drove Cleveland Avenue from Highland Parkway to University Avenue to get to Menards where he gets building and maintenance materials for his job. He travels that route five days a week and sometimes twice a day.
“Knowing all too well that this is not a Sun Belt state,” he said, “I focused on spring, fall and winter months.”
He kept a notebook in the car. He purposely varied the time he used the route, from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at all different times of the day. Trust me, he has been hectoring me about this for two years; he has pondered, for example, rewarding the first person to see Russ Stark, St. Paul’s Chief Resiliency Officer, using that bike lane. He observed, of course, sunny, cloudy, windy, rainy, snowy and icy days.
“Never,” he said, “never, from early October through late April did I count five bikes total on my drive to and from Menards.’’
And yet small businesses and homeowners still lost their parking for year-round bike lanes that are dangerous in the winter, plowed in as they are with snow and ice.
My personal litmus test is the dedicated bike lanes on Pelham Boulevard, between Mississippi River Boulevard almost to University Avenue. The absence of bicyclists on that stretch is exceeded only by the number of empty seats on the Green Line light-rail trains.
And now more biking is coming to Summit Avenue and in expanded ways. St. Paul Parks and Recreation planners and architects vow to be as “green’’ as possible, which could mean anything if access needs to be improved, whatever that means.
Summit Avenue is a treasure. We all should be grateful to the people who live there and maintain its unique-to-the-country charm and character. But have you driven down Summit lately, the old RDS, ride down Summit? Summit is a patched-up mess, an embarrassment.
It would be refreshing if just once we heard about an initiative or a “Summit Avenue Regional Trail Master Plan” for cars.
No, this is far from the Sun Belt. For all but a handful of pros and diehards, dedicated bicycle lanes are just folly for seven months a year.
And try to get building materials back from the store on a bicycle.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic’’ podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com
Adebayo the aggressor adds needed element to Heat offense against Celtics in East finals
Saturday was about what Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo thinks he is, as well as what he could be.
At the morning shootaround at TD Garden, the Adebayo conversation was about failing to break through in the voting for NBA All-Defense, relegated to the second team for the third consecutive season, yet to make the first team over his five years.
Back at the same venue eight hours later, Adebayo turned his focus to the other end of the court, closing with 31 points in the 109-103 victory that gave the Heat a 2-1 lead over the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
“Same old play calls,” Adebayo said of finishing one point off his career playoff high, “just different mentality.”
It was a mentality of necessity, with forward Jimmy Butler lost for Saturday night’s second half due to knee soreness.
With point guard Kyle Lowry working off rust in his first game in two weeks as he deals with a hamstring strain, and with guard Tyler Herro remaining off his game on a 4-of-15 night, scoring was at a premium for the Heat.
So Adebayo showed a premium side of his game that had yet to be exposed in the series, after scoring a combined 16 points in the opening two games at FTX Arena.
“He did his version of what Jimmy does, in terms of, ‘do what’s necessary for the game, ” coach Erik Spoelstra said, with the Heat taking Sunday off ahead of Monday’s 8:30 p.m. Game 4 at TD Garden. “He was extremely assertive. It happened in a lot of moments that were fully in the context of how we want to play. He was just way more assertive on the catch and those moments in between.
“And it wasn’t just the scoring. That’s what everybody is going to recognize, but he did so many things in terms of getting us organized, facilitating, playing point guard for us at times, running offense in the post through him, and then defending like he always does. one through five., against a team that presents a lot of challenges.”
Adebayo closed 15 of 22, the 22 shots the most in any game in his NBA career, 12 more than he had attempted in the series’ first two games combined. He was 7 of 10 in the second half in the absence of Butler.
Adebayo’s stat line also included 10 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
“When Jimmy was out in the second half, he just stabilized us,” Spoelstra said. “It got a little gnarly out there, and when it did, we were able to get the ball to Bam and just get something coherent.”
Teammate Max Strus said it was “special” to see the pushback Adebayo offered.
“Just because of all the noise and all the criticism that he’s been getting, for him to step up like that was huge,” Strus said. “And we need it.
“It wasn’t just leaning back and shooting floaters. He was being physical. He was getting to the rim. He was just involved a lot more, and we need that. We need him to be involved in a lot more actions, and that’s his game. That’s how we’re going to make him better.”
With Lowry back to facilitate, and with Butler leaving, it made the focus clear.
“We made some adjustments and we did some things to figure out how to get him going,” Lowry said.
The Celtics were aware of the discourse regarding Adebayo entering the night.
“We also talked about Adebayo struggling this series, he’s going to come out extra aggressive,” Celtics coach Ime Udoka said. “Put his head down, we didn’t match it.”
The Heat had built a season around Bam the backstop.
This time, there was an offense designed around Adebayo the aggressor.
“We knew who Miami is,” Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said. “That’s what they pride themselves on, is physicality. If we want to win this series, we’ve got to match that intensity. We’ve just got to man up. Bam was too comfortable in the paint.”
Real World Economics: Student debt is a product of our excess
Millions of Americans collectively owe hundreds of billions of dollars in student loans. Repayment is difficult for many. In his 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden promised to cancel some federal student loans. Halfway into his term, he has not done so.
The 2022 election looms, Biden’s polled popularity is low and cancelation would be highly popular with his Democratic “base.” There are increasing calls for him to act. Should he act and how?
If you polled economists across the political spectrum, most would say no — that fundamentally, canceling student debt is bad economic policy.
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, a life-long Republican driven away by Donald Trump, commented on this briefly in a recent New York Times interview. He emphasized that many borrowers with high debt levels also have high earnings. He also noted that an after-the-fact change of rules like this would penalize those who scrimped and saved to pay off their loans.
That is all true, but things are more complicated.
Loan forgiveness advocates point out that Blacks, Hispanics and other minorities bear a disproportionate burden. Many were first-generation college students, many socially-disadvantaged and with poor preparation. Across all races and social classes, many hard-pressed borrowers are people who, for whatever reasons, did not complete their degrees and must pay for higher ed without the earnings benefits of a degree. All of this also is true.
I’d join most other economists in the view that, taken in isolation, blanket forgiveness would represent bad economics on both criteria of fairness and economic efficiency.
However, one should never consider issues like this in total isolation. On the issue of student debt one must reflect on key related questions:
How did we come to this unprecedented situation in which a particular category of debt affects so many to such a degree?
How have overall public policies treated the age cohorts owing this debt, mostly children and grandchildren of baby boomers?
How would the “bailout” of debt cancelation compare in size, fairness and economic efficiency to other bailouts in recent history?
The answer to the first question is that over the past half-century we reduced the state- and federal-government subsidized portion of the cost of post-secondary education. And at the same time we implemented policies that inadvertently motivated higher costs at colleges and universities.
I have a personal memento illustrating the first — my 1971 fee statement from the U. Back from Vietnam in September 1970, I started as a freshman at the University of Minnesota in winter quarter, 1971. My fee statement shows a total of $122 I paid for the tuition for 18 credits of classes, plus health care and other services. That was less than one month of either my G.I. Bill benefits or the Social Security check I got as an unmarried survivor under age 22. I paid for books. The state picked up all the other costs of undergraduate education at state post-secondary institutions.
Back then it was still a three-quarter system. Updating my costs with the rate of consumer inflation, for a full year I was paying $2,606. At that time, Minnesota’s costs were typical for other states.
For people not eligible for my benefits, there were federal grants and loans. Costs were higher at private colleges and so was aid.
Over the next 20 years, things changed. State governments picked up smaller and smaller fractions of undergraduate education at their colleges. Overall operating costs at public and private schools began a seemingly inexorable rise, far outpacing increases in the general price level. Federal grant funding rose slower than tuition. Federal aid shifted primarily to direct or government-guaranteed loans. And the income premium rewarding four-year degrees at first widened, benefitting most baby boomers, but then narrowed in the new millennium, hurting their children and grandchildren.
The upshot is that the baby boomers like me enjoyed a golden age for attending college, more favorable in terms of access and financing than any cohort before or since, and more favorable earnings potential upon graduation. Younger people now are right on when complaining that baby boomers scrambled up myriad government lifelines extended to them — and then pulled up the lines after them, leaving the next generation drowning in debt.
Then consider the many cases in which government action transfers large sums from the Treasury to some group without regard either to fairness or economic efficiency. In the 1930s, when a third of the nation’s households lived on farms, federal farm payments reduced poverty. That had tapered off by the late 1960s, but the programs lived on. Farmers are a small minority of the population and the reduced number who crank out over 80 percent of total farm output are even fewer.
Critics of student debt erasure by presidential fiat correctly call it an end run around the constitutional requirement that no Treasury funds be paid out without both authorization and appropriation bills passed by Congress. But they make this argument selectively.
Consider that Trump was able to pay out some $18 billion to buy off farmers to not protest his trade war with China by using an obscure USDA slush fund that Congress will always top up later when attention is diverted elsewhere.
Consider the ghastly spectacle of the Treasury and Fed contortions to keep large financial institutions from going broke after 2007, all the while ignoring vulture funds, like that of later Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, encouraging ordinary homeowners to spend the equity in their homes, and then foreclosing.
And consider the intergeneration injustices embodied in federal government borrow-and-spend policies since the inauguration of Ronald Reagan in 1981 and accelerated by the George W. Bush tax cuts of 2001 and 2003.
Medicare is yet another feature of a complex of imprudence and injustice. Outlays in 2022 are over $800 billion. The actuarial value of what current beneficiaries have paid in is estimated at less than $300 billion. The rest is being paid, now and in the future, by the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of the baby boomers who did not see an increase in FICA rates for Medicare since 1987, while the fraction of U.S. output going for medical care more than doubled to near 20 percent.
The economic inefficiencies and injustices of budget deficits and current funding of Social Security and Medicare need many columns to explore thoroughly. Suffice it to say that baby boomers living in glass mansions should not hurl stones at their offspring.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
Umran Malik’s hard work pays off; included in India’s T20I squad against South Africa
Jammu and Kashmir has a reason to celebrate after speedster Umran Malik was included in Team India for the T20I series against South Africa.
The Board of Cricket Control of India announced the T20I Squad after selectors met today. The T20 team includes KL Rahul (Capt), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(VC) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
Umran Malik has been on a song in IPL 2022. He became the youngest player to take 20-wickets in any IPL season. Umran Malik took his tally to 21 during a match-winning spell for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium.
He became the youngest Indian bowler to pick up 20 or more wickets in an IPL season, breaking Jasprit Bumrah’s 2017 record. Umran Malik is 22 years and 176 days. Jasprit Bumrah was 23 years and 165 days old when he became the youngest bowler to pick up 20 wickets in IPL 2017.
RP Singh was 23 years and 166 days old when he took 20 wickets in IPL 2009. Likewise, Pragyan Ojha was 23 years and 225 days old when he achieved the milestone in IPL 2010.
J&K-born pacer Umran Malik has broken the IPL record after he bowled a maiden 20th over and picked up three wickets against Punjab Kings.
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad player became only fourth bowler in IPL history to bowl a maiden 20th over. Irfan Pathan, Lasith Malinga, and Jaydev Unadkat had achieved the feat.
Malik, who was retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2022, is already one of the fastest bowlers in India. However, though he has sent down deliveries over 150kmph this season, the Jammu and Kashmir player has picked up only three wickets this season in four matches, conceding at 10.42 runs an over.
SRH retained him for Rs 4 crore along with captain Kane Williamson and all-rounder Abdul Samad, also from Jammu and Kashmir.
Coming from a humble background, Malik’s father runs a fruit stall in Jammu. A class X dropout, Malik is the only brother of his elder sisters.
Last season, Umran Malik was with the SunRisers as a net bowler. But after T Natarajan tested positive for COVID, Malik has named his replacement.
Malik made his competitive debut last year. He has picked a total of four wickets having played one T20 and List A match for Jammu and Kashmir. Malik made his T20 debut for Jammu and Kashmir in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in January last year. In his T20 debut vs Railways, he returned with the impressive figures of 3/24nt.
Here is the full squad announced by BCCI for the series against the South African cricket team:
KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain)(wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.
Fans react as Umran Malik is in line to make his international debut next month
If KL Rahul and Rahul Dravid pick Malik in the playing XI for the first match against the South African cricket team, he can make his international debut on June 9. It will be exciting to see how the Jammu and Kashmir player performs in the Indian jersey. Here are some of the top Twitter reactions to his maiden international call-up:
Delighted to see Avesh, Arshdeep & Umran Malik in the squad; and to think that Khaleel & Mohsin could have made the cut too; Good that the skills of Dinesh Karthik & Bhuvi have been recognised. Going to be tough on KL Rahul & Rishabh. Thought they might go straight to the test.
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 22, 2022
Kolkata @mipaltan @RCBTweets
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 21, 2022
Haaan toh kaise diya Bhaisaab..#IPL2022 #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/4JSvx0mZpM
— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) May 21, 2022
Faf = all RCB fans right now #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/VBLs3mxS1d
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) May 22, 2022
#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/fEWT7Ublek
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 21, 2022
The post Umran Malik’s hard work pays off; included in India’s T20I squad against South Africa appeared first on JK Breaking News.
