Starling Marte crushes emotional home run on first pitch he sees since grandmother died
DENVER — Baseball can be poetic, and for Starling Marte, this was one of those moments.
Marte, on the first pitch he saw since returning from the bereavement list following his grandmother’s sudden death, crushed a home run off Rockies right-hander German Marquez and parked it in the left-center field seats at Coors Field in the first inning of the Mets’ 5-1 win. Marte pointed toward the sky as he rounded first base. When he crossed home plate, Marte again touched his heart, then put his hands together, looked up and pointed at the sky.
“That’s something I always do when I hit a home run,” Marte said through interpreter Alan Suriel. “That’s for my loved ones that are up there in heaven. Just hoping that they’re proud of me.”
His Mets teammates hugged Marte as he made his way through the dugout, and not just because he had given them an early 2-0 lead. It was obvious this was an emotional moment for the right fielder, who was activated to the Mets roster on Saturday.
Mets manager Buck Showalter said of his reaction to Marte’s first-pitch home run: “We all kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Really?’ You can’t make that stuff up. It was emotional. I’m glad I had sunglasses on. Regardless of the season and the game, win, lose, or draw, if you don’t take that in, you need to check your pulse. That was pretty special.”
The Mets saved the home run ball for Marte, Showalter said.
“She was a great person,” Marte said of his grandmother. “It’s sad that she’s not around. It’s sad for the whole family. … She would always give me this prayer to say right before a game, and that’s what I remembered most today in a situation like that.”
Marte’s grandmother, Brigada Gonzalez, died earlier this week and he returned home to the Dominican Republic to be with his family. Marte said he had a strong relationship with his grandmother, who raised him and his two siblings after his mother died when he was just 10 years old.
“She was the one who taught me things, she was the one who gave me the education and pretty much the character I have today,” Marte said. “It’s a hard situation because it’s one of those things that’s going to be in my mind for a very long time. But being around the team, in a sense it is a distraction, but at the same time it is what it is. You kind of have to go through it, because things happen in life and we’re just going to try to go along with it.”
It was a tough week for Marte, who also recognized his wife’s two-year death anniversary on Wednesday. His wife, Noelia, died two years ago from a sudden heart attack while she was awaiting surgery on her foot. Marte, who has since raised two young kids on his own, shared his emotions in an Instagram post on Wednesday.
“The pain of your loss still feels awfully the same,” Marte captioned for his wife. “It’s hard to take in. You’re too needed. … The children ask about you and with a broken heart I can only answer them with the truth: that you are in the place you earned yourself here on Earth, that place is Heaven. … I reaffirm my promise to honor your memory and to guide our children along the path of good, as you would have done.”
Showalter said there’s no manual on how to navigate the painful situation that Marte is currently going through, except that he needs to play. Showalter already spoke to his players, while Marte was on the bereavement list, telling them that he would need them when he returned. Other than that, Showalter said the only thing he can do for Marte is give him space and be there when he needs him to be.
“There’s a lot of things you experience in life that won’t go away,” Showalter said. “They won’t. There’s no formula to make them go away. Pain is tough.”
Kyle Lowry, P.J. Tucker back for Heat, start Game 3 Saturday in Boston in East finals
Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker were back in the starting lineup for the Miami Heat in Saturday night’s Game 3 at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
For the Heat, it was a significant step, considering Lowry had missed eight of the previous 10 games due to a strained left hamstring, and considering that Tucker bruised his left knee in Thursday night’s Game 2 to the degree that there were initial thoughts of requiring an MRI.
Both participated in the morning shootaround at TD Garden, announced as starters 45 minutes before tip-off.
Lowry had missed the past two weeks, initially injured April 22 in the Heat’s Game 3 loss during the first round to the Atlanta Hawks, a series the Heat won 4-1.
He then returned, only to be sidelined in the East semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers, which the Heat won 4-2. Prior to Saturday, his last action had been May 8 in Philadelphia.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra stressed that the setback against the 76ers was not a setback in terms of Lowry’s rehab.
“He wanted to play Game 5 last series,” Spoelstra said of when Lowry’s stretch of four consecutive absences began. “I think we’ve handled this appropriately. I think even the ramp up before that, in the Philly series, I think we checked all the boxes. Things will happen.
“He didn’t reinjure. I think that was important, so he still was able to heal. If he did reinjure it, I think he would have been out a lot longer. It’s just he still felt it, so we erred on the side of caution and taking more time.”
Celtics coach Ime Udoka noted Lowry’s ability to set the tone for the Heat.
“It’s heightened awareness of a veteran point guard that does a lot of good things for the team. Immediately their pace increases and he kind of pushes the pace, ball up court, finding the guys,” Udoka said 90 minutes before tipoff. “And obviously the three-point threat, a guy that we played against for years and know the veteran presence he brings to the team. Just another guy you have to be aware of as well as the other shooters that they have.”
Tucker left Thursday night’s loss at FTX Arena after first injuring the knee in the first half and the aggravating it in the third quarter.
But instead of an MRI there was treatment and then court time Saturday morning.
Spoelstra laughed when asked what it would take to keep Tucker, 37, out.
“I don’t know,” he said. “I think all of us, you’re kind of on eggshells with him. You can’t ask him how he’s doing. I can’t ask a trainer, because if he sees me talking to a trainer, he barks at me and yells at me if I’m talking to the trainers. I’m allowed to talk to the trainers, that is part of my job.
“But he is a throwback by every definition of that.”
Spoelstra said he knows that if his players can play, they will play.
“For better or worse, we don’t have guys wired like that,” Spoelstra said of players erring on the side of caution.
Lowry being back in the mix injected a similar upgrade to what the Celtics received in Game 2, after guard Marcus Smart and big man Al Horford were sidelined from their Game 1 loss on the Heat’s court on Tuesday night.
“Obviously you have a Hall of Fame point guard,” Spoelstra said of Lowry, 36. “It won’t be 40 minutes. But whatever his minutes are, he has the experience and resume. You can’t necessarily put a weight to it; you just know what it means to your team, especially in a building like this, on the road.”
For the Celtics, guard Derrick White was back after missing Game 2 for the birth of his son. But the Celtics returned center Robert Williams to their injury report, ruled out due to knee soreness.
Williams was held out of the final four games of the Celtics 4-3 East semifinal victory over the Milwaukee Bucks with the knee issue, the outgrowth of previous meniscus surgery. He then played in the first two games against the Heat, with uneven results.
Udoka opted to start Daniel Theis in place of Williams.
“We like our size always and we’ve done that well this year,” Udoka said of Theis. “Kind of puts Grant [Williams] back in his role, even though he’s done both this year, as well. And matchup-wise and scheme and schematically, what we want to do and the way we want to start, Daniel benefits us, and we let Al kind of keep his role that he would with Rob.”
USS Minneapolis-St. Paul commissioned in Duluth port amid ceremony and naval tradition
DULUTH — The first commissioning of a U.S. Navy ship in Minnesota history unfolded in front of more than 2,000 guests in the Twin Ports harbor on Saturday.
Sailors ran aboard the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul at the peak of the ceremony to “bring the ship to life.” Cannons fired smoke rings across the Rice’s Point slip that held the nearly 400-foot warship. And, poetic words were the order of the day as the ship designed for shoreline attacks and defense joined the Navy fleet.
The vessel will sail out of Duluth on Monday, bound for a month-long journey back to its home port at Naval Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.
Gov. Tim Walz was among a host of dignitaries to appear under a white tent on an overcast day featuring intermittent rain.
“We don’t commission artillery pieces in the Army,” said Walz, a retired Army National Guardsman. “And, that’s unfortunate.”
The invocation called for the officers and roughly 110-member crew to “embody the hopes, values and care of the people from the Twin Cities and Twin Ports.”
“We don’t just pretend this,” Walz said. “We are people of grit, resilience and bravery.”
Though vessels had been named for Duluth and the Twin Cities before, never had a commissioning come to the state. Navy officials said it was rare when Navy vessels could be commissioned so close to their namesake locations. The “home” event brought requests for more than 5,000 tickets to the Navy League of the United States.
Duluth Navy veteran David Wheat, a 7 ½-year prisoner of war in Vietnam, rose to the acknowledgement of the crowd.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, and Reps. Pete Stauber, R-Hermantown, and Betty McCollum, D-St. Paul, were joined by the mayors of the three cities involved, as well as new Undersecretary of the Navy Erik Raven, overseeing his first commissioning ceremony.
“You’re the strength and determination of the American people,” McCollum, chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, told the crew.
Stauber noted the $360 million ship was built using taconite iron ore from the Iron Range in the steel hull of the ship, and added the ceremony was “for many of us, once in a lifetime.”
The U.S. Navy Band filled the air with marches and exquisite sounds. Blue caps of Navy veterans filled the crowd.
Klobuchar said the state has waited since its inception in 1858 for a Navy commissioning.
“Our patience has finally paid off,” Klobuchar said, noting the translation of the ship’s motto — “find a way or make one” — and getting serious about the threats in today’s world, including “the inhuman barbarism of (Russian President) Vladimir Putin.”
“We have all been moved at this very moment by the bravery of the Ukrainian people taking up arms to protect their country,” Klobuchar said. “(They’re) sending a warning shot to any tyrants around the world who believe that free democracies are up for grabs.”
Built for speed, agility and with weapons that can fire up to 9 miles, the USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul is among a class of littoral combat ships designed to protect or attack within 25 miles of a shoreline anywhere in the world. Six-plus years in the making, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul was built in Marinette, Wisconsin, by Fincantieri Marinette Marine on Lake Michigan for the defense contractor Lockheed Martin Corp.
Duluth’s Gary Black and spouse Celeste Curley-Black were among the scores of onlookers. Black, 68, had their picture taken with the ship as a backdrop. A Navy pilot who took off from and landed jets on aircraft carriers, he recalled being part of the commissioning of the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS George Washington in Norfolk, Virginia on July 4, 1992.
“I was a plank owner,” Black said, using the title given to members of a ship’s first crew. “So, this is a big deal for the sailors here.”
David E. Anderson, 67, of St. Paul sailed in the Navy aboard submarines. He wore a cap honoring the first vessel to be named after the Twin Cities, the submarine USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul — decommissioned in 2007.
Anderson worked to preserve the conning tower and rudder from that vessel. He said those artifacts will appear at a new Military Museum at Camp Ripley in 2024.
“I’ve been working for 15 years on behalf of her namesake,” Anderson said. “It’s an honor to be here.”
SPCO review: Pekka Kuusisto’s many talents soar in ‘The Lark Ascending’ and world premiere of ‘Dreaming a world’s edge’
Have you ever wondered what climate change sounds like? Maybe it’s a reverberating crack of breaking ice, or perhaps barreling winds. Does it sound like ominous haze? How do you hear too-thin air? These sounds were evoked in Cindy Cox’s new orchestral work, “Dreaming a world’s edge,” premiering with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra this weekend. Inspired by the landscape photography of Thomas Joshua Cooper, Cox’s work captures the majesty of the natural world, particularly in areas traversed infrequently by humans. The music also holds in it a warning — one that thunders with a startling rupture.
The piece is one of three presented in an evening featuring Finnish musician Pekka Kuusisto, an artistic partner with SPCO. Kuusisto brought his many talents to the concert, as a conductor, violinist, singer, and even as a whistler.
While normally the SPCO plays without a conductor, this concert saw Kuusisto leading the musicians with spunky focus. Kuusisto has a relaxed style, often bearing weight on one leg as he conducts with flat hands and keen concentration.
The beginning Cox’s work slaps and shakes, with bursts of rhythm. A dread hovers around the music. Eerie slides lead into lumbering brass. Later, melodies saunter in and out of the landscape, with moments of soaring strings and cinematic vibrancy.
In the second piece, Pekka Kuusisto performs the solo violin part in “The Lark Ascending,” by British composer Ralph Vaughan Williams, originally composed in 1914 for violin and piano, later to be arranged for solo violin and orchestra after World War I.
The work traverses a journey of emotions. In its beginning, the music holds a pastoral quality, filled with longing. Kuusisto just brushes the violin with his bow, making a ghostly sound with his instrument. Later, the volume increases, and we hear the call of the lark in Kuusisto’s playing. In the last solo section, he plays without the accompanying orchestra with a weightless sadness to his violin’s tones.
Following Kuusisto’s solo on Friday night, he performed a short encore unlisted in the program called “Fanfare for Trees,” written by Gabriel Kahane, who, like Cox, attended the performance. The New York-based Kahane had performed at the Parkway Theater in Minneapolis earlier in the week, with SPCO’s principal cellist Julie Albers as the opener.
Like in his playing of Vaughan Williams’ piece written a century before, Kuusisto’s performance of Kahane’s short solo piece for violin utilizes the instrument’s hollowness, rather than fullness. His violin whistles with harmonic, whispery notes. At times the music sounds downright creaky. Showing off his varied skills, Kuusisto whistled while he played, and later sang the tune.
The concert concludes with Symphony No. 3 by 19th century French composer Louise Farrenc. A successful concert pianist and teacher, Farrenc was nearly forgotten until the late 20th century. Lucky us. The symphony is splendid, full of robust vigor and dynamic ranges. Sang Yoon Kim played a lively clarinet solo in the second movement, with a muted tympani propelling the composition forward. Toward the end, the pace increases toward a thrilling, breakneck speed conclusion.
Pekka Kuusisto Plays “The Lark Ascending”
- What: The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, Pekka Kuusisto Plays “The Lark Ascending”
- When: 8 p.m. both live and streamed online Saturday May 21; 2 p.m., Sunday May 22 in person
- Tickets: $12-50; thespco.org
- Where: The Ordway, 345 Washington St., St. Paul
