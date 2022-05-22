News
SPCO review: Pekka Kuusisto’s many talents soar in ‘The Lark Ascending’ and world premiere of ‘Dreaming a world’s edge’
Have you ever wondered what climate change sounds like? Maybe it’s a reverberating crack of breaking ice, or perhaps barreling winds. Does it sound like ominous haze? How do you hear too-thin air? These sounds were evoked in Cindy Cox’s new orchestral work, “Dreaming a world’s edge,” premiering with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra this weekend. Inspired by the landscape photography of Thomas Joshua Cooper, Cox’s work captures the majesty of the natural world, particularly in areas traversed infrequently by humans. The music also holds in it a warning — one that thunders with a startling rupture.
The piece is one of three presented in an evening featuring Finnish musician Pekka Kuusisto, an artistic partner with SPCO. Kuusisto brought his many talents to the concert, as a conductor, violinist, singer, and even as a whistler.
While normally the SPCO plays without a conductor, this concert saw Kuusisto leading the musicians with spunky focus. Kuusisto has a relaxed style, often bearing weight on one leg as he conducts with flat hands and keen concentration.
The beginning Cox’s work slaps and shakes, with bursts of rhythm. A dread hovers around the music. Eerie slides lead into lumbering brass. Later, melodies saunter in and out of the landscape, with moments of soaring strings and cinematic vibrancy.
In the second piece, Pekka Kuusisto performs the solo violin part in “The Lark Ascending,” by British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, originally composed in 1914 for violin and piano, later to be arranged for solo violin and orchestra after World War I.
The work traverses a journey of emotions. In its beginning, the music holds a pastoral quality, filled with longing. Kuusisto just brushes the violin with his bow, making a ghostly sound with his instrument. Later, the volume increases, and we hear the call of the lark in Kuusisto’s playing. In the last solo section, he plays without the accompanying orchestra with a weightless sadness to his violin’s tones.
Following Kuusisto’s solo on Friday night, he performed a short encore unlisted in the program called “Fanfare for Trees,” written by Gabriel Kahane, who, like Cox, attended the performance. The New York-based Kahane had performed at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis earlier in the week, with SPCO’s principal cellist Julie Albers as the opener.
Like in his playing of Vaughan Williams’ piece written a century before, Kuusisto’s performance of Kahane’s short solo piece for violin utilizes the instrument’s hollowness, rather than fullness. His violin whistles with harmonic, whispery notes. At times the music sounds downright creaky. Showing off his varied skills, Kuusisto whistled while he played, and later sang the tune.
The concert concludes with Symphony No. 3 by 19th century French composer Louise Farrenc. A successful concert pianist and teacher, Farrenc was nearly forgotten until the late 20th century. Lucky us. The symphony is splendid, full of robust vigor and dynamic ranges. Sang Yoon Kim played a lively clarinet solo in the second movement, with a muted tympani propelling the composition forward. Toward the end, the pace increases toward a thrilling, breakneck speed conclusion.
Pekka Kuusisto Plays “The Lark Ascending”
- What: The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Pekka Kuusisto Plays “The Lark Ascending”
- When: 8 p.m. both live and streamed online Saturday May 21; 2 p.m., Sunday May 22 in person
- Tickets: $12-50; thespco.org
- Where: The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
As Adley Rutschman joins a young Orioles lineup, the future looks more like the present
Ryan Mountcastle pulled into the parking lot at Camden Yards on Saturday and noticed an increase in the number of autograph seekers near the players’ entrance. He was set to come off the injured list that afternoon, and yet the return of the young slugger to the Orioles’ lineup was far from the day’s biggest news.
“I was like, ‘Oh, you guys are that excited I’m off the IL?’” Mountcastle quipped later in the Orioles’ clubhouse, knowing full well that their presence was only the first sign of the fan base’s excitement about Adley Rutschman — baseball’s top prospect — finally joining the major league roster.
The Orioles’ No. 1 prospect since they took him first overall in the 2019 draft, Rutschman, 24, was batting sixth and catching in manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup for Saturday’s second game of a series with the Tampa Bay Rays. The five names in front of him — Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Anthony Santander, Trey Mancini and Mountcastle — have been the Orioles’ most productive hitters for much of this rebuild. All but Mancini have at least two seasons of team control remaining, meaning most of a potent lineup that could carry through as the Orioles shift from rebuilding to contending in the American League East might already be in place.
“It was fun to write the lineup out today,” Hyde said. “It felt good to see so many young talented guys that we have hopes for.”
Hyde is in his fourth season writing the Orioles’ lineups, and perhaps none has been a better indicator of the trend of the organization. Rutschman was set to catch Kyle Bradish, the organization’s No. 8 prospect according to Baseball America, in Saturday’s debut. By sitting out Friday’s game with Triple-A Norfolk — a rest day after catching three straight games for the first time this year — Rutschman missed out on another chance to work with No. 3 prospect DL Hall, having caught No. 2 prospect Grayson Rodriguez, also the sport’s top minor league pitcher, three days earlier. Those batteries will feature at Camden Yards before long.
“You want to believe that we’re turning the corner, and that we’re starting to play competitive AL East baseball and have the type of players that are going to be able to compete and win a division,” Hyde said.
Rutschman represents the most significant piece toward that endeavor. Heralded as one of the best catching prospects the game has seen, he has faced almost insurmountable hype throughout his tenure in the organization. But with those expectations comes excitement, and it’s the latter feeling that Rutschman savored Saturday in Camden Yards’ auxiliary clubhouse, where he was first introduced after signing with the Orioles almost three years ago.
“About as excited as I can be right now,” Rutschman said. “This is probably the coolest thing, the coolest moment that I’ve had so far, and I’m really excited for it.”
The fan base was, too, cheering when he took the field wearing No. 35 for the first time as pregame warmups began. Rutschman’s debut was always going to be a celebration, but the days leading up to it became a point of consternation, with fans wondering why the prospect hadn’t been promoted yet. But the Orioles were long clear they would call up Rutschman when they, not anyone else, felt he was ready, a point Hyde reiterated Friday.
This had been coming since Mike Elias selected Rutschman with the first pick of the 2019 draft, his first as executive vice president and general manager of the Orioles. When Elias arrived, he vowed to create an “elite talent pipeline” to Baltimore, and Rutschman was the centerpiece of that.
For that reason, the Orioles were adamant to not rush Rutschman, especially after his tricep injury. Still, it took just 19 games in the minors this season — hitting .309/.427/.515 across three levels — before the organization felt he was ready.
“It’s hard not to have those questions about when it’s going to happen from the moment you’re drafted, when you’re in high school, wherever it is,” Rutschman said. “I think you always are looking forward to the opportunity, hoping that it happens, and the fact that it’s here now is crazy. Just trying to take it in.”
Rutschman caught three straight days for Triple-A Norfolk for the first time this season before his day off Friday. After the game, as the Tides watched the Orioles win a 13-inning thriller against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Buck Britton called Rutschman into his office to break the news.
Then, after he was mobbed by several teammates, he called his parents. He tried to reach his grandfather, too, but “I think he was asleep,” Rutschman said. His parents and sister were at Camden Yards for Rutschman’s debut.
“It’s the best,” Rutschman said. “You get to have [those conversations], they’re emotional, they’re special because those are the people that have helped you get to the point you’re at and have your back more than anything.”
His family was seated behind home plate, descending on Baltimore after Saturday morning’s announcement like so many others to see the start of Rutschman’s big league career. Mancini, the longest-tenured Oriole, said Saturday marked “one of the biggest days in town in a long time,” perhaps since Baltimore last hosted a playoff baseball game in 2014.
When the Orioles first welcomed Rutschman to Baltimore, Mancini said he hoped to someday play beside him. He was finally set to do so Saturday, a day marking the next step in the Orioles’ rebuild.
“It’s not something that happens overnight, obviously,” Mancini said. “We’re gonna see more guys like Adley come up here over the next year or so, and that’s really exciting. It’s really exciting for the fans too, because I know they’ve been waiting for this day for a long time.”
Josh Donaldson’s comment to Tim Anderson leads to the benches clearing in the Chicago White Sox’s loss to the New York Yankees
New York Yankees designated hitter Josh Donaldson ran between second and third base after Isiah Kiner-Falefa ended the third inning by flying out to right Saturday at Yankee Stadium.
That’s when Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson said Donaldson “made a disrespectful comment.”
“Basically tried to call me Jackie Robinson, ‘What’s up, Jackie?’ ” Anderson said after the Sox’s 7-5 loss. “I don’t play like that.
“He made the comment and it was disrespectful. I don’t think it was called for.
“It happened the first time he got on (in the second inning) and I spared him that time. And it happened again. And it was just uncalled for.”
Two innings later the benches and bullpens cleared.
As Donaldson came to the plate in the fifth, he and Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal exchanged words. Moments later, both dugouts and bullpens emptied.
“What sparked it was a comment he made,” Grandal said. “This game went through a period of time where a lot of those comments were made and I think we’re way past that. It’s just unacceptable.
“Thought it was a low blow and I’m going to make sure I’ve got my team’s back. There’s no way you’re allowed to say something like that. It’s unacceptable.”
Added Sox manager Tony La Russa: “He made a racist comment, Donaldson. And that’s all I’m going to say.”
Anderson had to be restrained by teammates José Abreu and Gavin Sheets. There were no ejections after the benches cleared.
Donaldson told New York reporters: “First inning, I called him ‘Jackie.’ Let me you give a little context. 2019, he came out with an interview that he said he was the new Jackie Robinson of baseball, he’s going to bring back fun for the game, right? In 2019 when I played for Atlanta, we actually joked about that on the game. I don’t know what’s changed from (then) and I’ve said it to him from years past, not in any manner than just joking around. So the fact that he called himself Jackie Robinson.
“If something has changed from that, my meaning of that is not any term trying to be racist by any fact of the matter. It was just off of an interview of what he called himself and when we said that before, we joked about it, he laughed. As you can tell in our series that we’ve played, there are times when I’ve tried to diffuse the situation. I took responsibility for the tag (on May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field). I wasn’t trying to do anything there. Today just trying to diffuse it like make light, like, hey, we’re not trying to start any brawls or anything like that. Obviously he deemed that it was disrespectful, and if he did, I apologize. That’s not what I was trying to do by any manner.”
It was the second time this season the teams had a benches-clearing incident.
On May 13 at Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox loaded the bases with one out in the first.
Sheets struck out and Yankees catcher Jose Trevino threw to third to try to get Anderson. The shortstop made it safely by diving, but Donaldson, playing third, tried to nudge him off the base.
The benches and bullpens briefly cleared.
Anderson appreciated the support from his teammates.
“We’re a family here,” Anderson said. “We take care of each other. It’s all love in our locker room. We don’t really deal with crazy things like that. We try to keep that away from our vibes and what’s going on. It shows how connected we are.”
Added Grandal: “I’m sure any other team would have reacted the same way. Like I said, a comment like that is just unacceptable. It should not be allowed. I’m sure, not only us, but anybody else would have reacted the same way. Maybe even worse.”
When the game resumed, reliever Reynaldo López struck out Donaldson. The Sox trailed 6-3 at the time. They pulled within a run at 6-5 but couldn’t complete the comeback to fall in the opener of the three-game series.
The Yankees scored five runs in the second against starter Dallas Keuchel, with DJ LeMahieu’s two-out grand slam to right serving as the big hit.
Keuchel allowed six runs on six hits with three walks (one intentional) and no strikeouts in four innings.
Yankees starter Nestor Cortes allowed three runs on six hits (two from Anderson) with seven strikeouts and no walks in five innings. Abreu hit a three-run homer off Cortes with two outs in the third.
The Sox scored twice against reliever Michael King in the sixth. Leury García had an RBI double and scored on a Josh Harrison double to cut the Yankees lead to 6-5.
The Yankees responded with a run in the sixth and held on for the win, their fourth victory in five meetings against the Sox.
Twins’ Josh Winder lands on injured list amid flurry of roster moves
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Twins made a host of roster moves on Saturday, optioning one starting pitcher, welcoming back another and placing yet another on the injured list.
The Twins announced late Friday night after his start that they would be optioning Devin Smeltzer to make room on the roster for Bailey Ober, who has been on the injured list since April 30 with a groin strain. Ober, who made one rehab start with the Saints, is expected to start Sunday’s finale against the Royals.
Most notably, the Twins placed rookie Josh Winder on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement. To take his place on the active roster, they added reliever Trevor Megill to the 40-man roster and called him up while designating Chris Vallimont for assignment to make space.
“I’ve been kind of managing it so far this year,” Winder said. “It got a little unmanageable after Oakland, but we’re on top of it. I’m feeling better. I’m recovering really, really well. I don’t plan on it being a very long stint on the IL but just a move that needed to be made to give me some time, get my feet back under me.”
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the issue was something that Winder has pitched through and might have been able to continue to pitch through, but the Twins instead opted to sideline him in an attempt, Baldelli said, to “nip it in the bud,” before it got any worse.
“We’re getting ahead of this,” Baldelli said. “We’ve seen what a really good version of him looks like, and we want to get him back to that as soon as possible.”
Winder’s last appearance came in Oakland when he threw 3 2/3 innings in relief and gave up five runs during his 78-pitch outing on Tuesday. The Twins tried to get him through a fourth inning of work, but were unable to do so when Winder ran into trouble, giving up three runs, the eventual difference in their 5-2 loss to the Athletics.
Winder was placed on the Triple-A injured list on Aug. 7 last year with a right shoulder impingement and did not pitch the rest of the minor league season.
“I think it’s kind of similar,” he said. “I might just be at a predisposition for this type of injury, so we’re just going to keep staying on top of it and keep doing what helped me out last year and what’s helped me out the beginning of this year.”
With Winder on the injured list and Smeltzer now in Triple-A, the Twins don’t have a true length option out of the bullpen, but Baldelli said he believed they had nearly a half dozen guys in the bullpen who could give them two to three innings in relief.
Megill, the brother of Mets pitcher Tylor Megill, was claimed off waivers by the Twins this offseason. They non-tendered him right after and then re-signed him to a minor league deal. At Triple-A St. Paul, he had a 3.27 earned-run average across 11 innings. He pitched in 28 games for the Cubs last season to an 8.37 ERA.
Vallimont, whom the Twins acquired in 2019 as part of the Sergio Romo trade, had a 9.95 ERA at Double-A Wichita this season before being designated for assignment.
BRIEFLY
Trevor Larnach (groin) returned to the Twins after completing a two-game rehab assignment with Double-A Wichita, which Baldelli said he came out of “really good.” It’s possible Larnach is activated from the injured list on Sunday. … Nick Gordon has been taking some ground balls at first base, and Baldelli said there “shouldn’t be too many limitations on how many positions Nick is going to get proficient at.”
