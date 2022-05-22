Teaching With Technology

Grant money for college costs is awarded by business, by government, and by private and charitable organizations. It’s not only a kind gesture to help a young student with college costs, but in many cases it’s a wise investment in the future. Helping those with specific talents, interests and needs is betting on the future, and that’s what successful organizations do! So helping you succeed in college is in the interest of plenty of people, whether you know it or not.

How Do I Qualify For a College Grant?

There are college grants for everything. If you’re into underwater basket weaving, you may even find a grant that targets you. There is grant money for sports, business and creative endeavors. Your race, your height, your state of origin, and even your hair color may qualify you for a grant. Did you know there’s even a grant for left-handed students?

Here are a few of the more serious features businesses, community groups, clubs, sports organizations, universities, nonprofits and governmental agencies might consider when awarding grants:

-Do you have an interest in computers, agriculture, arts, business, hospitality, music, photography, religion, African studies, or the sciences?

-Are you a minority, a woman, do you have a disability, are you a non-traditional student, or do you have a severe medical condition?

-Are you planning to major in social work, nursing, law, cosmetology, medical school, teaching, engineering, or a trade school?

If so, you could be on the radar of one or more benefactors who’d like to help you with your education.

Where Do I Go To Find a College Grant?

Start with a Google search. Enter something like, “College grants for social work majors,” or “College grants for agriculture majors,” or “nursing student needs college grant.” You’ll probably find some unexpected rocks to look under. But my favorite website is called the College Grant Database, run by a website manager who constantly updates the site as new grants become available. Do a Google search for “College Grant Database,” and you’ll be directed to the site. The website administrator is Chloe Trogden. She’ll not only offer a wealth of information, but she responds to personal messages on the site.

Remember that the college grant that’s awarded most often is the federal government’s Pell Grant. It’s mostly for kids who show severe financial need. To fill out a FAFSA application online, just Google “FAFSA Application Online” and you’ll be directed to the government’s site and can submit your application from the comfort of your home or dorm computer room!

There are dozens of sites that will help you apply for grants, and show you the world of grants. Here are three: Classes USA (top 2012 online grants), Student-Grants.Education Grant, and Fastweb (personalized scholarship matching). Try your hand at an online match!

Finding a College Grant/Scholarship Match

There is a match waiting for you! It could be at the university you’ll be attending, or offered by your state. You’ll want to request a comprehensive list of grants awarded by any university you’re considering applying to. From bowling to Jewish studies and studying in China, there are some pretty slick opportunities.

You should also check with your state, as there’s a pretty good chance there are grants available to residents of your state, based on financial need or special skills/interests. Call your governor’s office to begin that search.

Our best advice in your college grant search is to be creative! Check out our page on specific college grant ideas, and make a plan to look in every nook and cranny to claim whatever grants you can. How successful you are depends more on your determination and persistence than anything else!

Grants From Uncle Sam

The grant most awarded is the federal government’s Pell Grant. You can qualify if you have severe financial need. You’ll have to provide your parents’ financial information on your application, so unless you’re nearing the poverty line, don’t bother. After the age of 24, however, students living on their own can apply and receive up to $5,500 per year in Pell Grants. To find out if you qualify for a Pell Grant, fill out a FAFSA application online.

Here are other grants offered by the federal government (remember, that’s free money!):

• The Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (for Pell Grant recipients who are extremely financially impaired; campus-based; $100-$4,000)

• Academic Competitiveness Grants (for low-income first and second-year college students with rigorous college regimens and no lower than a 3.0 GPA; $750-$1,300)

• National SMART Grant (for low-income third and fourth year college students majoring in science and math; up to $4,000)

Grants From States

Various states offer grant set-asides for residents of the state, some based on financial need and others on specific skills and/or experience. Contact your state governor’s office to check for any grants specific to your state.

Below are some of the factors that qualify applicants for receiving a grant. To see the specifics on these and other grant programs, go to collegescholarships/org.

Special Needs/Special Interests

If you have special needs, like a disability or medical condition, of special interests, like anthropology, journalism or music, there may be a grant set aside for you. Here are a few categories where I’ve seen grants offered: African studies, agriculture, the arts, athletics, business, computers/technology, hospitality, media/advertising, nonprofit, photography, religion and the sciences. In other words, grants span the wide universe of study, touching almost every student.

Don’t Throw In The Towel!

If you’ve applied for one or two grants without success, don’t give up. Finding grants is a numbers game, and as long as you’re willing to spend the time and effort to locate and apply for as many as you can, you’ll be rewarded for your efforts. If it means going to college for free, or nearly free, isn’t it worth it?

And remember, even if you don’t find significant grant money, you can still go to college. Student loans are an easy way to get money. There are a lot of sites that allow you to search and find a student loan to fit your needs. One of my favorites is College Prep Ask It!, which has lists and links to loans, scholarships and grants, not to mention a wealth of information for prospective college students!